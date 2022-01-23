Abu Dhabi takes a step towards emerging ETF industry in the Gulf region

RIYADH: A new investment product will allow traders in the UAE to track Saudi stocks via the local bourse — a first for the Gulf region’s fledgling ETF market.

Chimera Capital LLC, an Abu-Dhabi-based investment management firm and a subsidiary of Chimera Investment LLC, has launched its Chimera S&P Saudi Arabia Shariah Compliant Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

The fund tracks the S&P Saudi Arabia Shariah Liquid Top 30 35/20 Capped Index, which is up 44 percent over the past year.

The gauge tracks the top 30 largest and most liquid Shariah-compliant stocks listed in Saudi Arabia.

“We are pleased to have launched our fifth ETF, which is the first to track non-UAE-listed equities. The fund will cater to the growing appetite for diversified investments among UAE and regional investors, providing them with an innovative tool to capitalize on the economic prospects of Saudi Arabia,” Sherif Salem, Chief Investment Officer – Public Markets at Chimera Capital said

The fund’s assets under management rose to 70 million dirhams ($19 million) by the end of the week, he said.

Gulf investors can choose between eight different equity-focused ETFs in the region, with three in Saudi Arabia, two in Qatar and three in the UAE.