You are here

  • Home
  • Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time

Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time

Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time
Resident who received a booster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rest at a vaccination center at Tokyo Skytree, the tallest structure in Japan, on Jan. 22, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ms6e8

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time

Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time
  • Case count jumps nearly 2.5 times from 4,561 lodged a week before
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Tokyo recorded its fourth record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking above 10,000, while Japan’s exceeded 50,000 for the first time as the omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.
The capital had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said a day after it reinstated curbs on mobility and business activity through Feb. 13.
Tokyo’s case count, exceeding Friday’s 9,699, were more than double the 4,561 logged a week earlier.
Three people in Tokyo died of COVID-19 and 12 were in serious condition on Saturday, the Tokyo government said.
Some 34.3 percent of hospital beds in the capital were being used by coronavirus patients. A rise in the occupancy rate to 50 percent would warrant a state of emergency with more severe restrictions, local officials have said.
Osaka prefecture announced 7,375 infections, a second consecutive record, and two deaths.
Infections nationwide totalled at least 50,200 as nearly 30 of Japan’s 47 prefectures set records, broadcaster FNN reported.
As of Friday, 78.7 percent of Japan’s population had been fully vaccinated, but only 1.5 percent had received a booster shot, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
The health ministry on Friday approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 in an effort to ramp up the vaccination rate. 

Topics: Japan Tokyo Coronavirus

Related

Japan widens COVID-19 curbs, including in Tokyo, as cases surge
World
Japan widens COVID-19 curbs, including in Tokyo, as cases surge
Japan widens coronavirus restrictions as omicron surges in cities
World
Japan widens coronavirus restrictions as omicron surges in cities

Sudan deputy leader on rare visit to Ethiopia

Sudan deputy leader on rare visit to Ethiopia
Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Sudan deputy leader on rare visit to Ethiopia

Sudan deputy leader on rare visit to Ethiopia
  • There have been sporadic deadly clashes between the two sides in recent years
Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s second most powerful leader was heading to Ethiopia on Saturday, a rare visit by an official from Khartoum that comes amid border tensions, state media said.
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemeti, who is number two in Sudan’s ruling council, will be in Ethiopia on a two-day official visit to meet “several Ethiopian officials,” the SUNA news agency reported.
Daglo is head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a much feared and powerful paramilitary unit that is accused of atrocities in the western region of Darfur.
Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa deteriorated due to a territorial conflict over the disputed Al-Fashaqa border region, where Ethiopian farmers cultivate fertile land claimed by Sudan.
There have been sporadic deadly clashes between the two sides in recent years.
Al-Fashaqa also borders Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region, and tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees have crossed into Sudan fleeing fighting.
In November, Sudan’s armed forces said six soldiers were killed in an attack by armed groups and militias linked to the Ethiopian military, a report denied by Addis Ababa, who blamed rebels from Tigray.
Sudan, along with Egypt, is also locked in a bitter dispute over Ethiopia’s mega-dam on the Blue Nile.
The two downstream countries, dependent on the river for most of their water, see Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam as an existential threat.
Both Khartoum and Addis Ababa are mired in crises.
Sudan has been rocked by weeks of mass demonstrations since an October 25 military takeover that derailed the country’s fragile transition to civilian rule, with at least 73 anti-coup protesters killed in a bloody crackdown.
Ethiopia still seeks to end a conflict that broke out in November 2020 following months of mounting rancour between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the former ruling party of the northernmost Tigray region, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
The fighting has displaced millions, and, according to UN estimates, driven hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia

Related

KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemen, Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemen, Sudan
Update US won’t resume assistance to Sudan without civilian government
Middle-East
US won’t resume assistance to Sudan without civilian government

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital
Updated 22 January 2022
Reuters

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital
  • Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute but gave no details
Updated 22 January 2022
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, a spokesperson for him said on Saturday.
The spokesperson said Mahathir was admitted to the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute but gave no details.

Topics: Mahathir Mohamad Malaysia

Related

Malaysia’s Mahathir ousted from party amid power struggle
World
Malaysia’s Mahathir ousted from party amid power struggle
Special Malaysia’s former PM vows to challenge expulsion from ruling political party
World
Malaysia’s former PM vows to challenge expulsion from ruling political party

Fire in residential building kills 6, injures 15 in Mumbai

Fire in residential building kills 6, injures 15 in Mumbai
Updated 22 January 2022
AP

Fire in residential building kills 6, injures 15 in Mumbai

Fire in residential building kills 6, injures 15 in Mumbai
  • The fire was caused by a short-circuit in an air conditioner in one of the apartments
  • Nearly two dozen fire engines extinguished the blaze and controlled the smoke after a two-hour effort
Updated 22 January 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: A major fire in a 19-story residential building killed at least six people and injured 15 others on Saturday in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, officials said.
The fire was caused by a short-circuit in an air conditioner in one of the apartments, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.
Residents said the fire started on the 15th floor and a big column of black smoke soon enveloped the building. More than 90 people escaped the building on their own or helped by neighbors, they said.
Ganesh Purnaik, a spokesman for the city government, said the fire left six people dead and 15 hospitalized with injuries.
Four of the injured were in critical condition, said police officer Saurabh Tripathi.
Nearly two dozen fire engines extinguished the blaze and controlled the smoke after a two-hour effort, media reports said. Firefighters rushed the injured to two nearby hospitals.
Pednekar said some of the injured needed oxygen support because they had inhaled smoke.
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.
In August, a fire killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in Ahmedabad, a major city in Gujarat state. In December 2018, a late-night fire in a Mumbai restaurant killed 15 people.

Topics: India fire

Related

1 NYPD officer killed, 1 severely injured in Harlem shooting

1 NYPD officer killed, 1 severely injured in Harlem shooting
Updated 22 January 2022
AP

1 NYPD officer killed, 1 severely injured in Harlem shooting

1 NYPD officer killed, 1 severely injured in Harlem shooting
  • Call for federal authorities to do more to round up stolen guns like the one used in Friday’s shooting
Updated 22 January 2022
AP

NEW YORK: A New York City police officer was killed and another critically wounded Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son, officials said, making four officers shot in the city in as many days.
Just three weeks into their jobs, Mayor Eric Adams — a former police captain himself — and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stood before the media at a Harlem hospital, denouncing the spate of violence against the New York Police Department.
“Countless officers lined this hallway after carrying him in and grieve for their brother while praying with everything they have for the other” officer, Sewell said. “I am struggling to find the words to express the tragedy we are enduring. We’re mourning, and we’re angry.”
Adams said, “This was just not an attack on these brave officers. This was an attack on the city of New York.”
Adams called for federal authorities to do more to round up stolen guns like the one used in Friday’s shooting inside a Harlem apartment.
“There are no gun manufacturers in New York City,” he said. “We don’t make guns here. How are we removing thousands of guns off the street and they still find their way into New York City, in the hands of people who are killers?”
Authorities said the officers, along with a third officer, went to the apartment on 135th Street after a call came in from a woman needing help with her son, identified by police as Lashawn J. McNeil, 47.
Authorities said the officers spoke with the woman and another son, but there was no mention of a weapon. Then two of them walked from the front of the apartment down a narrow, 30-foot (9-meter) hallway.
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said McNeil swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers, striking them.
The officer who was killed was identified as 22-year-old Jason Rivera, who joined the force in November 2020, and the wounded officer as Wilbert Mora, 27, who’s been with the NYPD for four years.
As McNeil tried to flee, a third officer who’d stayed with McNeil’s mother in the front of the apartment shot at McNeil and wounded him in the head and arm, Essig said.
McNeil is alive and hospitalized in critical condition, NYPD spokesperson Lt. John Grimpel said, correcting earlier reports that he had been killed. Sewell and Adams did not take questions at the hospital press conference.
McNeil’s last known address is in Allentown, Pennsylvania, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of New York City.
McNeil was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York City. He also had several out of state arrests. In 1998, he was arrested in South Carolina for unlawfully carrying a pistol, but records show the matter was later dismissed. In 2002, he was arrested in Pennsylvania for assaulting a police officer, Essig said.
Police said the gun used in Friday night’s shooting, a .45-caliber Glock with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding up to 40 extra rounds, had been stolen in Baltimore in 2017.
Friday night’s shooting happened in a street-level apartment in a six-story apartment building on a block between two iconic Harlem avenues: Malcolm X Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.
It came three nights after an officer was wounded in the leg in the Bronx during a struggle with a teenager who also shot himself. On Thursday, a narcotics detective was shot in the leg on Staten Island.
Under Adams, the NYPD has reinstated a plainclothes anti-crime unit aimed at getting guns off the streets. The unit had been disbanded in 2020 over concerns it accounted for a disproportionate number of shootings and complaints.
The NYPD has also partnered with prosecutors, city and federal agencies in recent months on a task force that meets daily and works to track gun violence, accelerate gun tracing and build cases against shooters and gun traffickers.

Topics: US New York

Related

NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms
World
NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms
Thousands gather to mourn slain New York police officer
World
Thousands gather to mourn slain New York police officer

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sarangani, Philippines

People gather on a field after an earthquake struck the Batanes Province, in northern Philippines. (REUTERS file photo)
People gather on a field after an earthquake struck the Batanes Province, in northern Philippines. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 22 January 2022
Reuters

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sarangani, Philippines

People gather on a field after an earthquake struck the Batanes Province, in northern Philippines. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 22 January 2022
Reuters

MANILA: A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sarangani province in Philippines, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.
The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), USGS said.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly Afghan quake
World
Rescuers search for survivors after deadly Afghan quake
Update At least 26 killed in Afghanistan earthquake
World
At least 26 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

Latest updates

Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
More than 70 dead in fighting after Syria jail attack
More than 70 dead in fighting after Syria jail attack
Sudan deputy leader on rare visit to Ethiopia
Sudan deputy leader on rare visit to Ethiopia
MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin condemns media bias towards Israel
MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin condemns media bias towards Israel
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.