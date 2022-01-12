You are here

  • Home
  • BBC pledges to broadcast views of ‘flat-earthers’

BBC pledges to broadcast views of ‘flat-earthers’

BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification. (Shutterstock)
BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p8czb

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

BBC pledges to broadcast views of ‘flat-earthers’

BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification. (Shutterstock)
  • ‘Cancel culture’ has no place on BBC’s airwaves, says director of editorial policy
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The BBC said on Wednesday that the channel will not subscribe to “cancel culture” and will actively provide a platform for individuals with contrary and opposition viewpoints.

The BBC’s director of editorial policy, David Jordan, told the House of Lords communications committee that the broadcaster should “represent all points of view” and that the BBC’s impartiality rests on its commitment to freedom of speech.

“We are very committed to ensuring that viewpoints are heard from all different sorts of perspectives and we don’t subscribe to the ‘cancel culture’ that some groups would put forward,” he said.

Jordan said that everyone should expect their views to be appropriately represented by the national broadcaster – even if they believe the Earth is flat.

“It’s critical to the BBC that we represent all points of view and give them due weight,” he said.

“Flat-earthers are not going to get as much space as people who believe the Earth is round, but very occasionally it might be appropriate to interview a flat-earther and if a lot of people believed in a flat Earth we’d need to address it more.”

BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification.

Tim Davie, BBC’s director general said he was aware that this policy change might deter journalists from taking risks and making bald editorial decisions.

Topics: media BBC Flat Earth theory

Related

BBC appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs
Media
BBC appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs
Special Legendary English naturalist Sir David Attenborough’s five-part BBC series “The Green Planet” premiers in the Middle East on Jan. 10. (Supplied/BBC) photos
World
Sir David Attenborough sounds fresh call to save plant life with BBC production ‘The Green Planet’ TV series

Hong Kong government denounces ‘biased reporting’ by the Economist

The British magazine published an editorial on Jan. 8 headlined “Pliant patriots” with a subheadline that said “Hong Kong’s new legislature has been sworn in. It is a mockery of democracy.” (File/AFP)
The British magazine published an editorial on Jan. 8 headlined “Pliant patriots” with a subheadline that said “Hong Kong’s new legislature has been sworn in. It is a mockery of democracy.” (File/AFP)
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

Hong Kong government denounces ‘biased reporting’ by the Economist

The British magazine published an editorial on Jan. 8 headlined “Pliant patriots” with a subheadline that said “Hong Kong’s new legislature has been sworn in. It is a mockery of democracy.” (File/AFP)
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government has criticized the Economist magazine over an article about the city’s recent Legislative Council election, saying it is “appalled by the biased reporting” and “baseless accusation that the polls were rigged.”
Candidates in the Dec. 19 city assembly election were vetted so only “patriots” could stand. Pro-Beijing candidates swept to victory though turnout was a record low for a vote that came some 18 months after Beijing cracked down on a pro-democracy movement in the city with a new national security law.
Critics described the election as undemocratic but authorities in the former British colony have repeatedly said it was “conducted in an open, fair and honest manner.”
Hong Kong’s second most senior official, John Lee, denounced what he said was a serious but baseless accusation by the Economist that the poll was rigged.
“If anything was ‘rigged’, it was the deliberately distorted image of Hong Kong that has been manipulated from the dark side of one’s personal internal bias,” Lee said in a letter dated Jan. 11 and posted on a city government website.
The Economist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The British magazine published an editorial on Jan. 8 headlined “Pliant patriots” with a subheadline that said “Hong Kong’s new legislature has been sworn in. It is a mockery of democracy.”
Beijing imposed the national security in mid-2020 after months of at times violent pro-democracy protests.
Since then, more than 150 democracy activists, newspaper editors and journalists have been arrested and the clampdown on one of Asia’s most vibrant media hubs has sent a chill through the global financial center.
Critics of the legislation say it is being used to crush dissent but Hong Kong and Beijing authorities reject that.
Hong Kong authorities also deny targeting the media.
Authorities have also criticized recent commentaries by the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg regarding the election.
In November, the Economist said Hong Kong had declined to renew the visa of one of its journalists and urged the city to maintain foreign media access.
The government and immigration department said at the time they could not comment on individual cases.
When Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, it was with the promise that wide-ranging individual rights, including a free press, would be protected. Pro-democracy activists and rights groups say freedoms have been eroded, in particular since Beijing imposed the national security law.

Topics: Hong Kong The Economist China

Related

UAE warns against mocking COVID-19 safety measures on social media
Media
UAE warns against mocking COVID-19 safety measures on social media

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East
  • The appointment means that Serviceplan maintains its role as lead creative agency for BMW Middle East
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Following a multi-agency pitch that began in July 2021, BMW Group Middle East has retained Serviceplan Middle East as its lead creative agency.

“Our partnership with Serviceplan Group has always been built on trust and mutual growth. With this decision, we once again reinforce this trust in their product and people,” said Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, managing director of BMW Group Middle East.

The agency has been working with the group and all of its importers for the past 11 years and will continue to do so. In 2022, Serviceplan Middle East will tap into new audiences in the Middle East region and look for innovative ways of connecting BMW Group brands with consumers.

“It’s an honor for us to be selected once again as BMW Group’s lead creative agency. We used every creative muscle for this pitch, and we’re truly excited that our pitch ideas are soon going to be produced and launched in the region,” said Natalie Shardan, managing director of Serviceplan Middle East.

“I concede we had an unfair time advantage working on this pitch — we’ve been working on it for the last 5 years, and the work for the next one has already started,” said Akhilesh Bagri, chief creative officer of Serviceplan Middle East.

Topics: BMW

Related

TikTok tops Google as most popular website of the year, data suggests
Media
TikTok tops Google as most popular website of the year, data suggests
Emma Watson’s Instagram account shares message of solidarity with Palestinians
Middle-East
Emma Watson’s Instagram account shares message of solidarity with Palestinians

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group appoints Gambit Communications

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group appoints Gambit Communications
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group appoints Gambit Communications

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group appoints Gambit Communications
  • Agency will handle the regional PR for the hospitality group
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Gambit Communications has been appointed as the regional PR agency for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, the award-winning owner of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

The decision follows an extensive tendering process in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group operates 35 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories. Gambit Communications will be responsible for both corporate and brand PR and communications for the Middle East region with a focus on the GCC, where the hospitality group has four properties.

“There is a beautiful sense of oriental wonder that surrounds the Mandarin Oriental brand, a timeless elegance that extends from its properties’ inviting décor and world-renowned customer service to its iconic fan emblem. There are so many stories in the brand and we are extremely proud to have the opportunity to tell them,” Jamal Al-Mawed, Gambit Communications’ founder and managing director told Arab News.

Topics: Mandarin Oriental hotel

Related

Exclusive Radisson plans fourfold increase in Saudi hotels with Kingdom’s growth second to China video
Business & Economy
Radisson plans fourfold increase in Saudi hotels with Kingdom’s growth second to China
Hyatt Centric debuts in Mideast with Dubai hotel
Corporate News
Hyatt Centric debuts in Mideast with Dubai hotel

Tunisia press syndicate says state TV bars political parties

Tunisia press syndicate says state TV bars political parties
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

Tunisia press syndicate says state TV bars political parties

Tunisia press syndicate says state TV bars political parties
  • Government and state television officials were not immediately available for comment
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian state television has barred all political parties from entering its buildings or taking part in talk shows in a serious setback for press freedoms, the country’s press syndicate said on Tuesday.

Mehdi Jlassi, the syndicate head, said the apparent ban had been in force since President Kais Saied seized most powers in July in moves that his foes have branded a coup.

He said it was the first time such a ban had been in place since the 2011 revolution that ended the autocratic rule of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and introduced democracy.

Government and state television officials were not immediately available for comment.

Jlassi said: “Since July 25, there has been a political decision to prevent all parties from entering television ... which is a very dangerous and unprecedented matter that seriously threatens freedom of the press and perpetuates individual power.”

In July, Saied dismissed the government and suspended parliament, saying these were necessary steps to stop the state collapsing after years of political party feuding and policymaking paralysis.

He has started preparing a new constitution that he says he will offer to a referendum in June.

Since Saied’s intervention, the state television channel Al-Wataniya has featured no political guests, On Monday he criticized local media, saying they “lie, lie like news bulletins.”

Only state media representatives were invited by the presidency to a press conference with the Algerian president last month.

However, the state news agency TAP still issues coverage critical of the authorities and gives space to the president’s political opponents. Wataniya’s main news bulletin has covered protests against Saied.

Saied, who became prominent as a law professor appearing on media shows to talk about the constitution after 2011, says he respects all freedoms and rights and will not become a dictator.

Topics: Tunisia press syndicate

Related

Italy to take back tons of waste sent illegally to Tunisia
World
Italy to take back tons of waste sent illegally to Tunisia
On June 26, 2015, Seifuddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including 30 Brits, at the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel complex. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Travel agent Tui agrees payout for families of Tunisia attack victims

Blackstone buys production company behind hit Israeli show ‘Fauda’ 

Faraway Road Productions is the company behind hit Israeli action show “Fauda” (pictured). (Reuters/File Photo)
Faraway Road Productions is the company behind hit Israeli action show “Fauda” (pictured). (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Blackstone buys production company behind hit Israeli show ‘Fauda’ 

Faraway Road Productions is the company behind hit Israeli action show “Fauda” (pictured). (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Apart from “Fauda,” which is set to air its third season, Faraway Road Productions is also home to Netflix’s “Hit and Run”
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: American alternative investment management company Blackstone’s media company, Candle Media, has bought Faraway Road Productions, the company behind hit Israeli action show “Fauda.”

Reports suggest that the deal signed between Faraway Road’s Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, and Candle Media’s Tomm Staggs and Kevin Mayer, was completed for just under $50 million.

“Lior and Avi are world-class storytellers who produce exhilarating content that strikes a chord globally with audiences across cultures and languages,” Staggs and Mayer said in a statement. 

“They are exactly the type of partners we and Blackstone are looking to invest behind — and we are excited to work with them to further accelerate Faraway Road’s growth trajectory.”

Apart from “Fauda,” which is set to air its third season, Faraway Road Productions is also home to Netflix’s “Hit and Run” which, while popular, was canceled after one season due to high production costs.

Topics: media blackstone Fauda Israel TV

Related

‘Fauda’ makes Israeli-Palestinian conflict a must-see TV hit
Art & Culture
‘Fauda’ makes Israeli-Palestinian conflict a must-see TV hit
Watching over: The best TV shows of 2021 worth binging again
Lifestyle
Watching over: The best TV shows of 2021 worth binging again

Latest updates

BBC pledges to broadcast views of ‘flat-earthers’
BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification. (Shutterstock)
omicron ‘dangerous’, especially for unvaccinated: WHO
Coalition in Yemen welcomes UN decision to inspect Hodeidah
Coalition in Yemen welcomes UN decision to inspect Hodeidah
Egypt to produce first electric car in 2023: El-Sisi
The Egyptian electric car will be called either the E70 or the A70 and will sell for around $20,000. (Supplied)
Gordon Brown calls for Afghanistan donor conference
Gordon Brown calls for Afghanistan donor conference

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.