You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Lime plans IPO on Nomu as it doubles limestone output in 2 years
FMS2022
FMS2022

Saudi Lime plans IPO on Nomu as it doubles limestone output in 2 years

Short Url

https://arab.news/w2cp3

Updated 14 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi Lime plans IPO on Nomu as it doubles limestone output in 2 years

Saudi Lime plans IPO on Nomu as it doubles limestone output in 2 years
Updated 14 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi Lime, one of the largest limestone suppliers in Saudi Arabia, is planning to raise production to 3,000 tons of the mineral per day in the coming two years, the company’s CEO told Arab News.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Ahmed Elewa said that this level of output is set to be much higher than the current supply of 1,500 tons of limestone per day – which is already the largest in the Kingdom.

He added that: “[The current areas’ production] are enough for the coming 25 years, in both quality and quantity.”

The company is also set to join Nomu, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, in the middle of this year after procedures finalize with the Capital Market Authority. In addition, the limestone-producing company is expected to enter Tadawul within a maximum of two years.

When asked about Saudi Lime’s customers, Elewa said that “we have a big portfolio [of customers] all over the world and in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region such as Sabic, Aramco, SWCC, Ma’aden and a lot of [other] customers.”

In addition, the huge majority of mining firm’s sales is inside the Kingdom, with a share that exceeds 85 percent. The remaining share goes to different countries which include Kuwait, UAE, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Sudan, among others.

The company also has a 50 percent Saudization rate right now, but it aims for a larger percentage in the future.

“Our plan is to have 80 percent Saudization rate within three years from now,” Elewa said.

Topics: FMS2022 business

Related

Special Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth  video
Business & Economy
Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth 
Special Nigeria poured $50 million in exploration of gold, lithium, minister says video
Business & Economy
Nigeria poured $50 million in exploration of gold, lithium, minister says

Nigeria poured $50 million in exploration of gold, lithium, minister says

Nigeria poured $50 million in exploration of gold, lithium, minister says
Updated 12 January 2022
WAEL MAHDI

Nigeria poured $50 million in exploration of gold, lithium, minister says

Nigeria poured $50 million in exploration of gold, lithium, minister says
Updated 12 January 2022
WAEL MAHDI

Nigeria’s federal government has invested $50 million to explore gold, lithium and several other metals, the country’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

Olamilekan Adegbite said that: “To date we’ve discovered over 44 minerals. These include gold, lithium, copper, cobalt, oxide, [you] name it”.

Looking forward, the current task for the Nigerian government is to select a few of those minerals and de-risk them for potential investors.

However, while maintaining that the mining sector is very important, the minister indicated that responsible mining and sustainability should be top priorities.

He added that mining, by its very nature, is “disruptive” and, consequently, the environmental impacts on communities should be limited.

Adegbite also emphasized the communal ownership of minerals, saying that the country’s government administer mining but grant its ownership to the community.

“You cannot do your mining without asking the consent of other people, no matter the value of what’s under their seat. I have to ask you in the first place [that] I want to mine there.”

Topics: FMS2022 business Nigeria Mining

Related

Special Chairman of top miner ERG says Saudi Arabia can be a real mining hub video
Business & Economy
Chairman of top miner ERG says Saudi Arabia can be a real mining hub
Special Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth  video
Business & Economy
Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth 

Aramco acquires stakes in Polish refiner amid expansion efforts

Aramco acquires stakes in Polish refiner amid expansion efforts
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

Aramco acquires stakes in Polish refiner amid expansion efforts

Aramco acquires stakes in Polish refiner amid expansion efforts
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi oil and gas giant Aramco is further growing its international downstream presence via investments in Polish state oil refiner and petrol retailer, PKN Orlen, Aramco said in a statement.

The Dharhan based corporation will acquire a 30 percent stake in a Polish refinery with an estimated 210,000 barrels daily, an 100 percent  stake in a related wholesale business, and a 50 percent stake in a jet fuel marketing joint venture with British multinational oil and gas firm, BP.

“Our expanding global network of refineries and chemical joint ventures allows us to reach new markets with our products, and strategically place crude oil volumes across different geographies,” Aramco Senior Vice-President of Downstream, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, said.

The investments also come in line with PKN Orlen’s target of diversifying its energy supply, as it will secure crude imports from Aramco.

Additionally, Aramco signed an agreement with the Polish firm as well as Saudi based chemical manufacturing company, SABIC to explore and unveil potential petrochemical growth and expansion opportunities in Poland as well as Central and Eastern Europe.

Aramco and PKN Orlen took a further step upon signing another MoU specifically focusing on revealing research and development opportunities in the region.

Topics: Aramco

Related

Aramco, China Building Materials Academy launch new non-metallics centre
Business & Economy
Aramco, China Building Materials Academy launch new non-metallics centre
EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds
Business & Economy
EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds

Saudi Arabia perfectly placed to ‘disrupt’ mining sector, says green energy investor

Saudi Arabia perfectly placed to ‘disrupt’ mining sector, says green energy investor
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia perfectly placed to ‘disrupt’ mining sector, says green energy investor

Saudi Arabia perfectly placed to ‘disrupt’ mining sector, says green energy investor
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia needs to act as a disrupter in mining technologies to help solve some of the biggest challenges facing the sector, according to the founder of a green-focused investment company. 

Joachim Berlenbach from the Earth Resource Investment Group told delegates at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday that the Kingdom can “start from scratch” when it comes to developing environmentally-responsible ways of excavating minerals and metals.

He also called on Saudi-based firms to take on some of the issues holding back renewable energy, namely how to store power captured through solar and other means.

Berlenbach said: “The energy for the mining industry, with those renewables, probably comes cheaply in Saudi Arabia but we need also to store energy. 

“Here is the importance of disruptive technology: how to supply energy through the night?

“This is what Saudi companies need to work on, how to supply energy at night. That could be through batteries, which requires vanadium.

“One of the biggest resources for vanadium is oil. Oil in refineries is polluting and poisoning for refineries but now you can actually explore that oil can actually help in energy from an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) point of view.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Topics: FMS2022

Related

Live LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 2
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 2
Red Sea mining is needed to quench world’s thirst for metals: Mining company chief 
Business & Economy
Red Sea mining is needed to quench world’s thirst for metals: Mining company chief 

Chairman of top miner ERG says Saudi Arabia can be a real mining hub

Chairman of top miner ERG says Saudi Arabia can be a real mining hub
Updated 11 min 7 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Chairman of top miner ERG says Saudi Arabia can be a real mining hub

Chairman of top miner ERG says Saudi Arabia can be a real mining hub
Updated 11 min 7 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Luxembourg-based Eurasian Resources Group, a leading producer of battery materials, is ready to invest in Saudi Arabia “immediately,” its chairman Alexander Mashkevitch said, as he sees huge potential in the Kingdom to make long-term commitments. 

The chairman added in an interview that if he was asked to invest in Saudi, his decision will "just depends on procedures.”

He said they working with the government to proceed with the investment. Also know as ERG, the Luxembourg company is one of the world’s biggest mining companies with over 69,000 employees globally. 

The Kingdom has a big chance of becoming a real mining hub, Mashkevitch said, hailing its “unique composition’ and its stability compared to other potential mining sites. 

“Saudi Arabia has very well educated people, good infrastructure, and very strategic locations,” he said, adding these are key to be successful in the future minerals business.

Topics: FMS2022

Related

‘Saudi mining growth will strengthen US ties’ leading banker tells Future Minerals Forum 
Business & Economy
‘Saudi mining growth will strengthen US ties’ leading banker tells Future Minerals Forum 
Red Sea mining is needed to quench world’s thirst for metals: Mining company chief 
Business & Economy
Red Sea mining is needed to quench world’s thirst for metals: Mining company chief 

Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub

Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub

Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub
  • New York will have to compete with other crypto-friendly states and cities
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

With US cities such as Miami and Austin trying to court digital asset companies, John Wu was unsure whether to make New York City the permanent home of his cryptocurrency and blockchain start-up Ava Labs — until Eric Adams was elected mayor in November.


Wu said the election of Adams, a bitcoin-enthusiast who has pledged to turn the Big Apple into a crypto hub, played “a big part” in his decision to set-up a permanent office in New York City in November.


“Knowing that we have an administration that’s friendly, especially in the New York City area, is going to be very helpful,” said Wu, president of the company.


Adams was sworn in this month and has a lot of work to do make New York as welcoming as other would-be crypto hubs.

New York state has stiff regulations for crypto companies, including a costly licensing requirement, and the state attorney general is cracking down on some companies in the sector.


Still, Wu and other cryptocurrency executives said the mayor’s friendly stance could draw digital asset start-ups keen to assert their legitimacy alongside traditional Wall Street companies and to tap the financial hub’s deep talent pool and investor base.


Chainalysis, a cryptocurrency data platform, also doubled down on New York City in 2021, signing a lease in August for a Manhattan office space that will accommodate up to 200 staff.


“The new mayor’s support for the industry strengthens my conviction that New York is the best place for Chainalysis’s headquarters,” Michael Gronager, chief executive and co-founder of Chainalysis, told Reuters in a statement.

“We plan to tap into the city’s deep talent pool for our next phase of growth,” he added.


With the digital asset industry growing fast and the value of cryptocurrencies surging — surpassing $3 trillion https://www.reuters.com/technology/bitcoin-hits-new-record-crypto-market-cap-exceeds-3-tln-2021-11-08 in November — many jurisdictions want a slice of the action.


During his campaign, Adams expressed interest in developing a digital wallet for city employees and recipients of public benefits. Following his election, he pledged to take his first three paychecks in bitcoin and suggested that New York schools teach courses on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.


“NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry...Just wait!” he tweeted in November. 


Adams has yet to propose specific policies that would give crypto companies an incentive to set-up in New York, unlike other cities like Miami and Austin whose marketing has highlighted their low energy costs and competitive tax rates.


The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment, but Adams has said he hopes his crypto-friendly stance will attract more tech talent to the city, and many executives believe it will.


“I think it’s a very effective signaling tool to ... say, ‘Okay, we recognize that this industry can benefit everyone,’” said Zach Dexter, chief executive of FTX US Derivatives, a crypto derivatives exchange based in Miami.

REGULATORY ROADBLOCK?


It remains unclear whether Adams can work from City Hall to reshape state regulations the virtual currency industry has decried as overly stringent and expensive.


“He can be a cheerleader,” said Stephen Gannon, an attorney at Murphy & McGonigle. “But mostly the regulatory environment is driven by the state.”


New York Attorney General Letitia James has shut down crypto lending platforms, saying they must register with her office just like other lending platforms operating in the state or offering products to New Yorkers.


New York also requires most digital currency-related companies to obtain a “BitLicense” and comply with know-your-customer, anti-money laundering, and capital requirements. The New York Department of Financial Services, which did not respond to a request for comment, has granted only 20 licenses.


“Adams’ comments do provide more confidence for us,” said Haohan Xu, CEO of New York-based digital asset trading network Apifiny. “However, for all crypto companies located or are looking to be in NYC, the focus is still on the BitLicense.”


While the BitLicense is a hurdle for some, Adams could offset costs through other incentives, such as commercial tax breaks.


Matt Homer, the former head of innovation at NYDFS, said Adams could have some sway over state crypto rules, especially since Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged to work with him on business issues.


“I think he could potentially... have an influence on regulation,” said Homer, currently an executive in residence at venture capital firm Nyca Partners.


Hochul’s office did not respond to a request for comment.


New York will have to compete with other crypto-friendly states and cities.

Colorado, for instance, passed a law in 2019 exempting digital currencies from certain securities rules. Wyoming has created a special purpose charter for crypto companies.


Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, with whom Adams has already established a friendly rivalry on Twitter, is also courting crypto companies, touting lower taxes and living costs.


Crypto executives say there is room for more than one city to emerge as crypto destinations given the sector’s booming growth. Dexter pointed out that New York has already managed to draw tech talent from Silicon Valley, which could also help give Adams an edge.


“There’s this opportunity to have a few crypto capitals,” said Dexter. “I think he is going to have some success.” 

Topics: economy crypto currencies CRYPTO

Related

Goldman Sachs says Bitcoin will rival gold as store of value: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Goldman Sachs says Bitcoin will rival gold as store of value: Crypto Moves

Latest updates

Folk festival presents the ancient treasures of the Saudi southwest
Folk festival presents the ancient treasures of the Saudi southwest
6th batch of Saudi oil derivatives arrives in Yemen
6th batch of Saudi oil derivatives arrives in Yemen
Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues
Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues
GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
Britons stripped of citizenship pen letter opposing controversial UK bill
If the Nationality and Borders Bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.” (Shutterstock)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.