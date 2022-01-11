You are here

New Saudi mineral discovery at Al-Khunayqiyah to be ready for mining within 2 years

New Saudi mineral discovery at Al-Khunayqiyah to be ready for mining within 2 years
Abdullah Al-Shamrani, the chief executive officer of Saudi Geological Survey (AN photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

New Saudi mineral discovery at Al-Khunayqiyah to be ready for mining within 2 years

New Saudi mineral discovery at Al-Khunayqiyah to be ready for mining within 2 years
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched an aggressive campaign to capture the full potential of the mining industry, and it has identified several sites in the Kingdom that are rich in minerals.

One of them is a site in Al-Khunayqiyah in southern Riyadh, which has earlier been discovered to have four separate mineral bodies rich in copper and zinc.

Abdullah Al-Shamrani, the chief executive officer of Saudi Geological Survey, which is in charge of assessing the Kingdom’s geological potential, said the site is in “pioneer stage,” and will be ready “in one to two years.”

“We do expect that within one or two years, once the license has been issued, the Al-Khunayqiyah site will be converted to mines, and all the resources which are already there are going to be utilized efficiently,” he said.

The mining site is also expected to benefit the community around the area through job creation and development, Al-Shamrani said.

The Kingdom is hoping to attract both local and international investors, he added, as long as they meet the qualifications.

Some 26 million tons of gold, zinc and copper are set to be excavated at a site in Riyadh after the Saudi government gave the dig a green light.

The Al-Khunayqiyah site already had a number of extensive explorations carried out and building three dimensional geological models.

Saudi National Bank plans Sukuk denominated in US Dollar

Saudi National Bank plans Sukuk denominated in US Dollar
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Bank plans Sukuk denominated in US Dollar

Saudi National Bank plans Sukuk denominated in US Dollar
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi National Bank plans to issue Islamic bonds, or Sukuk, denominated in US Dollar with the size of the issuance still undetermined, it said in a bourse filing.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to fulfil the bank’s financial and strategic objectives, it said in a statement to Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.

The offer is expected to be through a special purpose vehicle.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Emirates NBD Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC Bank, Mizuho International and SNB Capital Co. are assigned as joint lead managers and bookrunners of the offer.

The amount and terms of offer of the Sukuk will be subject to market conditions.

The issuance is under the bank's international sukuk program established by it on Nov. 15, 2021

Saudi water bottler Helwa to offer 20% stake in IPO on Nomu

Saudi water bottler Helwa to offer 20% stake in IPO on Nomu
Updated 22 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi water bottler Helwa to offer 20% stake in IPO on Nomu

Saudi water bottler Helwa to offer 20% stake in IPO on Nomu
Updated 22 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Jouf Healthy Water Bottling, also known as Helwa, intends to offer 625,000 ordinary shares or 20 percent of capital via listing on Nomu parallel market, according to a bourse filing.

FALCOM Financial Services Co. is the financial advisor and lead manager on the potential offering.

The Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, approved the company’s application for the listing on Nomu on Oct. 31, 2021 and the Capital Market Authority approved it on Dec. 1, 2021. 

Share prices will be determined after the book-building period, FALCOM said in a statement to Tadawul.

The offering period will begin on Sunday Feb. 2 and will end on Thursday Feb. 10.

Ma'aden leads Saudi mining sector growth with wide range of projects

Ma’aden leads Saudi mining sector growth with wide range of projects
Updated 39 min 3 sec ago
Salma Wael

Ma’aden leads Saudi mining sector growth with wide range of projects

Ma’aden leads Saudi mining sector growth with wide range of projects
  Mining firm is among the Kingdom's 10 biggest players by market value and is one of the fastest-growing in the world
Updated 39 min 3 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Gulf’s largest miner, the Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has formed the backbone of Saudi Arabia’s mining sector since it was established in 1997.

Its role in the Kingdom became more prominent when the Saudi Vision 2030 was launched in 2016, which introduced plans to diversify the economy from its reliance on oil.

Mining was identified as a key industry that would aid economic transformation.

With a market cap topping SR100 billion ($26.9 billion), the mining firm is among the Kingdom’s 10 biggest players by market value and is one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world.

Despite COVID-19 industrial slowdowns that have hindered many firms, Ma’aden remained influential in shaping the Saudi mining sector through a wide range of projects, investments and acquisitions in the Kingdom and abroad.

Amid efforts to fully exploit the Kingdom’s reserves, Ma’aden will begin operations in the largest gold mine in the country in the Makkah region, on the western coast of the Arabian Peninsula. Work will commence in the first quarter of the year.

 “This project is our largest gold mine,” Ma’aden CEO Abdulaziz Al-Harbi told Arab News in an interview last October.

The firm is on course to become one of the top three global phosphate fertilizer producers in the world. It closed the pre-operational stage of the $900 million ammonia plant in Ras Al-Khair industrial city in mid-2021, marking the first project expansion.

The mine will play a crucial role in achieving the company’s target of producing 1 million ounces of gold per year by 2025.

The firm is on course to become one of the top three global phosphate fertilizer producers in the world. It closed the pre-operational stage of the $900 million ammonia plant in Ras Al-Khair industrial city in mid-2021, marking the first project of its “Phosphate 3” portfolio expansion.

“The ammonia plant expansion will add over 1 million tons ammonia production to reach 3.3 million tons, making Ma’aden one of the largest ammonia producers east of the Suez Canal,” Al-Harbi noted.

Ma’aden has also consistently managed to attract foreign investors, including US firm Alcoa, which has a 25 percent stake in two of Ma’aden’s subsidiaries as part of a $10.8 billion joint venture.

A view of Ma'aden's ammonia plant in Ras Al-Khair industrial City in KSA's Eastern Province. (Ma'aden handout photo) 

In 2019, the company concluded its first international acquisition when it bought an 85 percent stake of a Mauritius-based fertilizer company, Meridian Group, valued at $140 million.

These milestones have helped the mining giant pave the way to making the Saudi mining sector more appealing to local and international investors.

For the first nine months of 2021, Ma’aden posted a net profit of SR3.14 billion, swinging from a net loss of SR781 million during the same period in 2020, when the pandemic slowed worldwide growth.

The recovery was due to higher average sales prices of all products except gold, the company said in a bourse filing.

Ma’aden’s key minerals, phosphate and aluminum, contributed to SR9.48 billion and SR7.1 billion of revenues respectively, up from a collective SR10.9 billion in the same period last year.

A higher share of net profit from joint ventures also boosted Ma’aden’s profits.

Looking at the stock performance, Riyadh-based Ma’aden has a solid history of growing stock value that has increased in the past two years, even amid hefty market swings.

In 2021, the stock jumped more than 93 percent to end the year at SR78.5.

South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments

South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
Reem Walid

South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments

South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments
  In addition to coal, gold, platinum and diamond as its most prominent reserves, the country is also home to other minerals, such as chrome, vanadium and titanium
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
Reem Walid

CAIRO: The minerals council in South Africa aims to reposition the country’s mining industry as its chief industrial sector.

As a preliminary step towards achieving this, the council seeks a two-fold increase in real investment in the mining sector by 2030.

This target will be made possible through council partnerships with major stakeholders in the creation of a valuable policy, legislative and operating environment.

In line with the country’s National Development Plan, this target aims at enhancing South Africa’s economic growth and its developmental and transformational vision.

The mining and quarrying sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product reached 4.6 percent in 2020, down from 10 percent in 1993. (Supplied)

The mining and quarrying sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 4.6 percent in 2020, down from 10 percent in 1993, according to data from Statistics South Africa.

Despite the fall over the years, South Africa is still among top mining destinations in the world.

In addition, its mining sector has a significant positive impact on economic activity, job creation and foreign exchange earnings.

2018 was a year that proved just that. By the end of the year, the mining sector had accounted for $22.5 billion of South African GDP and the employment of an estimated 456,000 workers.

South Africa is well known for its abundance of mineral resources, accounting for a sizable proportion of global reserves and production.

Despite coal, gold, platinum and diamond being the most prominent reserves, the country is also home to other minerals, such as chrome, vanadium and titanium.

The key players in the industry include Anglo American Platinum, Kumba Iron ore, Impala Platinum, Sibanye-Stillwater, Gold Fields, Northam Platinum, Exxaro Resources, ARM, Harmony Gold and Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

Taking into consideration the nature of the mining sector, casualties and fatalities are a key concern that the country has pledged to reduce. Accordingly, the South African mining industry has renewed its commitment to “zero harm” in 2021 by revisiting health and safety issues with all market players.

Overview of South Africa’s most prominent minerals

Coal

Concentrated in the northeast of the country, coal is a crucial mineral in South Africa, having a significant impact on employment rates. Current production rates are sufficient enough to cater to the country’s requirements for the next century. 70 percent of sedimentary rock capacity is consumed locally, with more than 70 percent of the country’s electricity demand generated by coal power.

Platinum

The platinum group metals, also known as PGM, constitute six independent silver-white metals. The South Africa-based Bushveld complex covers 80 percent of PGM mining in the country. PGMs are recyclable in nature and are incorporated in various industrial applications, such as the manufacture of mobile phones and computer hard disks.

Gold

South Africa accounts for 4.2 percent of global gold production, with estimated reserves of 6,000 tons. With as much as 40 percent of the world’s total gold reserves, the Witwatersrand area in South Africa stands as the world’s largest gold resource location, with an assessed production of about 2 billion ounces of gold throughout history. In 2019, total gold sales reached $4.6 billion.

Diamond

South Africa is the fourth largest diamond producer worldwide, with an average annual production of 8.15 million carats. In 2019, total diamond sales reached $850 million.

Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia's $1.3 trillion untapped mining market

Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market
Updated 39 min 9 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market

Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market
  Under the Saudi Vision 2030 development plan, mining is positioned as the third pillar of the country's economic development
Updated 39 min 9 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Saudi Arabia holds an estimated $1.3 trillion worth of untapped mineral deposits — led by phosphate, gold and copper — according to the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

These three commodities, all of which are already being mined in the Kingdom, will no doubt be much discussed at Future Minerals Forum, to be held in Riyadh between Jan. 11 and 13.

NIDLP established a Geological Survey Program in 2020, expected to last six years, for the Arabian Shield — the pre-Cambrian rock-bed formed more than 4 billion years ago and which measures up to 14 kilometers deep — in the Kingdom’s western region.

The program, which was created to support the Kingdom’s diversification away from oil, estimates the value of Saudi Arabia’s largest three minerals resources at $321 billion of phosphate, $229 billion of gold and $222 billion of copper, as well as $70 billion worth each of iron and uranium — among a total of 48 minerals and metals.

The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, said that the $6.4 billion expansion of its phosphate fertilizer portfolio will add 3 million tons of capacity, boosting it to more than 9 million tons by 2025. This will make the firm one of the top three global phosphate fertilizer producers, and place Saudi Arabia as the second largest phosphate fertilizer exporter in the world.

These figures have attracted the interest of major mining operators around the world.

FASTFACT

4 billion

NIDLP established a Geological Survey Program in 2020, expected to last six years, for the Arabian Shield — the pre- Cambrian rock bed formed more than 4 billion years ago and which measures up to 14 kilometers deep — in the Kingdom’s western region.

The chairman of Canada-based Ivanhoe Mines, Robert Friedman, recently said: “We think the (Arabian Shield’s) potential is limitless for diamonds, rare earth, lithium, copper, gold and other minerals.

“It’s big, it’s unexplored and it’s blessed by cheap energy, new infrastructure and proximity to markets.”

The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said that it received more than 1,500 licensing requests last year after the passing of a new law last June making it easier for foreign companies to invest in the Kingdom.

Under the Saudi Vision 2030 development plan, mining is positioned as the third pillar of the country’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as it aims to diversify the economy away from a reliance on oil.

NIDLP said that it plans to “grow and capture maximum value from the mining sector,” with a broad 10-year plan to double the existing mining workforce to almost 500,000, increase private sector involvement and promote private investment.

