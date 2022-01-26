You are here

Bitcoin and Ether trade higher; IMF urges El Salvador to abolish bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto Moves

Bitcoin and Ether trade higher; IMF urges El Salvador to abolish bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin and Ether trade higher; IMF urges El Salvador to abolish bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto Moves

Bitcoin and Ether trade higher; IMF urges El Salvador to abolish bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto Moves
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 4.55 percent to $37,968 at 3:08 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,539, up by 5.19 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using bitcoin as a legal tender, citing the significant risks posed by the cryptocurrency.

The small Central American nation in September became the first country in the world to embrace the digital coin, allowing consumers to use it in all transactions, alongside the US dollar.

The call by the Washington-based financial organization came as the cryptocurrency dropped in value amid wider volatility on Wall Street in recent days, undoing much of the gains it had made during a record-setting climb in value last year.

The IMF staff had previously called on El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to reconsider putting bitcoin at the center of his country's finances.

The latest pronouncement used much stronger language and came from the IMF's board, which is composed of representatives of member governments including the United States.

The board's directors “urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the bitcoin law by removing bitcoin's legal tender status,” according to a statement.

In Tuesday's statement from the board, they noted the fund supports the aim of “boosting financial inclusion” which could be advanced using the country's "Chivo” e-wallet, but warned about the high levels of volatility in the cryptocurrency's exchange rate.

Bitcoin's value has shown some correlation with Wall Street equities, but pressure has also come from China's crackdown on the trading and mining of cryptocurrencies, and also the risk of wider regulatory action from the likes of Europe and the United States.

Analysts also say it faces increased competition in 2022 from rival digital assets like ethereum.

Argentina

Binance, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges by volumes traded, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Argentinian Football Association, allowing the company to become the main sponsor of all the Argentinian football teams on a global scale.

This agreement is the first one the exchange has inked with a worldwide national team, and will last five years, according to Bitcoin.com.

The agreement also seeks to promote the brand with one of the most successful football teams, offering cryptocurrencies to users and fans who may not have been familiar with these technologies.

“Through this agreement, we hope to support Argentine soccer at all levels and introduce Binance, the crypto world and the blockchain to soccer fans across the country and the world,” Maximiliano Hinz, director of Binance Latam said.

The signed partnership also includes the development and launch of a new fan token that will be released in the near future.

However, the Argentinian Soccer Association had already issued a fan token of its own, in partnership with Socios.com, a fan token company.

The release of the new token was criticized by the Socios platform, which issued a press release announcing its stance on this new deal that AFA signed with Binance.

According to sports media, Socios rejected this new deal, made just nine months after they had signed another deal with them that would last three years.

“We will do everything in our power to prevent this and to protect the rights of fans who purchased $ARG Fan Tokens. We are facing a flagrant breach of contract and we will take all the necessary legal measures to guarantee that AFA fulfills the commitments acquired with Socios.com,” Socios.com said.

The first token was launched on June 15 last year, selling more than 400k tokens at that time.

Indonesia

Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority — the Jakarta-based government agency known as OJK which regulates the financial services sector — warned Tuesday that financial companies are not allowed to offer or facilitate the sales of crypto assets.

The warning was conveyed by the chairman of the OJK Board of Commissioners, Wimboh Santoso, on the regulator’s official Instagram account.

“OJK has strictly prohibited financial service institutions from using, marketing, and/or facilitating crypto asset trading,” he said.

The regulator also warned the public when investing in crypto assets.

“Crypto-assets themselves are a type of commodity that has fluctuations in value which can go up and down at any time, so people must understand the risks,” the OJK stated.

 

Nasdaq profit beats estimates on IPO rush, investment products demand

Nasdaq profit beats estimates on IPO rush, investment products demand
Nasdaq profit beats estimates on IPO rush, investment products demand

Nasdaq profit beats estimates on IPO rush, investment products demand
Nasdaq Inc. on Wednesday reported a nearly 16 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates, buoyed by the frenetic pace of US initial public offerings and strong demand for its investment-related products.


Technology, health care and financial technology companies led the IPO rush during the quarter, that included the stellar debut of Rivian Automotive Inc. on the exchange that valued the electric vehicle maker at over $100 billion.


Tech-heavy Nasdaq in 2021 eclipsed rival New York Stock Exchange to host the new listings of 1,000 companies, representing $181 billion in capital raised. Of the total listings, 752 were IPOs, including chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc. and fintech Coinbase Global.


Nasdaq reported an adjusted profit of $1.93 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Analysts were expecting $1.78 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Even as the transatlantic exchange operator’s bourses remain its core business, Nasdaq has pushed into the software sector to reposition itself as a financial technology company offering analytics, data and cloud services.


The company’s revenue from solutions segment surged 19 percent to $581 million. Its investment analytics products that help customers research across multiple asset classes to make investment decisions have become key growth drivers.


It also launched a cloud-based data management platform geared toward investment management firms during the quarter.


The company’s net revenue came in 12 percent higher at $885 million from $788 million a year ago. Market services revenue rose 5 percent to $303 million over the same period.


In line with other financial institutions that have seen expenses rise amid inflationary pressures, Nasdaq also saw a 15 percent increase in operating expenses primarily due to higher employee compensation and benefits.

SoftBank-backed Gopuff hires banks for IPO: sources

SoftBank-backed Gopuff hires banks for IPO: sources
SoftBank-backed Gopuff hires banks for IPO: sources

SoftBank-backed Gopuff hires banks for IPO: sources
  Gopuff was valued at just $4 billion in an October 2020 fundraising
 Gopuff, the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed delivery startup that was valued at about $15 billion last year, has tapped banks to lead preparations for a US initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.


US-based Gopuff, which operates in 1,000 cities in the United States and Europe, is working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on its planned stock market float, which is expected later this year, the sources said. It also plans to tap other underwriters, including JPMorgan Chase , the sources added.


The sources cautioned that the timing, valuation and size of the IPO were subject to market conditions. All sources requested anonymity because the discussions are confidential.


Gopuff, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment.


The sources said that GoPuff is expecting to be valued at a significant premium to its $15 billion valuation from a fundraise in July.

Gopuff was valued at just $4 billion in an October 2020 fundraising.


The company also issued a convertible note in December to raise $1.5 billion from existing investor Guggenheim Investments and other debt holders, the sources said.

The note will convert to equity at either the IPO price or at a maximum valuation of $40 billion, the sources added.


Gopuff is pushing ahead with its IPO preparations and is expected to be among the biggest flotations this year, despite market conditions that are less than ideal for stock market launches.


Volatility has caused a number of IPOs to be postponed while other companies have been forced to rethink their plans. IPO bankers, however, say the pipeline for deals is still healthy.


Founded in 2013 by college students Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff has grown into one of the largest on-demand delivery startups.

It business was aided by widespread lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced people to rely on online delivery platforms.


Headquartered in Philadelphia, Gopuff delivers items like food, alcohol and medicines at a $1.95 flat delivery charge, and competes with other delivery platforms like Instacart and Rappi, both of whom are also expected to go public this year.


Gopuff has 600 mini-warehouses.

By owning the inventory and end-to-end supply chain, Gopuff aims to make its business more profitable. Earlier this month, it launched its first private-label brand.


Gopuff has raised more than $3.5 billion in equity funding to date, counting Accel, Blackstone, Fidelity Management and singer Selena Gomez among its prominent backers. 

Apple grabs record China market share as Q4 sales surge: research

Apple grabs record China market share as Q4 sales surge: research
Apple grabs record China market share as Q4 sales surge: research

Apple grabs record China market share as Q4 sales surge: research
  In 2021 as a whole, Apple ranked as China's third best-selling smartphone brand with 16 percent of the market
Apple Inc. achieved its highest-ever market share in China in the fourth quarter, when it was the top-selling vendor there for the first time in six years, research firm Counterpoint Research reported on Wednesday.


The milestone coincided with the release of the iPhone 13, and amid otherwise stagnant demand for handsets as chief rival Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s market share declined.


Apple’s smartphone market share reached 23 percent, a record for the brand.

Its unit sales volume grew 32 percent year-on-year in the quarter, while total smartphone sales in China fell 9 percent, according to Counterpoint.


Counterpoint analyst Mengmeng Zhang cited a lower starting price in China and the impact of US sanctions against Huawei, Apple’s main competitor in the high-end segment, as factors.


Apple last ranked as China’s top-selling smartphone brand in late 2015, just after the company launched its iPhone 6, which attracted Chinese consumers with their large screens.


In 2021 as a whole, Apple ranked as China’s third best-selling smartphone brand with 16 percent of the market.


Vivo and Oppo, two Android handset brands under the privately-owned BBK Electronics, ranked first and second with 22 percent and 21 percent respectively.


Year on year, Apple’s unit sales rose 47 percent while Huawei’s tumbled 68 percent. Overall smartphone sales in China fell 2 percent, according to Counterpoint.


Lengthening upgrade cycles have presented an ongoing dilemma for Chinese smartphone brands looking to maintain growth at home, as consumers delay purchasing new devices.


A global chip and component shortage has meanwhile rattled the entire electronics industry, affecting pricing and margins for all hardware makers.

UK's Bentley pouring billions into electric car overhaul

UK’s Bentley pouring billions into electric car overhaul
UK's Bentley pouring billions into electric car overhaul

UK’s Bentley pouring billions into electric car overhaul
Luxury automaker Bentley said Wednesday it is pouring billions into upgrading manufacturing to accelerate its electric vehicle development plan, joining other auto brands shifting away from gasoline engines.


UK-based Bentley Motors said that it’s investing 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) into sustainability efforts over the next decade.

The company said the money will be used to secure the company’s “first step into electrification at the production plant” in Crewe, south of Manchester, which employs 4,000 people.


Under the electrification program, Bentley will abandon the powerful 12-cylinder gasoline engines that the marque’s luxurious vehicles are known for in favor of battery power.

The first model is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2025 and by 2030 all of Bentley’s model lineup will be electric.


Bentley, which is owned by Volkswagen, already makes hybrid version of its Bentayga SUV and Flying Spur sedan.


“Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations,” Chairman Adrian Hallmark said in a press release.

Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with US mediation: source

Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with US mediation: source
Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with US mediation: source

Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with US mediation: source
Qatar will need help from the United States to persuade Doha’s natural gas buyers to reroute some supplies to Europe in case a Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupts Russian deliveries to the continent, a source familiar with the discussions said.


The issue will be discussed at talks in Washington next week between the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and US President Joe Biden, one of the sources said.


The US administration has in recent weeks approached Doha and other major energy producers to see if they can help in case Russia attacks Ukraine and the United States imposes sanctions on Russia.


“Doha may be able help in case of a major global disruption like it did in 2011 during Fukushima,” the source said, referring to Japan’s nuclear reactor accident.


Doha, one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas producers, can send some additional spare gas to Europe.

But it does not have much spare supply as most volumes are contracted under long-term deals, the source said.


“Major Qatari gas customers will need to be persuaded by the US or others to allow to reroute their gas to Europe as a short-term solution.”


In the longer term, Qatar expects its LNG exports to rise significantly. But in order to ensure energy security, the European Union needs to think about committing to long-term LNG contracts to avoid future supply shocks, the source said.


Russia warned on Wednesday that imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin personally would not hurt him but would be “politically destructive,” after US President Joe Biden said he would consider such a move if Russia invaded Ukraine.

