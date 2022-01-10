You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi industrial production growth nears 3-year high in November on oil output

Saudi industrial production growth nears 3-year high in November on oil output

Saudi industrial production growth nears 3-year high in November on oil output
Short Url

https://arab.news/ckacc

Updated 12 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi industrial production growth nears 3-year high in November on oil output

Saudi industrial production growth nears 3-year high in November on oil output
Updated 12 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Saudi industrial production growth reached 10.3 percent in November from a year ago, nearing the three-year high level it hit in June, on higher oil production output, Gastat said.

This expansion was under last June’s figure, when growth stood at 11.9 percent.

Industrial production continued its positive trend for the seventh consecutive month.

This reversed the contractions experienced in 2020, which were induced by COVID-19. The Industrial Production Index, or IPI, is now back to pre-pandemic levels, the Kingdom’s official statistics authority revealed.

Production in the mining and quarrying sub-sector — which has a weight of 74.5 percent of the index — expanded by a yearly rate of 10.4 percent in November. This is the highest level of the sub-index since October 2019.

Moreover, Saudi manufacturing output was 9.7 percent higher from a year earlier, reaching the largest reading since February 2020.

Similarly, electricity and gas supplies surged by 11.9 percent, which corresponded to the second consecutive expansion.

Manufacturing and ‘electricity and gas supplies’ make up 22.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, of IPI.

In monthly terms, industrial production rose by 2 percent in November, driven by a 6 percent expansion in manufacturing. Mining and quarrying ticked up by 1.2 percent from a month ago while electricity and gas supplies narrowed by 9.6 percent.

Topics: economy Oil

India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel

India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel
Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel

India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel
Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has announced the acquisition of a 73.4 percent stake in New York’s hotel Mandarin Oriental hotel for $98 million.

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will buy the entire stake of Columbus Centre Corp. that indirectly owns the stake in the property, Bloomberg reported.

The company also plans to purchase the hotel's remaining stake at the same valuation from other owners - if they decide to participate in a sale transaction.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur by the end of March.

Last April, Reliance Industries purchased Stoke Park Ltd., which operates a hotel and leisure facilities in the UK for $79 million.

This comes amid the company's efforts to move away from dependence on oil-refining profits. 

Topics: Reliance Industries Mandarin Oriental hotel New York

Related

Reliance Industries raises $4bn in India’s biggest forex bond deal
Business & Economy
Reliance Industries raises $4bn in India’s biggest forex bond deal
Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India’s Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters
Business & Economy
Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India’s Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters

Factors to watch for before trading on January 10

Factors to watch for before trading on January 10
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
Salma Wael

Factors to watch for before trading on January 10

Factors to watch for before trading on January 10
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Kingdom's stock exchange made a positive start to the trading week on Sunday despite a surge in coronavirus cases globally.

The Saudi Health Ministry recorded 3,460 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the same day.

TASI, the main index, closed 1.14 percent higher at 11,560 points, while the parallel Nomu market added 0.8 percent to reach 25,831 points.

In line with Saudi Arabia, all GCC bourses operating a Sunday-Monday workweek saw gains in the prior session.

Kuwait’s BKP and Oman’s MSX30 rose by 0.7 percent, followed by the Qatari index QSI and Bahrain’s main index BAX, up o.4 and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index edged down 0.5 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude rose to near $82 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil reached $79.1 per barrel as of 8:29 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

The Saudi Investment Bank’s, or SAIB, request to increase capital to SR10 billion through rights issue has been approved by the Capital Market Authority

United Electronics Co., known as extra, recorded a 42 percent profit jump in 2021 from a year earlier, reaching SR397 million – the highest in the company’s history

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. has received a letter approving the extension of SAMA’s approval of the capital increase by SR265 million for six months from Jan. 9

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co.’s shareholders approved a merger with Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance as well as a capital increase request to SR289 million, however shareholders of the latter rejected the terms of the merger in a separate statement

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. extended its previous merger MoU with SABB Takaful until Feb. 22 this year, to finalize due diligence activities

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. submitted a file to the Capital Market Authority aiming to decrease capital by SR1.21 billion and then increase capital by SR7.95 billion via rights issue

Albilad Capital announced the completion of rebalancing the Sukuk basket for Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF on Jan. 9

Calendar

Jan. 13, 2022

  • Last day to subscribe to Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s rights issue  

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

New York takes the leadership in sustainable fashion with international brands  

New York takes the leadership in sustainable fashion with international brands  
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

New York takes the leadership in sustainable fashion with international brands  

New York takes the leadership in sustainable fashion with international brands  
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: New York City has become the first state in the US to require global fashion brands to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Brands like Armani and Nike, with $100 million annual worldwide revenues, will be subject to fashion sustainability law under a bill introduced in the state legislature, Bloomberg reported.

The Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act was introduced by The New Standard Institute, according to Vogue.

If the included companies fail to comply with the law, they may be fined up to 2 percent of revenues of $450 million or more, according to the legislation. 

The fashion industry accounts for up to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations. However, Companies would have to set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption across their supply chains.

“That is not a framework for success. By making these regulations the floor of doing business, every company will have to comply, and every company will have to do the right thing. Of course, they can go above and beyond that and show leadership in other ways, too,” the founder of the New Standard Institute, Maxine Bédat said to Vogue.  

The legislation can take years, but Bédat is willing to watch over the next six months which brands and industry players throw their support behind it.

Topics: sustainable fashion

Al Rajhi Capital sees profit leaps for the Kingdom’s major players in Q4 2021

Al Rajhi Capital sees profit leaps for the Kingdom’s major players in Q4 2021
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Al Rajhi Capital sees profit leaps for the Kingdom’s major players in Q4 2021

Al Rajhi Capital sees profit leaps for the Kingdom’s major players in Q4 2021
  • Al Rajhi Capital also forecasted profit leaps for some of Saudi Arabia’s smaller cap companies worth below SR20 billion
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s major players including Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, are expected to see a significant profit jump in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period a year earlier when the pandemic hit, Argaam reported, citing a report by Al Rajhi Capital.

Valued at SR7.13 trillion ($1.9 trillion), the Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco is likely to post SR125 billion in profits, up 141 percent from the same period a year ago.

SABIC’s profit growth is estimated at 145 percent, up to SR5.5 billion, while that of its affiliate fertilizer producer SABIC Agri-Nutrients might reach as much as 802 percent.

Adding to the petrochemical sector’s gains, Saudi International Petrochemical Company, better known as Sipchem, might see a 222 percent expansion in profits to reach SR1.02 billion.

The investment bank’s forecast for Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, revealed a 13-percent increase in net profit, reaching SR2.94 billion.

Al Rajhi Capital also forecasted profit leaps for some of Saudi Arabia’s smaller cap companies worth below SR20 billion, among which are Dallah Healthcare Co., the Savola group, and Zain KSA, with hike estimates standing at 216, 202, and 144 percent, respectively.

For the cement sector, the outlook is negative. Profits of all companies including, but not limited to, Saudi Cement, Southern Cement, and Yamama Cement are expected to drop in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Topics: Al Rajhi Capital

Related

Chip shortages, China’s energy crisis could hamper Saudi retail sector: Al Rajhi Capital
Business & Economy
Chip shortages, China’s energy crisis could hamper Saudi retail sector: Al Rajhi Capital

UAE and UK to explore hydrogen collaboration

UAE and UK to explore hydrogen collaboration
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

UAE and UK to explore hydrogen collaboration

UAE and UK to explore hydrogen collaboration
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A green hydrogen collaboration between the UAE and the UK is to be explored in a new research paper sponsored by the financial institution HSBC, WAM reported. 

This comes as part of a joint commitment between the Dubai-based international platform World Green Economy Organisation, or WGEO, and the sustainability consultancy Zest Associates.

The report aims to unveil mutual opportunities to boost the development of clear hydrogen markets of both countries, suggesting opportunities for collaborations and partnerships. 

Research for the report plans to include stakeholder meetings and workshops to test and validate findings. In addition to a panel discussion on the conclusions by the first half of 2022.

With the earlier expansion of the UAE-UK New Energy Partnership, the announcement comes amid efforts to boost economic relations between both countries.

Topics: energy Green hydrogen

Latest updates

Second Sudanese protester dies after Sunday protest — medics
Second Sudanese protester dies after Sunday protest — medics
India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel
India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel
Factors to watch for before trading on January 10
Factors to watch for before trading on January 10
Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California
Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California
Australian judge reinstates tennis star Djokovic's visa
Australian judge reinstates tennis star Djokovic's visa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.