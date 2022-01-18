Saudi deputy defense minister: Houthis are using false promises to deceive, recruit Yemenis

You are here

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said the Houthis are using “false promises” to deceive Yemenis. (File/AFP)
  • Prince Khalid bin Salman called on people of Yemen to protect fellow Yemenis from Houthi manipulation
  • Deputy defense minister said Houthis are using Yemenis as “firewood that serves the Iranian regime’s agenda”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister said on Tuesday that the Houthis are using “false promises and repeated delusions”  to deceive Yemenis and recruit them to fight a “deadly war.”

Prince Khalid bin Salman said the time has come for the wise people of Yemen to “renounce those illusions and promises, and to protect the free people of Yemen from the manipulation of the terrorist militia.”

Saudi Arabia and Gulf states are seeking to include Yemen in the Arabian Gulf system so that its people can enjoy security, stability and development like Gulf nations, Prince Khalid said.

“However, the Houthi militia chose terrorism and destruction and used the people of Yemen as firewood that serves the Iranian regime’s agenda,” the deputy defense minister said.

He also expressed solidarity with the Yemeni people and said the Kingdom will always stand by them.

Topics: Houthis Saudi Arabia Arabian Gulf Yemen Yemenis

Friends of Sudan convene in Riyadh to discuss ways to assist UN mission

Friends of Sudan convene in Riyadh to discuss ways to assist UN mission
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Friends of Sudan convene in Riyadh to discuss ways to assist UN mission

Friends of Sudan convene in Riyadh to discuss ways to assist UN mission
  • Friends of the Sudan meeting was hosted by the Saudi government
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Representatives from Western and Gulf Arab countries met in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday to discuss joint efforts to support the stability and prosperity of Sudan.
The Friends of Sudan, including officials from the UAE, US, UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, UN, African Union, Arab League, World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, held their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh.
“The meeting discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation to support all efforts that ensure a peaceful political transition in Sudan,” a statement issued by Saudi Press Agency said.
The group also discussed ways to further assist and support the efforts of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).
Earlier on Tuesday, UN special representative for Sudan Volker Perthes confirmed the meeting was underway on Twitter, however, he was not able to attend in person, only virtually, as he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“International support and leverage is needed, Perthes said, adding: “Support for political process needs to go along with active support to stop violence.”
He also expressed deep concern over Monday’s violence. Sudanese security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in Khartoum, killing seven people.

Eid bin Mohammed Al-Thaqafi, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political and Economic Affairs, attended the meeting on behalf of Saudi Arabia.
US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and newly-appointed envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield, who met with the Saudi foreign minister a day earlier, also attend the one-day conference.
The meeting comes a day after representatives of the Sudanese quartet — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Britain and the US — met in Riyadh to also discuss efforts to support Sudan and assist UNITAMS.

Topics: Sudan Saudi Arabia Friends of Sudan UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) Volker Perthes United Nations (UN)

Parts of Saudi Arabia record sub-zero temperatures, NCM forecast cold wave to continue until weekend

Parts of Saudi Arabia record sub-zero temperatures, NCM forecast cold wave to continue until weekend
Updated 18 January 2022
Rashid Hassan

Parts of Saudi Arabia record sub-zero temperatures, NCM forecast cold wave to continue until weekend

Parts of Saudi Arabia record sub-zero temperatures, NCM forecast cold wave to continue until weekend
  • Turaif has recorded the lowest temperatures of all Saudi cities, reaching minus 12 degrees Celsius
  • Other major cities in the northern regions, such as Tabuk, Arar, Rafha and Shaqraa, have seen mercury drop below zero and witnessed heavy snowfall
Updated 18 January 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is facing a cold wave, with temperatures plummeting to sub-zero in parts of the northern regions of the Kingdom and the capital expecting 1 degrees Celsius over the weekend. 

The early warning system of the National Center of Meteorology forecasted the freezing temperature drop to continue in the north.

In its daily forecast, the NCM on Tuesday said that the low temperatures will continue in most of the regions, along with fog and rain clouds, accompanied by active surface dusty wind, reducing the horizontal sight in some parts of the Madinah, Riyadh and Eastern regions. The chance of thunderstorms accompanied by active wind is high in some parts of the Jazan, Assir, Al-Baha and Makkah regions.

The NCM forecasted the cold wave to continue over the Northern region until the end of the week.

The NCM tweeted that the lowest temperature was recorded in the Turaif governorate. It recorded the lowest temperature since the beginning of winter this year with minus 6 degrees, followed by Al-Qurayyat governorate with minus 5, then Arar recording minus 4 degrees.

As snow blanketed the Turaif governorate, people ventured out to see the beautiful white blanket spreading over the vast plains and mountains, enjoying the icy breeze in heavy winter clothes.

Farhan Al-Anzi, the director of the National Center of Meteorology in Tabuk region, said: “We recorded sub-zero temperatures. The snowfall in the governorate will continue on Tuesday.”

Al-Anzi urged the region’s residents to be vigilant and follow the instructions of the authorities.

Located at the northern borders, the city of Turaif experiences the lowest temperature in winter across the Kingdom. Turaif has recorded the lowest temperatures of all Saudi cities, reaching minus 12 degrees Celsius.

Other major cities in the northern regions, such as Tabuk, Arar, Rafha and Shaqraa, have seen mercury drop below zero and witnessed heavy snowfall.

The forecast for Riyadh — which has recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 8 degrees on Tuesday — has predicted a drop to 3 degrees on Thursday and 1 degree on Friday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia National Center of Meteorology (NCM) Turaif tabuk

Saudi General Surgery Society hosting 14th scientific forum

Saudi General Surgery Society hosting 14th scientific forum
Updated 18 January 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi General Surgery Society hosting 14th scientific forum

Saudi General Surgery Society hosting 14th scientific forum
  • Dr. Sahal Shami: Having these forums is important as they encourage the propagation of new scientific theories and the advancement of academia in the respective field of medicine
  • An accompanying exhibition will see specialized healthcare companies showcase their latest works in a display of more than 40 research and scientific journals in general surgery
Updated 18 January 2022
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: The Saudi General Surgery Society (SGSS) is organizing its 14th Saudi General Surgery Society Forum, which will be attended by a number of distinguished Saudi surgeons and major health companies.

The event will be held from Feb. 19 to 21 in Jeddah.

Dr. Sahal Shami, a general surgery resident in Jeddah, told Arab News: “Having these forums is important as they encourage the propagation of new scientific theories and the advancement of academia in the respective field of medicine.

“Most of the time, these public discussions lead to questions being brought up that have never been discussed nor answered. It’s human curiosity that brings together doctors from different specialties to find a scientifically proven answer,” added Shami, an SGSS member.

The forum will include four workshops that aim to promote medical and surgical development and training.

An accompanying exhibition will see specialized healthcare companies showcase their latest works in a display of more than 40 research and scientific journals in general surgery.

This year’s workshops will include subject courses on gastrointestinal anastomosis by Dr. Mohammed Al-Massari, and a “stop the bleed” course by Dr. Saud Al-Turki.

The educational partners for the annual forum include The American College of Surgeons, Saudi Critical Care Society, Saudi Group for Thoracic surgery, Saudi Society of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, and the Saudi Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery.

The SGSS was established in 2001 under the Council of King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah.

It serves as an umbrella for doctors of various surgical specialties in the Kingdom.

It aims to encourage scientific thought in the field of general surgery, in addition to expanding the scientific and professional performance of members of the association, surgeons, trainees and students.

For registration for the 14th annual SGSS scientific forum and an overview of the workshops, visit sgss2022.com

Topics: Saudi General Surgery Society (SGSS) Saudi General Surgery Society Forum Dr. Sahal Shami

Saudi Arabia reports 5,873 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 5,873 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 5,873 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 5,873 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 573,831
  • A total of 8,910 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,873 new infections on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 1,911 were recorded in Riyadh, 723 in Jeddah, 384 in Makkah, 168 in Hofuf, 157 in Madinah, 143 in Taif, 135 in Dammam, 134 in Abha, and 107 in Jazan. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 573,831 after 4,535 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,910 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 54.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince holds talks with South Korean president during visit to Kingdom

Saudi crown prince holds talks with South Korean president during visit to Kingdom
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince holds talks with South Korean president during visit to Kingdom

Saudi crown prince holds talks with South Korean president during visit to Kingdom
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Moon Jae-in reviewed relations between their countries
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince held talks with the President of South Korea at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Moon Jae-in reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in all fields.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and efforts made to achieve peace and stability in light of these developments.

Earlier, the South Korean president and his wife were received by Prince Mohammed on arrival in the Kingdom at King Khalid International Airport.

All were masked and President Moon did not shake hands with the prince, in line with coronavirus social distancing practices.

During an official reception ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played and the guard of honor was inspected.

Saudi Arabia and South Korea will sign initial deals on Tuesday in the areas of energy and renewable energy as well as technology and healthcare, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deals will be signed during a Saudi-Korean investment forum held in Riyadh, SPA added.

President Moon's stop in Saudi Arabia came after his visit to the UAE, and he is scheduled to visit Egypt next.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman South Korean President Moon Jae-in

