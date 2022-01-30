You are here

  • Home
  • UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP

UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP

UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP
British Home Secretary Priti Patel. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6fpa4

Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP

UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP
  • Court of Appeal ruled last year over legal right to enter UK waters
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British Home Secretary Priti Patel is “misleading” the British public by labeling migrant Channel crossings as “illegal,” an MP has told The Independent newspaper.

In December last year, judges ruled that refugees who attempt to reach a British port or are rescued at sea have not committed a crime.

“As the law presently stands, an asylum seeker who merely attempts to arrive at the frontiers of the UK in order to make a claim is not entering or attempting to enter the country unlawfully,” said Lord Justice Edis.

But following the case, Patel and other government figures have continued to describe the growing number of crossing attempts as illegal.

Scottish National Party MP Stuart McDonald, who sits on the Home Affairs Committee, said that Patel’s choice of words is “a misleading way of talking about the issue and totally mischaracterizes what is happening.”

He added: “It is quite a deliberate attempt to dehumanize these people and make the public think worse of them.”

Patel is among other figures who have incorrectly repeated the claim. Attorney General Suella Braverman and government ministers Victoria Atkins, Baroness Williams, James Heappey and Baroness Goldie have all used the term “illegal” to describe Channel crossings since the December court ruling.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, a campaign group working to protect asylum seekers, said: “The home secretary and attorney general demean their office, and mislead parliament and the public, by falsely claiming those crossing the Channel have broken criminal law.

“That they continue to do so, in defiance of a Court of Appeal judgment, shows once again the disrespect this government has both for the law and for the truth.”

Topics: UK government British Home Secretary Priti Patel

Related

UK to deploy military to prevent migrant Channel crossings
World
UK to deploy military to prevent migrant Channel crossings
UK crime agency makes arrests over migrant Channel crossings
World
UK crime agency makes arrests over migrant Channel crossings

Torrential rains leave at least 18 dead in Brazil

Torrential rains leave at least 18 dead in Brazil
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

Torrential rains leave at least 18 dead in Brazil

Torrential rains leave at least 18 dead in Brazil
  • The Civil Defense said there were also “nine injured and five missing”
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

SAO PAULO: Torrential rains in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state between Friday and Sunday left at least 18 people dead, authorities said.
“Since last Friday, the turmoil caused by the bad weather caused 18 deaths, including seven children and left around 500 people without homes or displaced,” said the Sao Paulo state government, citing the Civil Defense body.
After flying over affected areas, governor Joao Doria announced he was releasing 15 million reales ($2.7 million) to help the 10 most affected cities and 645 municipalities in Brazil’s most populous state — home to 46 million people.
Doria expressed “solidarity” with the families of the 18 victims.
Of the victims, 11 died on Sunday after landslides buried several homes in cities in the interior of the state, local press said.
The Civil Defense said there were also “nine injured and five missing.”
A police station, a viaduct and homes in Franco da Rocha municipality were flooded.
In Embu das Artes a landslide killed a woman and her two children aged four and 21.
Heavy rains were reported in the city of Sao Paulo — home to 12 million people — but without major incidents.
The Civil Defense said “there has been flooding, fallen trees, fallen walls, landslides throughout the state due to the rains.”
Brazil has been badly affected by several major weather-related disasters since the rainy season began in October.
In the northern Bahia state, 24 people died and another 19 in southeastern Minas Gerais state, where thousands have been displaced.

Topics: Brazil rains

Related

Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again
World
Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again
Seven killed in Brazil after cliff collapses onto boats in lake
World
Seven killed in Brazil after cliff collapses onto boats in lake

Portugal’s Socialists win election marked by far right gains: exit polls

Portugal’s Socialists win election marked by far right gains: exit polls
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

Portugal’s Socialists win election marked by far right gains: exit polls

Portugal’s Socialists win election marked by far right gains: exit polls
  • At the Socialist party’s campaign headquarters, supporters stood up cheering as the projected results were published
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

LISBON: Portugal’s ruling Socialists won Sunday’s early election by a wide margin but may still fall short of an outright majority while the far right made huge gains, exit polls showed.
Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s party received between 37 percent and 42.5 percent of the vote, compared to between 27 percent to 35 percent for the main opposition center-right PSD, according to the polls for TV stations RTP, SIC and TVI.
That would give the Socialists 100 to 118 seats in the 230-seat parliament, up from 108 in the outgoing assembly.
A party needs at least 116 seats to have an absolute majority.
At the Socialist party’s campaign headquarters, supporters stood up cheering as the projected results were published.
Costa, 60, told state broadcaster RTP that while it was “not likely” that his party obtained an absolute majority, “there was clearly increased voting for the Socialist party.”
“This means the Portuguese want the Socialists to govern,” he added.
Costa had said during the campaign that he planned to govern alone if the Socialists failed to secure a majority, negotiating support from other parties for laws on a case-by-case basis.
A significant development was the rise of upstart far-right party Chega, which won up to 8.5 percent of the vote, which could make it the third-biggest party in the assembly with six to 14 seats.
The party has from just one lawmaker in the outgoing assembly and its rise mirrors gains for other populist far-right formations elsewhere in Europe.
“I think people understood our message,” Chega leader Andre Ventura, a former TV football commentator, told reporters.
The early election came as the nation of around 10 million people tries to boost its tourism-dependent economy which has been badly hit by the pandemic.
A stable government is needed for Portugal to make the most of a 16.6 billion euros ($18.7 billion) package of European Union recovery funds it is due to receive by 2026.
Costa has relied on two far-left parties — the left Bloc and the Communist Party — to underpin two minority Socialist governments since 2015.
But they turned against him in October and joined forces with the right to vote down his draft 2022 budget, prompting Sunday’s early election.
The two far-left parties were apparently punished by voters as both lost votes, according to the exit polls.
The Socialists had a comfortable lead when the election was called but the PSD managed to close the gap as the polls neared.
During the final week of the campaign Costa repeatedly warned that a PSD-led government would be a “hostage” to Chega, whose proposals include castrating sex offenders and tighter Covid-19 restrictions on the Roma community.
Rio had vowed not to include Chega in a government but has indicated he is willing to head a minority government propped up by support in parliament from the far right.
Catia Reis, a 39-year-old human resources manager, said she had voted for the Socialists because “stability is needed.”
“It is not the moment for a political change,” she added after casting her ballot at a Lisbon polling station.
While there is a “certain disenchantment” with the Socialists, most voters feel Costa has “more skills and experience to govern” than PSD leader Rui Rio, said University of Lisbon political scientist Marina Costa Lobo.
Under Costa’s watch, Portugal has rolled back austerity measures, maintained fiscal discipline and slashed unemployment to pre-pandemic levels.
The country also achieved the highest immunization rate against Covid-19 in Europe, with over 90 percent of its population fully vaccinated.
But the PSD’s Rio argues the economy should expand faster.
He had called for lower corporate taxes to spur growth.
Portugal’s Socialist party is faring better than its peers in many other European nations such as Greece and France where they have been virtually wiped off the map in recent years.

Topics: Portugal election Prime Minister Antonio Costa socialist party

Related

Portugal opens inquiry into Roman Abramovich’s citizenship
Sport
Portugal opens inquiry into Roman Abramovich’s citizenship
Portugal honors diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis
World
Portugal honors diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis

Rural Indian ‘aircraft’ library teaching children joy of reading

Rural Indian ‘aircraft’ library teaching children joy of reading
Updated 30 January 2022

Rural Indian ‘aircraft’ library teaching children joy of reading

Rural Indian ‘aircraft’ library teaching children joy of reading
Updated 30 January 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Schoolchildren in a small village in India’s Bihar state have discovered the joys of reading after their school principal designed and funded a school library.

The aircraft-shaped library in Sivaisinghpur is the first in the village and surrounding areas. The rural literacy rate in Bihar is only about 45 percent — among the lowest in India.

Children enter the library room by climbing a set of steps resembling an airstair.

Meghan Sahani, who for the past four years has served as the principal of the Sivaisinghpur Junior High School in Samastipur district, funded the library from his own pocket.

“The funding for education is very minimal in the state and it’s not easy to have a public-funded school library, so I took the initiative,” Sahani told Arab News. “I really felt that students in the village need exposure to good education and books, besides courses.”

“Education is key to changing lives in this rural area,” he said.

The father of four designed the library himself to attract children to reading. He wanted to connect the joy of learning with the excitement of boarding an aircraft to explore the world.

And that is what students say they feel when they enter the aircraft library’s “cockpit” and sit down with books across its port and starboard.

“The library opens a new world for me in this small village,” eighth grade student Anita Kumari told Arab News.

FASTFACTS

  • ‘Education key in changing lives,’ says school principal who designed, funded building.
  • Rural literacy rate in Bihar about 45 percent — among lowest in India.

Her classmate, Lovely Kumari, said that the library was “a space where the book is the only companion,” and where she can think about her future goals.

For another student, Adarsh Chouhan, the library is a place where he can focus on learning. “At home, you are disturbed and distracted,” he said. “The library provides private space and an opportunity to explore more.”

Opened on Jan. 10, the aircraft library now features a collection of 500 volumes. The number of available books is rapidly growing due to local donations, Sahani said.

“The library has created a buzz in the surrounding areas and has become a curiosity among students,” he added. “I am happy with this development.”

The district education department also supports the initiative, although it says it cannot help out due to funding constraints.

“We support the principal’s work and give our moral support to the initiative,” Madan Roy, district education officer, told Arab News. 

“Unfortunately, the government does not have funds for such a library, but we are happy that this one has come up.”

Topics: India reading

Related

India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani’s $75bn green plan
Business & Economy
India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani’s $75bn green plan
This collage of photos shows Sikka Khan, left, receiving a Pakistani visa in New Delhi on Jan. 28, and hugging his elder brother Sadiq Khan during their reunion at the visa-free Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on Jan. 10. (Supplied)
World
Indian man gets Pakistani visa after Arab News coverage

Philippines easing COVID-19 rules in capital region

Philippines easing COVID-19 rules in capital region
Updated 30 January 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines easing COVID-19 rules in capital region

Philippines easing COVID-19 rules in capital region
  • Policy barring unjabbed from public transport to be lifted
Updated 30 January 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is easing COVID-19 rules in Metro Manila from Feb. 1 amid a steady decline in infections, officials said on Sunday.

Restrictions in the National Capital Region — home to 13 million Filipinos — had been tightened in early January following the first case of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the country.

Presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles on Sunday announced that the COVID-19 alert for Metro Manila and seven other provinces will be lowered from level three to level two — the second lowest in the pandemic alert level system — from Tuesday.

Other areas where curbs will ease are Batanes, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal in Luzon, Bilirana and Southern Leyte in the Visayas, and Basilan in Mindanao.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force has placed the National Capital Region and seven other provinces under alert level two beginning Feb. 1,” Nograles said in a statement after the capital’s risk classification was lowered to “moderate.”

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano told reporters that the government decided to downgrade the alert level in Metro Manila because “the region’s COVID-19 situation was improving.”

He added: “We can see that COVID-19 cases are really going down. Now we can resume our economic activities.”

BACKGROUND

  • Restrictions in the National Capital Region — home to 13 million Filipinos — had been tightened in early January following the first case of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the country.
  • The COVID-19 alert for Metro Manila and seven other provinces will be lowered from level three to level two — the second lowest in the pandemic alert level system — from Tuesday.

Amid the easing of restrictions from Tuesday, the capital region will also lift its “no vaccination, no ride” policy that barred unvaccinated people from using public transport.

“Once we de-escalate to alert level two, the policy shall automatically be lifted,” Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran said in a press release.

The ban, which has been in place since mid-January, covered all domestic travel by land, air and sea.

Under alert level two, certain establishments and activities must follow a 50 percent maximum capacity rule indoors for fully vaccinated adults (and minors, even if unvaccinated), and a 70 percent guideline for outdoors.

In-person school classes and indoor entertainment, such as karaoke bars and amusement venues, are also allowed under the new guidelines.

Topics: Philippines COVID-19

Related

Philippines says to use supersonic anti-ship missiles in disputed South China Sea 
World
Philippines says to use supersonic anti-ship missiles in disputed South China Sea 
A resident receives a BioNtech Pfizer Covid-19 jab as a booster, at a vaccination center in Quezon city on January 27, 2022, amidst rising covid-19 infections in the capital driven by Omicron variant. (AFP)
World
Philippines reopening to vaccinated foreigners next month

Macron says need to ‘accelerate’ Iran nuclear talks

Macron says need to ‘accelerate’ Iran nuclear talks
Updated 30 January 2022
AFP

Macron says need to ‘accelerate’ Iran nuclear talks

Macron says need to ‘accelerate’ Iran nuclear talks
  • Macron stressed ‘the need for Iran to show a constructive approach and return to the complete application of its obligations’
  • Diplomats have been meeting in the Austrian capital in the search for a breakthrough to revive the 2015 deal involving Iran
Updated 30 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the “need to accelerate” efforts to achieve progress in the Iranian nuclear talks, during a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, aides said Sunday.
Macron’s call with Raisi on Saturday came a day after the EU mediator said the latest negotiating round in Vienna had been put on pause while calling for “political decisions” to break the deadlock.
Diplomats have been meeting in the Austrian capital in the search for a breakthrough to revive the 2015 deal involving Iran, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.
“The president has reiterated his conviction that a diplomatic solution is possible and imperative and stressed that any agreement will require clear and sufficient commitment from all the parties,” the French presidency said in a statement.
“Several months after negotiations resumed in Vienna, (Macron) insisted on the need to accelerate in order to quickly achieve tangible progress in this context,” it said.
During a “long exchange” with his Iranian counterpart, Macron stressed “the need for Iran to show a constructive approach and return to the complete application of its obligations.”
The Iranian presidency, in a brief statement after the call, said Tehran had proved its willingness and determination to reach a negotiated deal.
Western commitments to bring about a revival of the 2015 agreement needed to include a lifting of Western sanctions and a verification procedure for that process, it said.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Iran Ebrahim Raisi

Related

Delegations waiting for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA in Vienna, in December 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Iran nuclear talks pause as diplomats confer with capitals
Iran nuclear talks approaching dangerous impasse — UK’s Truss
Middle-East
Iran nuclear talks approaching dangerous impasse — UK’s Truss

Latest updates

North Korea says tested most powerful missile since 2017, took pictures from space
This combo picture taken on January 30, 2022 shows the test-fire of Hwasong 12-type ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile at an undisclosed location. (AFP)
‘Immune’ status required to use transport in Saudi Arabia
The new measures aim to create a safe transportation service environment in compliance with the recommendations of the authorities to obtain booster doses of the coronavirus disease vaccine. (Twitter: @TawakkalnaApp)
Torrential rains leave at least 18 dead in Brazil
Torrential rains leave at least 18 dead in Brazil
Portugal’s Socialists win election marked by far right gains: exit polls
Portugal’s Socialists win election marked by far right gains: exit polls
What We Are Eating Today: ROKA
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.