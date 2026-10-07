LONDON: The Palestinian Ministry of Education reported that more than 20,500 school and university students in the Gaza Strip have been killed by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, 2023.

A report released on Wednesday revealed the devastation inflicted on the education sector three years after Hamas launched its surprise attacks and the Israeli military retaliated against residents of the Palestinian coastal enclave.

More than 19,189 of those killed were school students, while 1,386 were enrolled in universities. At least 28,586 school students and 3,082 university students were also injured, according to the Palestine News Agency.

Education and administrative staff in Gaza were among the victims of the Israeli war. The ministry reported the deaths of 805 school employees and 246 university lecturers. Additionally, 3,298 school employees and 1,493 higher education staff members were injured.

Israel destroyed or bombed more than 179 government schools, 105 schools operated by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, and 63 university buildings in Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority released several reports this week highlighting the destruction caused by the Israeli war on Gaza in the health, education and housing sectors. An estimated 82 percent of all buildings in the coastal enclave have been destroyed since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas militants led cross-border attacks on Israeli towns, killing 1,200 people and capturing 251 others.

Several international organizations have accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, where it has killed more than 74,000 people. The International Criminal Court has issued warrants of arrest for several Israeli leaders on charges of committing war crimes.