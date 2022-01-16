Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023: SCA chairman

Trading week starts higher on Tadawul amid stimulus optimism: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi stock market indexes opened higher on Sunday, extending the rally as investor optimism was boosted amid a five-day winning streak and a stronger oil market.

As of 10:20 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI extended gains by 1 percent to reach 12,198 points, and the parallel Nomu market was up 0.4 percent to 26,372 points.

This was buoyed by gains in some major players including Saudi oil giant Aramco and petrochemical manufacturer Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, which reached SR37.1 ($9.9) and SR124, respectively.

The Kingdom’s utility provider ACWA Power Co. led the gainers, up nearly 8 percent to its highest value since listing of SR101.

Shares of BinDawood Holding Co. were up 1 percent following its board’s approval to establish a fully owned subsidiary for solutions and technical projects, with a capital of SR5 million.

Among the top gainers. Saudi Advanced Industries Co. and the Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, added 5.6 and 4.5 percent, respectively.

In energy trading, oil prices rose on Friday. Brent crude was up to $86 per barrel and US WTI crude oil reached $83.8 per barrel.