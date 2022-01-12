You are here

Extortion, kidnappings on rise in crisis-hit Lebanon

Extortion, kidnappings on rise in crisis-hit Lebanon
A partial view of the neighbourhoods near the area of Abou Samra in Tripoli north of Beirut on December 13, 2021.
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Murders more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, report says
  • Crime wave driven by economic, social collapse, it says
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: While hardly a day passes in Lebanon without a car being stolen, a house being burgled or a pocket being picked, figures suggest that in recent times there has been a sharp rise in more serious crimes in the country, including kidnapping, extortion and even murder.

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces said on Jan. 12 that two Lebanese men, both aged about 26, had been arrested in Beirut after sending a fake parcel bomb to a property in an affluent neighborhood in Ashrafieh and then demanding money not to detonate it.

The authority said that after “an unknown individual, wearing a hat, a mask and gloves” delivered the package, the recipient received a call telling him it was an explosive device and that it would be detonated if he did not pay $50,000.

Instead of paying up, the man threw the parcel into an abandoned building near his home and called the police. Experts examined the item but found no explosive materials.

The ISF identified two suspects and arrested them. One said he had taken his inspiration for the extortion attempt from a movie he had seen. He chose a wealthy man for whom he had some work after the 2020 Beirut port explosion as his intended victim.

According to a report released in November by Information International and based on ISF statistics, the numbers of murders and thefts in Lebanon have increased significantly amid the economic and social collapse in the country.

“During the first 10 months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2019, the number of stolen cars increased by 212 percent, theft crimes by 265 percent, and murders by 101 percent,” the report said.

“A total of 1,097 cars were stolen during the first 10 months of 2021, compared to 351 cars in the same period in 2019. That is, on average 3.6 cars stolen per day.”

A security source told Arab News: “We have been seeing new types of theft targeting car tires, copper wire and manhole covers, some of which belong to public facilities and others to private ones. After the perpetrators were arrested, they did not turn out to be dangerous criminals.”

Other cases are more serious. On Jan. 12, Abbas Al-Khayyat was released after being kidnapped four days earlier in the Koraytem area of Beirut by a group of people claiming to have links to the security services. His family later received calls from the kidnappers outlining their demands, the details of which were kept secret until his release.

“Al-Khayyat’s kidnappers took him to an area near the border with Syria where they beat and tortured him,” the security source said.

“Following raids carried out by army intelligence agents in the area, the kidnappers fled on Wednesday morning in Al-Khayyat’s car. He was later found and taken to a hospital in Beirut for treatment.”

In another case, Adnan Dabaja was held for seven months after being kidnapped from the town of Qaraoun in the Bekaa Valley. He regained his freedom after reportedly paying a large ransom.

Similarly, the family of Abdullah Saeed Taha paid a ransom demand of $300,000 for his release after he was held for several months in a Bekaa village. But after paying the money, the gang continued to blackmail the family, demanding $10 million.

A local source said kidnap gangs were from the Baalbek-Hermel region and moved freely on the border with Syria, which is practically controlled by Hezbollah.

A picture taken on July 27, 2020 shows part of Lebanon's capital Beirut in the dark caused by fuel shortages.
Updated 8 min 35 sec ago
AFP

  • The 8 countries that have lost their right to vote for now are Iran, Sudan, Venezuela, Antigua and Barbuda, Congo, Guinea, and Papua New Guinea
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Eight countries that include Iran, Venezuela and Sudan have lost their right to vote at the United Nations because of unpaid dues.
A total of 11 countries are behind in their payments, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday in a letter to the General Assembly. AFP obtained it on Wednesday.
Under the UN charter, a member country’s right to vote is suspended when its arrears equal or exceed the amount of dues it should have paid over the preceding two years.
If the outstanding debt is deemed to be “due to conditions beyond the control of the member,” the assembly may let that country continue to vote.
For 2022 this is the case of the Comoro Islands, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia, Guterres said.
The eight countries that have lost their right to vote for now are Iran, Sudan, Venezuela, Antigua and Barbuda, Congo, Guinea, and Papua New Guinea, he said.
He spelled out the minimum amount each must pay to recover their vote. For Iran, for instance, it is just over $18 million while Sudan needs to come up with nearly $300,000 and Venezuela around $40 million.
Last year Iran also lost its vote over unpaid dues. It said it could not pay even the minimum amount because of US economic sanctions.
After months of negotiations Iran was granted an exemption — it was allowed to access money blocked by the US Treasury — and got back its vote in June in time for the election of new members of the Security Council.
The UN’s operating budget approved in December is around $3 billion. Its budget for peacekeeping operations, which is separate and was passed in June, is around $6.5 billion.

Coalition in Yemen welcomes UN decision to inspect Hodeidah

Coalition in Yemen welcomes UN decision to inspect Hodeidah
Updated 25 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Wednesday welcomed the UN’s move to inspect the ports of Hodeidah to ensure that they are not used militarily, Saudi state TV reported.
Hodeidah port is a landing station for foreign fighters and ballistic missiles, the coalition said, adding the UN must ensure that foreign fighters do not flow in and that weapons do not reach the Red Sea port city.
“We will act operationally for self-defense and for military necessity when the militarization of the ports continues,” the coalition said.

Egypt to produce first electric car in 2023: El-Sisi

The Egyptian electric car will be called either the E70 or the A70 and will sell for around $20,000.
The Egyptian electric car will be called either the E70 or the A70 and will sell for around $20,000.
Updated 12 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

The Egyptian electric car will be called either the E70 or the A70 and will sell for around $20,000.
  • Minister added private sector will be offered 40 percent stake in new company established to operate pay-for-use charging stations
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The first Egyptian electric car will be produced next year, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said at the World Youth Forum in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The country “moved quickly in the field of electric cars, and five years ago we talked with car companies about Egypt’s willingness to be partners in the electric car industry,” he added.

Hisham Tawfiq, minister of the public business sector, said his ministry is in contact with three companies in its quest to obtain a partner for the El-Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Co. in the project, in which $127 million will be invested.

He added that the Egyptian electric car will be called either the E70 or the A70 and will sell for around $20,000, with half the buyers likely to be taxi or Uber drivers.

Tawfiq said the private sector will be offered a 40 percent stake in a new company established to operate pay-for-use charging stations, with El-Nasr acquiring 10 percent and the remaining 50 percent held by a “government entity.”

The first phase consists of 3,000 charging points in the cities of Cairo and Alexandria, before expanding to the rest of the governorates.

These initiatives come at a time when Egypt is preparing to host the COP27 Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh this year, and is increasing its production of green energy.

Oman to switch to remote learning for four weeks

Oman to switch to remote learning for four weeks
Updated 47 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman announced a decision to shift to distance learning for all schools in the sultanate for four weeks, starting on Sunday.
The decision comes as Gulf countries have seen a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, fueled by the spread of the omicron variant.
Oman also called on institutions that have been allowed to continue their activities, especially those that include large numbers of people, such as commercial complexes, exhibitions, conferences, event halls and sports activities, to adhere to the requirements set for conducting events.
The sultanate said capacity at events should not to exceed 50 percent, and everyone must be fully vaccinated and adhere to precautionary measures.
The health ministry registered 718 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total to 309,588.

 

UN envoy to Yemen: Militarization of Hodeidah ports worrying

UN envoy to Yemen: Militarization of Hodeidah ports worrying
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: The UN envoy to Yemen expressed concern at the Houthi militia’s militarization of ports in Hodeidah on Wednesday.

“The accusations of the militarization of the ports of Hodeidah are worrying and the threats of attacking them are equally disturbing given that these ports are a lifeline for many Yemenis,” Hans Grundberg said at a UN Security Council meeting.

The UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement “is closely monitoring the situation in the ports and has requested as part of its mandate to undertake an inspection,” Grundberg added.

The Swedish diplomat added that the restriction on people and goods throughout Yemen is a challenge and is harming the population.

“The continued imposition of road closures and checkpoints across the country, as well as the impediments to imports and the domestic distribution of goods essential for civilians, including fuel, is harming the population in unjustifiable ways,” Grundberg said.

The envoy also expressed concern about the Houthi seizure of the UAE-flagged ship Rwabee and the continued detention of UN staff members in Sanaa and Marib.

“The UN should have immediate access to these staff and be provided with official information pertaining to the arrests,” he said.

India’s ambassador to the UN T. S. Tirumurti said that seven Indian nationals are part of the crew on Rwabee and that the country is “deeply concerned for their wellbeing.”

He demanded that the Houthis immediately release the crew and the vessel, and said the militia is responsible for the safety of the crew until they are released.

The US’ ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield also called on the Houthis to immediately release the UAE-flagged ship and crew unharmed.

Grundberg also condemned increased Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia that have led to “civilian casualties and damages to civilian infrastructure.”

Other participants in the meeting including the permanent representatives of the UAE, India, Norway, Yemen, and China to the UN condemned cross-border Houthi attacks on the Kingdom.

