You are here

  • Home
  • Consternation after Arsenal-Tottenham is latest EPL game off

Consternation after Arsenal-Tottenham is latest EPL game off

Consternation after Arsenal-Tottenham is latest EPL game off
Arsenal fans outside the Emirates Stadium before their match against Manchester City on January 1. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y7a3y

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Consternation after Arsenal-Tottenham is latest EPL game off

Consternation after Arsenal-Tottenham is latest EPL game off
  • “We know how much this match means to our fans around the world,” Arsenal said of the decision
  • It was reached because Arsenal have fewer than the required number of players, 13 outfield and a goalkeeper
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Arsenal’s request to call off their north London derby match against Tottenham because of a lack of senior players available was granted by the Premier League on Saturday.
“We know how much this match means to our fans around the world,” Arsenal said of the decision to postpone Sunday’s match which will cause some consternation among rival teams.
It was reached because Arsenal have fewer than the required number of players — 13 outfield and one goalkeeper — because of a combination of COVID-19 cases, injuries and players away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations.
However, Arsenal have recently decided to let two players go out on loan and has one player out suspended in Granit Xhaka. In Arsenal’s most recent update, there were not many coronavirus-related absences for this game.
On Friday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he would be aggrieved if he discovered that rival Premier League clubs were abusing coronavirus postponement rules after his club’s request to call off a match — against Wolverhampton on Dec. 19 — was rejected despite seven COVID-19 cases in their squad.
Asked if he thought some clubs were attempting to push the limits on postponements with tactics such as including general injuries and Africa Cup of Nations absentees, Tuchel replied: “I strongly, strongly hope that’s not the case, because otherwise I would be very, very angry.”
Arsenal-Tottenham is the 21st Premier League game postponed since Dec. 12, mainly due to players having to isolate, and it is causing a backlog of fixtures for the second half of the season.
“What started out as postponements due to a pandemic has now become about clubs not having their best team,” Gary Neville, the former Manchester United and England defender and now TV pundit, said on Twitter. “The Premier League must stop this now, draw a line in the sand and say all games go ahead unless you have an exceptional amount of CV cases. It’s wrong.”
Burnley’s shortage of players due to coronavirus cases and injuries prompted the postponement of their match against Leicester this weekend. Burnley have played 17 league games this season, the fewest in the division and five less than leader Manchester City.
Two weekend games in the Women’s Super League have been postponed because of virus outbreaks.
The FA, which runs the WSL, announced Saturday the game between Arsenal and Reading on Sunday was called off after Reading requested postponement.
On Friday, the FA postponed the Chelsea-Everton match scheduled Sunday because of virus cases and injuries at Everton.
FRANCE
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday morning and has started isolating, the French league leader said.
PSG said backup Lucas Lavallee was replacing Navas in the squad to face Brest later on Saturday.
Navas is the latest PSG player to test positive after forward Lionel Messi, winger Angel Di Maria, midfielder Nathan Bitumazala, defenders Layvin Kurzawa and Juan Bernat, and backup goalkeepers Sergio Rico and Denis Franchi.

Topics: Arsenal Tottenham Premier league COVID-19

Related

Coronavirus-hit Arsenal ask for Spurs postponement
Sport
Coronavirus-hit Arsenal ask for Spurs postponement
Covid forces postponement of Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Arsenal
Sport
Covid forces postponement of Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Arsenal

Virat Kohli quits as India Test captain

Virat Kohli quits as India Test captain
Updated 6 sec ago

Virat Kohli quits as India Test captain

Virat Kohli quits as India Test captain
Updated 6 sec ago
NEW DELHI: India’s Virat Kohli quit as Test captain Saturday, bringing to an end a controversy-laden seven-year stint in one of the highest-profile, highest-pressure positions in sport.
“Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now,” he posted on Twitter, a day after his side lost a three-match series to South Africa.
The 33-year-old Kohli, who stepped down as Twenty20 skipper after a debacle at the World Cup and then lost the one-day job, took over the India leadership across formats from MS Dhoni in 2017.
“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief,” Kohli said.
“I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do.
“I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team,” he added.
India lost the final match in Cape Town by seven wickets on Friday to go down 2-1, with Kohli blaming the team’s poor batting for the defeat.
Batting star Kohli took over the Test captaincy in 2014, when India were ranked a lowly seventh in the five-day format, and he took them to number one, a position they held for nearly three years.
But in a nation of more than 1.3 billion people and obsessed by cricket, the actions of the national captain are probably scrutinized more closely than anyone’s except the prime minister.
And critics always pointed to his failure to land a World Cup triumph in either T20 or ODI cricket.
Never afraid of speaking his mind, Kohli recently courted controversy when he said he was informed of his ODI sacking 90 minutes before the team announcement for the South Africa series and was never encouraged to stay on as T20 skipper, as claimed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly.
“I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there,” Kohli said in his statement.
Tributes poured in for the batting star.
“Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India’s Test Captain,” former opener Virender Sehwag tweeted.
“Stats don’t lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat.”
Kohli has also quit as captain of Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore and many have welcomed his decision to concentrate more on his batting — his form has dipped and has not scored a century in the past two seasons.
Kohli thanked former head coach Ravi Shastri, who stepped down after the World Cup, when a much-fancied India exited at the group stage after defeats including going down to arch-rivals Pakistan.
Last year India were also beaten by New Zealand in the first ever World Test Championship final.
“I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation,” said Kohli.
“You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful.”
Kohli has played 99 Tests for India since his debut in 2011, scoring 7962 runs at an average of over 50.
He was involved in a DRS controversy in his final Test as captain when he and some of his players in South Africa reacted angrily to an lbw decision turned down by the third umpire.
Several Indian players including Kohli were heard complaining about the decision on the stump microphone and there appeared to be suggestions the broadcaster was manipulating the technology.
He remains part of the ODI team, led by KL Rahul in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma, that will play three matches in South Africa starting January 19.

De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s Premier League lead

De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s Premier League lead
Updated 33 min 1 sec ago
AFP

De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s Premier League lead

De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s Premier League lead
  • A game of few chances was brought to life by the Belgian 20 minutes from time
  • The Blues remain second but have won just one of their last six league games
Updated 33 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Manchester, United Kingdom: Manchester City took another huge step toward retaining the Premier League title as one moment of inspiration from Kevin De Bruyne saw off Chelsea 1-0 to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table.
A game of few chances was brought to life by the Belgian 20 minutes from time as he curled home the only goal from outside the box to seal a 12th consecutive league win for the champions.
Chelsea got the better of Pep Guardiola’s men in last season’s Champions League final, but securing their place in Europe’s top club competition next season now looks like the height of their ambitions for the rest of the Premier League season.
The Blues remain second but have won just one of their last six league games.
Four of the five meetings between the sides since Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea have been won by a single goal and another cagey encounter ensued.
City dominated possession but struggled to open up a makeshift Chelsea defense featuring second-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Malang Sarr on just his second Premier League appearance.
Indeed City’s one clear chance before the break came from a Chelsea mistake.
Mateo Kovacic’s pass deflected off De Bruyne into the path of Jack Grealish, but the most expensive English player of all-time missed the chance to mark his biggest moment yet as a City player as his shot was turned behind by Arrizabalaga.
Chelsea’s own record signing Romelu Lukaku has had a similar underwhelming impact to Grealish.
The Belgian started for the fourth consecutive game since being dropped for a crucial clash against Liverpool earlier in the month for voicing his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge to Italian media.
Lukaku also had a huge chance to silence his critics early in the second half when he was picked out by Kovacic, but Ederson raced from his goal and made a fine save too low to his right.
Chelsea’s title challenge has faltered since losing the threat of wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James to long-term injuries.
Chilwell’s understudy Marcos Alonso was given a torrid time by Raheem Sterling, but the England international lacked the finishing touch as he pulled a shot just wide after jinking past the Spaniard.
A top-of-the-table clash lacked the accompanying atmosphere for most of the match at a subdued Etihad.
However, the crowd were brought to their feet by the game’s outstanding moment as De Bruyne delivered what could be the knockout blow in the title race.
He held off the challenge of N’Golo Kante to spin onto Joao Cancelo’s pass before picking out the bottom left-hand corner of Arrizabalaga’s net.
Chelsea were unable to offer any response as they chased City shadows and could have lost by a more comprehensive scoreline.
Phil Foden shot over from Sterling’s cut-back, but one goal was all they needed to tighten their grip on a fourth league title in five years.

Topics: Manchester attack Chelsea Kevin De Bruyne

Related

Manchester City’s Fernandinho lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League at Etihad Stadium in May 2021. (Reuters)
Sport
Manchester City annual report shows return to profitability after pandemic disruption
Manchester City and Masdar will collaborate on a range of partnership activations, including the launch of a new global campaign.
Corporate News
Manchester City announces global partnership with Masdar

Karatsev ends Murray’s run, claims Sydney title; Badosa wins

Karatsev ends Murray’s run, claims Sydney title; Badosa wins
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

Karatsev ends Murray’s run, claims Sydney title; Badosa wins

Karatsev ends Murray’s run, claims Sydney title; Badosa wins
  • The 34-year-old Murray started the week with his first win on Australian soil in more than 1,000 days
  • Karatsev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals last year after going through qualifying for the season-opening major, was just too good
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

SYDNEY: Andy Murray’s impressive run ended one win short of a 47th career title when he lost the Sydney Tennis Classic final 6-3, 6-3 to top-seeded Aslan Karatsev on Saturday.
The 34-year-old Murray started the week with his first win on Australian soil in more than 1,000 days. The three-time major winner progressed through the rounds to reach his first final since 2019.
Karatsev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals last year after going through qualifying for the season-opening major, was just too good.
“First time back in the finals for three years, it’s been a long road to get back here,” said Murray, a three-time major winner who has slid from No. 1 to No. 135 in the rankings. “I’ll keep trying my best to come back and have more nights like this. Maybe see you next year.”
Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist, received a wild-card entry for the Sydney tournament and beat Viktor Durasovic and 23rd-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili, then Reilly Opelka in the semifinals, raising expectations after recurring hip injuries limited him to playing only one of the past four Australian Opens.
Murray won’t have long to recover before he takes on Basilashvili again in the first round of the Australian Open.
The men’s title in Sydney was one of four awarded on Saturday as the tune-up series concluded ahead of the Australian Open, which begins Monday.
In the women’s final in Sydney, Paula Badosa claimed her third career title when she upset French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
In Adelaide, unseeded Madison Keys claimed her first WTA Tour singles title since 2019 when she beat Alison Riske 6-1, 6-2 in an all-American final, and Thanasi Kokkinakis claimed in his first ATP Tour title in front of his home fans by beating Arthur Rinderknech 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-3.
The 25-year-old Kokkinakis considered retirement after struggling with shoulder, chest, groin, knee and elbow injuries over five years. That’s off the radar, for now, after a run of eight wins in two weeks.
Kokkinakis will play qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Australian Open and could meet 20-time major winner Rafael Nadal in the second round.
Earlier in Adelaide, Keys needed only 66 minutes to beat her regular practice partner in the first all-American final on the WTA Tour since Serena Williams beat Jessica Pegula at Auckland in 2020.
Wielding a powerful forehand from the baseline and moving well, Keys took the first set in less than a half-hour and broke Riske’s serve twice in the second set to claim her sixth career title and first since Cincinnati in 2019.
She didn’t offer the 57th-ranked Riske a break point chance while she converted five of nine and hit four aces.
Keys can now turn her attention to the Australian Open where she will face 2020 champion Sofia Kenin in the first round.
The former world No. 7 and 2017 US Open finalist, who has slipped to her current 87th-ranking due to injuries and a form slump in recent years, had overcome a leg injury to beat third-seeded compatriot Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in a semifinals to reach her first tour final since 2020.
Badosa needed 2 hours, 22 minutes to clinch her win in Sydney, getting a vital mini-break in the third-set tiebreaker to close out the match.
The fifth-seeded Badosa used her strong serve to good effect, recording 12 aces including six in a commanding first set.
Third-seeded Krejcikova rallied in the second set, breaking Badosa’s serve twice. Both had a service break in the final set before Badosa got the winning edge in the decisive tiebreaker.

Topics: Andy Murray Sydney Tennis Classic Aslan Karatsev

Related

Rejuvenated Murray battles into first final since 2019
Sport
Rejuvenated Murray battles into first final since 2019
First-place winner Andrey Rublev of Russia holds up his trophy alongside second-place winner Andy Murray of Britain during the awards ceremony after the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. (AFP)
Sport
Murray falls at final hurdle as Rublev seals Abu Dhabi victory

Saudi snowboarder aspires to reach Beijing Winter Olympics

Saudi snowboarder aspires to reach Beijing Winter Olympics
Updated 15 January 2022
EUAN REEDIE

Saudi snowboarder aspires to reach Beijing Winter Olympics

Saudi snowboarder aspires to reach Beijing Winter Olympics
  • Yousif Kurdi reflects on his incredible journey as captain of the newly formed Saudi Winter Sports Federation
Updated 15 January 2022
EUAN REEDIE

Attempting to inspire a six-man squad from Saudi Arabia to next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after less than a year of training is ostensibly an unachievable quest. Yousif Kurdi, captain of Saudi Arabia’s first Winter Olympics squad, is also in the process of setting up his own business while undergoing eight hours of intense snowboarding training a day.

When you add in his near-death experience after a horrifying accident last month — and the fact that Kurdi has only one chance to fulfill his ambition tomorrow — then you have the epitome of an “impossible dream.”

Yet the US-born 28-year-old, who is flying the flag for his father’s native land as a snowboarder, has embraced his Herculean challenge with gusto.

“For me, what’s so inspiring about this is the fact that Saudi Arabia is a desert country, without the opportunities and options to be on snow,” he told Arab News of the incredible odyssey that began only last May when the Saudi Winter Sports Federation was formed. “But we are defying the odds in every single way.”

Kurdi is aiming for a top-three finish in his last chance of Olympic qualification in a race at Baqueira-Beret, near Barcelona in Spain, on Sunday.

But even if he achieves this, he says he would need an unlikely wildcard from Olympic chiefs on account of a pandemic-ravaged season and Saudi Arabia’s status as a fledgling winter sports body.

Whatever happens, Kurdi is simply grateful to be alive and able to participate in such a life-affirming and inspirational adventure for Saudi Arabia.

He is bidding to compete in boardercross, which involves four to six competitors per heat hurtling down a winding, undulating course that includes jumps.

“Boardercross is arguably the scariest of all the snowboarding events with the highest injury rate,” Kurdi said.

He can testify to this from a terrifying personal experience, which severely hampered his Olympic dream and could have cost him his life.

Kurdi had been training for four “super-intense” months when, the day before his first competition of a four-race series in Moninec, Czech Republic, a practice run ended disastrously.

Attempting a trick on a boardercross feature at high speed, Kurdi lost his alignment.

“My snowboard flew up, almost to the point where my body was parallel to the floor,” he said.

“I went down really hard on the back of my ankle and my face slammed into the snow. I was unconscious for a minute. Then I remember this warm feeling and someone rubbing my back. I heard my coach saying, ‘Yousif! Yousif! You’ve had a concussion. Just breathe.’

“Then I opened up my eyes, and it was like almost waking up from a dream, kind of foggy in the beginning and blurry. All of a sudden, I thought, ‘I’m alive, I’m alive.’”

Mercifully, X-rays and a CT scan showed no lasting damage, and Kurdi was discharged from the hospital the next day.

“It was super frustrating as I had been training for these four events all season, and I was absolutely ready. I was feeling great and that training day, I was actually doing fantastically, but life is the way it is. You can’t change it.”

Kurdi believes miscommunication with his coach partly contributed to his accident. He subsequently hired a replacement in Romanian snowboarding guru Kinda Geza, whom he met by chance in a sauna in the wake of his accident.

Revitalized under his new mentor, Kurdi returned to the snow with renewed vigor and a remarkably philosophical acceptance of fear.

“I think the near-death experience is the greatest thing to have ever happened to me. The appreciation I have for life is so great now. I have accepted that there’s so much out of my own control.

“I still was afraid a few times after my injury, for example when I was running my bike in Amsterdam. For some reason, I could visualize myself falling and getting really hurt. It also happened a couple of times when I saw a car approaching and experienced a fight or flight instinct.

“But now I am back on the snow, and I am with Geza. He’s the real deal, and we connect on a human level.”

Kurdi has also forged strong relationships with his fellow Saudi Olympic hopefuls and members of the SWSF, describing them as being “like one big family.”

Kurdi says two downhill skiers on the Saudi team, Fayik Abdi and Salman Al-Howaish, have already accrued enough qualification points for Beijing 2022 — although only the highest scorer of the two will eventually compete.

Another snowboarder, Faisal Al-Rasheed, and two cross-country skiers, Talal Al-Akeel and Rakan Alireza, make up the Kingdom’s contingent.

Of the squad’s camaraderie, Kurdi said: “Ahmed Shaher Al-Tabbaa, president of the federation, Rabab Mahassen, the vice president, and myself — we’ve been like the Three Musketeers. We always want to solve problems, always want to do things more efficiently, and are always trying to help other athletes whenever we can.

“I have so much respect for people who try to do things differently and go against the grain. They obviously made all of this possible, which has been life-changing for me, and I’m so happy that this program is going to be successful and the Saudi flag is going to be there in Beijing.”

The journey to Beijing began when he responded to an SWSF social media post inviting nationals with skiing or snowboarding experience to apply for a place on the Kingdom’s Olympic team.

The Amsterdam-based entrepreneur fancied a new challenge and duly applied by submitting video footage of his days competing with UCLA’s boardercross team.

Kurdi, born to a Saudi father and Mexican mother in Florida, grew up mostly in Lebanon, where he developed a passion for snowboarding.

But he stopped competing after graduating in 2015, so it was a significant leap of faith from the SWSF to select him.

“I couldn’t believe it was actually happening,” Kurdi recalled of the stunning moment he learned he had been successful. “When I first broke the news to my father Ibrahim, he was extremely happy.”

But Kurdi’s father, an extremely successful businessman, was also concerned about how his son would fit in snowboard training with his work commitments.

A former McKinsey consultant, Kurdi has started a new venture in YourKitchen, a company that acquires real estate and transforms it into private commercial kitchens that are tailor-made for food delivery and collection.

“This has been really one of my biggest challenges as an athlete and as an entrepreneur. How do I split my time in such a way so I can be the most productive in all the things I am doing, whether in sports or business?

“We are reinventing restaurant real estate; it’s kind of like a food hall,” he added, stressing that he plans to donate much of the millions he expects to make to philanthropic causes.

For now, however, he is fully focused on the richness of the trailblazing journey he and his fellow aspirants have navigated.

What would it mean for him to represent Saudi Arabia at the global extravaganza, which takes place Feb. 4-20?

“It has never been about me,” he replied. “This has been about a journey of outsiders persevering through challenges, overcoming difficulties and doing the impossible, which we have already done. Saudi Arabia has already qualified and will be waving the flag at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“That’s mission accomplished for me and has been my dream since I became the captain of the team.”

The intrepid Kurdi also harbors another Olympic ambition.

He plans to set up an organization that would “democratize access to the Olympics and drive much higher participation from under-represented countries.”

In Kurdi’s universe, the word “impossible” does not figure.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Beijing Winter Olympics

Newcastle will not tolerate unrealistic transfer demands as they host Watford in pivotal Premier League clash

Newcastle will not tolerate unrealistic transfer demands as they host Watford in pivotal Premier League clash
Updated 15 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle will not tolerate unrealistic transfer demands as they host Watford in pivotal Premier League clash

Newcastle will not tolerate unrealistic transfer demands as they host Watford in pivotal Premier League clash
  • A win against fellow strugglers at St. James’ Park could take Eddie Howe’s team out of the relegation zone
Updated 15 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe says Newcastle United will walk away from transfers this window if they feel clubs are trying to take them for a ride.

So far, the winter window has been littered with unrealistic demands and quotes presented to the Magpies from selling clubs, none more so than the situation with Lille over defensive target Sven Botman.

Numerous bids, seemingly meeting pre-organized demands, have been lodged with the French champions for their Netherlands international defender — and yet the asking price continues to rise.

From drawing the line at $47 million to now asking an inflated $75 million for the player, the goalposts are ever-changing.

And Howe has warned others that United are prepared to do their bidding elsewhere if clubs think they can take advantage of Public Investment Fund-owned Newcastle.

Howe said: “In this window, prices are driven up to a very uncomfortable window for everyone.

“Everyone is well aware we are in the market for certain positions, and that drives the prices up. There is nothing we can do about that. That’s the market we are in.”

When asked whether the Magpies would walk away from deals, Howe said: “Absolutely. You have to draw a line in certain situations.

“Otherwise, where does the game go? It gets to really uncomfortable levels.

“It is all about judging each situation on individual merits, and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

The Magpies take on Watford at St. James’ Park this afternoon, looking to win only their second game of the Premier League season.

A victory on Tyneside would see them climb, temporarily, out of the drop zone for the first time in months. It would, however, be a stay of execution, with Watford taking on Burnley in midweek, a game that, no matter which way it goes, will see the Magpies drop back down into the bottom three.

“Short term, we are focused on winning games,” said Howe ahead of the encounter.

“Later on in the season, we will be able to look at those things. At the moment, it is impossible to tell,” he said. “Now it is just about getting the process right and winning games.”

Meanwhile on the injury front, Newcastle United could welcome back Paul Dummett to the starting XI today, with the popular Geordie defender stepping up his bid to return. Dummett has not featured for United since pre-season in July.

The game is expected to come too soon for fellow left-back, Jamal Lewis.

“We have got a couple of COVID-19 cases in the camp; fingers crossed we have no more,” said Howe.

“We have got Lewis edging closer to a return, the same for Dummett,” he added. “And we have a few knocks and niggles but nothing too serious.”

Topics: football Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Related

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (L) and his assistant Jason Tindall gesture on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round football match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United. (AFP)
Sport
Eddie Howe says Newcastle transfer situation is ‘complex’ in January window
Newcastle United will jet to Saudi Arabia for an impromptu warm weather training camp this month. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sport
Newcastle to travel to Saudi Arabia for mid-season warm weather training camp

Latest updates

Consternation after Arsenal-Tottenham is latest EPL game off
Consternation after Arsenal-Tottenham is latest EPL game off
Virat Kohli quits as India Test captain
Indian captain Virat Kohli after South Africa beat India 2-1 in a test series held in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP)
De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s Premier League lead
De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s Premier League lead
Houthis reject UN call to release hijacked UAE-flagged ship
Houthis reject UN call to release hijacked UAE-flagged ship
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.