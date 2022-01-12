You are here

Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines plane at Honduras airport

In this March 28, 2018 file photo, an American Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in California. (Reuters file)
In this March 28, 2018 file photo, an American Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in California. (Reuters file)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

A passenger broke into the cockpit of an American Airlines jet at an airport in Honduras and damaged the plane as it was boarding for a flight to Miami before being taken into custody, the airline said on Tuesday.
Crew members intervened and the man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested by local authorities, American Airlines said in a statement. There were no reports of injury.
ABC News reported that the suspect ran down the jetway and into the cockpit, damaging flight controls and attempting to jump out an open window as a pilots tried to stop him.
“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” American said in its statement.
The damaged aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, was grounded at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the airline said.
A replacement plane was on its way to Honduras and scheduled to depart at 9:30 p.m. local time. 

Topics: American Airlines Honduras

French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked

French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday it was too early to say if the current, omicron-fueled wave of the new coronavirus had peaked in the country, which is currently reporting record numbers of daily new cases.
“We still need a bit of time to work out whether or not we are near a current COVID-19 peak, ” Veran told France info radio, adding that the more dangerous Delta variant was declining in France.
French health authorities on Tuesday reported 368,149 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally of the pandemic. And the seven-day moving average of new cases, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, rose to a record level of 283,394.

Topics: France COVID-19 omicron

Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000

Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany reported 80,430 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, as the contagious omicron variant rips through a population with lower vaccination rates than some other parts of Europe.
The previous daily record, on Nov. 26, was more than 76,000.
Germany’s tally of infections now stands at 7,661,811. The death toll also rose by 384 on Wednesday to reach 114,735.
Just under 75 percent of the population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious disease show.
The seven-day incidence rate, a key yardstick in deciding coronavirus policy, has ticked up steadily since the start of the year, to stand at 407.5 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, versus 387.9 the day before.

Topics: Germany COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

It’s time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights speech

It’s time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights speech
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

ATLANTA: President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a full-throated appeal for US voting rights legislation stalled in Congress and said Democratic lawmakers should make a major change in Senate rules to override Republican opposition.
In a speech designed to breathe life into the fight to pass federal voting laws and convince skeptical Democratic activists of his commitment, Biden called Republicans cowardly and he also committed to changing the US Senate’s “filibuster” rule to pass legislation.
Calling it a “battle for the soul of America,” Biden put the voting rights effort on par with the fight against segregation by slain civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.
Republicans must choose which side of history they want to be on, Biden said, contrasting American civil rights heroes with some of US history’s most notorious white supremacists.
“Do you want to be on the side of Martin Luther King or George Wallace?” Biden asked, referring to the segregationist former Alabama governor. “Do you want to be on the side of (former congressman) John Lewis or Bull Connor? The side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?“
Connor was a commissioner of Birmingham, Alabama, and Davis the head of the pro-slavery Confederate States during the US civil war.
Biden likened the voting rights effort to the struggle against the assault on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020 by supporters of former President Donald Trump, an attack Biden called an “attempted coup.”
His tone echoed remarks last week, on the one year anniversary of the attacks, reflecting a new White House calculus after a year focused on working with Republicans.
“Not a single Republican has displayed the courage to stand up to a defeated president, to protect America’s right to vote. Not one,” Biden said, referring to Trump and voting rights.
Trump has said the 2020 election was stolen by Biden’s Democrats through voter fraud, despite recounts and investigations that found no evidence to back his claim. Since then, Republican lawmakers in 19 states have passed dozens of laws making it harder to vote. Critics say these measures disproportionately affect minorities.
Before Biden spoke, there was a moment of solemnity as he and Vice President Kamala Harris stood before King’s gravesite with King’s family standing nearby, heads bowed. After the ceremony, Biden and Harris spoke nearby at the combined campus of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, two historically Black schools.
Biden wants to build public support for federal legislation to strengthen voting rights, particularly the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Both have so far withered under united opposition from Republicans, who argue they would impose questionable national standards on local elections.
Biden said if no breakthrough on the legislation can be achieved, lawmakers in the Senate should “change the rules including getting rid of the filibuster for this.”
The filibuster is a parliamentary maneuver to require a 60-vote majority in the Senate for passage instead of a simple majority.
“Sadly the United States Senate, designed to be the greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self,” Biden said.
Republicans quickly criticized Biden’s filibuster proposal as overreach.
“What the Democrats have coined a ‘voting rights’ bill is really just a partisan, political power grab. And now they want to eliminate the filibuster in order to advance this terrible legislation, which would only compound confusion in our election process,” Senator Mike Crapo said after Biden’s speech.
It was Biden’s most direct plea to date for the Senate to change its rules. Whether the votes exist among Democrats to change the rule remains unclear.
Biden said he had been having quiet conversations with lawmakers about the legislation in recent months but that “I’m tired of being quiet.”
Harris, who introduced Biden, warned that without national legislation, newly passed laws in Republican states could impact as many as 55 million Americans.
“If we stand idly by our entire nation will pay the price for generations to come,” said Harris.
Georgia was a battleground state in the 2020 election, and Democrats won two crucial US Senate seats in runoff contests in January 2021 that gave them effective control of the chamber. Later in the year, the Republican-led state legislature approved sweeping voting restrictions. The US Justice Department sued, saying the law infringes the rights of Black voters.
Democrats are girding themselves for tough 2022 congressional elections that could strip them of their majority and the chance to change federal voting laws.
Many civil rights activists say Biden should have done more during his first year in office to push for reforms, and some, including Georgia’s Stacey Abrams, did not attend his speech.
Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he spoke to Abrams and despite a schedule mix-up, they are “on the same page.”

Topics: Joe Biden US Republicans voting rights Atlanta

Zulu royal succession battle goes before South African court

Zulu royal succession battle goes before South African court
Updated 12 January 2022
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: One of the six widows of South Africa’s Zulu king launched a legal succession bid Tuesday arguing that she is the monarch’s only legitimate widow as they had a civil marriage, while he wed his five other wives only according to traditional rites.
King Goodwill Zwelithini died in March last year at age 72 after 50 years on the throne, leaving behind his six wives and at least 28 children.
In his will he had named his favorite, third wife Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini, as regent of the more than 11 million Zulus who make up nearly a fifth of South Africa’s population.
But Shiyiwe died suddenly in April — just a month after the king — leaving a will designating their son Misuzulu Zulu, 47, to ascend to the throne.
The coronation has yet to take place, and Misuzulu did not attend Tuesday’s hearing.
However several other Zulu royals were present, some wearing animal skins around their shoulders or a fur crown on their heads.
A lawyer for Queen Sibongile Dlamini, the king’s first wife who is contesting Misuzulu’s right to the throne, asked the court: “Does a civil marriage preclude customary marriage?“
The “validity of the customary marriages is one of the main issues, your worship,” Nigel Redman added.
The judge, Isaac Madondo, acknowledged that the case presented “not only a legal issue (but also concerned) the conflict of law between common law and custom law.”
The first queen is also seeking half of the royal inheritance before the court in Pietermaritzburg, capital of South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.
The Zulu king, who had no executive power but wielded great moral influence over his subjects, owned thousands of hectares of land as well as several palaces and other properties.
Some Zulus say royal matters have no business going before a court, and dozens of Zulu warriors wearing animal skins and carrying shields and spears protested outside the courthouse on Tuesday, singing traditional songs.
Queen Sibongile’s two daughters, princesses Ntombizosuthu and Ntandoyenkosi, are for their part contesting the validity of the will.
They say a handwriting analysis determined that the signature was forged.
The hearing was to resume on Wednesday.

Topics: King Goodwill Zwelithini Widows

Deadly bus blast hits southern Philippines

Deadly bus blast hits southern Philippines
Updated 12 January 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: An explosion on a bus killed at least one child and injured six other people in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, a military official has confirmed, as authorities launched an investigation into what has been described as a “terroristic act.” 

Seven individuals were initially hurt in the blast on Tuesday morning on the national highway in Cotabato province, military spokesman Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar said. 

“So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (The) post-blast investigation is ongoing to determine what type of explosive was planted at the rear end of the bus,” he told reporters. 

Among the victims is a five-year-old boy, who was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. Baldomar said an infant and a three-year-old are also among the wounded. 

Police Chief MSG Randy Hampac, a spokesman for the local police in Aleosan town, where the incident took place, described it as “plainly a terroristic act” in a radio interview. 

Authorities have yet to identify any suspects as of Tuesday afternoon. Local media outlets initially reported that the explosion was triggered by an improvised explosive device. 

The attack came just two days after the government imposed stricter security measures ahead of the 2022 election period in the Philippines. 

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Dionisio Carlos said on Sunday that some 14,000 military and police personnel had been deployed across the country to implement a nationwide ban on carrying firearms, and to prevent election-related violence. In addition, at least 2,000 checkpoints have been established at strategic locations all over the country.

Topics: Philippines Blast

