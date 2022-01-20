You are here

Saudi Arabia and South Korea sign intellectual property partnership

Saudi Arabia and South Korea sign intellectual property partnership
Saudi Arabia and South Korea ink agreement to implement some 35 IP projects. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia and South Korea sign intellectual property partnership
Saudi Arabia and South Korea ink agreement to implement some 35 IP projects. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia and South Korea sign intellectual property partnership

Saudi Arabia and South Korea sign intellectual property partnership
  • The agreement will see Korean IP experts arrive in the Saudi capital
Updated 17 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and South Korea recently agreed to implement 35 intellectual property projects together.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum in Riyadh by Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem, chief executive officer at the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, and Dr. Kim Yong Rae, commissioner of the Korean Intellectual Property Office, in the presence of Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The agreement, according to a statement, “enhances the strategic partnership between South Korea and Saudi Arabia,” and will involve the secondment of Korean IP experts to Riyadh.

SAIP spokesman Yasser Hakami told Arab News that the MoU laid out the framework, projects, timeline and procedures for the specified bilateral cooperative activities.

“Within this arrangement, the two sides will implement a number of programs and projects that will foster an IP ecosystem through patent examination, IP information, and national IP strategies. There will also be an IP Academy program, in which invention classes will be provided to elementary school children. The program will also include developing and implementing promotional activities to encourage Saudi female inventors,” Hakami said.

He added that the two parties will meet regularly to review and evaluate the implementation of this arrangement and “will suggest complementary measures or future plans if needed.”

According to the agreement, the two sides may allow third parties from both countries to take part in implementing the projects. The agreement will remain in effect until all the programs and projects are completed, which is expected to take two years.

This is not the first time the two parties have collaborated. On September 25, 2018, KIPO and SAIP signed an MoU on bilateral cooperation in the field of intellectual property at a high-level meeting in Geneva.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea

Saudi authorities: Air navigation in Kingdom is safe from 5G interference

Saudi authorities: Air navigation in Kingdom is safe from 5G interference
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities: Air navigation in Kingdom is safe from 5G interference

Saudi authorities: Air navigation in Kingdom is safe from 5G interference
  • GACA: Constantly working on updating air navigation infrastructure, is following technical developments
  • A statement said frequencies used in air transport ensure that air navigation is unaffected
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities for civil aviation and communications said air navigation in the Kingdom is safe from interference from 5G networks.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the Communications and Information Technology Commission issued a joint statement saying that navigation systems in the Kingdom’s airspace and airports are safe from potential interference from 5G mobile networks.

The statement said frequencies used in air transport ensure that air navigation is unaffected and meet requirements to provide high quality navigation services in which the highest levels of air safety are applied.

GACA said it is constantly working on updating and developing air navigation infrastructure and is closely following technical developments, including new standards for the frequencies of the 5G network in order to meet the increasing needs of air traffic and its rapid growth in the region whilst maintaining the highest standards of safety.

The CITC confirmed that the frequency bands of the 5G network in the Kingdom adhere to technical standards compatible with international best practices for more than 40 countries worldwide.

The commission added that it is a national regulator of the frequency spectrum and enables and supports various radio services for national sectors in the field of defense, security, space, aviation, communications, and meteorology.

Some flights to and from the US were canceled on Wednesday over fears the rollout of the high-speed wireless service could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude.

International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled early flights or switched to different planes Wednesday following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based plane maker over possible interference with radio altimeters.

US Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon began 5G service in the US on Wednesday without major disruptions to flights after the launch of the new wireless technology was scaled back.

The firms spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses last year, but aviation industry groups have raised concerns about possible interference with airplanes' radio altimeters, which can operate at the same frequencies and are vital for landing at night or in bad weather.

Both AT&T and Verizon this week agreed to scale back the launch of 5G near airports following an outcry from US airlines, who had warned the roll-out would cause mass disruptions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 5G Air navigation Mobile networks

Saudi Arabia reports 5,591 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 5,591 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 5,591 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 5,591 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 584,050
  • A total of 8,914 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,591 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 1,476 were recorded in Riyadh, 551 in Jeddah, 295 in Makkah, 249 in Dammam, 213 in Hofuf, 190 in Madinah, and 115 in Abha. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 584,050 after 5,238 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,914 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 54.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince receives Russia's Special Envoy for Syria

Saudi Crown Prince receives Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince receives Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria

Saudi Crown Prince receives Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received in Riyadh on Thursday Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria, according to Al-Ekhbariya TV.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral ties with Russia Envoy Alexander Lavrentiev aspects of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and the developments in Syria.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia Syria

Saudi authority gives details of corruption cases in progress and rulings issued in others

Saudi authority gives details of corruption cases in progress and rulings issued in others
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi authority gives details of corruption cases in progress and rulings issued in others

Saudi authority gives details of corruption cases in progress and rulings issued in others
  • Cases involve crooked land deals, bribery, fake documents, false COVID-19 vaccination certificates and other abuses of power and public office
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, known as Nazaha, on Wednesday gave details of a number of criminal cases it is pursuing in which legal proceedings against the accused are underway.
In one of the cases, a notary was arrested for allegedly receiving SR4,461,500 ($1,189,331) in exchange for illegally transferring ownership of two sections of land as a “gift” to a businessman and the businessman’s sister without the knowledge of their father, who owns the land. The notary’s brother was also arrested.
In another, a retired brigadier general who served in the Border Guards is accused of receiving SR10 million to accept requests for compensation from 15 citizens, who have also been arrested, for large areas of land that were owned illegally.
An engineer working in a senior position in a municipality was arrested over claims that he received SR350,000 from a businessman in exchange for issuing fake approval certificates for his commercial enterprise. The certificates are said to have been worth SR435,000 and the related completion certificates for the disbursement of the financial dues had been signed.
A citizen allegedly received SR12,500 of an agreed SR32,000 payment in return for canceling 16 violations by a company that had been registered at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Nine employees of the Ministry of Health and six foreign mediators of the deals were arrested over allegations that they accepted money in return for modifying the immunization status of a number of citizens to indicate that they had received a COVID-19 vaccine when they had not.
With the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior, an officer and a resident were arrested for forming a criminal gang through which they identified workers in violation of residency laws, arrested them and then demanded money to release them.
A number of cases referred by Nazaha’s Criminal Investigation and Prosecution Unit to the Criminal Court in Riyadh resulted in convictions and the issuance of preliminary court rulings against the suspects.
In one case, a notary was convicted of bribery for receiving SR15.5 million in exchange for illegally issuing a deed of land ownership. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined SR700,000. The person who paid the bribe was jailed for five years and fined SR500,000. A citizen convicted of delivering the bribe was given a five-year sentence and fined SR500,000.
The secretary-general of a national committee affiliated with the Ministry of Interior was convicted of embezzlement, forgery, use of forged documents and money laundering. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined SR1,020,000. A businessman convicted in connection with the case was jailed for seven years, fined SR500,000, ordered to pay back SR3 million that had been embezzled, and banned from traveling for three years after release from prison.
A former ambassador was convicted of bribery and abuse of office for illegally issuing Hajj and Umrah visas in exchange for payments. He was sentenced to six years in prison and fined SR300,000.
A member of the Public Prosecution was convicted of bribery and abuse of office for requesting SR30,000 from a citizen in exchange for dismissing a pending case. He was jailed for three years and fined SR30,000.
The authority said it will continue to pursue anyone suspected of exploiting public office for personal gain or harming the public interest in any way, and that guilty individuals will be held accountable whenever they are identified, even after retirement, as there is no statute of limitations on such cases and a zero-tolerance policy applies in matters involving corruption.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Anti-corruption

Minister of Saudi National Guard inaugurates air base in Dirab

Minister of the Saudi National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar inaugurates the National Guard Air Base in Dirab. (SPA)
Minister of the Saudi National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar inaugurates the National Guard Air Base in Dirab. (SPA)
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

Minister of Saudi National Guard inaugurates air base in Dirab

Minister of the Saudi National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar inaugurates the National Guard Air Base in Dirab. (SPA)
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Minister of the Saudi National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar on Monday inaugurated the National Guard Air Base in Dirab, south of the capital, Riyadh, the ministry said.
He listened to a briefing about the base, and watched a video presentation of the facilities and training services it offers in support of the National Guard units.
President of the Aviation Authority Maj. Gen. Fahd bin Saedan praised the base, which he said was designed to the highest standard modern facilities.
Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Tasan, the commander of the National Guard Air Base, gave a speech on the aviation base, which he said would serve as “an impregnable shield for the country, with protective hawks in its skies, becoming a military force comparable to nations.”
The minister of National Guard also toured the base’s aviation institute and listened to a briefing about the courses it offers to hone and enhance skills in various military actions.
He then toured the aviation simulators, modern simulators and advanced technologies that are used in training National Guard aviation officers and personnel in various aviation specializations for pilots and technicians.
Prince Abdullah also watched an integrated system of National Guard aircraft and their crews, including pilots and technicians, who performed a military salute to him.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar

