Saudi Arabia to establish first private equity fund for $26m dedicated to tourism investing

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund, signed an agreement with investment solutions firm Derayah Financial to establish a SR100 million ($26 million) private close-ended equity fund.
It will be the first fund in the Kingdom to participate in the capital of small to medium-sized companies operating in the tourism sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The equity fund will target promising business opportunities in selective tourism areas across the Kingdom.
Derayah Financial will manage the new fund as it possesses wide expertise in assets and funds management in both the Kingdom and Gulf markets, according to a statement by Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the TDF.
Aligning with the Kingdom’s economic growth, the fund is part of TDF’s efforts to promote tourism investment, Al-Fakhri added.
It is expected that the fund will increase investment diversity within the tourism sector through introducing new products and services and enhancing tourists’ experience in the Kingdom.
Half of Europe on track to catch omicron, world economy at risk
Updated 31 min 54 sec ago
AFP
COPENHAGEN: More than half of people in Europe will likely catch omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery.
Millions in China were locked down again, exactly two years after Beijing reported the first death from what was later confirmed to be coronavirus.
The highly transmissible omicron strain has swept across countries, forcing governments to impose fresh measures and some rolling out vaccine booster shots.
But the WHO on Tuesday warned that repeating booster doses of the original Covid jabs was not a viable strategy against emerging variants.
The UN body called for new vaccines that better protect against transmission.
“A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable,” a WHO vaccine advisory group said.
With almost eight million recorded infections over the past seven days, Europe is currently reporting the largest number of deaths and cases worldwide, according to an AFP tally.
Europe is at the epicenter of alarming new outbreaks and the WHO said Tuesday omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current rates.
The WHO’s regional director for Europe Hans Kluge described a “new west-to-east tidal wave sweeping across” the region.
“The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with omicron in the next six to eight weeks,” he added.
The WHO’s European region covers 53 countries and territories including several in Central Asia, and Kluge said 50 of them had omicron cases.
Kluge however stressed “approved vaccines do continue to provide good protection against severe disease and death — including for omicron.”
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that the spread of omicron was pushing Covid toward being an endemic disease that humanity could live with, even if it remained a pandemic for now.
The World Bank, meanwhile, predicted global economic growth will decelerate in 2022 as omicron risks exacerbating labor shortages and supply chain snarls.
In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, it cut its forecast for world economic growth this year to 4.1 percent after the 5.5 percent rebound last year.
World Bank President David Malpass said the pandemic could leave a “permanent scar on development” as poverty, nutrition and health indicators move in the wrong direction.
The warnings came exactly two years after the announcement of the first person dying of a virus only later identified as Covid — a 61-year-old man in Wuhan, China, where the illness was first detected.
Since January 11, 2020, known fatalities in the pandemic have soared to nearly 5.5 million.
China largely tamed its initial outbreak using lockdowns, border closures and mass testing, but flare-ups in some major cities are testing that zero-Covid strategy just weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympics.
The city of Anyang in Henan province on Monday night told its five million residents not to leave their homes or drive cars on the roads, China’s official Xinhua news agency said.
The cities of Yuzhou and Xi’an have also entered strict lockdowns.
Hong Kong, which already has some of the toughest coronavirus border restrictions in the world, on Tuesday shut kindergartens and primary schools until early February to fight an omicron outbreak.
And Japan extended until the end of next month a strict Covid border policy that bars almost all new foreign foreign arrivals.
The World Economic Forum warned that the widening gap in unequal access to vaccines could create a poisonous legacy of resentment,making it harder to reach agreements on global issues such as climate change.
“A greater prevalence of Covid-19 in low-vaccination countries than in high-vaccination ones will weigh on worker availability and productivity, disrupt supply chains and weaken consumption,” WEF said.
The polarizing nature of the Covid came into sharp focus last week when Australia canceled the visa of the world’s top men’s tennis player over Covid shot requirements.
The unjabbed, vaccine-skeptic Novak Djokovic won a legal challenge against the government Monday, but Australia’s immigration minister reserves the right to cancel his visa again as the Serbian aims to defend his Australian Open title.
In France, unions say three out of four teachers plan to strike on Thursday against the government’s shifting rules on Covid testing for students, forcing half the country’s primary schools to close.
And Bolivia’s vice president David Choquehuanca, who touts indigenous treatments for Covid-19, has contracted the virus for a third time, the government announced.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had caught it for a second time.
Updated 12 January 2022
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Oman and the UK held talks on Tuesday to discuss opportunities for trade and investment cooperation in clean energy and mining in the sultanate and prospects for sustainable, long-term expansion and growth.
The discussion, which attracted around 100 delegates and allowed Omani officials to enter into dialogue with potential British investors, sought to develop Omani-UK relations while promoting investment between the two countries, in line with the goals of the sultanate’s Vision 2040.
It also sought to identify steps UK companies needed to take to invest in Oman and develop the country as a regional hub for clean energy.
Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais Al-Yousef said his country had become more focused on promoting investment opportunities in recent years and regarded Britain as a key partner in its efforts to develop a stronger and more diverse economy.
Oman's Vision 2040 highlights the need for sustainable development and economic diversification.
He also said Oman offered great opportunities in a range of key sectors and was keen to further develop the historic relations it has with the UK.
Al-Yousef was part of a ministerial delegation visiting the UK to follow up on Sultah Haitham bin Tariq’s visit last month, and included officials from the ministry of finance and labor and the Oman Investment Authority.
The speakers at the event, organized by the Arab British Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Oman Embassy in London and the British Embassy in Muscat, highlighted investment opportunities in solar energy, renewable technology, wind power and hydrogen, as well as tourism, fisheries and information and communications technology.
The sultanate has implemented investment incentives and a raft of measures to attract foreign companies and to increase revenue to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.
As competition for foreign investment is at an all-time high this week’s UK visit helps @Tejarah_om increase awareness of Oman’s exciting business offer @UKinOman@tradegovuk
— وزارة التجارة والصناعة وترويج الاستثمار - عُمان (@Tejarah_om) January 11, 2022
The International Monetary Fund said in September that Oman is expected to switch to a surplus this year, after a spike in fiscal deficit and debt last year due to the pandemic and low oil prices.
Bill Murray, the UK ambassador to Oman, who chaired the discussion said that the meeting was being held within the framework of the UK-Oman joint action program to promote bilateral investment.
He said Sultan Haitham’s visit to the UK in December was a milestone in UK-Omani relations, adding that the roundtable was held on the day Oman marked the second anniversary of the sultan’s rule.
“Several leading UK firms active in Oman in the clean energy and mining sectors delivered positive accounts of their experiences of the Oman business environment,” ABCC said.
The companies, which were supported by the UK Department for International Trade and Export Finance — the kingdom’s export credit agency, also commended the support available to foreign investors and said authorities in the sultanate were keen to help businesses succeed in the market.
Bandar Reda, ABCC secretary-general and CEO, pledged to support private sector engagement and said prospects for closer business ties between the UK and Oman were growing across all sectors.
“Driven by the ambitions set out in its Vision 2040, Oman is moving ahead to diversify its economy, opening up new income streams and developing the skills of its citizens to contribute to greater prosperity and economic sustainability,” he said.
“At a time of global uncertainties, as we together face the combined challenges of COVID, Brexit and the energy transition, one of the enduring certainties is the increasing strength of Arab-British cooperation which is founded on the friendship of our peoples,” Reda added.
Updated 12 January 2022
George Charles Darley
RIYADH: With an estimated potential value of $1.3 trillion, Saudi Arabia’s mining sector is set for significant foreign direct investment over the next decade.
A total of 48 minerals have so far been identified in the Kingdom. Gold, copper and phosphate are currently mined in large quantities, while other deposits include zinc, nickel and rare earth metals, used in the manufacture of computers and smart devices.
Saudi Arabia’s commitment to private sector involvement in the mining sector can be seen in several international joint ventures struck by Ma’aden, the mining company owned by the government and private shareholders.
In a 2009 deal, Pittsburg-based Alcoa (the world's sixth-largest producer of aluminium, with 2020 global revenue of $9.3 billion) took a 25.1 percent stake in Ma’aden Bauxite and Alumina Co., and Ma’aden Aluminium Co., as part of a $10.8 billion joint venture.
The project includes a bauxite mine situated in central Saudi Arabia, connected by rail to a refining facility on the Kingdom’s Gulf coast with a capacity of 740,000 metric tons of aluminum per year.
Then in 2013, The Mosaic Company (a leading US supplier of phosphate and potash for fertilizer and animal feed, with 2020 revenue of $8.68 billion) took a 25 percent stake in the $8 billion Ma’aden Wa’ad Al-Shamal Fertilizer Production Complex, located in the Kingdom’s northern province. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, or SABIC, also took a 15 percent stake in this business. The move created one of the largest integrated phosphate production facilities in the world.
And in 2014, Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp. (which mines gold and copper in 13 countries, with a turnover of $12.6 billion in 2020) invested $210 million for a 50 percent share of the Ma’aden Barrick Copper Company. The resulting Jabal Sayid copper mine and plant, located some 120 km southeast of Medina, has a production capacity of 45,000 to 60,000 tons of copper per year.
Since the Kingdom’s new mining law was passed in June 2020 — which accelerates foreign investment in the sector by financing exploration and geological surveys — the Saudi government has received over 1,500 licensing requests by international mining operators.
The government said approval times for operators have now been cut down to a matter of months as opposed to the years previously required.
Saudi Arabia’s vice minister for mining affairs Khaled Al-Mudaifer at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has said the current SR170 billion to 180 billion ($45.3 billion to $47.96 billion) of mining investments in the Kingdom is expected to jump by 150 percent in the next decade.
Updated 12 January 2022
WAEL MAHDI
RIYADH: The Radisson Hotel Group is very optimistic about the growth in Saudi tourism market.
The group now is considering increasing the hotels it operates in the Kingdom fourfold as it plans to move its regional headquarter to Riyadh this year.
Today, the Group operates 24 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in Saudi Arabia and has another 20 under development, but the growth it sees in the Saudi tourism market is making it determined to go from 24 to more than 80 in the coming five years.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arab News in Riyadh, Radisson CEO Federico J. González said that they need to revisit their plans and consider increasing that number to 100.
“Yesterday I was discussing with the teams that actually we should increase those targets to a 100, as the speed of transformation you see in this country is unlike any other country in the world,” he added.
When asked about the growth in Radisson’s business in Saudi Arabia compared to other international markets, González said that it’s the second-fastest growing market after China where the hospitality brand is adding a significant number of hotels.
“I don’t think if you go around the world, you would see any other country where the level of transformation in tourism is as big as the one you are doing,” he said.
Radisson plans to support Saudi Arabia’s goal of 100 million visitors by 2030 with its new hotels. The Group’s Saudi Arabia portfolio now makes up around 50 percent of its presence in the Middle East region.
The Kingdom has plans to develop 854,000 more hotel rooms, with 70 percent funded by the private sector. After opening up to international tourism in 2019, Saudi Arabia issued more than 400,000 eVisas – becoming the fastest-growing tourism destination in the world before the pandemic.
Under Saudi Vision 2030 and National Tourism Strategy, the Kingdom plans to increase the contribution of tourism in the GDP to 10 percent, creating one million new jobs and ensuring Saudi Arabia becomes among the top five global tourist destinations.
González met Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb on Jan. 10 to discuss the group’s expansion plans aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
Among the topics discussed at the meeting is the opening of a Radisson Hotel Group regional headquarters in Riyadh this year in response to the growing portfolio of the group in the Kingdom.
They also talked about generating many new job opportunities and developing exchange programs for Saudi talent in the hospitality sector.
One of the subjects Radisson has discussed with Saudi tourism officials is its carbon negative meetings concept — that all meetings held at its hotels should emit lower carbon.
“Radisson as a group was the first company in the world that came up with carbon zero meetings, and now we are transforming that into carbon negative meetings,” González added.
González said Radisson is very supportive of sustainability, but he still sees a need to define that term better.
We are working with different institutions including the World Travel and Tourism Council to try to help define what we call the sustainability basics.”
“We have our commitments to reduce carbon by 2050, but I think where we need to move now is to make sure we do things now,” he said.
RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has updated the rules for separating the funds of participants in the financing process and the funds of a crowdfunding facility.
The step aims to support the emergence of fintech companies.
The updated rules aim to redefine the beneficiary to include all commercial establishments registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that seek to obtain financing through the debt crowdfunding platform.
They add the definition of aggregate accounts to ensure complete separation between the funds of the participants in the financing process and the funds of the crowdfunding facility, the Bank clarified.