Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa for model Georgina Rodriguez's birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa for model Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo lit up the Burj Khalifa to celebrate his partner’s birthday. Instagram
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa for model Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa for model Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo lit up the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, to ring in his partner Georgina Rodriguez’s 28th birthday over the weekend.

The Manchester United striker took to Instagram to share a video showing the light-and-laser show at the world’s tallest building during which a clipping from Rodriquez’s latest Netflix docu-series, titled, “I Am Georgina,” was showcased.

He captioned the video in Portuguese: “Many congratulations, my love,” along with a heart and cake emoji.

In addition to displaying a montage of footage from Rodriguez’s Netflix series, the light-and-laser show featured a birthday message for the 28-year-old. It flashed a photo of the Argentine model wearing an off-shoulder black dress, alongside the text ‘Happy Birthday Geo’ in big white lettering.

It typically costs about $67,000 to put up an advertisement or promotional message on the facade of the Burj Khalifa.

On her own Instagram page, the pregnant model, who is expecting twins, shared a photo of herself and Ronaldo while overlooking the city, alongside the caption: “Dreams come true.”

The couple are in Dubai with family. The model’s show “I Am Georgina” had its debut on streaming platform Netflix this week.

The docu-series is an in-depth portrait of Rodriguez as a mother, influencer and entrepreneur, and delves into her relationship with Ronaldo, who also appears in the series.

The Portugal international began dating Rodriguez during his time at Real Madrid when she worked in a Gucci store in 2016.

In the series, Rodriguez opens up about how it took her a while to get used to the athlete’s luxurious lifestyle.

She revealed she used to get lost in the Premier League star’s Madrid mansion, and went from using public transport to get to work to being picked up at the end of her shift by one of the footballer’s high-powered sports cars.

Today, the couple have a four-year-old daughter named Alana Martina. In October, they revealed that they were expecting twins — a boy and a girl.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.

Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you  #blessed,” Ronaldo captioned the October Instagram post. Rodríguez shared the same photo with the same caption on her own page.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez

Updated 49 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 49 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: In a since-edited post, Vogue France shared a photo of actress Julia Fox wearing a black scarf tied around her head and captioned: “Yes to the headscarf.”

Many social media users took to Instagram and Twitter to call out the French fashion publication over the post’s purported “hypocritical” caption as Muslim women in France are banned from wearing the headscarf at work, school and beyond.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vogue France (@voguefrance)

The outcry comes just days after it was reported that women in France are no longer allowed to wear the hijab during sporting competitions.

“The headscarf is fine as long as a Muslim isn’t wearing it right @VogueFrance?” wrote one user on Twitter.

Another said: “Yes to headscarves — unless you’re Muslim.”

Topics: hijab

Updated 29 January 2022
Sarah Sfeir

Updated 29 January 2022
Sarah Sfeir

DUBAI: Iconic Lebanese soprano Majida El-Roumi performed on Thursday at AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall as part of the Winter at Tantora events. 

The music sensation was accompanied by the Lebanese Orchestra led by Maestro Lubnan Baalbaki.

The pan-Arab star, who enjoys widespread popularity that goes beyond the Arab world, gave an unforgettable performance, during which she sang some of her timeless songs to an audience who sang along and interacted with her throughout her show.

The music sensation was accompanied by the Lebanese Orchestra led by Maestro Lubnan Baalbaki. (Supplied)

During her performance, El-Roumi, who is a UN goodwill ambassador, highlighted the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon despite the recent economic and political difficulties in her country. 

“Saudi Arabia is a beloved country that has always welcomed us and provided us with the highest level of attention and care during the hardest years of the Lebanese war until today,” she told her fans.

During the concert, El-Roumi told Lebanese expats living in the Kingdom: “You are here, in Saudi Arabia, in good hands. You are living among relatives, brothers and sisters. Saudi people care for you just as much we care for you back home.

During her performance, El-Roumi highlighted the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. (Supplied)

“I pray to God to preserve the security, sovereignty and stability of this beloved country, every grain of its soil and every grain of soil in the Arab Gulf and the Arab world as a whole,” she added.

The Winter at Tantora Festival is part of several AlUla events, alongside AlUla Arts, AlUla Skies and AlUla Wellness Festival.

AlUla is one of the Saudi Kingdom’s most prominent touristic regions thanks to its long-standing history and unique natural beauty.

Topics: AlUla Maraya Concert Hall Majida El-Roumi

Updated 29 January 2022
Arab News

Updated 29 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid this week starred in a new Versace campaign, with the power sisters posing alongside Donatella Versace, founder of the Italian luxury fashion house.  

The brand chose the US-Dutch sisters, who championed the label’s spring/summer 2022 collection, to represent the family-inspired shoot. 

“The Versace SS22 campaign is an exploration of family and belonging in its different forms, sisterhood, community, and an embrace of Donatella Versace’s global Versace family,” read the brand’s caption on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Versace (@versace)

Campaign images feature Bella and Gigi wearing latex dresses and suits, as well as skirts in bright red and blue, and black.

In one of the shoots, the models posed with Versace on the floor, wearing black dresses with colorful cut-out tights. The pictures featured classic Versace motifs, such as safety pins and handkerchiefs. To spice up their look, Versace and the two models wore platform heels in pink, black and green. 

The catwalk stars also showed off the brand’s La Medusa handbags and minibags. 

Versace took to social media to further express her views on the campaign. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Versace (@versace)

“Family is so important to me, which is why I wanted these images to focus on sisterhood,” she wrote to her 7.5 million followers.

“I love this campaign so much that I couldn’t help but join my Versace queens Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid in a shot. Girls, you are inspirational and empowering, and I love you so much.” 

Gigi described working with her younger sister on the campaign as “a dream.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Versace (@versace)

“Being a Versace girl has been one of my greatest honors over the years, but the most valued moments are the ones with you, Donatella Versace,” she said on Instagram.

“If you get to know your heroes, and they’re better than you could have dreamed, remind them. I love you DV and appreciate you so much.”

Bella said on Instagram that the shoot still makes her get “body chills.” 

She wrote: “I can’t believe I get to work for one of my biggest idols, side by side my big sister. It’s unbelievable.”

Versace also tapped Colombian singer Maluma, the latest face of the brand who featured in the spring/summer 2022 menswear campaign earlier this month.

Topics: Bella Hadid Gigi Hadid versace

Updated 29 January 2022
SALEH FAREED

  Mohammed Fawaz Al-Shimmari's short films, in which he mimics the legendary star of silent cinema, have racked up more than half a million views
Updated 29 January 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: A young Saudi has become a social media star with his videos in which he mimics his silent-movie hero, Charlie Chaplin.

Mohammed Fawaz Al-Shimmari recreates in impressive detail the exploits of Chaplin’s famous “Little Tramp” character, a familiar figure around the world for more than a century with his toothbrush mustache, bowler hat, single-breasted black suit, white shirt and black tie.

His four silent Chaplin videos, produced in an authentic-looking vintage style, have collectively attracted more than half a million views, and the comments sections are filled with positive messages and “love” emojis in appreciation of his remarkable work and talent.
“It is a difficult task to make people laugh through silent comedy,” Al-Shimmari told Arab News. He said that he gained thousands of followers in a single day when he posted his first Chaplin video.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Mohammed Fawaz Al-Shimmari recreates in impressive detail the exploits of Chaplin’s famous ‘Little Tramp’ character, a familiar figure around the world for more than a century with his toothbrush mustache, bowler hat, single-breasted black suit, white shirt and black tie.

• His four silent Chaplin videos, produced in an authentic-looking vintage style, have collectively attracted more than half a million views, and the comments sections are filled with positive messages and ‘love’ emojis in appreciation of his remarkable work and talent.

The 22-year-old from Tabuk said he is a big fan of silent cinema and has seen as many of Chaplin’s films as he can. He has also watched documentaries and read books about the British actor, who was one of the biggest stars in the early days of Hollywood.
He said his favorite Chaplin movies are “The Circus” and the “The Kid,” and his favorite book about the actor is “Charlie Chaplin’s Own Story.”
Al-Shimmari said decided to recreate the work of Chaplin to entertain his family and followers and had no idea that his efforts would prove so popular with a wider audience.

“I started impersonating Charlie Chaplin out of my love for him, out of my love for his character as well as his life,” he said. “He faced a lot of difficulties in his life but the king of silent comedy still made people happy. After I took on his personality, many people asked me to do more scenes.”

The production of his videos is a solo effort, he said.
“I am three in one: Scriptwriter, actor and editor — I do everything by myself,” he added.
Al-Shimmari said he has loved to act since childhood, when he would grab his family’s attention by making them laugh with his unusual facial expressions.
“When we used to gather as a family, I had to include entertainment in our night,” he said. “So, I started off by impersonating some of my relatives and they were amazed by my act.”

He then began to impersonate Arab and Western actors and celebrities, filming himself and uploading the videos to his social media.
“I started to act like the late Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdulreda, Syrian actor Yasser Al-Azma, Saudi actor Nasser Al-Qasabi, Saudi singer Rabeh Saqer and other legendary Arab actors,” said Al-Shimmari. “At the same time I also impersonated American actors such as Sylvester Stallone, Marlon Brando and Al Pacino.
“I am a lover of films and imitate international and Arab actors, and I was able to adapt to the surrounding environment to reach my goals and prove my talent in silent comedy and other artistic models.”
Asked if he aspires to a professional career in acting, he said he hopes film and television producers might notice his work.

Topics: Charlie Chaplin

Updated 28 January 2022
Arab News

Updated 28 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Algerian-Brazilian film director Karim Ainouz, Tunisian-French producer Said Ben Said and Algerian-Tunisian screenwriter Anne Zohra Berrached will join the international jury of the Berlin Film Festival, organizers announced this week.  

They will join international filmmakers including M. Night Shyamalan, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Hamaguchi Ryusuke, and actor Connie Nielsen who will all decide the Golden and Silver Bear winners.

Ainouz is an award-winning director and screenwriter. He is known for his productions “Invisible Life,” “Madame Sata” and “Mariner Of The Mountains.”

Said’s most recent films are “Good Mother” and “Tralala.” (AFP)

Said is most famous for his 2016 thriller “Elle,” his 2019 drama “Bacurau” and most recently his 2021 films “Good Mother” and “Tralala.”

Berrached’s debut short was “Der Pausenclown” (“The Class Clown”) in 2009. With around 10 productions under her belt, the director and writer has made a name for herself in the film industry. In 2018, she was appointed to the international jury of the 53rd Chicago Film Festival.

Ainouz, Said and Berrached are not the only Arab filmmakers to join the festival’s jury members.

Lebanese sound editor, director and actress Rana Eid was also named on the jury for the Berlinale Documentary Award.

She has worked on award-winning productions including “Costa Brava, Lebanon,” “Farha,” “Memory Box,” “The Sea Ahead,” “You Will Die at 20,” “Panoptic,” and more.

Eid will be joined by Chinese director Wang Bing and German cinematographer Susanne Schule.

The film festival will run from Feb. 10-16.

Topics: Berlin Film Festival Karim Ainouz Said Ben Said Anne Zohra Berrached Rana Eid

