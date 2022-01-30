Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa for model Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday

DUBAI: Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo lit up the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, to ring in his partner Georgina Rodriguez’s 28th birthday over the weekend.

The Manchester United striker took to Instagram to share a video showing the light-and-laser show at the world’s tallest building during which a clipping from Rodriquez’s latest Netflix docu-series, titled, “I Am Georgina,” was showcased.

He captioned the video in Portuguese: “Many congratulations, my love,” along with a heart and cake emoji.

In addition to displaying a montage of footage from Rodriguez’s Netflix series, the light-and-laser show featured a birthday message for the 28-year-old. It flashed a photo of the Argentine model wearing an off-shoulder black dress, alongside the text ‘Happy Birthday Geo’ in big white lettering.

It typically costs about $67,000 to put up an advertisement or promotional message on the facade of the Burj Khalifa.

On her own Instagram page, the pregnant model, who is expecting twins, shared a photo of herself and Ronaldo while overlooking the city, alongside the caption: “Dreams come true.”

The couple are in Dubai with family. The model’s show “I Am Georgina” had its debut on streaming platform Netflix this week.

The docu-series is an in-depth portrait of Rodriguez as a mother, influencer and entrepreneur, and delves into her relationship with Ronaldo, who also appears in the series.

The Portugal international began dating Rodriguez during his time at Real Madrid when she worked in a Gucci store in 2016.

In the series, Rodriguez opens up about how it took her a while to get used to the athlete’s luxurious lifestyle.

She revealed she used to get lost in the Premier League star’s Madrid mansion, and went from using public transport to get to work to being picked up at the end of her shift by one of the footballer’s high-powered sports cars.

Today, the couple have a four-year-old daughter named Alana Martina. In October, they revealed that they were expecting twins — a boy and a girl.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.

Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you #blessed,” Ronaldo captioned the October Instagram post. Rodríguez shared the same photo with the same caption on her own page.