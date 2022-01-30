You are here

Dubai Desert Classic set for 'Super Sunday' showdown

Dubai Desert Classic set for ‘Super Sunday’ showdown
Justin Harding led the Dubai Desert Classic by two shots going into the final round. (Getty Images Europe)
  • South Africa’s Justin Harding takes two-shot advantage into final round, with chasing pack including two-time winner Rory McIlroy, England’s Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Paul Casey
The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is set for a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, with more than a dozen players within striking distance of the Dallah Trophy after a dramatic afternoon of “moving day” scoring on a sun-drenched Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club.

Overnight leader Justin Harding, starting the day at 11-under par, retains a two-stroke advantage at the top of the leaderboard after major capitulations from Tyrrell Hatton and Lee Westwood — then his two closest challengers — on the back nine.

“I’m quite happy,” said Harding. “I thought I played quite solid. It was a difficult day to be fair and there were some tough flags; at times I couldn’t go anywhere near them.”

He added: “At the end of the day, I was happy with the day’s play. It is a pretty big field and I have to go out and keep doing what I’m doing. If I can make a couple of birdies and shoot 70 or 69 and make them shoot five or six-under then credit to them; it’s another day in the office really.”

Consistently hitting fairways and greens throughout the day, the South African’s assured display resulted in a steady round of 71, keeping him two strokes clear of two-time Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic champion Rory McIlroy, and three in front of England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who birdied the final two holes.

“It is tough to stay patient when you play well but don’t make the most of it, but I stuck in,” said Fleetwood.

“I managed to sneak up a bit and overall I’m pleased. It is now a chance to do it under pressure, so I’m excited to see what (Sunday) brings. I’m really looking forward to testing my game when in contention and, who knows, it will be nice to play with the juices flowing.”

McIlroy, who lifted the Dallah Trophy in 2009 and 2015, is poised for a thrilling final-day assault after a steady round of 69, with the highlight a scintillating eagle on the par-five 10th.

“(The score) was a fair reflection of how I played, with some good things in there and a couple of bad things as well,” said McIlroy.

“I feel it all evened out at the end. Good to birdie the last, shoot in the 60s, and play my way into the last group. It was a bit of a battling day. I think everyone felt the same thing. Anything in the 60s was a good score today; it was a proper test.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Harding was ruthlessly reeled in by Hatton. The powerful Englishman flew out of the blocks, notching three birdies in the first five holes to usurp his playing partner at the head of the field.

Chasing his fifth Rolex Series event triumph, Hatton imploded on the back nine, with two bogeys and a double bogey stalling his charge. He eventually carded a one-over par round of 73 to sit four shots back at eight-under par going into the final round.

Hatton will tee off on Sunday in a congested chasing pack at eight-under par that includes defending champion Paul Casey, South Africa’s Erik Van Rooyen, Poland’s Adrian Meronk, Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti, England’s Richard Bland, and Bernd Wiesberger — the first Austrian to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup.

“I’m very happy. I like this course, I know it well and it suits my game,” said Casey.

“Now I have an outside chance. I need some help. I need some guys to make mistakes and I would love to shoot a four or five-under and see what happens. The weather is perfect, we have the crowds back and the energy is there. It has all the ingredients for a stellar event.”

Bidding to become the tournament’s oldest winner, England’s Lee Westwood, a three-time runner-up at Emirates Golf Club, fired five front-nine birdies to propel himself into title contention.

After a largely uneventful back nine, Westwood, who has won professional tournaments on five continents, shot a triple-bogey eight on the par-five 18th to card a 71. He sits tied 11th at seven-under par alongside Ireland’s Padraig Harrington.

Elsewhere, home favorite Josh Hill continued to defy his relatively tender years with an accomplished Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic debut.

The 17-year-old, Dubai-based amateur shot a week best 69, including five birdies and two bogeys, to finish the day at three-under par. He sits in tied 23rd place overall.

The teenager, ranked 1,701 in the world, cannot claim prize money due to his amateur status.

“I hit it a lot better today than I did yesterday,” said a relaxed Hill, unfazed by the illustrious company he is keeping this weekend.

“I feel like I normally do in a normal tournament to be honest. There are a few bigger names around me, but I haven’t let that affect me. I just play like I would in a normal amateur tournament.”

Africa Cup of Nations all-Arab quarterfinal is a tale of three European-based stars for Egypt and Morocco

Africa Cup of Nations all-Arab quarterfinal is a tale of three European-based stars for Egypt and Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations all-Arab quarterfinal is a tale of three European-based stars for Egypt and Morocco

Africa Cup of Nations all-Arab quarterfinal is a tale of three European-based stars for Egypt and Morocco
  • Mohamed Salah holds the key for Egypt, while presence of Achraf Hakimi and absence of Hakim Ziyech could determine Morocco’s fate 
Sunday’s eagerly awaited all-Arab Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal between Egypt and Morocco is many things and one of them is a tale of three European stars whose names hang over the Yaounde clash.

One player has not yet made his mark in the tournament, another is already in top gear, while a third is not even in Cameroon, though his presence is still felt.

For the Pharaohs, the player in question is, of course, Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star is the biggest name of all in the Arab region, and many believe he has been the best player in the world this season.

Salah has not been a standout in this tournament so far. However, there is still time, and the whole of Egypt is waiting for him to shine. If he does then title number eight will be within touching distance.

It is not really Salah’s fault. Egypt have labored through the previous four games and created few chances. Just two goals in 390 minutes of football tells its own story.

Salah is not missing chances — he is just not getting them. It is not that the 29-year-old is drawing defenders away from vital areas so teammates can find space and time in front of goal either.

Salah has been a peripheral figure, but the feeling is that he could make a difference at any time. The ice-cool temperament is there, as he showed in the second round when he fired home the all-important final penalty in a tense shootout to defeat the Ivory Coast and book this last-eight spot. 

It may well be that Egypt do not need him to score. Just two goals may have been scored, but only one has been conceded. The seven-time champions under Carlos Queiroz are not going to win any prizes for entertainment, but the 68-year-old is interested only in the trophy. 

If Salah has yet to catch the eye, the same cannot be said of Morocco’s star Achraf Hakimi. The Paris Saint-Germain right-back has been excellent so far and, scarily for Egypt, is getting better by the game.

Against Malawi, the 23-year-old was the standout and ended up scoring a beauty of a winner from a free kick, not long after hitting the woodwork from an earlier set piece.

Few would disagree with the words of his club-mate Kylian Mbappe after the game: “Achraf Hakimi,” wrote the French star on social media. “Best RB in the world.” 

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has also been praising Hakimi and talked about how he tried to sign the youngster for Tottenham Hotspur.

“Achraf is a young player (I have) been following since Tottenham,” Pochettino said. “We were on the verge of signing him for Tottenham, but then he went to play for Dortmund. He has a great capacity to run, his physical potential is huge. He is young, he’s maturing at the defensive level, but he makes a lot of contributions in attack.” 

The most important observer at the moment is Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who is delighted.

“He can change the whole game at any time,” the French-Bosnian coach said, adding, “For me, he is one of the most talented players in his position.”

Hakimi has been building his reputation on the international stage and there will be plenty watching on Sunday to see if he can really stamp his name on the tournament in which he has been perhaps the best player so far. Morocco need him. The team are well organized, work hard and are defensively disciplined, but lack creativity in the final third. When they have his free-kick capability to draw on, that may not be such a big deal. 

Halilhodzic is not a man who takes that much notice of criticism and outside noise. He is also not one to pick players based on reputation, which brings us to the third European-based star whose influence will be felt by his absence on Sunday. 

Just as Queiroz’s style will not matter if Egypt end up winning, Halilhodzic’s decision to leave Hakim Ziyech in England will be judged according to how Morocco perform in Cameroon.

Nobody failed to notice that two days before the Atlas Lions defeated Malawi, Ziyech curled a beautiful shot into the top corner to put Chelsea ahead against Tottenham in the English Premier League. 

If Ziyech was in Africa now, Morocco would be favorites to add to their 1976 title. However, Halilhodzic has stopped calling on the European champion due to what he has called a lack of commitment to the national team and claims that the player feigned injury to avoid playing in friendlies. 

Leaving such a star out was a big call and it will come back to haunt the coach if Morocco fail to have any success at this tournament.

If Hakimi leads the team past Egypt then the shadow caused by the Ziyech storm will fade that little bit more, but Mo Salah may just have something to say about that. 

Burkina Faso defeat Tunisia again as hero Ouattara turns villain

Burkina Faso defeat Tunisia again as hero Ouattara turns villain
Burkina Faso defeat Tunisia again as hero Ouattara turns villain

Burkina Faso defeat Tunisia again as hero Ouattara turns villain
  • Hero Ouattara turned villain eight minutes from time when a yellow card for elbowing Ali Maaloul was changed to a red
  • Burkina Faso held on to repeat 1998 and 2017 last-eight triumphs over Tunisia and advance to a semi-finals showdown
GAROUA, Cameroon: Dango Ouattara scored on the stroke of half-time as 10-man Burkina Faso completed a hat-trick of Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final victories over Tunisia with a 1-0 win in Garoua on Saturday.
Hero Ouattara turned villain eight minutes from time when a yellow card for elbowing Ali Maaloul was changed to a red after the Botswana referee checked the touchline VAR monitor.
Burkina Faso held on to repeat 1998 and 2017 last-eight triumphs over Tunisia and advance to a semifinals showdown with Senegal or Equatorial Guinea in Yaounde on Wednesday.
Success for the Stallions came five days after the landlocked west African country was plunged into political uncertainty when President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was ousted in a military coup.
Earlier, hosts Cameroon beat giant-killers Gambia 2-0 in Douala and await the winners between Egypt and Morocco on Sunday in the other semifinal.
Burkina Faso started with captain and Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore among 12 substitutes while an injury ruled out vice-captain and central defender Issoufou Dayo.
In the absence of the first and second-choice skippers, long-serving Belgium-based goalkeeper Herve Koffi led a country that came closest to glory in 2013 when finishing runners-up to Nigeria.
After being hard hit recently by a coronavirus outbreak, Tunisia were back to near full strength with regular captain Wahbi Khazri among those returning to the starting line-up.
Despite the presence of former Premier League forward Khazri, the Carthage Eagles were captained by veteran forward Youssef Msakni, who is appearing at a Cup of Nations tournament for the seventh time.
The Burkinabe Stallions kicked off boosted by the knowledge that they won all three previous Cup of Nations quarter-finals, including two against Tunisia.
Tunisia had been much less successful at the same stage of the flagship African tournament, winning just four of 10 last-eight matches.
After Tunisia dominated the early exchanges, Burkina Faso gradually matched them at the Stade Roumde Adjia in the northwestern city.
Cyrille Bayala came close midway through the opening half when he found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said, who stuck out his left leg to foil the Burkinabe.
Khazri then stung the fingers of Koffi with a free-kick from well outside the box which the goalkeeper pushed over the crossbar to concede a corner.
Burkina Faso were looking the more menacing side and Djibril Ouattara should have done better as half-time approached with a close-range shot, which was aimed directly at Ben Said.
The deadlock was broken three minutes into first-half added time with Dango Ouattara putting the Stallions ahead.
A pass from the center circle found the midfielder from French Ligue 1 club Lorient on the right flank and he proved too quick for Oussama Haddadi before checking his run and firing into the net.
Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier reacted to falling behind by taking off Haddadi at half-time and bringing on Ali Maaloul, who plays his club football with African giants Al Ahly of Egypt.
Saudi Arabia-based Naim Sliti was also introduced for the second half in place of Anis Ben Slimane on the right side of midfield.
As Tunisia pushed forward in pursuit of an equalizer they were exposed at the back early in the second half, but unmarked Blati Toure fired straight at Ben Said.
Maaloul is not only among the most polished left-backs in Africa, but also a set-piece expert and Koffi did well to push away a low free-kick from the Tunisian at the expense of a corner.

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara takes 1st from champion de Vries in surprise finish

Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara secured his third Formula E win in the second round of the Diriyah E-Prix. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara secured his third Formula E win in the second round of the Diriyah E-Prix. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara takes 1st from champion de Vries in surprise finish

Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara secured his third Formula E win in the second round of the Diriyah E-Prix. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
  • The Venturi driver gave it his all after qualifying second earlier today in the new duel format, bested only by none other than red-hot Mercedes-EQ driver Nyck de Vries
DIRIYAH: Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara secured his third Formula E win in the second round of the Diriyah E-Prix, with teammate Lucas di Grassi in third giving the Monegasque Rokit Venturi team a 1-3 win on Saturday.

“I was basically fighting with everyone at some point. Lucas and Robin were quicker than me. It was for sure an eventful race and I’m glad we secured it,” said Edo. “Many races have ended with safety cars but I can see why people would think a certain way.”

The Rokit Venturi driver had given it his all in qualifying earlier in the day in the new duel format, bested only by none other than red-hot Mercedes-EQ driver Nyck de Vries.

It was the second front row start for Mortara, who has not yet taken pole position in his Formula E career. Friday’s victor, Nyck de Vries, was looking to extend his advantage tonight under the floodlights of the Diriyah E-Prix, but his hopes were dashed.

He ended up in 10th place after being involved in a crucial accident with Venturi driver Lucas di Grassi with fewer than 30 minutes left on the clock.

Di Grassi led the race after the collision — a stroke of good luck — but for de Vries, it resulted in a steering problem.

Initial investigations suggested that his front axle was damaged, meaning the Dutchman was unable to race against his fellow drivers, falling position after position.

Up until the safety car was deployed, fans witnessed a very competitive night of racing at the Diriyah E-Prix’s second round under the floodlights in Riyadh.

Mortara began leading the E-Prix with di Grassi just behind and fewer than 20 minutes on the clock. The race then saw a 1-2 for Venturi for the first time.

Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne’s Fanboosts went to waste as the safety car was deployed after Alexander Sims crashed, finding himself out of the race after breaking his drive shaft with eight minutes left.

Robin Frijns took second place as Lucas di Grassi failed to defend on the straight. The new Porsche Taycan Turbo S safety car led the drivers with six minutes left for the remainder of the race, resulting in a controversial win as no time was added due to the car coming out within time constraint rules.

“After seeing Mercedes pull away yesterday, I was expecting the same today, but the more the race was going on the more confident I felt in the car,” said Frijns. “It’s been a pretty good day for me overall.”

As per the new Season 8 regulations, if a Full Course Yellow or Safety Car period goes into or takes place during or after the 40th minute of an E-Prix, additional time will not be added to the race.

“It was very lucky for Robin that the safety car came out,” said di Grassi. “Sometimes the race is in your favor, sometimes it’s not, and today it wasn’t for me but I think we started off right, nonetheless.”

Vandoorne was unable to get on the podium and redeem what had happened to his Dutch teammate over the accident with di Grassi, but still managed to score some points for Mercedes-EQ as he finished in sixth position, climbing up from 12th on the grid at the start of the race.

The favored driver to win in Diriyah, Jaguar Racing’s Sam Bird, who won last year in race two, ended up in 16th place after he failed to qualify earlier in the day and was unable to climb back during the race.

Rokit Venturi lead, followed by Mercedes-EQ and Avalanche Andretti in the constructor’s championship.

Edo now leading with 33 points in the driver’s championship, will take the fight to de Vries in the next race in two weeks’ time in Mexico City.

Toko-Ekambi goals fire Cameroon into Cup of Nations semifinals

Toko-Ekambi goals fire Cameroon into Cup of Nations semifinals
Toko-Ekambi goals fire Cameroon into Cup of Nations semifinals

Toko-Ekambi goals fire Cameroon into Cup of Nations semifinals
  • French-born Lyon striker Toko-Ekambi scored two goals in the space of eight minutes at the start of the second half
  • Cameroon march on to a last-four showdown with either Egypt or Morocco as they continue their quest for a sixth continental title
DOUALA: Cameroon are through to the semifinals of their Africa Cup of Nations after Karl Toko-Ekambi’s double fired them to a 2-0 win over Gambia on Saturday.
This was the hosts’ first game at the tournament since the deadly crush in Yaounde.
French-born Lyon striker Toko-Ekambi scored two goals in the space of eight minutes at the start of the second half, leading to scenes of ecstatic celebration in Douala.
His goals were just reward for Cameroon, who completely dominated against a Gambian side appearing in their first ever Cup of Nations.
Reaching the quarter-finals was an extraordinary performance for the tiny west African country, while Cameroon march on to a last-four showdown with either Egypt or Morocco as they continue their quest for a sixth continental title.
The host nation’s first and only visit to the country’s economic capital in the tournament meant there was always going to be a frenzied atmosphere in this chaotic, football-mad city as fans descended on the Japoma Stadium.
The Indomitable Lions had not taken to the field since Monday’s tragic crush prior to their last-16 game against the Comoros in Yaounde, a disaster which left eight dead and 38 injured.
Authorities here massively stepped up their security operation around the ground in an attempt to make sure there was no repeat.
Army officers with rifles stood atop buildings lining the route to the stadium while vast numbers of police patrolled the streets and watched over entrances.
On the eve of the game Cameroon’s sports minister gave a press conference to announce a raft of measures aimed at avoiding a repeat of the Olembe disaster.
Those included stopping the distribution of free tickets and banning children under 11 from attending games.
The minister also urged supporters to arrive earlier, and the gates at Japoma opened five hours prior to kick-off.
That meant the deafening noise of vuvuzelas filled the air well before the Cameroon team arrived at the ground, dancing their way from the bus to the changing room, and only stopped momentarily for the silence in memory of the crush victims.
Coronavirus restrictions put in place for the AFCON have restricted crowds to a maximum of 60 percent of capacity but that is raised to 80 percent when the host nation play, meaning an official attendance of 36,259 for this game.
Cameroon were the overwhelming favorites against tiny Gambia, although Toni Conceicao’s side had labored to beat the Comoros, another AFCON debutant and who were forced to play an outfield player in goal.
There might have been some doubts in the home camp at half-time after they completely bossed the first 45 minutes without getting the breakthrough.
Vincent Aboubakar, the Cameroon captain and the tournament’s top scorer, sent one header just wide shortly after the half-hour mark and then saw another attempt from point-blank range swatted away by Gambian goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye.
Yet the opening goal came just five minutes into the second half, the excellent right-back Collins Fai crossing and Toko-Ekambi nodding down into the far corner.
Out came the vuvuzelas, and the crowd were on their feet again on 57 minutes as the impressive Martin Hongla sent a low ball across goal for Toko-Ekambi to finish emphatically for his fifth goal at this AFCON.
Pending confirmation from the Confederation of African Football, Cameroon are now due to return to Olembe for their semifinal on Thursday, and possibly for the final next Sunday too.

Mane resumes Senegal training after head injury

Mane resumes Senegal training after head injury
Mane resumes Senegal training after head injury

Mane resumes Senegal training after head injury
  • "He's [Mane] doing well," Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Saturday
  • Mane was hurt in a collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha
YAOUNDE: Senegal star Sadio Mane has returned to training ahead of Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea after suffering suspected concussion in their last match.
“He’s doing well,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Saturday, suggesting the Liverpool forward would be available despite taking a heavy blow to the head in a 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the last 16.
“He resumed training yesterday. We’re gradually following his development and he’s going to train today.”
Mane was hurt in a collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who was sent off as a result. Mane stayed on the pitch and scored the opening goal a few minutes later but was eventually substituted.
“The clash between the two players was a serious one, but he’s a top-level athlete who knows his own body very well,” said Cisse, explaining his decision to allow Mane to initially carry on playing.
“When the clash happened he continued to play, our doctors came onto the pitch, the referee was there too. He was still conscious, the proof was him scoring the first goal.
“He still had his wits about him when he came off. There was no alert on the bench that pushed us to make a change. But I can reassure you, the health of Sadio Mane and of all the players is very important.
“We’ve never gambled with the health of our players, the result will not be placed on top of that.”
Cisse also revealed that Bamba Dieng, who scored the second goal in injury time against Cape Verde, had been held out of training on Thursday and Friday as a precaution with a minor knock.

