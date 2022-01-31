You are here

Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms

Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Image: Shutterstock
AP

Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
  Qatar is already producing at full capacity with much of its supply under contract to Asia
AP

President Joe Biden is hosting the ruling leader of Qatar at the White House on Monday as he looks for the gas-rich nation to step up once again to help the West as it faces the prospect of a European energy crunch if Russia invades Ukraine.


Qatar played a central role in aiding last summer’s US military evacuations of Afghan helpers and US citizen in Afghanistan, hosts the biggest American air base in the Middle East and served as a go-between with the Taliban for the last three US administrations as they tried to wind down America’s longest war.


Now, with some 100,000 Russian troops massed at the Ukraine border, experts say Qatar — the world’s second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, or LNG — is eager to help Biden again but might only be able to offer limited assistance if Russia further disrupts the flow of energy supplies to Europe.


“Qatar sees this as an opportunity to further improve its relationship with the US after Afghanistan,’” said Yesar Al-Maleki, an energy economist at the Middle East Institute in Washington. “But it is going to be very hard to do because there isn’t excess supply.”


Qatar is already producing at full capacity with much of its supply under contract to Asia. Even if some Pacific allies of the US — including India, Japan and South Korea — are persuaded to divert some LNG orders it has contracted to Europe, it will only have a small impact in softening the blow, according to energy analysts.


The White House said that Biden and Qatar’s ruling emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, would also use Monday’s meeting to discuss Middle East security and the situation in Afghanistan, where humanitarian conditions have deteriorated in the aftermath of last year’s US military withdrawal and Taliban takeover. The leaders are also expected to discuss the status of US efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.


But efforts to draw contingency plans should Russia move to cut Europe from gas supplies is perhaps the most pressing matter on their agenda.


Natural gas future prices surged last week amid growing market fears a potential conflict could disrupt Russian exports transiting through Ukraine to Europe.

The crunch has been worsened by Russia, which typically supplies about 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas supply, reducing its exports by about 25 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 despite high worldwide prices.


Any Russian invasion into Ukraine would almost surely trigger economic sanctions from the US and its European allies.

That could lead to oil and gas shortages around the world and, most likely, higher energy prices that could send tremors through the global economy.


Biden administration officials said the two leaders will discuss the Ukraine situation but declined to comment on what, if any, commitment the president may ask of al Thani in addressing the mounting European energy crisis.


Russia has repeatedly said it has no intention of invading Ukraine even as the Biden administration has warned that military action could be “imminent.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed concerns that Russia could cut off European gas supplies as “fake hysteria.”


Biden administration officials heaped praise on Qatar for assisting the US military evacuation of thousands of US citizens and Afghans during the chaotic ending to the American war with the Taliban.

Qatar continues to operate passenger flights for those fleeing Afghanistan and has served as a way station for the US as it processes visas for thousands of people fleeing Taliban control. Qatar’s ambassador in Kabul even personally escorted convoys of evacuees to the airport to help ensure their safe passage.


Biden, according to the White House, told al Thani in a private phone call last year that the Afghanistan evacuation “would not have been possible without the early support from Qatar to facilitate the transfer of thousands of people daily.”


“Many countries have stepped up to help the evacuation and relocation efforts in Afghanistan, but no country has done more than Qatar,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a September visit to Doha.

Blinken spoke last week with Qatari Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about the Russian troop buildup, according to the State Department.


The relationship is improved after difficulties with President Donald Trump.

The Republican supported a blockade launched in 2017 against Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.


Trump also publicly accused Qatar of being “a very high level” funder of terrorism but later reversed his position on the blockade.

Saudi Arabia and other neighbors have accused Qatar of tolerating or even encouraging support for extremist groups, including Al-Qaeda’s Syria branch, the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.


The White House is anticipating that al Thani may request in his conversations with administration officials that Biden, a Democrat, approve a $500 million sale of M-9 Reaper drones.

The request has been languishing since 2020, when Trump was still in office.


The Biden administration says the still developing contingency plan won’t just lean on “one or two” suppliers. Instead, the effort would require “rather smaller volumes from a multitude of sources” to make up for a Russian cutoff, according to a senior Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.


Suppliers in Australia — the world’s biggest LNG supplier — as well as Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and the United States are among those that Biden administration officials have looked to assist if needed.


Biden and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a joint statement Friday said that they were working to ensure “sufficient, and timely supply of natural gas to the EU from diverse sources across the globe to avoid supply shocks” as they build contingency plans.


Craig Pirrong, a professor of finance and energy markets at the University of Houston, noted Qatar’s and the United States’ LNG export facilities, which turn gas into liquid form so it can be transported over long distances, have been running near capacity for months as economies have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and demand has picked up.


The world’s big suppliers could potentially eke out marginal additional supply if natural gas prices spike even higher, but analysts said a market squeeze could prove unavoidable.


“The market is going to allocate the gas to where the demand is high,” Pirrong said. “Supplies that would have otherwise gone to Asia will go to Europe, and that will cushion some of the impact in Europe.

But it’s just not going to replace that much lost supply if the Russians cut off the gas.”

Tech founders to raise $200m amid hunt for potential African unicorns

Tech founders to raise $200m amid hunt for potential African unicorns
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Tech founders to raise $200m amid hunt for potential African unicorns

Tech founders to raise $200m amid hunt for potential African unicorns
  • The fund has a list of around 400 possibilities concentrated in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The founders of leading tech firms including Klarna, Skype, and Delivery Hero have commenced a $200 million venture capital fund to source potential tech 'unicorns' in Africa.

Initiated by Swedish Norrsken Foundation, the fund aims to raise $2 billion through engaging venture capital firms to co-invest in start-ups that could reach a valuation of over $1 billion — the criteria for being dubbed a 'unicorn', according to the Financial Times.

A first close of $110 million is to be announced on Monday.

The fund has a list of around 400 possibilities concentrated in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria which it is considering as initial investments.

Around 30 unicorn executives will dedicate $65 million to the new fund which will be managed from several locations including Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos, and Nairobi.

The fund targets those places with expected greatest impact and consequently top financial returns.

It will tackle sectors such health care, fintech, and many others.

“We want to help the best African entrepreneurs. We want to extend the network that the rest of the world has access to, but Africa does not,” the Financial times reported, citing Hans Otterling, partner at venture capital firm Northzone which is backing the fund.

World’s largest sovereign wealth fund chief cautions low returns amid lingering inflation

World’s largest sovereign wealth fund chief cautions low returns amid lingering inflation
Updated 39 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

World’s largest sovereign wealth fund chief cautions low returns amid lingering inflation

World’s largest sovereign wealth fund chief cautions low returns amid lingering inflation
Updated 39 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The head of the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund has warned that rising inflation will hit investors’ returns for years.

Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway’s $1.3 trillion oil fund, believes that increased prices across a number of sectors are here to stay, even when the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic fades.

His comments come as consumer inflation prices in large industrial economies are running at their highest level for over 20 years, with the US seeing price growth hit 7 percent in December as opposed to the 0.1 percent experienced in May 2020.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Tangen said: “We will have much tougher times ahead . . . with extremely low interest rates and a very high stock market, and with increasing — and in some places, accelerating — inflation, we could see a long period of time with low returns.”

Global investment management firm, AQR Capital Management projected that a typical portfolio of 60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds will generate returns of just 2 percent annually over the next few years as opposed to the average 5 percent received over the past 10 years or so.

That said, despite recording a 14.5 percent increase in terms of returns last year, the oil fund might hit low returns soon.

 

 

Spain’s Mecalux eyes $2.2bn valuation in April IPO, Cinco Dias says

Spain’s Mecalux eyes $2.2bn valuation in April IPO, Cinco Dias says
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 31 January 2022
Reuters

Spain’s Mecalux eyes $2.2bn valuation in April IPO, Cinco Dias says

Spain’s Mecalux eyes $2.2bn valuation in April IPO, Cinco Dias says
Updated 31 January 2022
Reuters

Spanish storage management company Mecalux is planning to list its shares in Madrid in an operation that would value the whole company at 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion), newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday, citing unidentified financial sources.


Shareholders of privately held Mecalux, which was previously publicly held until 2010, would float about 30 percent of the company’s shares in April, Cinco Dias reported.


Companies offering and organizing storage have become a crucial part of global supply chains with the boom in e-commerce.

Mecalux operates in several countries in Europe and Latin America and in the US.


A Mecalux spokesperson didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.


Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs are advising Mecalux, Cinco Dias said.


Caixabank declined to comment. The other banks did not respond to requests for comment.

US Blackstone raises $11bn for second Asia fund round

US Blackstone raises $11bn for second Asia fund round
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 31 January 2022
ARAB NEWS 

US Blackstone raises $11bn for second Asia fund round

US Blackstone raises $11bn for second Asia fund round
Updated 31 January 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: American alternative investment management corporation Blackstone Inc. has raised $11 billion worth of capital to acquire firms residing in Asia as part of its second private equity fund for the region.

This figure represents a 300 percent increase when compared to the first pool of investments raised back in 2018, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes despite inflation risks and geopolitical tensions.

Unlike the first funding round which was heavily India focused, the second round will cover a combination of investments across Asia-Pacific, Bloomberg reported, citing Amit Dixit, the Asia head of private equity.

Enticed by steady returns, geographical diversification, and a focus on environment and social governance, roughly all investors who participated in the first funding round joined the second one as well.

The investment will tackle various industries across Asia such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and many more.

Headquartered in New York, Blackstone has invested an accumulated $20 billion in the continent since 2018.

Arabian Centers unit to establish $14.7m microlender

Arabian Centers unit to establish $14.7m microlender
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

Arabian Centers unit to establish $14.7m microlender

Arabian Centers unit to establish $14.7m microlender
  • The new unit will leverage the latest technology to offer microfinance solutions and products across 23 centers in 11 Saudi cities
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A unit owned by Saudi retail operator Arabian Centres is establishing a digital consumer microfinance company.

According to a bourse filing, FAS Labs Limited Co. has obtained preliminary approval from the central bank to create the SR55 million ($14.65 million) company called FAS Finance. 

The new unit will leverage the latest technology to offer microfinance solutions and products across 23 centers in 11 Saudi cities, parent company Arabian Centers said. 

It can only start providing financial services once full incorporation is complete, the operator added.  

The Shariah-compliant company will be fully owned by FAS Labs and regulated by the Finance Companies Control Law and its implementing regulations.

The move comes as Arabian Centres aims diversify its income sources and enhance profitability.

FAS Labs, equally owned by Arabian Centres and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair, has been recently established to manage joint digital projects for the retail giants.

