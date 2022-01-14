You are here

  • Home
  • Three members of Emirati Al-Qubaisi family to race in Formula Regional Asian Championship

Three members of Emirati Al-Qubaisi family to race in Formula Regional Asian Championship

Three members of Emirati Al-Qubaisi family to race in Formula Regional Asian Championship
Khaled Al-Qubaisi and his daughters Amna, left, and Hamda will take part in the five-round Formula Regional Asian Championship starting at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. (Abu Dhabi Racing)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z8h28

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Three members of Emirati Al-Qubaisi family to race in Formula Regional Asian Championship

Three members of Emirati Al-Qubaisi family to race in Formula Regional Asian Championship
  • Khaled Al-Qubaisi and daughters Amna and Hamda will represent Abu Dhabi Racing and Prema Racing at the five-round championship which kicks off at Yas Marina Circuit
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Emirati racing family of Khaled Al-Qubaisi and daughters Amna and Hamda will take part in the new Formula Regional Asian Championship season kicking off on Jan. 21.

Abu Dhabi Racing, in collaboration with Prema Racing, will field their three cars for the championship, previously named Asian Formula 3, with the first round taking place around Yas Marina Circuit.

Accomplished GT racer Khaled Al-Qubaisi is returning to the series after his debut last year, and will be joined by his two daughters from the opening round at their home venue in the UAE capital.

The season will also feature three rounds in Dubai, where Al-Qubaisi won last year’s 24-hour race.

Returning to action for her second season in the series, 21-year-old Amna Al-Qubaisi will compete alongside her 19-year-old sister Hamda, who had an impressive season in the 2021 Italian Formula 4 Championship with one overall podium to her name.

It will be Hamda’s first competitive outing in the challenging Formula Regional Tatuus machine.

Rene Rosin, Prema team principal, said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Racing and the Al-Qubaisi family. We have worked with Khaled, Amna and Hamda several times over the years, and it will be special to field them all together this time.”

He added: “We are also strong supporters of the Formula Regional Asian Championship. Our experience last year was extremely positive, so we are looking forward to another highly competitive season.”

The Formula Regional Asian Championship kicks off at Yas Marina Circuit on Jan. 21, followed by three rounds in Dubai before returning to the Abu Dhabi circuit for the final round on Feb. 18, alongside the Asian Le Mans Series.

Topics: racing

Related

Emirati sisters, Saudi breakout stars: Drivers to watch out for at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 
Lifestyle
Emirati sisters, Saudi breakout stars: Drivers to watch out for at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 
Special Al-Qubaisi in the fast lane for success
Sport
Al-Qubaisi in the fast lane for success

PM Morrison: Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation protects Australian ‘sacrifices’

PM Morrison: Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation protects Australian ‘sacrifices’
Updated 40 min 40 sec ago
AP
AFP

PM Morrison: Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation protects Australian ‘sacrifices’

PM Morrison: Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation protects Australian ‘sacrifices’
  • Immigration Minister Alex Hawke uses ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds
  • Second time Novak Djokovic’s visa has been canceled since he arrived in Melbourne last week
Updated 40 min 40 sec ago
AP AFP

MELBOURNE: Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday his government cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa to protect Australia’s hard-won gains against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said in a statement.

Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open is to begin.

Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the cancelation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court as they successfully did after the first cancelation.

It is the second time Djokovic’s visa has been canceled since he arrived in Melbourne last week to defend his Australian Open title.

His exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.

But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa upon arrival in Melbourne. He spent four nights in hotel detention before a judge on Monday overturned that decision.

Topics: tennis Novak Djokovic Australia Australian Open

Related

French reporter ‘was told not to ask’ Djokovic about vaccination
Sport
French reporter ‘was told not to ask’ Djokovic about vaccination
Novak Djokovic clarifies movements, Australian visa saga continues
Sport
Novak Djokovic clarifies movements, Australian visa saga continues

Athletic Bilbao to face Real Madrid in final of Spanish Super Cup

Athletic Bilbao to face Real Madrid in final of Spanish Super Cup
Updated 14 January 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Athletic Bilbao to face Real Madrid in final of Spanish Super Cup

Athletic Bilbao to face Real Madrid in final of Spanish Super Cup
  • The Basque side fought back from a goal down, with 19-year-old winger Nico Williams bagging the winner against Atletico Madrid in Riyadh
Updated 14 January 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: A late winner gave Athletic Bilbao a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday in the second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Bilbao, who defeated Barcelona in Seville to lift the Super Cup last year, now face Real Madrid in the final on Sunday, where they will be aiming to win back-to-back titles for the first time.

Substitute Nico Williams scored the late winner for Bilbao on 81 minutes, after which the 19-year-old winger received a long hug from veteran forward Inaki Williams, his teammate and brother. The goal completed the Bilbao’s comeback just four minutes after Yeray Alvarez pulled the Basque side level.

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, right, and his brother Inaki Williams celebrate after beating Atletico Madrid in Riyadh on Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The game had been deadlocked for more than an hour, with little to separate the teams, before a stroke of luck gave Atletico Madrid the lead after 62 minutes. A header from Portuguese forward Joao Felix hit the post, before bouncing off the back of diving Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon and into the net.

As Bilbao fought hard to get back into the game, Atletico’s Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak — know as “Jump Jump” by the Slovenian press for his extraordinary agility — blocked shot after shot before the tide began to turn.

The defeat is another setback for manager Diego Simeone’s team, who are already facing a tough season and appear unlikely to be able to successfully defend their La Liga title.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 in extra time on Wednesday in the first semi-final to book their place in the final.

Topics: Atletico Madrid Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup

Related

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti eyes silverware after booking place in Spanish Super Cup final 
Sport
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti eyes silverware after booking place in Spanish Super Cup final 
Real Madrid beat Barca for 100th time to reach Spanish Super Cup final
Sport
Real Madrid beat Barca for 100th time to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Al-Attiyah 33 minutes up on Loeb before last Dakar stage

Al-Attiyah 33 minutes up on Loeb before last Dakar stage
Updated 14 January 2022
AP

Al-Attiyah 33 minutes up on Loeb before last Dakar stage

Al-Attiyah 33 minutes up on Loeb before last Dakar stage
  • Instead of finishing runner-up to Carlos Sainz on the 346-kilometer loop stage into the Saudi dunes north of Bisha, Loeb’s time penalty dropped him to eighth
  • The standings aren’t expected to change on the last stage on Friday, a short 164-kilometer sprint from Bisha to Jeddah, where the rally started on New Year’s Day
Updated 14 January 2022
AP

BISHA, Saudi Arabia: A fourth Dakar Rally title is in reach for Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, who will take a 33-minute lead into the last stage.
Al-Attiyah stuck fast to his nearest rival Sebastien Loeb on the 11th stage on Thursday and ended up gaining some seconds after the Frenchman was penalized five minutes for speeding in a restricted zone.
Instead of finishing runner-up to Carlos Sainz on the 346-kilometer loop stage into the Saudi dunes north of Bisha, Loeb’s time penalty dropped him to eighth.
Instead of gaining more than four minutes on Al-Attiyah, he lost 39 seconds. His sixth bid for a first Dakar title appears over.
The standings aren’t expected to change on the last stage on Friday, a short 164-kilometer sprint from Bisha to Jeddah, where the rally started on New Year’s Day.
Al-Attiyah has led the entire way.
“To control the Dakar is not easy, but I think we have a lot of experience now and we just need to manage the situation and to finish,” he said.
Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, racing his third Dakar at home and lying third overall more than an hour behind, is expected to make the podium for the first time.
Sainz led the penultimate stage throughout, winning his second stage of this Dakar and 41st in his career. Lucio Alvarez of Argentina was three minutes behind in second, and Mattias Ekstrom of Sweden third. Al-Attiyah was seventh.
British rider Sam Sunderland regained the overall motorbike lead by taking fast advantage of others’ tracks as he expected to when he was the 14th starter in the morning.
“Not just me, but a lot of guys sort of took it easy yesterday on the stage to have a better start position today,” Sunderland said. “You saw that today. Everybody pulled the pin; it was, ‘Let’s go.’ I was the same, all in, and here we are. It’s not a smart plan until the race is finished and you’ve done the job.”
Sunderland, the 2017 champion, has led for most of the rally until this second week, but wasn’t too unhappy with his position on Wednesday night. He showed why on Thursday.
He was among the leaders at every checkpoint, and was beaten to the stage win by four seconds by Kevin Benavides, the defending champion who suffered mechanical problems and didn’t finish on Wednesday but was allowed, under new rules, to continue racing.
Sunderland’s main rivals, Matthias Walkner of Austria and Pablo Quintanilla of Chile, were five and seven minutes back at Bisha.
The biggest loser was Adrien van Beveren, who had the overnight race lead. The Frenchman was among the riders to open the way and suffered navigation errors. He lost more than 19 minutes, and dropped from first to fourth overall, more than 15 minutes behind Sunderland.
Sunderland goes into the last stage leading Quintanilla and Walker by around seven minutes. With the end in sight, the trio will believe they can win. Van Beveren has likely missed out on a first Dakar podium finish.

Topics: Dakar Rally 2022 Nasser Al-Attiyah Sebastien Loeb Mashael Al-Obaidan

Related

‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah
Sport
‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah
Toyota's driver Giniel De Villiers and his co-driver Dennis Murphy compete during the Stage 9 of the Dakar 2022 around Wadi Ad Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, on January 11, 2022. (AFP)
Sport
Giniel de Villiers lead Toyota 1-2-3 finish on Dakar 9th stage

Newcastle to travel to Saudi Arabia for mid-season warm weather training camp

Newcastle United will jet to Saudi Arabia for an impromptu warm weather training camp this month. (Reuters/File Photo)
Newcastle United will jet to Saudi Arabia for an impromptu warm weather training camp this month. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 14 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle to travel to Saudi Arabia for mid-season warm weather training camp

Newcastle United will jet to Saudi Arabia for an impromptu warm weather training camp this month. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Magpies will meet chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and other Saudi dignitaries as part of their trip
Updated 14 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: PIF-owned Newcastle United will jet to Saudi Arabia for an impromptu warm weather training camp this month.

And it is understood the Magpies will meet chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and other Saudi dignitaries as part of their trip.

United are understood to have arranged the visit to take place following the club’s Premier League trip to Leeds United, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Magpies do not have another game until they face former manager Rafa Benitez and Everton on Feb. 8 — this is due to the fact they crashed out of the FA Cup against lower league Cambridge United last weekend.

The weekend of Jan. 29 is set aside for the fourth round of the competition.

As well as being a welcome PR exercise for the football club, which is 80% owned by the Public Investment Fund, it gives head coach Eddie Howe a welcome opportunity to embed new players into the squad in new surroundings and in warmer climes.

United are yet to officially confirm the trip to Riyadh, but are likely to do so with more than just England international Kieran Trippier and $34 million frontman Chris Wood on their books.

It is Arab News’ understanding that United are still on the hunt for four more players, with two central defenders, another striker and midfield reinforcements at the top of their wanted list. It is also understood the Arab owners are keen for the club to bring in a marquee name, although those kinds of deals may have to wait until Premier League safety is secured and the summer transfer window arrives.

Meanwhile, Wood, United’s new No. 20, was unveiled to the public on Thursday. And the player made clear his intentions, having swapped one relegation-threatened side — Burnley — for another.

“You’ve got to go along with what your gut says and it was just one of those feelings. I think it is the right time in my career,” said the New Zealand international.

“I was very happy and comfortable at Burnley but nothing ever great happens in your comfort zone. I’m a firm believer in stepping out of your comfort zone to achieve greatness.

“I’m under no illusions that this is going to be a big challenge for me but it could potentially be great for me, and at the same time, great for the club. That’s how I knew it was the right time and decision to head this way.”

The Clarets ownership are understood to be angered by Wood’s decision to leave Turf Moor after a number of Premier League goal-laden years in the north west of England.

But for the player, there is no ill-feeling, despite the fact he will have to return to his former club on the final day of the top flight season, if fit.

Wood said: “For me, there is no bad blood there at all. I really enjoyed my four and a half years at Burnley.

“The highs we had playing in the Europa League and pushing for 10th in the league. Even when we were fighting relegation, the crowd was absolutely superb, they were always behind the lads and me as a striker. I have great memories from there.

“It was a case of this being a massive opportunity, massive club and something I couldn’t turn down.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Saudi Arabia Premier league

Related

Special Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle owners for ‘important’ signing Chris Wood
Sport
Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle owners for ‘important’ signing Chris Wood
Newcastle look to bring in 2 more players before return to Premier League action
Sport
Newcastle look to bring in 2 more players before return to Premier League action

Host Cameroon 1st team into knockouts at African Cup

Host Cameroon 1st team into knockouts at African Cup
Updated 14 January 2022
AP

Host Cameroon 1st team into knockouts at African Cup

Host Cameroon 1st team into knockouts at African Cup
  • Burkina Faso beat Cape Verde in the other Group A game to bounce back from its opening-day defeat to Cameroon
Updated 14 January 2022
AP

YAOUNDE, Cameroon: Two more goals by Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar helped put the host into the knockout stages of the African Cup of Nations on Thursday, while positive coronavirus tests continued to put players and coaches out of action elsewhere at the tournament.
Cameroon was the first team through to the round of 16 after coming from behind for the second time in two games to overwhelm Ethiopia 4-1. The Indomitable Lions have indeed proved to be difficult to subdue, and Aboubakar scored a brace, as he did in the tournament opener, to take his tally to four goals at the tournament.
Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi also got two for Cameroon, which hit the post three times and could have really embarrassed Ethiopia at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.
Burkina Faso beat Cape Verde 1-0 in Thursday’s other Group A game to bounce back from its opening-day defeat to Cameroon. Burkina Faso was without captain Bertrand Traoré, one of many players to test positive for the virus at the African soccer championship.
In a quirk, it was Hassane Bandé, the man who replaced Traoré in the team, who scored the goal that revived Burkina Faso’s chances of making it to the next round. He threw himself at a cross and cleverly chested the ball in, then patted himself on the chest in celebration.
In the first game, Ethiopia’s Dawa Hotessa Dukele had stunned the Olembe Stadium into silence with the opening goal in the fourth minute.
Cameroon shook off that blow, just as it did to come from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the tournament opener on Sunday with two penalties from Aboubakar.
Ekambi equalized four minutes after Ethiopia’s surprise goal and Cameroon took control from then. Aboubakar scored twice in the space of two minutes early in the second half, first with a powerful header and then when he forced the ball in with a sliding finish.
Ekambi made it 4-1 by cutting back inside a group of Ethiopia defenders and firing into the bottom left corner, and after deciding against passing to Aboubakar for a chance for a hat trick for the captain.
Ekambi and Aboubakar were both taken off by Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao, who knows there are tougher tests ahead.
Nine of the first 12 games at the African Cup had ended 1-0, and there were also two 0-0 draws, so Cameroon’s free-scoring result brought the tournament some much-needed goals.
Gabon will also hope for goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is out of isolation and available to play against Ghana on Friday having tested positive for the virus at an airport on arrival in Cameroon last week.
In an interview released by the Gabon soccer federation, the Arsenal forward said he was “so excited to get back to training” having been confined to his hotel room with an exercise bike.
It wasn’t all good news for Gabon, though. As Aubameyang and midfielder Mario Lemina returned after their positive tests, coach Patrice Neveu and defenders Sidney Obissa and Lloyd Palun tested positive and were ruled out of any involvement in the game against Ghana.
There was also more fallout from the refereeing debacle that marred the Mali-Tunisia game on Wednesday.
Reports quoted African soccer confederation official Essam Abdul Fattah as saying the referee in question had been suffering from sunstroke when he twice blew for full time too early in the game, and needed to go to the hospital after the match.
Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe’s errors sparked chaos and incensed Tunisian players and coaching staff because Tunisia was losing 1-0. There was even an attempt to restart the game about 30 minutes after it finished to play out the time Sikazwe missed, but Tunisia refused to get back on the field.
Tunisia has lodged an official protest over Sikazwe’s actions with the African confederation.

Topics: African Cup of Nations 2022 Cameroon

Related

Egypt wait for Salah lift-off after poor AFCON start
Sport
Egypt wait for Salah lift-off after poor AFCON start
Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener
Sport
Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener

Latest updates

Masks rules get tighter in Europe in winter’s COVID-19 wave
Masks rules get tighter in Europe in winter’s COVID-19 wave
Hundreds of thousands of Indians gather for Hindu festival, defying COVID-19 surge
Hundreds of thousands of Indians gather for Hindu festival, defying COVID-19 surge
Batic to acquire stake in Smart Cities Solutions for $3.19m
Batic to acquire stake in Smart Cities Solutions for $3.19m
Three members of Emirati Al-Qubaisi family to race in Formula Regional Asian Championship
Three members of Emirati Al-Qubaisi family to race in Formula Regional Asian Championship
Aramco Oil Pipelines investors miss funding goal with $2.5bn bond sale: Reuters
Aramco Oil Pipelines investors miss funding goal with $2.5bn bond sale: Reuters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.