You are here

  • Home
  • Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks

Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks

Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks
Reservists of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces take part in military exercises on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p3swp

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks

Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks
  • The Kremlin has deployed over 100,000 troops and heavy armour along Ukraine's borders
  • Kuleba and Le Drian underlined the need to "refrain from steps that could fuel anxiety" in Ukrainian society
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday said it was important to stay “vigilant and firm” during negotiations with Moscow amid rising fears of a Russian invasion.
The Kremlin has deployed over 100,000 troops and heavy armor along Ukraine’s borders, according to the West, which fears that the Kremlin will stage an incursion.
During a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, Kuleba thanked Paris for the decision not to evacuate the families of its diplomatic staff in Kyiv, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.
The sides “stressed the importance of being vigilant and firm in contacts with the Russian side,” the ministry’s statement said, as well as continuing “to promote a political and diplomatic settlement” of the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow.
Both Kuleba and Le Drian underlined the need to “refrain from steps that could fuel anxiety” in Ukrainian society and “undermine the financial stability” of the post-Soviet country, according to the statement.
Le Drian is expected to visit Ukraine together with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on February 7-8.
Kyiv said that Le Drian and Baerbock are planning a trip to the frontline area in the east of Ukraine where Kyiv troops have been battling with Russian-backed separatists for almost eight years.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called on the West to avoid creating “panic” in the face of the Russian troop buildup on Ukraine’s border.
The US, Britain and Australia recently angered Kyiv by ordering the families of diplomats to leave their embassies in Ukraine.
The conflict with Russian-backed separatists has cost over 13,000 lives since 2014.
Moscow seized the Crimea peninsula the same year.

Topics: Ukraine Russia invasion war

Related

Ukraine says Russian troop build-up ‘insufficient’ for major attack
World
Ukraine says Russian troop build-up ‘insufficient’ for major attack
Bitcoin drops to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Bitcoin drops to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets: Crypto Moves

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure
Updated 29 January 2022
AP

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure
  • The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland
  • Officials said genome sequencing would be completed Sunday and was expected to show the infected person had the omicron variant
Updated 29 January 2022
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late Saturday she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.
The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland. New Zealand’s Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on the Jan. 22 flight and has also gone into isolation.
Both women had been in the Northland region to do some filming ahead of New Zealand’s national day, Waitangi Day, on Feb. 6.
“The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well,” her office said in a statement. “In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately tomorrow and will isolate until Tuesday.”
Health officials listed a dozen flights as exposure events late Saturday, a possible indication that one or more of the flight crew was infected.
Officials said genome sequencing would be completed Sunday and was expected to show the infected person had the omicron variant.
New Zealand has managed to stamp out or contain the virus for much of the pandemic, and has reported just 52 virus deaths among its population of 5 million. But an outbreak of the omicron variant is starting to take hold and is expected to rapidly grow over the coming weeks.
About 77 percent of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. That figure rises to 93 percent of those aged 12 and over, according to New Zealand officials.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE records marks 2,369 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours
Middle-East
UAE records marks 2,369 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours
UAE confirms 2,504 new coronavirus infections
Middle-East
UAE confirms 2,504 new coronavirus infections

Third COVID wave looms in Indonesia as omicron spreads

Third COVID wave looms in Indonesia as omicron spreads
Updated 29 January 2022
AP

Third COVID wave looms in Indonesia as omicron spreads

Third COVID wave looms in Indonesia as omicron spreads
  • Bed occupancy rates in the capital, Jakarta, the epicenter of the country’s omicron outbreak, rose from 5 percent in early January to 45 percent on Saturday
Updated 29 January 2022
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia is bracing for a third wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly transmissible omicron variant drives a surge in new cases, health authorities and experts said Saturday.
The country reported 9,905 new infections and seven deaths on Friday in the latest 24-hour period. It was the highest daily caseload since August last year when the country was struggling to contain a delta-driven wave.
Indonesia had recovered from last year’s spike in cases and deaths that was among the worst in the region, and daily infections had fallen to about 200 by December. But cases are rising again just weeks after the country reported its first local omicron case.
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the next few months will be critical because omicron is spreading “rapidly and massively.”
“Its upsurge will be extremely fast ... We will see a sharp rise in the near future,” he told a news conference Friday, adding that the current wave would likely peak at the end of February or in early March.
The government has prepared mitigation measures to deal with a potential surge, including dedicating more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, ensuring adequate tracing and testing measures, strictly enforcing health protocols and intensifying vaccination efforts in all regions, Sadikin said.
Bed occupancy rates in the capital, Jakarta, the epicenter of the country’s omicron outbreak, rose from 5 percent in early January to 45 percent on Saturday, said Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria. He said “omicron is moving too quickly” in the city, where more than 80 percent of the 10 million residents have been vaccinated.
Pandu Riono, an Indonesian epidemiologist and academic adviser to the government, said Indonesians are still traumatized from the delta variant when many died in isolation at home or while waiting to receive emergency care as hospitals were swamped.
During last year’s surge, hospitals erected plastic tents to serve as makeshift intensive care units, and patients waited for days before being admitted. Oxygen tanks were rolled out on the sidewalk for those lucky enough to receive them, while others were told they would need to find their own supply.
Riono said a third wave would be unlikely to push Indonesia’s health care system to the brink of collapse because omicron generally causes less-severe symptoms than delta.
President Joko Widodo on Friday urged asymptomatic patients to self-isolate at home for five days and to use telemedicine services through which they can access doctors, medicines and vitamins for free, or to visit a community health center.
“This is important so that our health care facilities can focus on treating patients with more severe symptoms or patients of other diseases that need intensive care,” Widodo said.
Some health experts doubt the measures will be enough, given the lax enforcement.
Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, said a third wave of infections is inevitable as long as a large portion of Indonesia’s population remains unprotected against COVID-19. As of Friday, only 61 percent of Indonesia’s 208 million people eligible for shots were fully vaccinated.
Overall, Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation that is home to 270 million people, has reported more than 4.3 million infections and 144,268 deaths from COVID-19.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Moderna begins trial of omicron-specific vaccine booster
World
Moderna begins trial of omicron-specific vaccine booster

One injured in multiple bomb attacks in Thailand’s deep south

One injured in multiple bomb attacks in Thailand’s deep south
Updated 29 January 2022
Reuters

One injured in multiple bomb attacks in Thailand’s deep south

One injured in multiple bomb attacks in Thailand’s deep south
  • As with most attacks in Thailand’s deep south, there was no claim of responsibility for the Friday bomb attacks
Updated 29 January 2022
Reuters

BANGKOK: At least one person was injured in multiple bomb attacks in Thailand’s southern province of Yala, police said on Saturday.
At least 13 small explosions struck the town of Yala late on Friday, mostly on roadsides in front of convenience stores, shops, a market, an animal hospital and a car care shop, said deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen.
Police on Saturday found at least three unexploded improvised explosive devices, made of spray cans and metal pipes with timers attached.
Kissana said police suspect the explosions were aimed at causing a disturbance more than damage or injuries.
A decades-old separatist insurgency in predominantly Buddhist Thailand’s largely ethnic Malay-Muslim provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat has claimed the lives of more than 7,300 people since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group which monitors the violence.
Rebel groups have called for independence for these provinces bordering Malaysia, which were part of a sultanate called Patani annexed by Thailand in 1909 as part of a treaty with Britain.
Friday’s bombing came just weeks after the Thai government restarted a peace dialogue with the main insurgent group after a two-year break of talks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As with most attacks in Thailand’s deep south, there was no claim of responsibility for the Friday bomb attacks.
The main rebel group, Barisan Revolusi Nasional did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Saudi Arabia, Thailand ‘turn new page in relations’ as prime minister visits video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Thailand ‘turn new page in relations’ as prime minister visits
In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, meets with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, at the Royal Palace in Riyadh Tuesday. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
Thailand’s labor, tourism sectors gear up for opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Thai beach declared disaster area after oil spill

Thai beach declared disaster area after oil spill
Updated 29 January 2022
Reuters

Thai beach declared disaster area after oil spill

Thai beach declared disaster area after oil spill
  • The leak from the pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) started late on Tuesday
  • About 150 SPRC workers and 200 navy personnel had been deployed to clean up the beach and oil boom barriers had been set up
Updated 29 January 2022
Reuters

BANGKOK: A beach in eastern Thailand was declared a disaster area on Saturday as oil leaking from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand continued to wash ashore and blacken the sand.
The leak from the pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) started late on Tuesday and was brought under control a day later after spilling an estimated 50,000 liters (13,209 gallons) of oil into the ocean 20 km (12 miles) from the country’s industrialized eastern seaboard.
Some of the oil reached the shoreline at Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province late on Friday after spreading over 47 sq km (18 sq miles) of sea in the gulf.
The navy is working with SPRC to contain the leak and said the main oil mass was still offshore with only a small amount washing up on at least two spots along the 12-km-long beach.
About 150 SPRC workers and 200 navy personnel had been deployed to clean up the beach and oil boom barriers had been set up, the navy said.
Twelve navy ships and three civilian ships along with a number of aircraft were also working to contain the spill at sea with booms and dispersant spray.
“We and the company are still working at sea to reduce the amount of oil by cornering the spill and sucking up the oil and spraying dispersant,” Rear Admiral Artorn Charapinyo, deputy commander of the first Naval Area command, told reporters.

Topics: Thailand oil spill

Related

Saudi Arabia, Thailand set efforts for economic push after PM visit to Riyadh
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Thailand set efforts for economic push after PM visit to Riyadh
Thailand to resume quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals in February
World
Thailand to resume quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals in February

South America squid left exposed amid surge in China fishing

South America squid left exposed amid surge in China fishing
Updated 29 January 2022
AP

South America squid left exposed amid surge in China fishing

South America squid left exposed amid surge in China fishing
  • The number of Chinese-flagged vessels in the south Pacific has surged 13-fold from 54 active vessels in 2009 to 707 in 2020, according to the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organization
Updated 29 January 2022
AP

MIAMI, US: Negotiators from the US, China and 13 other governments failed to take action to protect threatened squid stocks on the high seas off South America amid a recent surge in activity by China’s distant water fishing fleet.
The South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organization, or SPRFMO, is charged with ensuring the conservation and sustainable fishing off the west coast of South America.
At the SPRFMO’s annual meeting that ended Friday, Ecuador and the European Union proposed measures that would require all ships to have observers on board by 2028 and mandate they unload their catches only in ports instead of at sea to giant refrigerated vessels — both considered key tools in limiting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.
There were also competing proposals, one of them from China, to limit the amount of squid that could be caught.
However, none of the proposed measures were adopted during the closed-door meeting, thwarting the efforts of environmentalists and some seafood importers in the US and Europe who have been pushing for restrictions of fishing on the high seas that make up about half of the planet.
CALAMASUR, a group made up of squid industry representatives from Mexico, Chile, Peru and Ecuador, attended the four-day virtual meeting as an observer and said it was deeply disappointed by the results, which it said expose the SPRFMO to being seen as “non-cooperative” in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing,
“This situation cannot be accepted as an outcome,” the group said in a statement.
Craig Loveridge, the executive secretary of the New Zealand-based SPRFMO, did not respond to a request for comment.
The number of Chinese-flagged vessels in the south Pacific has surged 13-fold from 54 active vessels in 2009 to 707 in 2020, according to the SPRFMO. Meanwhile, the size of China’s squid catch has grown from 70,000 tons in 2009 to 358,000.
Biologists warn that the boom has left the naturally bountiful Humboldt squid — named for the nutrient-rich current found off the west coast of South America — vulnerable to overfishing, as has occurred in Argentina, Mexico, Japan and other places where squid stocks have disappeared in the past.
An investigation by The Associated Press and Spanish-language broadcaster Univision last year revealed how the traditionally lawless area has become a magnet for some of the seafood industry’s worst offenders, many of them Chinese-flagged vessels with a history of labor abuse accusations and convictions for illegal fishing.

Topics: squid China overfishing South America

Related

What’s at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?
Business & Economy
What’s at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?

Latest updates

Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks
Kyiv says needs to be ‘vigilant, firm’ in Russia talks
Saudi foreign ministry condemns missile attack on Baghdad Airport
A damaged aircraft on the tarmac of Baghdad airport, after a rocket attack on Friday, Jan. 28. (AP)
‘I’m really proud of Saudi Arabia,’ says football icon Didier Drogba
‘I’m really proud of Saudi Arabia,’ says football icon Didier Drogba
Turkey orders TV programs to protect family values
Turkey orders TV programs to protect family values
Kenya denies pulling women’s team from AWCON, alleges fraud
Kenya denies pulling women’s team from AWCON, alleges fraud

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.