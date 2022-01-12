You are here

  Austria's daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge

Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge

Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge
Policemen hold back people demonstrating against the Austrian government’s measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 during a protest on January 8 in Vienna. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Austria is bracing for infections to rise far above previous records
  • The conservative-led government wants to avoid reintroducing a full lockdown like the one the country emerged from last month
VIENNA: Austria’s daily coronavirus infections have hit a new record as cases continue to surge while the extremely contagious omicron spreads, government data showed on Wednesday.
Austria is bracing for infections to rise far above previous records, in line with what has happened elsewhere in Europe recently. The conservative-led government wants to avoid reintroducing a full lockdown like the one the country emerged from last month, it’s fourth of the pandemic.
New daily coronavirus infections rose above 17,000 for the first time on Wednesday, to 17,006, data from the interior and health ministries showed. The previous peak was 15,809 on Nov. 19, though figures vary by source — public health agency AGES lists the previous peak as 16,474 on Nov. 16.
“We have today roughly 17,000 positive test results in Austria. That is a new record,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told a news conference, adding that current measures, which include a lockdown for the unvaccinated and a 10 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants, were the right ones.
“These figures have been forecast for 14 days, so that is no surprise. We have an intensive-care unit occupancy rate of around 12 percent and regular hospital-bed occupancy has fallen from 3,000 to around 650.”
Newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported earlier on Wednesday that cases had risen above 18,000, citing a national register separate to the ministries’ figures.
Although omicron is more contagious than previous variants, a smaller proportion of people infected require treatment in hospital, but it is still unclear how hospitalizations will evolve, Mueckstein said.
“We have a paradigm shift. We must ensure that we avoid a general lockdown. We must also, however, ensure that Austria keeps running. We must ensure that with so many positive tests people can keep working,” he said, referring to recently eased quarantine rules.

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza jailed for identity fraud

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza jailed for identity fraud
Arab News

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza jailed for identity fraud

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza jailed for identity fraud
  • Tito ibn Sheikh sentenced to almost 4 years in prison after being convicted of laundering $476,000
  • Abu Hamza, jailed in US for life, featured in Arab News ‘Preachers of Hate’ series
LONDON: The eldest son of hate preacher Abu Hamza has been sentenced to almost four years in jail after being convicted of laundering £350,000 ($476,000) with a banking accomplice.

Tito ibn Sheikh, 35, set up fraudulent bank accounts with the corrupt HSBC employee between May 2018 and December 2019.

The eldest of Abu Hamza’s eight children, Ibn Sheikh set up fraudulent bank accounts using 14 fake identities, a London court heard.

Following in his father’s criminal footsteps, Ibn Sheikh had been jailed for 12 years in 2014 for leading a gang who kidnapped and tortured a man over a £15,000 debt. He was released from prison on license while he committed his financial fraud.

Judge Andrew Goymer said Ibn Sheikh had “used considerable skill, ingenuity and industry towards this fraudulent scheme.”

Ibn Sheikh was sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars after admitting two counts of conspiracy to convert criminal property, possession of an article for use in fraud, possession of fraudulent identity documents and possession of criminal property.

Abu Hamza, 63, was the notorious preacher and terror supporter at Finsbury Park Mosque in north London. He is jailed for life in the US after being convicted of terror offenses there and in Britain.

Arab News featured him in its “Preachers of Hate” series, outlining his connection with violent extremism.

Ibn Sheikh’s lawyer Bill Evans told the court that his client had changed names to distance himself from Abu Hamza. 

“His father has a degree of notoriety, which has caused him substantial difficulty and he and other members of his family have changed their names as a result,” Evans said.

Southwark Crown Court was told that on the occasion of Ibn Sheikh’s arrest in December 2019, he was found in possession of 12 iPhones, 10 bank cards in various names and 14 different identity documents. 

Prosecuting barrister Kelly Brocklehurst said Ibn Sheikh would set about creating identities around his documents through utility bills, national insurance cards and UK driving licenses.

The various mobile phones were used to ensure each fake identity had a means of being contacted.

Russell Tyner of the Crown Prosecution Service’s organized-crime division said: “Ibn Sheikh was perfectly willing to bank and move large amounts of stolen money. The number of passports and other ID showed he was more than just a neutral recipient of the cash. He was an active and willing participant in the conspiracy and he had the ability and means to create false accounts to launder cash.”

French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family

French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family
French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family

French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family
  • The arrest will allow investigators to carry out searches and check the individual’s movements around the time of the killing of three members of the Al-Hilli family and a passing cyclist on Sep. 5, 2012
GRENOBLE: French police on Wednesday detained a suspect over the 2012 killing of a British family of Iraqi origin in a remote Alpine region, prosecutors said, a rare development in one of France’s most notorious unsolved cold cases.
The arrest will allow investigators to carry out searches and check the individual’s movements around the time of the killing of three members of the Al-Hilli family and a passing cyclist on Sep. 5, 2012, prosecutors in Annecy said.
The individual, whose age and gender were not specified, was detained by police from the Alpine town of Chambery.
Saad Al-Hilli, a 50-year-old Iraqi-born British tourist in France, was gunned down along with his 47-year-old wife Iqbal and her 74-year-old mother in a woodland car park close to the village of Chevaline in the hills above Lake Annecy.
Each was shot several times in their British-registered BMW estate car and more than two dozen used bullet casings were found near the vehicle.
The couple’s two daughters, aged seven and four at the time, survived the gruesome attack, but the older girl was shot and badly beaten.
A 45-year-old French cyclist, Sylvain Mollier, was also killed after apparently stumbling upon the scene.
Almost a decade after the killings, French and British police have so far failed to make any real progress in the case despite a massive effort involving officers on both sides of the Channel.

Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April

Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April
Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April

Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April
  • Recent efforts to revive the sector have been complicated by the rapid global spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19
BANGKOK: Thailand is planning to collect a 300 baht ($9) fee from foreign tourist from April to develop attractions and cover accident insurance for foreigners unable to pay costs themselves, senior officials said on Wednesday.
Thailand, one of Asia’s most popular travel destinations, has been badly hit by a pandemic-induced tourism slump, with about 200,000 arrivals last year, compared to nearly 40 million in 2019.
Recent efforts to revive the sector have been complicated by the rapid global spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
“Part of the fee will be used to take care of tourists,” Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.
“We’ve encountered times when insurance didn’t have coverage for tourists ... which became our burden to take care of them,” he said, adding that funds would also be used to upgrade tourism infrastructure.
The fee adds to a list of requirements for foreign tourists seeking entry to Thailand, which include pre-payment for COVID-19 tests, hotel accommodation or quarantine, and having insurance with COVID-19 treatment coverage of at least $50,000.
Thailand waived its strict quarantine measures in November in place of a “Test & Go” scheme for vaccinated visitors, but suspended that late last month over concerns about the spread of the omicron variant.
The new fee will be priced in with airline tickets and is part of the government’s sustainable tourism plans, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.
Thailand expects between 5 and 15 million foreign arrivals this year, depending on policies in place in its main tourism markets, Thanakorn said.
Foreign tourists are expected to generate 800 billion Thai baht ($23.97 billion) this year, he said.
Thailand’s leading business group on Wednesday forecast foreign tourist arrivals for the year to be 5 to 6 million arrivals. ($1 = 33.3700 baht).

Indian man on the run after ‘cheating’ vaccine system with 12 jabs

Indian man on the run after ‘cheating’ vaccine system with 12 jabs
Indian man on the run after ‘cheating’ vaccine system with 12 jabs

Indian man on the run after ‘cheating’ vaccine system with 12 jabs
  • 84-year-old clerk was vaccinated every month after he felt improvements in long-standing knee pain after first dose
  • The case raises questions about India’s vaccine registration system and concerns about overdose side effects
NEW DELHI: When Brahmadev Mandal, an 84-year-old resident of India’s eastern Bihar state, got his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in February last year, he said he felt a “great improvement” in the knee pain that had bothered him for years. 

After the second dose, the retired clerk said he no longer needed to use a cane to walk and decided to get vaccinated every month.

Mandal, who then went on to get jabbed at least another 10 times and kept a diary of all his doses, has been charged with abusing the vaccination system. According to one entry in his diary, the father of six and grandfather of 10 was vaccinated twice in the span of 10 days last September. 

“For me, the vaccine was some kind of treatment and way to achieve better health,” Mandal told Arab News on Sunday from his village, Aurai. “I know a case has been registered against me, but I will seek judicial redressal.”

The police charges against Mandal fall under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, all non-bailable offenses. 

Despite the police case, Mandal said he wouldn’t mind getting a 13th jab “if the opportunity comes.”

Mandal spoke to Arab News before a visit by the police to his house on Sunday night, by which time he had fled. His wife said officers broke the lock of the couple’s bedroom, calling it “harassment.”

“I don’t understand what is the crime of my husband,” Nirmala Devi, 80, told Arab News.

She said Mandal had tried all kinds of treatments for his back and knee aches, even traveling to see doctors in Bhagalpur, a city 100 km away from his village.

“But he started seeing a difference in his pain after he got the vaccination and that’s why he got used to taking jabs at regular intervals,” Devi said. 

Deepak Dharamdas, the station house officer at the Aurai police station, confirmed that the police had visited Mandal’s home on Sunday night but he had absconded. He denied that the police had vandalized his house. 

“How can you trust a man who has taken 12 vaccines by producing different documents? He is a fraud,” Dharamdas said. 

Health workers, upon whose complaints the police registered a case, said Mandal had “exploited loopholes” in the vaccine registration system.  

In order to get vaccinated, Indian residents need to register on the government’s CoWIN platform using their national identification numbers. The system then directs them to designated vaccination centers. 

But in rural areas like Madhepura district where Mandal lives and where access to the Internet is limited, data from locally organized vaccination camps is often not immediately uploaded to the system.

“Mandal took advantage of that,” Dr. Abdus Salam, an additional chief medical officer in the district, told Arab News. “We are now trying to address this.”

Mandal’s case is not the only one that highlights shortcomings in the registration system.

To mark Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Sept. 17, 2021, states competed to administer the most jabs. 

When Bihar was declared the winner with 3.4 million out of 25 million jabs recorded across the country, an investigation by local journalists found that the figure had been inflated by state authorities, with data from previous days withheld and uploaded to the system during the contest.

Madhepura-based journalist Kumar Ashish, who works for the Hindi-language daily Prabhat Khabar that broke the news about Mandal, said the police case against him was an attempt by local officials to “save their skin” after failing to maintain transparency in the data.

“This case raises question marks over the accuracy of vaccination data,” Ashish told Arab News.

To doctors, however, it raises questions of a different nature.

“The man is lucky that he does not have any side effects,” said Dr. Ashim Gupta from Madhepura, listing pneumonia, kidney and heart problems as some possible complications. “It’s a matter for research. I want to examine Mandal.”

He added that Mandal’s belief that the vaccine jabs had cured his knee was probably just a “psychological impact.”

The doctor warned: “There are chances of sudden death also if you take an overdose of vaccines.”

French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked

French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked
French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked

French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked
  • Veran added that the more dangerous Delta variant was declining in France
PARIS: French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday it was too early to say if the current, omicron-fueled wave of the new coronavirus had peaked in the country, which is currently reporting record numbers of daily new cases.
“We still need a bit of time to work out whether or not we are near a current COVID-19 peak, ” Veran told France info radio, adding that the more dangerous Delta variant was declining in France.
French health authorities on Tuesday reported 368,149 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally of the pandemic. And the seven-day moving average of new cases, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, rose to a record level of 283,394.

