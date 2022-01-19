UAE Barakah nuclear plant to reduce 22.5m tons of annual carbon emissions

The UAE-based Barakah nuclear power plant is to reduce carbon emissions by a total of 22.5 million tons annually.

The figure represents a 6 percent increase when compared to previous calculations, however.

“The UAE's decision to add nuclear energy to the portfolio of energy sources shows its positive results today. The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation is moving forward to make the largest contributions aimed at achieving the goals of climate neutrality in the country by 2050,” WAM reported, citing Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, managing director and CEO of the nuclear energy firm.

Carbon emissions in Abu Dhabi are expected to decrease by 50 percent by 2025 as a result of operating the four Barakah plants at full capacity, launching new and large-scale solar energy projects, and increasing the efficiency of water desalination operations in the city.

Barakah will provide more than 85 percent of green electricity in Abu Dhabi by 2025.

When fully operational, Barakah will produce 5.6 gigawatts of electricity without any carbon emissions.