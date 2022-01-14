You are here

Batic to acquire stake in Smart Cities Solutions for $3.19m

Batic to acquire stake in Smart Cities Solutions for $3.19m
Smart Cities Solutions is building a parking project in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. (Shutterstock)
Batic to acquire stake in Smart Cities Solutions for $3.19m

Batic to acquire stake in Smart Cities Solutions for $3.19m
  Smart Cities Solutions posted a net loss in 2020 on delays to a major project
RIYADH: Batic Investments and Logistics Co. agreed to acquire Smart Solutions Co.’s stake in Smart Cities Solutions for Communications and Information Technology for SR12 million ($3.19 million).

The stake is equivalent to 4 percent of Smart Cities Solutions capital, according to a filing with Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.

The deal is pending necessary official approvals by the Competition Authority and any other entities if necessary, the statement added.

The purchase will be financed from Batic’s available cash resources.

Smart City Solutions reported a net loss of SR10.86 million on revenue of SR808,564 in the year ended Feb. 29, 2020, because of limited operation of a parking project in the Eastern Province, Batic said in the filing.

Al Faisaliah Group’s Tibbiyah Holding to offer 25% stake in IPO on Nomu

Al Faisaliah Group’s Tibbiyah Holding to offer 25% stake in IPO on Nomu
Al Faisaliah Group’s Tibbiyah Holding to offer 25% stake in IPO on Nomu

Al Faisaliah Group’s Tibbiyah Holding to offer 25% stake in IPO on Nomu
RIYADH: The Arabian International Healthcare Holding, also known as Tibbiyah, plans to offer 5 million ordinary shares — 25 percent of its SR200 million ($53.29 million) capital — through listing on the Nomu parallel market, according to a bourse filing.

The company’s capital is divided into 20 million shares, according to Argaam.

The offer price will be determined before the subscription period, which will begin on Tuesday February 15 and will end on Thursday February 17.

Aldukheil Financial Group is the financial advisor of the offering.

The Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, approved the company's application for the listing on Nomu on June 13, 2021 and the Capital Market Authority approved it on Dec. 29, 2021.

Aramco Oil Pipelines investors miss funding goal with $2.5bn bond sale: Reuters

Aramco Oil Pipelines investors miss funding goal with $2.5bn bond sale: Reuters
Aramco Oil Pipelines investors miss funding goal with $2.5bn bond sale: Reuters

Aramco Oil Pipelines investors miss funding goal with $2.5bn bond sale: Reuters
  • EIG Pearl Holdings was seeking $3.5-$4.4 billion
  • Investors took stake in Aramco oil pipelines network
DUBAI: A group of institutional investors that last year took a stake in Saudi Aramco's oil pipelines network sold $2.5 billion in dual-tranche amortising bonds on Thursday, significantly below the amount sought, a bank document showed, according to Reuters.

Amid turbulent debt markets, final spreads were unchanged from initial guidance, with the deal drawing around $5 billion in orders, according to the document.

A separate bank document had shown that the investors, via EIG Pearl Holdings, were seeking to raise $3.5-4.4 billion.

“Investment grade deals are getting difficult in light of market conditions,” a banker away from the deal said.

“Even the Coca Cola bond deal struggled,” he added, referring to Coca-Cola Icecek, the soft drink's Turkish bottler, which sold $500 million in sustainability-linked bonds on Thursday, according to fixed income news service IFR.

Global debt markets have been rattled by the US Federal Reserve's indications of a faster run of interest rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal, with the resulting rise in borrowing costs leaving investors more reluctant to lend to companies until the picture is clearer.

EIG Pearl Holdings sold $1.25 billion in a tranche maturing in 14-1/2 to 15 years at 185 basis points over US Treasuries and $1.25 billion in paper maturing in 24-1/2 to 25 years at 235 bps over USTs.

The tranches are expected to have a weighted average life of 10.2 to 10.7 years and between 23-1/2 and 24 years, respectively. Final maturities and the amortisation schedule are expected later on Thursday, the document said.

In June, a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners bought 49 percent of the Aramco Oil Pipelines Company from Saudi Aramco, which retains a 51 percent stake.

As part of the deal, Aramco agreed a 25-year lease and leaseback arrangement with the pipelines group.

The bonds are being issued through EIG Pearl Holdings, in which investors led by EIG control an 89.45 percent stake, with the remainder held by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company.

The EIG-led group includes China’s state-owned Silk Road Fund, Saudi Arabia’s Hassana, the investment arm of the kingdom's largest pension fund, and Korea's Samsung Asset Management.

The bonds will partly refinance a $10.8 billion loan that backed the pipelines deal. Sources said previously that the loan would be refinanced across two or three bond deals and that the first bond issue would likely raise around $4 billion.

Citi and JPMorgan are coordinating the deal, which involves 17 other banks.

 

Qassim Cement Co. appoints Muhammad Al Dawood as chairman

Qassim Cement Co. appoints Muhammad Al Dawood as chairman
Qassim Cement Co. appoints Muhammad Al Dawood as chairman

Qassim Cement Co. appoints Muhammad Al Dawood as chairman
RIYADH: Qassim Cement Company appointed Muhammad bin Nasser Abdullah Al Dawood as the chairman of the Board of Directors, according to a bourse filing.

The company also appointed Muteb bin Mohammed Saad Al Shathri as the vice chairman, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.

Qassim Cement also formed the executive committee and the nominations and remunerations committee, and appointed its representatives to the Capital Market Authority and Tadawul.
 

Free trade negotiations between UK, UAE nearing agreement, says British MP

Free trade negotiations between UK, UAE nearing agreement, says British MP
Free trade negotiations between UK, UAE nearing agreement, says British MP

Free trade negotiations between UK, UAE nearing agreement, says British MP
  • The UAE is the UK’s largest trading partner in the Gulf and its 25th largest trading partner globally
  • Fox said looking at ways of reducing barriers to trade is another step toward the liberalization of global trade
LONDON: Negotiations between the UK and the UAE to sign a free trade agreement are advanced and should reach a conclusion in a “relatively short time,” British MP Liam Fox has said.

Speaking to Emirates News Agency, the former British Secretary of State for International Trade said negotiations between the two countries are “quite far advanced” and that an agreement is “within relative touching distance.”

He continued: “The UAE is one of the biggest trading partners already with the UK. But if we can look at ways of reducing any barriers to trade, whether that’s in goods or services, that of course is another step toward the liberalization and the opening of global trade that we all want to see.”

However, he said that putting a timeframe on when the overall agreement could be reached is almost “impossible to say,” as it has a parliamentary process to go through as well.

“Getting an agreement between the governments is only a part of it. Britain (has not passed) its own legislation on trade for a very long time, since before we joined the European Union, so we are kind of feeling our own way through these parliamentary processes,” he added.

 

 

“What’s key to that is there is a willingness on both sides to do it, and that very often is the most important determinant of the timescale,” the MP said.

The UAE is the UK’s largest trading partner in the Gulf and its 25th largest trading partner globally, with total trade in goods and services of £10.7 billion ($14.7 billion) in the year ending March 2021, the Department for International Trade has said.

“Britain’s trade with Europe went back to pre-Brexit levels about May or June 2021, but trade with the rest of the world remains disrupted because the global supply chains are disrupted. I think it would be sometime in 2022 before we can assess what global trade looks like,” Fox said.

He called on big economies to open up to ensure “that developing countries and smaller economies are able to trade freely with the world’s biggest markets.”

Foundation stone laid for wind power project implemented by ACWA Power worth SR1.1 billion

Foundation stone laid for wind power project implemented by ACWA Power worth SR1.1 billion
Foundation stone laid for wind power project implemented by ACWA Power worth SR1.1 billion

Foundation stone laid for wind power project implemented by ACWA Power worth SR1.1 billion
  • The plant will have a capacity of 240 megawatts (MW) and has an investment value of SR1.125 billion
  • The project is the first and largest of its kind with foreign investment in the energy sector in Azerbaijan to date
RIYADH: Azerbaijan’s ministry of energy and Saudi company ACWA Power celebrated the laying of the foundation stone for a wind power plant project in the country on Thursday.

The plant will have a capacity of 240 megawatts (MW) and has an investment value of SR1.125 billion ($300 million).

The laying of the foundation stone came after agreements were signed to purchase power, invest in it and transfer it according to an independent power producing project model.

The Kingdom's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony celebrating the project, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project is the first and largest of its kind with foreign investment in the energy sector in Azerbaijan to date, and will contribute to achieving the country’s goals of generating 30 percent of energy from renewable energy sources.

By the fourth quarter of 2023, the project will provide about 3.7 percent of the total capacity of the electric power network in Azerbaijan by feeding 300,000 housing units with electric power and reducing 400,000 tons of carbon emissions annually.

Prince Abdulaziz stressed that the project reflects the partnership between the Kingdom and Azerbaijan in various fields, foremost of which is the energy sector.

He said that in addition to the two countries sharing diplomatic ties and economic relations, cooperation between them has been enhanced in recent years by Azerbaijan joining the OPEC+ agreement group.

The minister said that this confirms the depth of the relationship and understanding between the two countries, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic during which Azerbaijan stood side by side with other participants in the agreement, playing an important role in enhancing the stability and balance of global oil markets during the crisis.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said: “We are pleased to attract private companies from outside Azerbaijan to invest in our country, given the many benefits that these investments provide by benefiting from global expertise, applying international best practices, and supporting efforts to develop local human capital.”

“The participation of local suppliers and contractors in the implementation of this project will contribute to upgrading national capabilities in the field of green projects and providing the local workforce with the expertise they need to enhance their global competitiveness,” he added.

