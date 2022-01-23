Abdullah Sharafi appointed to Dubai Financial Services Authority’s board of directors

You are here

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Abdullah Sharafi has been apponted to the board of directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, or DFSA. 

Dubai's deputy ruler and deputy prime minister Maktoum bin Mohammed appointed Sharafi who sits on several other boards in the UAE, with over 20 years experience at Emirates Industrial Bank. 

The appointment comes as a replacement of Abdul Wahid Al Ulama Chairman Fadel Al Ali said in a statement. 

It also reflects the authority’s efforts to consolidate the Dubai International Financial Centre as a major regional and global financial centre, he added. 

RIYADH/DUBAI: Airbus has rejected what it described as Qatar Airways’ “ongoing and public mischaracterization” of the A350 jet defects that could cost the European jet maker millions of dollars in compensation. 

“The airworthiness of the aircraft is not affected and the issues do not give any valid basis for the grounding of the aircraft,” a company's spokesperson reiterated in an email to Arab News. 

The statements come as the Qatari carrier released images of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets, saying they pose “serious and legitimate safety concerns.”

Airbus said it has already “identified the root cause of the issue and provided the necessary guidance to its customers worldwide to ensure they can continue to operate the A350.”

It added it has been working with the European Aviation Safety Agency to address the concerns, even as European regulators agreed the flaws don’t pose any airworthiness issues.

Qatari regulators have grounded around 21 planes since mid-2021 and Qatar Airways has been pressing compensation of up to $700 million.  

Last week, the Toulouse-based manufacturer confirmed it had revoked a contract with Qatar Airways to deliver 50 A321s, putting pressure on the airlines as it prepares to open new routes and host the World Cup. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market slipped in early trading, after recording ten straight days of gains, as investors sentiment was weighed down by profit drops and losses in major market players.

As of 10:17 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI went down by 0.6 percent to reach 12,223 points, and the parallel market Nomu fell 0.8 percent to 25,856 points.

Shares in Saudi dairy giant Almarai slid 2 percent to reach SR48.9 ($13) as it led morning losses.

This came after the dairy giant recorded a 21 percent decline in profit in 2021 as pandemic and value-added tax weighed on revenues.

Similarly, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., or SADAFCO, saw a 1.3 percent decline in its share price after its profits dropped by 29 percent during the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2021.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco saw losses amounting to 0.3 percent and its largest bank by market value, Al Rajhi Bank, edged 0.4 percent lower.

Adding to financial sector woes, shares of the biggest Saudi lender, the Saudi National Bank, dropped 1.2 percent, and those of Alinma Bank and the Saudi British Bank, SABB, were down 0.2 and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Information technology company Al Moammar Information Systems Co., also known as MIS, was down 0.3 percent.

Earlier, MIS said it signed deals with Edarat Communications and Information Technology Co. to provide cloud hosting solutions and data center services.

Nama Chemicals Co. topped the gainers in the early morning, surging 3 percent to SR42.8.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, has appointed Robert Wilt as its new chief executive officer, it announced in a bourse filing. 

The appointment ends the tenure of Abdulaziz Al-Harbi who was only serving the company on a temporary basis. 

Immediately prior to Ma’aden, Wilt was the CEO of Sofina Foods Canadian, a leading meat manufacturer. 

Wilt, who is also joining the Saudi firm as an executive board member, has 30 years of experience spending a significant time at Alcoa, the US-based aluminum producer, where he held various executive positions.

The American executive is an Engineering Management graduate at the US Military Academy, and he also holds a master’s degree from Harvard University. 

RIYADH: Last week, Saudi Arabia’s main stock index TASI wrapped up ten straight days of gains amid heightened investor sentiment. Earnings season is starting to get into full swing for the Kingdom’s listed companies.

In the latest session, TASI gained 0.3 percent to reach 12,291 points, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.3 percent to close at 26,071 points.

Other GCC members saw fractional declines on Thursday, including main indexes of Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, all down in the range of 0.1 to 0.8 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 edged up by 0.1 percent.

Dubai’s DFMGI index and Abu Dhabi’s FTSE ADX General index were both up on Friday by 1.3 and 0.3 percent, respectively.

In energy trading, oil prices snapped the seven-year high as higher inventories of US crude and fuel prompted profit-taking.

Brent crude oil reached $87.9 per barrel on Friday, and US benchmark WTI crude oil settled at $85 per barrel.

Stock news

  • Saudi dairy giant Almarai recorded a 21 percent decline in profit in 2021 as pandemic and value-added tax, VAT, weighed on revenues
  • The Saudi Real Estate Co., known as Alakaria, has secured a bridge loan of SR400 million ($107 million) to finance part of the price of the land it’s purchasing in the east of Riyadh
  • East Pipes Integrated Co.’s initial public offering was 71.8 times oversubscribed. The final offer price has been set at SR80 per share
  • Arabian Centres Co. said in a bourse filing that its board of directors accepted the resignation of the CEO Faisal Abdullah Al-Jedaie, effective Jan. 31, 2022
  • Digital security firm Elm Co. set its initial public offering price range between SR113 and SR128 per share. The book-building period will start today Jan. 23 and end on Jan. 28
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corp., also known as SABIC, has begun operations of its petrochemical joint venture with US ExxonMobil on the US Gulf coast
  • Tadawul approved the listing of SR2.83 billion ($755 million) worth of government debt instruments, submitted by the Ministry of Finance
  • Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., or SADAFCO, reported a 28.6 percent decline in profit during the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2021. Profits dropped to SR146 million
  • Saudi food firm Wafrah for Industry and Developments has appointed Khaled Saleh Al Amoudi as CEO on Thursday
  • Dammam-based Gas Arabian Services will start offering 790,000 shares in an IPO on the parallel market Nomu on Sunday, Jan. 23

Calendar

Jan. 23, 2022

  • Start of Elm Co.’s IPO book-building
  • Start of Gas Arabian Services’ initial public offering subscription

Jan. 24, 2022

  • Start of East Pipes Integrated Co.’s initial public offering subscription

Jan. 25, 2022

  • End of East Pipes Integrated Co.’s initial public offering subscription
  • Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., SADAFCO, to pay cash dividends at SR3 per share for the first half of its fiscal year

Jan. 27, 2022

  • End of Gas Arabian Services’ initial public offering subscription
  • End of Scientific and Medical Equipment House’s IPO book-building

Jan. 28, 2022

  • End of Elm Co.’s IPO book-building 

 

RIYADH: Saudi digital security firm Elm Co. has started institutional book-building for its initial public offering on the Saudi stock exchange.

Elm, which is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, will tap interest from institutional investors until Jan. 28 as it aims to raise 24 million shares, or 30 percent of its SR800 ($213 million) capital, as announced by Riyad Capital, the bookrunner of the offer.  

Riyad Capital has set the IPO price range between SR113 and SR128 per share. The final offer price will be determined upon completion of the book-building session.

The eligible parties shall subscribe to a minimum of 100,000 shares and a maximum of 3.99 million shares.

As for retail investors, the subscription period is scheduled for Feb. 3 and will run for four days, with 7.2 million shares offered.

Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.

