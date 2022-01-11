Indian regulators pull out all the stops to push a stellar debut for country's largest-ever IPO

You are here

RIYADH: The long-awaited initial public offering of India’s largest life insurance group has got regulators taking big steps to ensure it lands a blockbuster debut, Bloomberg reported.

Life Insurance Corp., known as LIC, is expected to raise between 400 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) and 1 trillion rupees in what could be India’s biggest-ever IPO.

The Indian government plans to use proceeds from the offering to reach a budget deficit target.

Steps taken to achieve this include plans to ease foreign direct investment regulations to attract international investors and imposing stricter rules on share sales by anchor investors.

Additionally, LIC has been bombarding social media, through newspaper ads, as well as sending out phone messages, aiming to brace customers and policymakers for its mega IPO.

All these measures are to pave the way for the Mumbai-based insurer’s offering and guarantee its contribution to the government’s economic agenda.

India’s IPO market has seen a boom last year, with over 110 companies raising approximately $18 billion, four times the value raised in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

RIYADH: Saudi ministry of industry and mineral resources has issued 1967 mining licences so far, for detection and exploration, the minister said during the 8th Consultative Meeting of Arab Ministers for Mineral Resources.

Bandar Al Khorayef added that there are 431 reserve and excavation sites, in addition to a launched exploration initiative, aimed at exploring over 50 sites.

The minister has reviewed Saudi Arabia’s achievements in the mining sector, adding that it launched a comprehensive strategy for mining industries that includes 42 initiatives.

The initiatives aim to increase the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product and create jobs and investment opportunities, according to the statement. 

Additionally, the ministry has established a new mining investment system and launched the ‘Taadin' platform.  

Al Khorayef has reviewed the economic goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its efforts to strengthen partnership with other countries in the region to achieve economic and social development. 

The ministerial meeting is taking place in Riyadh on Jan. 11 2022 and is a key part of the first-ever Future Minerals Forum that is happening in Riyadh from Jan. 11 to 13, 2022.

Egyptian banks will have access to a new stream of emergency cash, after the country’s Central Bank signed off on new rules.

The institution has confirmed it will provide liquidity to local banks that are unable to benefit from the Interbank Market, or from other financial markets.

Egyptian banks will have the highest liquidity in the region, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Gamal Negm said to Alarabiya.

The maximum period for liquidity to be available for solvent banks will be 180 days. However, the period of financing could be extended.

The rate of emergency liquidity will be determined at the central bank's overnight lending rate, and the Bank will set a margin set at a minimum of 5 percent.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a transportation network to connect the cities of Al-Qassim, north central of the Kingdom, with 12 tracks and 67 buses, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The network will include 107 stations in the cities of Buraidah, Unaizah, in addition to Taif, located in the western province of the kingdom, the head of Transport General Authority has announced.

The project was approved within the Saudi budget of 2022, and the implementation of the first phase has already started, Rumaih Al-Rumaih added.

Companies raised more than $100 billion in the bond market in the first week of 2022, as firms sought to make the most of lower borrowing costs before interest rates began to rise.

US deals led the charge as global corporate bond issuance reached $101 billion in the year ending Jan. 7. 

The global increase also came on the heels of $118 billion being raised over the same period in 2021, which was the highest in the records of US/UK financial market data firm Refinitiv for nearly two decades.

“There is an expectation among our issuers that prices are likely to continue upward from here, they will try to take advantage of the market now while there are favorable conditions for these prices to stabilize,” Dan Mead, head of an investment-grade syndicate at Bank of America said, according to the Financial Times.

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, the highest monthly rate since it started manufacturing in Shanghai in 2019, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday.


Tesla’s December sales, which included 245 for export, were almost three times the amount achieved in the same month last year and 34 percent higher than November’s sales.


It also brought Tesla’s total sales of China-made cars for last year to 473,078, according to Reuters’ calculations. The last monthly record was in October, when the US carmaker sold 56,006 China-made vehicles.


Tesla’s Shanghai factory, which started delivering vehicles at the end of 2019, makes electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.


The automaker said during its third-quarter results in October that the Shanghai plant’s potential annual output exceeded 450,000 vehicles.


China’s EV market is dominated by domestic brands including BYD and Wuling — a local marque that is part of General Motors. Tesla is only the foreign brand in the top 10, according to Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility.


The CPCA also said Chinese EV maker Nio Inc. delivered 10,489 cars last month, a year-on-year increase of 49.7 percent, while Xpeng Inc. delivered 16,000 vehicles.

Volkswagen AG said it sold more than 13,787 ID. series EVs in China in December, the fourth consecutive month in which the ID. family has delivered more than 10,000 units in China.


CPCA said passenger car sales in December in China totalled 2.14 million, down 7.7 y percent from a year earlier.
 

 

