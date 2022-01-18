Saudi Arabia, South Korea to sign initial deals in energy, technology

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and South Korea will on Tuesday sign initial deals in the areas of energy and renewable energy as well as technology and healthcare, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deals will be signed during a Saudi-Korean investment forum held in Riyadh, it added.

Saudi Investment Minister Khaled Al-Falih and Korean Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Moon Sungwook will hold a meeting today for the Saudi-Korean Vision 2030 committee, SPA said.

In addition to the signing, the head of the federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, Ajlan Al Ajlan, affirmed that South Korea is one of the Kingdom's largest trading partners.

So far, joint Saudi-Korean projects amount to 120 with a value of around $1 billion, of which 20 percent are industrial projects.

Commenting on South Korean president Moon Jae’s visit to Saudi Arabia, he noted that such directives support the upgrade of the economic, trade and investment relations between both countries, SPA reported.