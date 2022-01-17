Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief continues aid support to needy communities

AMMAN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continued its distribution of winter supplies to needy Jordanian families as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan.
The distributed aid included 2,400 blankets and 1,200 winter bags in a number of Jordanian governorates, benefiting 1,200 families.
Elsewhere, the mobile medical clinics of the center have continued to provide treatment services in Harad directorate of Hajjah governorate in Yemen.
During Dec. 30-Jan. 5, the clinics received 422 patients with various health conditions in different clinics and departments and provided them with necessary medical services. The center also provided 219 individuals with medications.
Meanwhile, the center distributed food and shelter aid to the affected by the floods and the neediest families in Sudan.
It distributed on Sunday 25 tons and 500 kilograms of food baskets in Sennar state in Sudan, benefiting 5,100 people.
distribute food and shelter aid to the neediest families in Afghanistan.
The center also distributed 31 tons and 284 kilograms of aid that included 474 food baskets, 948 flour bags, 474 winter bags and 474 blankets, in Qala-e-Fathullah district of Kabul, Afghanistan, benefiting 474 families.
This aid comes as a part of the efforts being exerted by Saudi Arabia’s to help and support the affected countries and peoples in various circumstances.
