What We Are Reading Today: The Psychology of Money
Updated 18 January 2022
Author: Morgan Housel

The Psychology of Money is a book written by award-winning author Morgan Housel, teaching its readers about the behavioral aspect of money management.
The book presents us with nineteen short stories about the different ways in which individuals think about finances, but without the dense business jargon and math-based approach.
In the book, the author makes an argument that finances-related decision-making happens mostly in social setting such as meetings or dinner, hence, making the reader look deeper into behavioral psychology of money and the way we think about it rather than mere numbers.
He also argues that much more goes into the way we look at finances such as personal greed, history, and ego.
Housel was a columnist for The Wall Street Journal, won the Best Business award from the Society of American business Editors and Writers twice, with his book becoming an international bestseller with over one million copies sold worldwide.

