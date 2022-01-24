You are here

France's EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE

French power giant EDF plans to increase its renewable energy developments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE by at least 5 gigawatts of capacity.

“The Middle East is a strategic area for EDF Renewables, and ultimately for the EDF Group. We have currently secured 4 GW of projects in the Middle East and Africa, and we have a pipeline of 5 additional GW in the Middle East,” Olivier Bordes, EDF Middle East’s Managing Director, said.

EDF’s portfolio consists of 14 GW of renewable assets worldwide, and the Middle East is one of the large contributors to the business in the upcoming years. 

Projects already under construction include the Dhafra PV2 solar project in Abu Dhabi, which gas a power capacity of 2 GW, and is the largest single site PV (photovoltaic) project in the world, contributing to the UAE’s shift to sustainable renewable energy. 

Another development is EDF’s first PV project in the Kingdom — a 300 MG PV solar power plant in Jeddah. This is progressing thanks to a consortium led by EDF Renewables, Masdar and Nesma Company. 

The projects are expected to start operating by late 2022. 

“Partnership is a key factor for success. We have partners to develop our market in the region, particularly in the UAE and in KSA,” Bordes added.

“The Middle East program has ambitious targets. One of the main challenges is to continue to accelerate development to reach the energy transmission targets, while ensuring EDF’s quality and durable design, mitigating potential outages and maintenance requirements.” 

EDF recently won a stake at the $3.6 billion project to develop and operate a transmission system alongside ADNOC and TAQA. 

A first-of-its-kind sub-sea transmission network to decarbonize the offshore production of ADNOC, supporting the UAE’s ‘Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.’

The EDF Group has developed energy services around district cooling and energy efficiency. All the value chain is covered, to change the energy mix and achieve carbon neutrality. 

“We believe that the best energy is the one that is not consumed. The energy mix is changing. In the coming decade, the objectives announced by countries in the region are in terms of development of renewable energy in GW, namely 60 GW for KSA,” Laurent Clément, CEO and Managing Director of EDF Middle East, added.

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk
Updated 23 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk
Updated 23 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing Co. is investing a further $450 million in Wisk to support development of future pilotless flying taxis, the US aerospace giant said on Monday.


California-based Wisk,owned by Boeing and Kitty Hawk, which was launched by Google co-founder Larry Page, is one of dozens of businesses electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft but differs in making them autonomous from the outset. 
 

Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom

Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom
Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom

Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom
Updated 30 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Two new hotels have launched in Saudi Arabia as part of a bigger plan between hospitality firm Choice Hotels EMEA and Saudi tour operator Seera Group,

Under the collaboration, at least 10 hotels will be opened in the Kingdom in the next five years.

The first hotel launched through the partnership — Clarion Hotel Jeddah Airport — has 200 rooms and is located near the Jeddah Airport Train Station.

The second hotel, Comfort King Road, has 125 suites and is situated near Jeddah Corniche.

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said the collaboration falls in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and aims to “strengthen inward tourism and to build a robust infrastructure that will enable the Kingdom to realize the goals of economic diversification.”

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei
Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei
  Japan's Panasonic will begin producing its new lithium-ion battery for Tesla from as early as 2023
Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Japan’s Panasonic will begin producing its new lithium-ion battery for Tesla from as early as 2023, with plans to invest about 80 billion yen ($705 million) in production facilities in Japan, the Nikkei reported on Monday.


The powerpack could help make electric vehicles (EVs) more attractive to motorists by extending cruising range by about a fifth, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it obtained the information.


“We are studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time,” Panasonic said in a statement sent to Reuters.


Panasonic unveiled the 4680 format (46 millimeters wide and 80 millimeters tall) battery in October.

At around five times as big as batteries it currently supplies to Tesla, it is also expected to help the US electric vehicle maker lower production costs.


Panasonic will make the 4680 batteries at a plant in Wakayama prefecture in Western Japan, with output of less than 10 gigawatt hours a year, equivalent to around 150,000 vehicles, the Nikkei said.


Panasonic is the sole maker of the more advanced Tesla battery, ensuring it remains a key supplier to the US company, at least for its pricier models, even as the EV maker seeks out battery suppliers in China and elsewhere.

Oil giant Aramco signs 50 agreements during 6th iktva forum

Oil giant Aramco signs 50 agreements during 6th iktva forum
Oil giant Aramco signs 50 agreements during 6th iktva forum

Oil giant Aramco signs 50 agreements during 6th iktva forum
Updated 52 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco signed 50 new agreements at the In-Kingdom Total Value Add forum and exhibition, known as iktva, amid its supply chain resilience enhancement.

The agreements include a climate leadership and digitalization deal with Schlumberger; equipment localization procurement agreements with Cameron, Technip FMC and Baker Hughes companies; and a partnership deal on pressure vessel fabrication localization with Larsen & Toubro.

Aramco also signed agreements with Sutherland Global Services on smart city services localization; a desalination agreement with Tanajib Cogeneration Power Co.; and a localization of process automation solutions partnership with US’s Honeywell. 

The iktva program increased Aramco’s spending with domestic suppliers in 2021 to 59 percent, up from 35 percent in 2015 when the program was launched.

Amid global supply chain disturbances, the program aims to drive domestic value creation, maximize long-term economic growth and diversification to develop a sustainable and globally competitive energy sector in the Kingdom. 

“It wasn’t possible to foresee the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, but iktva helped us to prepare for the disruptions it caused to the global supply chain,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said.

The three-day forum, running from Jan. 24 to 26 at Dhahran EXPO, showcases progress in Aramco's flagship business continuity initiative.

Held under the theme ‘Paving the way to Economic Success’, the forum recognizes the achievements of Aramco’s program partners across 10 categories, including overall iktva performance, training, Saudization, female representation and exports.

With local content contributing over $100 billion to the Saudi economy, iktva has attracted more than 540 investments to Saudi Arabia from 35 countries.

Major signings include:

  • Schlumberger – Partnership on climate leadership and digitalization through localization initiatives
  • Cameron/TechnipFMC/Baker Hughes – Wellhead equipment localization procurement agreements
  • Larsen & Toubro – Pressure vessel fabrication localization
  • Sutherland Global Services – Smart City services localization
  • Tanajib Cogeneration Power Company – Tanajib cogeneration and desalination agreement
  • Honeywell – Localization of process automation solutions
  • Alfanar Company - Carbon fiber investment collaboration

 

