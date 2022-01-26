RIYADH: The eighth conference for internal audit started on Tuesday under the title “The future of internal audit.”
During the event’s inauguration ceremony, Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Angari, president of the General Court of Audit, highlighted the importance of the issues to be discussed, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Angari said the conference was considered an important gathering for professionals and those interested in internal audit in the Kingdom, with the participation of leaders and local and international experts who would discuss and suggest the best professional solutions and practices according to the latest international developments.
Abdullah Al-Shbili, CEO of the Saudi Institute for Internal Auditors, said the conference aimed to review developments in the internal audit profession and the monitoring system globally, draw the future of the profession according to international changes and developments, and enhance the features of flexible leadership in the internal audit profession in realization of Saudi Vision 2030.
Around 30 local and international leaders and experts are participating in the conference in the internal audit and monitoring system fields, as well as several representatives of global organizations and companies, including the CEO of the Institute of Internal Auditors Anthony J. Pugliese, to discuss the top challenges facing the audit profession and suggest the best solutions and practices.
Internal audit conference begins in Riyadh
https://arab.news/p56wz
Internal audit conference begins in Riyadh
- Around 30 local and international leaders and experts are participating in the conference in the internal audit and monitoring system fields
RIYADH: The eighth conference for internal audit started on Tuesday under the title “The future of internal audit.”