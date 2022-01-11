You are here

Saudi ministry of industry issues 1,967 mining licenses to date, Al Khorayef says
Salt at a salt field in Saudi Arabia (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi ministry of industry and mineral resources has issued 1967 mining licences so far, for detection and exploration, the minister said during the 8th Consultative Meeting of Arab Ministers for Mineral Resources.

Bandar Al Khorayef added that there are 431 reserve and excavation sites, in addition to a launched exploration initiative, aimed at exploring over 50 sites.

The minister has reviewed Saudi Arabia’s achievements in the mining sector, adding that it launched a comprehensive strategy for mining industries that includes 42 initiatives.

The initiatives aim to increase the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product and create jobs and investment opportunities, according to the statement. 

Additionally, the ministry has established a new mining investment system and launched the ‘Taadin' platform.  

Al Khorayef has reviewed the economic goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its efforts to strengthen partnership with other countries in the region to achieve economic and social development. 

The ministerial meeting is taking place in Riyadh on Jan. 11 2022 and is a key part of the first-ever Future Minerals Forum that is happening in Riyadh from Jan. 11 to 13, 2022.

