You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Scientific & Medical Equipment House sets IPO price range, book-building imminent

Saudi Scientific & Medical Equipment House sets IPO price range, book-building imminent

Saudi Scientific & Medical Equipment House sets IPO price range, book-building imminent
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/n745k

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Scientific & Medical Equipment House sets IPO price range, book-building imminent

Saudi Scientific & Medical Equipment House sets IPO price range, book-building imminent
  • The final offer price will be finalized upon completion of the book-building process
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Scientific and Medical Equipment House’s, or SMEH, offer price range has been set between SR45-52 ($12-13.9) per share amid a prospective IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI.

The book-building period for participating entities will run from Jan. 17 to Jan. 27, 2022, a bourse statement by the offering’s book-runner, Alistithmar Capital, revealed.

Shares devoted to participating entities will stand at 6 million shares, representing the full offering of 30 percent of the company’s capital.

As per the statement, members of the eligible party are to subscribe to a minimum of 100,000 shares, limited to a maximum of 999,999 shares.

The final offer price will be finalized upon completion of the book-building process.

The decision to list comes as the company aims to strengthen its position in the Kingdom’s operations, maintenance, and healthcare sector, SMEH’s chairman, Basel bin Saud Al Arifi, said in a statement earlier this month. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia medicine Healthcare hospitals

Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023: SCA chairman

Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023: SCA chairman
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023: SCA chairman

Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023: SCA chairman
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

A project to expand parts of the Suez Canal is expected to be completed after two years of work in July 2023, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Sunday.

The SCA announced accelerated plans to extend a second channel of the canal and to enlarge an existing channel after the Ever Given container ship ran aground and blocked the waterway for six days last year.

Topics: economy Egypt shipping cargo supply chain suez canal

Trading week starts higher on Tadawul amid stimulus optimism: Opening bell

Trading week starts higher on Tadawul amid stimulus optimism: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

Trading week starts higher on Tadawul amid stimulus optimism: Opening bell

Trading week starts higher on Tadawul amid stimulus optimism: Opening bell
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stock market indexes opened higher on Sunday, extending the rally as investor optimism was boosted amid a five-day winning streak and a stronger oil market.  

As of 10:20 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI extended gains by 1 percent to reach 12,198 points, and the parallel Nomu market was up 0.4 percent to 26,372 points.

This was buoyed by gains in some major players including Saudi oil giant Aramco and petrochemical manufacturer Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, which reached SR37.1 ($9.9) and SR124, respectively.

The Kingdom’s utility provider ACWA Power Co. led the gainers, up nearly 8 percent to its highest value since listing of SR101.

Shares of BinDawood Holding Co. were up 1 percent following its board’s approval to establish a fully owned subsidiary for solutions and technical projects, with a capital of SR5 million.

Among the top gainers. Saudi Advanced Industries Co. and the Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, added 5.6 and 4.5 percent, respectively.

In energy trading, oil prices rose on Friday. Brent crude was up to $86 per barrel and US WTI crude oil reached $83.8 per barrel.

Topics: economy Tadawul TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi retailer BinDawood to establish unit that will ‘capitalize on investments’
Business & Economy
Saudi retailer BinDawood to establish unit that will ‘capitalize on investments’

Électricité de France's enforced discounted prices will cost it $9bn

Électricité de France's enforced discounted prices will cost it $9bn
Updated 16 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Électricité de France's enforced discounted prices will cost it $9bn

Électricité de France's enforced discounted prices will cost it $9bn
Updated 16 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

French nuclear electric power generation firm, Électricité de France SA — EDF — has been forced by the country’s government to sell power at a high discount, Bloomberg reported.

Despite boosting the economy as well as shielding homes and small firms from the surging energy prices that are sweeping the continent, this move will cost the nuclear giant an estimated $9 billion.

With its fleet reactors delivering cheap and clean electricity to cater to local needs and nearby countries, it is to no surprise that the European country has turned to EDF for help.

However, this comes at a time when the nuclear champion is struggling with maintenance, new reactors, and renewables costs.

The firm’s shares slumped 25 percent as of Friday, on concerns the company would struggle to fulfil its mandate without further financial pain.

The corporation stressed in a statement that it, “will consider appropriate measures to strengthen its balance sheet structure and any measure to protect its interests.”

Topics: EDF France gas energy Europe Russia

Related

France’s EDF helping Saudi Arabia achieve renewable energy targets
Business & Economy
France’s EDF helping Saudi Arabia achieve renewable energy targets

Italy plans energy package; US Sixth Street Partners potential acquisition of Italy’s Eni’s could value it at $1.4bn: NRG Matters

Italy plans energy package; US Sixth Street Partners potential acquisition of Italy’s Eni’s could value it at $1.4bn: NRG Matters
Getty Images
Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
Reem Walid

Italy plans energy package; US Sixth Street Partners potential acquisition of Italy’s Eni’s could value it at $1.4bn: NRG Matters

Italy plans energy package; US Sixth Street Partners potential acquisition of Italy’s Eni’s could value it at $1.4bn: NRG Matters
Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: European governments are making efforts to combat the energy crisis regardless of their impacts such as the case with Électricité de France SA, while in the US there is a continued push to pursue investments in the sector.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

·The Italian government has drafted a plan to ease the pain of surging energy bills on households and businesses, Reuters reported.

The energy package includes boosting local gas output in an attempt to combat the rallying gas prices.

·Germany proceeds with a grid development plan that stretches up to 2035 upon approval from the country’s energy regulator, Bundesnetzagentur, Reuters reported.

As part of the plan, the European country aims to reduce coal consumption and exit nuclear power as it makes way for green sources.

·Global electricity demand is projected to slow down to reach an increase of approximately 2.7 percent by 2024 compared to an accumulated 6 percent rise in 2021 alone, according to Reuters.

Through a micro lens:

·US investment corporation Sixth Street Partners is looking to acquire as much as 49 percent stake in Italian multinational oil and gas firm Eni, Reuters reported.

The potential acquisition is expected to bring the Italian firm’s valuation up to $1.4 billion (1.2 billion euros).

·French nuclear electric power generation firm, Électricité de France SA has been forced by the government to sell power at a high discount, Bloomberg reported.

The move, designed to shield homes and small firms from the surging energy prices that are sweeping the continent, will cost the nuclear giant an estimated $9 billion.

 

Topics: economy gas green power green agenda climate crisis Europe

Related

Gazprom cuts daily gas transit via Ukraine to 2-year low
Business & Economy
Gazprom cuts daily gas transit via Ukraine to 2-year low

Ma’aden to study opportunities to treat mining waste

Ma’aden to study opportunities to treat mining waste
Updated 28 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Ma’aden to study opportunities to treat mining waste

Ma’aden to study opportunities to treat mining waste
  • The partnership will see the Saudi firms conduct feasibility studies
Updated 28 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ma’aden has signed an initial agreement with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to explore opportunities in recycling and environmental stability. 

The partnership will see the Saudi firms conduct feasibility studies, as part of Ma’aden’s efforts to invest in technologies for treating mining waste, Argaam has reported. 

It was signed on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh last week, where top mining companies in the world discussed the future of the industry in the face of the climate crisis. 

Topics: FMS2022

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Business & Economy
Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister

Latest updates

Saudi Scientific & Medical Equipment House sets IPO price range, book-building imminent
Saudi Scientific & Medical Equipment House sets IPO price range, book-building imminent
Somalia government spokesperson wounded in explosion in capital — Reuters witness
Somalia government spokesperson wounded in explosion in capital — Reuters witness
Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023: SCA chairman
Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023: SCA chairman
Actress Melissa Barrera talks ‘Scream 5’ wearing a statement jumpsuit by Elie Saab
Actress Melissa Barrera talks ‘Scream 5’ wearing a statement jumpsuit by Elie Saab
Trading week starts higher on Tadawul amid stimulus optimism: Opening bell
Trading week starts higher on Tadawul amid stimulus optimism: Opening bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.