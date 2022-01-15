Twitter suspends account linked to Iranian supreme leader after Trump video post

You are here

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)
  • The video showed the Trump-like figure being targeted by a robot under the shadow of a large drone on a golf course
LONDON: A Twitter account linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was suspended on Saturday, days after it carried a video depicting the hypothetical assassination of former US President Donald Trump.

The animation, which shows a golfer resembling Trump being targeted in a drone strike, was also posted on Khamenei’s official website, where it was described as the “winning animation from the people in the ‘Hero’ contest conducted by Khamenei.ir on the topic of revenge on Trump, (former US Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo and the murderers of Gen. Soleimani.”

It was tweeted from the Persian-language account with the text: “Revenge is definite.”

The video showed the Trump-like figure being targeted by a robot under the shadow of a large drone on a golf course.

“The account referenced has been permanently suspended for violating our ban evasion policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

According to Twitter, the company's top priority is keeping people safe and protecting the health of the conversation on the platform.

The social media giant says it has clear policies around abusive behavior and will take action when violations are identified.

Khamenei and other top Iranian officials have continually vowed retaliation for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January, 2020.

A similar account linked to Khamenei was blocked by Twitter last year for sharing a similar image — with a golfer resembling Trump carrying the words: “Vengeance is inevitable.”

* With AFP

US anti-trust suit says Google, Facebook chiefs approved 'illegal' market pact

Updated 15 January 2022
AFP

  • The antitrust suit is one of three engaging Google on different fronts
  • Suit says the online search colossus sought to oust competition by manipulating ad auctions
Updated 15 January 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, US: Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday.
The records, part of an anti-trust lawsuit by a coalition of US states targeting Google, make serious allegations against Big Tech giants long accused of holding monopolies.
According to the states’ accusations, the online search colossus sought to oust competition by manipulating ad auctions — the ultra-sophisticated system that determines which ads appear on web pages based on the anonymized profiles of Internet users.
The legal documents filed in a New York court clearly refer to Sundar Pichai, chief of Google’s parent firm Alphabet, as well as Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg and CEO Mark Zuckerberg — even if their names were redacted.
“Google CEO Sundar Pichai also personally signed off on the terms of the deal,” the suit said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP file photo)


The documents note that the economic terms were emailed to Facebook’s CEO and he was advised: “’We’re nearly ready to sign and need your approval to move forward.’“
Google did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but has adamantly denied manipulating the digital ad market.
It was the third time the suit was amended, and did not list Facebook or its parent company Meta as defendants.
“Meta’s non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google and the similar agreements we have with other bidding platforms, have helped to increase competition for ad placements,” a spokesperson said in reply to an AFP inquiry.
“These business relationships enable Meta to deliver more value to advertisers while fairly compensating publishers, resulting in better outcomes for all.”
Google referred to the agreement internally as “Jedi Blue,” the color being a reference to Facebook’s logo, according to the filing.
“No rational developer would choose to have its auctions rigged by the market’s two largest buyers,” the suit said.
“So, Google and Facebook swore themselves to secrecy about the terms of their agreement.”
The antitrust suit is one of three engaging Google on different fronts.
The US government filed its blockbuster lawsuit in October of last year, accusing Google of maintaining an “illegal monopoly” in online search and advertising.
The country’s biggest antitrust case in decades, it opens the door to a potential breakup of the Silicon Valley titan.
While Google ad revenue has continued to grow, its share of the booming US online ad market is ebbing under pressure from competitors such as Facebook, Amazon and others, according to eMarketer.
 

Netflix upping US, Canada prices with competition growing

Netflix upping US, Canada prices with competition growing
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

  • The Los Gatos, California, company said Friday that prices are going up by $1 to $2, depending on the plan
  • The Canadian version is going up by the same amount in local currency, to $16.50 Canadian dollars
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the U.S. and Canada, less than a year and a half since its last price increase, as competition from other streaming services increases.
The Los Gatos, California, company said Friday that prices are going up by $1 to $2, depending on the plan. The “standard” plan that most people take is increasing by $1.50, to $15.50. The Canadian version is going up by the same amount in local currency, to $16.50 Canadian dollars.
Price increases are becoming more of a regular feature at Netflix, which is facing saturation in the U.S. market. Of Netflix's 213.5 million subscribers, some 74 million are in the U.S. and Canada. It got an influx of global subscribers early in the pandemic, but is investing in video games as it looks beyond movies and TV for growth.
In the U.S., Netflix's most expensive plan is increasing by $2, to $20; its basic plan is up $1, to $10. The plans vary based on variables like the number of screens users can watch Netflix on at the same time and the number of phones or tablets that can have downloads. The company still mails out DVDs in a service that requires a separate plan.
The price increase is effective as of Friday. Netflix will tell customers by email and inside the Netflix app before the new price is applied to them.
Raising prices carries the risk that people will cancel. Netflix remains the dominant U.S. streaming service, but others, such as HBO Max and Disney+, have increased in popularity.
Netflix shares gained in late trading after news of the price increase came out. The stock closed up $6.49, or 1.3%, to $525.69. The company reports its fourth-quarter financial results Thursday.

'Game of Thrones' fans rejoice at viral ad for Riyadh Season 2022

The advert was met with mainly positive reactions from people on social media. (Ormania)
The advert was met with mainly positive reactions from people on social media. (Ormania)
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

  • Fans rejoiced at a "Game of Thrones” themed advert that went viral on social media promoting Riyadh Season 2022
  • Saudi filmmaker Mohammed Almulla directed the Riyadh Season 2022 advert
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Fans rejoiced at a "Game of Thrones” themed advert that went viral on social media on Friday, promoting the launch of Riyadh Season 2022, an entertainment festival in Riyadh. 

The advert, a remake of certain scenes from the popular hit HBO show, was met with mainly positive reactions from people on social media. 

Saudi royal court advisor Turki Alalshikh stars as the Night King, alongside a cast of other talented Saudi Arabian actors and actresses. 

 

 

“I would like to thank all the participants in this advert for the #Riyadh_Season. You have been creative. The young Saudi men and women are incredibly creative and have so much potential,” said Alalshikh in a tweet, “and to our inspiring leader and patron of vision, with your ambition and dreams, the sky’s the limit.”

Saudi filmmaker Mohammed Almulla directed the Riyadh Season 2022 advert, and was applauded for his creative work which reached over 3.8 million views.

One Twitter user, Majed said: “As usual, Almulla is creative in his directing.” 

 

 

Fadila Al-Jaffa, a Saudi commentator on international and domestic affairs, tweeted: “What we couldn’t even imagine in a day dream is a reality in the modern version of the country, a notable Saudi cleric is heading the cast in a promotional film for Riyadh entertainment season!”

 

 

Another Twitter user expressed his admiration saying: “(I) am genuinely impressed. This is truly AMAZING!”  

 

 

Despite the raving reviews, however, other people found the advert “cringe-worthy” and critiqued the director for a perceived lack of originality.  

Twitter user Yaz said: “Surely this is illegal? Unless he got the rights from HBO for mimicking GOT. He has no rights to publish anything that resembles the show.”

 

 

OSN extends licensing agreement with HBO

OSN extends licensing agreement with HBO
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

  • Line-up includes complete boxsets of shows such “Game of Thrones” and “The Sopranos”
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: OSN has announced that it is strengthening its partnership with HBO by extending its exclusive licensing agreement, which cements the media platform’s position as the exclusive home for HBO programming across the Middle East and North Africa region.

As part of the deal, complete boxsets of HBO series such as “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City,” “The Wire,” and more will be exclusively available on OSN Streaming.

Other shows such as “Euphoria,” “Westworld,” “Barry” and “His Dark Materials,” which have new seasons coming out this year, will be available on OSN in the MENA region at the same time as their global premieres.

The deal will also see OSN mark the 20th anniversary of the release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by making all eight “Harry Potter” films available to subscribers in 2022.

“HBO is the most respected name in global television, and we couldn’t be more pleased to extend and expand our longstanding partnership. Together with the addition of an incredible line-up of Warner Bros. movies and series to our customers, this deal continues to demonstrate OSN’s commitment to bringing more of the world’s very best TV to OSN’s customers” said Nick Forward, managing director of streaming and chief content officer at OSN.

Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Capitol riots investigation panel

The committee stated how Meta was reportedly used to exchange hateful, violent and inciting messages between users. (file/AFP)
The committee stated how Meta was reportedly used to exchange hateful, violent and inciting messages between users. (file/AFP)
Updated 14 January 2022
AFP

  • The committee investigating the Capitol riots issues subpoenas against Twitter, Meta, Reddit, and Youtube citing inadequate responses
Updated 14 January 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Months after requesting documents from more than a dozen social platforms, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas targeting Twitter, Meta, Reddit and YouTube after lawmakers said the companies’ initial responses were inadequate.
The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, demanded records Thursday from the companies relating to their role in allegedly spreading misinformation about the 2020 election and promoting domestic violent extremism on their platforms in the lead-up to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
“Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps — if any — social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence,” Thompson, D-Mississippi, said in the letter.
Thompson added that it’s “disappointing that after months of engagement,” the four companies have not voluntarily turned over the necessary information and documents that would help lawmakers answer the questions at the heart of their investigation.
In his letter, Thompson outlined the way the companies were complicit in the deadly insurrection perpetrated by supporters of Donald Trump and far-right groups.
YouTube, owned by Alphabet, was the platform where a significant amount of communication took place “relevant to the planning and execution” of the siege against the Capitol, “including livestreams of the attack as it was taking place,” the letter stated.
The committee stated how Meta, formerly known as Facebook, was reportedly used to exchange hateful, violent and inciting messages between users as well as spread misinformation that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent in an attempt to coordinate the “Stop the Steal” movement.
On Reddit, the r/The_Donald “subreddit” community grew significantly, the letter said, before members migrated to an official website where investigators believe discussions around the planning of the attack were hosted. A spokesperson for Reddit said Thursday that the company had received the subpoena and “will continue to work with the committee on their requests.”
The letter outlined how Twitter was warned about the potential violence that was being planned on its platform in advance of the attack and how its users engaged in “communications amplifying allegations of election fraud, including by the former President himself.”
The letter highlighted one specific tweet from Trump on Dec. 19, 2020: “Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election” as he urged followers to come to Washington to engage in a “wild” protest on Jan. 6, 2021.
A spokesperson for Twitter declined to comment on the subpoenas. Representatives for Meta and Alphabet did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
The committee made its initial request for the documents from 15 social media companies in August, which also included TikTok, Parler, Telegram, 4chan and 8kun.
The subpoenas come as the nine-member committee continues its wide-reaching investigation into how a mob was able to infiltrate the Capitol and disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory, in what was the most serious assault on Congress in two centuries.
The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has interviewed more than 340 people and issued dozens of subpoenas to those in Trump’s inner circle, including his former chief of staff, as well as requests to their own colleagues in the House.
On Wednesday, the committee requested an interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
McCarthy as well as GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania have denied the committee’s request to sit down for interviews or turn over documents related to their conversations on Jan. 6, 2021, with Trump or those close to him as hundreds of his supporters beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.

