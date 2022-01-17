You are here

Shell says electricity to meet 60 percent of China's energy use by 2060

Shell says electricity to meet 60 percent of China’s energy use by 2060
Beijing, China. The China Zun (or CITIC Tower) is seen behind high voltage electric power lines.
Reuters

  • Hydrogen will meet 16 percent of total energy use in 2060
Reuters

China may triple electricity generation to supply 60 percent of the country’s total energy under Beijing’s carbon-neutral goal by 2060, up from the current 23 percent, Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday.


Shell is one of the largest global investors in China’s energy sector, with business covering gas production, petrochemicals and a retail fuel network.

A leading supplier of liquefied natural gas, it has recently expanded into low-carbon business such as hydrogen power and electric vehicle charging.


In a rare assessment of the country’s energy sector by an international oil major, Shell said China needed to take quick action this decade to stay on track to reach the carbon-neutrality goal.


China has mapped out plans to reach peak emissions by 2030, but has not yet revealed any detailed carbon roadmap for 2060.


This includes investing in a reliable and renewable power system and demonstrating technologies that transform heavy industry using hydrogen, biofuel and carbon capture and utilization.


“With early and systematic action, China can deliver better environmental and social outcomes for its citizens while being a force for good in the global fight against climate change,” Mallika Ishwaran, chief economist of Shell International, told a webinar hosted by the company’s China business.


Shell expects China’s electricity generation to rise three-fold to more than 60EJ in 2060 from 20EJ in 2020.


Solar and wind power are expected to surpass coal as the largest sources of electricity by 2034 in China versus the current 10 percent, rising to 80 percent by 2060, Shell said.


Hydrogen is expected to scale up to 17 exajoules (EJ), or equivalent to 580 million tons of coal by 2060, up from almost negligible currently, adding over 85 percent of the hydrogen will be produced through electrolysis powered by renewable and nuclear electricity, Shell said.


Hydrogen will meet 16 percent of total energy use in 2060 with heavy industry and long-distance transport as top hydrogen users, the firm added.


The firm also expects China’s carbon price to rise to 1,300 yuan ($204.82) per ton in 2060 from 300 yuan in 2030.


Nuclear and biomass will have niche but important roles for power generation in the years to come, Shell said.


Electricity generated from biomass, combined with carbon, capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), provide a source of negative emissions for the rest of the energy system from 2053, it added. 

Topics: economy electricity Shell China renewables Green Energy

China coal mine approvals surge despite climate pledges
World
China coal mine approvals surge despite climate pledges

Abu Dhabi utility companies TAQA, EWEC issue first $700m green bonds

Abu Dhabi utility companies TAQA, EWEC issue first $700m green bonds
Getty Images
Arab News

Abu Dhabi utility companies TAQA, EWEC issue first $700m green bonds

Abu Dhabi utility companies TAQA, EWEC issue first $700m green bonds
  • SPPC is the project company to own, build and operate Noor Abu Dhabi
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., or TAQA, along with Emirates Water and Electricity Co., or EWEC, have priced green senior secured bonds at an amount of 2.6 billion dirhams ($700 million).

The placement marks the first green bonds to be related to a solar plant, as it intends to refinance existing debt facilities of Sweihan PV Power Co., or SPPC.

SPPC is the project company to own, build and operate Noor Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest single-site solar project currently operating. 

Arranged and offered through joint lead managers and book runners, the green bonds are issued at 3.62 percent coupon rate, to be matured on 31 Jan. 2049. 

The syndicate of managers was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright and includes Citi, HSBC, MUFG, BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank and SMBC Nikko.

This comes as TAQA seeks to deliver its sustainable growth and low carbon objectives.

Topics: economy

Abu Dhabi solar firm Sweihan gets $701m via green bonds, slightly less than hoped: Reuters
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi solar firm Sweihan gets $701m via green bonds, slightly less than hoped: Reuters

Egypt's Macro Group Pharmaceutical to be listed on the country's stock exchange

Egypt's Macro Group Pharmaceutical to be listed on the country's stock exchange
Arab News

Egypt's Macro Group Pharmaceutical to be listed on the country's stock exchange

Egypt's Macro Group Pharmaceutical to be listed on the country's stock exchange
Arab News

Chairman of the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority has announced offering a share of local Macro Group Pharmaceutical Corporation on the Egyptian Stock Exchange by the end of January, Al Arabiya reported.

Topics: Macro Group Pharmaceutical

Trading week starts higher on Tadawul amid stimulus optimism: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Trading week starts higher on Tadawul amid stimulus optimism: Opening bell

Several state companies ready to list on Oman stock market this year: Bourse chairman

Several state companies ready to list on Oman stock market this year: Bourse chairman
Getty Images
Arab News

Several state companies ready to list on Oman stock market this year: Bourse chairman

Several state companies ready to list on Oman stock market this year: Bourse chairman
Arab News

 

A number of state companies will list on the stock market this year, according to the chairman of the Oman bourse, Reuters reported.

Citing the Oman News Agency, it also reported the chairman stating that the bourse would seek an upgrade from a frontier status to an emerging market status.

Topics: economy Oman stock exchange GCC

Oman partners with oil giant BP in green push
Business & Economy
Oman partners with oil giant BP in green push

Rio de Janeiro allocates 1% of its funds to invest in cryptocurrency

Rio de Janeiro allocates 1% of its funds to invest in cryptocurrency
Arab News

Rio de Janeiro allocates 1% of its funds to invest in cryptocurrency

Rio de Janeiro allocates 1% of its funds to invest in cryptocurrency
Arab News

RIYADH: Rio de Janeiro, one of the largest cities in Brazil, will allocate some of its funds to cryptocurrency investments, according to statements from mayor Eduardo Paes.

The mayor announced the move during a joint lecture with the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, at the Rio Innovation Week, an event dealing with the city's modernization.

“We are going to launch Crypto Rio and invest 1 percent of the Treasury in cryptocurrency,” Paes said.

Suarez, who also launched Miamicoin, a cryptocurrency for the city of Miami, stated this same development in Miami created opportunities for investors while offering crypto tax incentives, according to Bitcoin.com.

“We created a tsunami of opportunity. Many cities in the United States were raising taxes, and we lowered them. We understood that we could be at the forefront of innovation and we invited creators here,” he said.

Following in Miami's footsteps, Paes also plans to create tax incentives and discounts for users who pay with Bitcoin.

Finance Secretary Pedro Paulo explained that they are looking to offer a 10 percent discount to users who pay certain taxes with Bitcoin.

However, he also stated that studying the regulations in order to effectively implement these changes is essential.

“We already have tax incentives approved, we already have a percentage of 2 percent, and we want to focus a lot on the Porto region for the arrival of these new actors as well,” Chicao Bulhoes, secretary of the economic development and innovation team, said.

Topics: Rio de Janeiro cryptocurrencies

Bank of America analyst says Solana could take market share from Ethereum: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Bank of America analyst says Solana could take market share from Ethereum: Crypto Moves

Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards

Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards
Getty Images
Reuters

Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards

Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards
Reuters

Amazon.com said on Monday it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards on its website later this month as it had proposed, adding that it was working with Visa to resolve a dispute over payment fees.

“The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19,” the company said in an email to customers.

“We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.”  

Topics: economy United Kingdom visa Amazon Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Italy hits Amazon with $1.3bn antitrust fine
Business & Economy
Italy hits Amazon with $1.3bn antitrust fine

