Who’s Who: Patrick Stillhart, chief executive officer of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co.

Patrick Stillhart has been the chief executive officer of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. since October.
With more than 25 years in general management, operations, sales, and marketing, he has gained considerable experience in implementing commercial business strategies.
He has held managerial and executive positions with a number of global conglomerates and fast-moving consumer goods businesses such as Nestle, Cereal Partners Worldwide, and DKSH, throughout the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.
Before joining Sadafco, from 2018 Stillhart led DKSH’s Consumer Goods business in southeast Asia, and Oceania, where he doubled the company’s size in three years, tripling profits and cash flow.
During his time at Cereal Partners Worldwide, where he was general manager for three years prior to being promoted to managing director in 2017, he accelerated growth in existing markets, launched new products, and expanded into countries such as India.
At Nestle, he held several international executive positions over a period of 16 years, starting as a sales and marketing trainee in Switzerland in 1999, and going on to become brand and category manager in Dubai for three years, and head of coffee and popularly positioned products in the Indonesian capital Jakarta in 2013.
He has served as a board member of various fast-moving consumer goods companies in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, helping businesses to achieve operational excellence and strategic objectives.
Stillhart pointed out that while assisting firms with their growth plans it was important for companies to positively influence the society and environment in which they were operating.
He gained a master’s degree in marketing from St. Gallen, in Switzerland, and has completed a number of courses including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s digital transformation, platform strategies for success program.
He speaks German, English, Spanish, French, and Bahasa Indonesian, and in his spare time has been a ski constructor for 32 years.
Who’s Who: Patrick Stillhart, chief executive officer of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co.
https://arab.news/n888v
Who’s Who: Patrick Stillhart, chief executive officer of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co.
Patrick Stillhart has been the chief executive officer of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. since October.