You are here

  • Home
  • Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023
(Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ycxvv

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Global unemployment is expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023, the International Labor Organization said in a report.

The number of jobless people is set to be 207 million in 2022, higher than 186 million recorded in 2019. 

The report added that the actual effect on employment might be much larger as many people left the labor force.

The 2022 global participation rate is predicted to be 1.2 percent lower than that of 2019, the organization added.

The slump in 2022 forecasts could be attributed to the new COVID-19 variants and the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“There can be no real recovery from this pandemic without a broad-based labor market recovery. And to be sustainable, this recovery must be based on the principles of decent work – including health and safety, equity, social protection and social dialogue,” Guy Ryder, ILO Director-General, said.

The organization also forecasts working hours in 2022 to be lower than the 4Q 2019 level by the equivalent of 52 million full-time jobs. This is much higher than the previous estimate – made in May 2021 – of the equivalent to 26 million full-time jobs.

Topics: unemployment

Related

Spanish unemployment rate falls; German retail sales up: Macro snapshot
Business & Economy
Spanish unemployment rate falls; German retail sales up: Macro snapshot
Update Saudi unemployment rate remains unchanged at 11.3% in 3Q
Business & Economy
Saudi unemployment rate remains unchanged at 11.3% in 3Q

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Global unemployment is expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023, the International Labor Organization said in a report.

The number of jobless people is set to be 207 million in 2022, higher than 186 million recorded in 2019. 

The report added that the actual effect on employment might be much larger as many people left the labor force.

The 2022 global participation rate is predicted to be 1.2 percent lower than that of 2019, the organization added.

The slump in 2022 forecasts could be attributed to the new COVID-19 variants and the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“There can be no real recovery from this pandemic without a broad-based labor market recovery. And to be sustainable, this recovery must be based on the principles of decent work – including health and safety, equity, social protection and social dialogue,” Guy Ryder, ILO Director-General, said.

The organization also forecasts working hours in 2022 to be lower than the 4Q 2019 level by the equivalent of 52 million full-time jobs. This is much higher than the previous estimate – made in May 2021 – of the equivalent to 26 million full-time jobs.

Topics: unemployment

Related

Spanish unemployment rate falls; German retail sales up: Macro snapshot
Business & Economy
Spanish unemployment rate falls; German retail sales up: Macro snapshot
Update Saudi unemployment rate remains unchanged at 11.3% in 3Q
Business & Economy
Saudi unemployment rate remains unchanged at 11.3% in 3Q

Saudi-based glass maker’s IPO price set at $21 per share

Saudi-based glass maker’s IPO price set at $21 per share
Getty Images
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-based glass maker’s IPO price set at $21 per share

Saudi-based glass maker’s IPO price set at $21 per share
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian glass maker Raoom Trading Co.’s initial public offering price has been set at SR80 ($21.3) per share.

This comes as the firm plans to list on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu.

The offering period will start on Jan. 30 and run through Feb. 3, 2022, the financial advisor of the offer, Wasata Capital, said in a bourse statement.

Earlier, Raoom Trading had announced the prospectus for floating one million shares, representing 20 percent of the company’s share capital.

Established in 1992, Raoom Trading is based in the Kingdom's city of Buraydah.

Topics: economy IPO Saudi Arabia Investors

Related

Saudi Arabia’s East Pipes IPO bidding starts, raising 6.3m shares
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s East Pipes IPO bidding starts, raising 6.3m shares

Housing crisis shrinks China’s property sector 

Housing crisis shrinks China’s property sector 
Updated 8 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Housing crisis shrinks China’s property sector 

Housing crisis shrinks China’s property sector 
Updated 8 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

The housing crisis in China caused output in the property sector to narrow by 2.9 percent in the final quarter of last year, accelerating from the 1.6 percent decline in the previous quarter.

This is the first back-to-back quarterly slump in the sector’s production, Bloomberg reported.

In addition, the country’s construction sector suffered from a 2.1 percent contraction, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

When combined, these two sectors make up 13.8 percent of GDP output in 2021.

The Chinese government’s efforts to alleviate restrictions in the sector didn’t prevent developers from reporting lower sales, investments, land purchasing and financing activities.

According to calculations made by Bloomberg, property investment fell 14 percent in December from a year ago.

Topics: China Housing

Related

China’s 2021 diesel exports sink to 5-year low, LNG imports hit record high
Business & Economy
China’s 2021 diesel exports sink to 5-year low, LNG imports hit record high

India's Prime Minister Modi calls for global crypto cooperation

India's Prime Minister Modi calls for global crypto cooperation
Getty Images
Updated 17 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

India's Prime Minister Modi calls for global crypto cooperation

India's Prime Minister Modi calls for global crypto cooperation
Updated 17 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on governments around the world to cooperate in the field of cryptocurrency, at the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda conference on Monday.

Modi pointed out that the type of technology accompanying it and the decisions made by any single country will not be sufficient to deal with its challenges, Bitcoin.com reported.

“The challenges we have been facing are also increasing. To counter these, there is a need for collective and synchronized action by every country, every global agency. These supply chain disruptions, inflation, and climate change are examples of these. Another example is cryptocurrency,” he said.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi has called on countries to cooperate in the field of cryptocurrency.

In December last year, he said at the summit hosted by US President Joe Biden that cryptocurrency should be used to enable democracy.

While in November he urged countries to collaborate on bitcoin and cryptocurrency to ensure that they do not fall into the wrong hands.

Meanwhile, El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele expects two more countries will adopt Bitcoin as legal tender and also predicts that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 this year.

El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender alongside the dollar in September.

"2022 predictions on Bitcoin: will reach $100k, more countries will adopt it as legal tender, will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year, bitcoin City will commence construction and Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed," Bukele tweeted.

Topics: economy cryptocurrency crypto currencies bitcoin ether Ethereum

Related

El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves

South Korea’s LG plans to make Riyadh its regional centre for the Middle East

South Korea’s LG plans to make Riyadh its regional centre for the Middle East
Updated 30 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

South Korea’s LG plans to make Riyadh its regional centre for the Middle East

South Korea’s LG plans to make Riyadh its regional centre for the Middle East
Updated 30 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Seoul-based electronic company LG plans to make Riyadh its regional centre for the Middle East, the company’s general manager in Saudi Arabia has confirmed,

Ken Jeong announced that LG plans to open its regional office in the Kingdom soon, noting that the volume of the company’s business in the Saudi market has exceeded $500 million. 

The company aims to double the production capacity of the Saudi LG air conditioner factory to 1 million units annually, up from the current 400,000, Jeong added in an interview with Asharq.

This will double the total value of the company's air-conditioning products manufactured in Saudi Arabia from $200 million to $400 million.

Jeong also stated that LG is considering the expansion of products manufactured in Saudi Arabia beyond air conditioners, with the possible opening of television and computer screens factories.

Topics: LG Riyadh

Related

Saudi Arabia, South Korea to sign initial deals in energy, technology
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, South Korea to sign initial deals in energy, technology

Latest updates

Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023
Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023
Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023
Global unemployment set to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels going into 2023
Texas synagogue shooter was known to MI5: Report
Texas synagogue shooter was known to MI5: Report
Saudi-based glass maker’s IPO price set at $21 per share
Saudi-based glass maker’s IPO price set at $21 per share
Hong Kong to cull 2,000 animals after hamsters get COVID-19
Hong Kong to cull 2,000 animals after hamsters get COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.