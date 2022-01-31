You are here

Lebanon busts suspected Israeli 'spy networks'

Lebanon busts suspected Israeli ‘spy networks’
The operation was carried out by the country’s Internal Security Forces. (@LebISF)
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

Lebanon busts suspected Israeli ‘spy networks’

Lebanon busts suspected Israeli ‘spy networks’
  • Mikati said arrests had helped stop “efforts to tamper with security and sabotage the stability of the country”
  • Al-Akhbar: ISF’s intelligence unit started crackdown four weeks ago and had so far detained around 20 people
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon said Monday it had busted at least 17 suspected Israeli spy networks, in one of the largest nationwide crackdowns in recent years.
Interior minister Bassam Mawlawi informed cabinet that security forces had “clamped down on 17 spy networks working for Israel,” acting information minister Abbas Halabi said after the meeting.
Neighbouring Lebanon and Israel remain in an official state of war.
Halabi said the rings operated both “locally and regionally,” without elaborating.
He also did not specify how many people were arrested as part of the operation, which was carried out by the country’s Internal Security Forces (ISF).
Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the arrests had helped stop “efforts to tamper with security and sabotage the stability of the country,” according to a cabinet statement read by Halabi.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri praised the operation as “unique achievement.”
Al-Akhbar, a newspaper supportive of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement, reported the busts on Monday, calling it the largest operation against suspected Israeli agents in the country for 13 years.
It said that the ISF’s intelligence unit started the crackdown four weeks ago and had so far detained around 20 people, including Lebanese, Palestinian and Syrian nationals — some of whom were later released.
The Al-Akhbar report claimed that at least 12 of the suspects in detention were aware they working for Israel, while the rest believed they were providing information for global companies or non profit organizations.
Israel and the Shiite movement Hezbollah fought a 33-day war in Lebanon in 2006.
Between April 2009 and 2014, Lebanese authorities detained more than 100 people accused of spying for Israel, most of them members of the military or telecom employees. The rate of arrests, however, had declined in recent years.

Topics: Lebanon Israeli spy networks

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants believes the country’s response to the Kuwaiti initiative proposing confidence-building measures to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states had a “positive impact” during Sunday’s Arab League consultative meeting in Kuwait.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib attended Sunday’s meeting, at which Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah once again stressed his country’s “keenness to maintain Lebanon's stability and the welfare of its people.”

He noted that Kuwait will keep trying to mend the relationship, adding: “The concerned authorities in Kuwait and the Gulf countries will discuss the Lebanese response to decide on the next steps with Lebanon.”

The Lebanese response stressed Beirut’s commitment to respect all international resolutions in a manner that guarantees domestic peace and stability, and the government’s commitment, in word and deed, to the policy of neutrality, so the country is not turned into a platform for attacks against Arab countries.

The response did not mention specific international resolutions or steps to implement them, such as UN Security Council resolution 1559 — which was adopted in 2004 and calls for the disarmament of armed militias in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and several other Gulf countries cut diplomatic ties with Lebanon in October 2021 after Information Minister George Kordahi offended the Kingdom.

Kordahi then resigned in November in an attempt to ease the situation, but the crisis persisted amid hostility from Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Cabinet resumed discussions for the 2022 budget on Monday, while a speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, scheduled for Monday, was postponed.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced Lebanon’s support for the UAE “against attempts to target Arab legitimacy, which we are keen to preserve and strengthen,” adding: “We have been, and will remain, unified in the fight against harm and evil of all kinds.”

Mawlawi also briefed the Cabinet on busting 17 spy networks in Lebanon, allegedly working for Israel.

The Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces was able to uncover the networks, arresting at least 10 suspects.

A security source stated: “Over a month ago, specifically after the bombing that shook the Burj Al-Shemali Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre, southern Lebanon, the branch obtained information about a person close to Hamas being linked to the bombing.

“The Information Branch was able to uncover multiple unconnected networks after monitoring the suspect’s movement and communications,” said the source, adding that a number of suspects were arrested and were currently under investigation.

Two suspects are allegedly from the city of Sidon, with another employed at a commercial center in the city of Tyre. Other suspects live inside and around Sidon.

One was arrested in Tyre, and his house and the house of another suspected agent were raided simultaneously. Large quantities of gift boxes, perfumes and computers were confiscated.

The spy networks are thought to be distributed throughout Lebanon and include agents from different sects, initial investigations reportedly revealed.

These agents were apparently recruited through social media, with most unaware that they were working for Israel, while others knew and were asked to buy burner phones.

On Monday, President Michel Aoun asked the foreign minister to file a complaint in the UN Security Council against Israel for “using Lebanon’s airspace” to attack Syria, with the Cabinet condemning the “Israeli breach that took place at 3 a.m., when Israeli planes bombed the Syrian territory from the airspace of Riyaq in the Bekaa.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported “human losses resulting from the Israeli bombardment, which targeted Hezbollah sites and warehouses, northeast of Damascus.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Kuwait

Israeli president meets UAE vice president on first official visit

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog. (WAM)
UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog. (WAM)
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

Israeli president meets UAE vice president on first official visit

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog. (WAM)
  • Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.
Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Herzog, who is on his first official visit to the UAE, and the two sides discussed the future of economic, commercial and investment cooperation.
They also held talks on raising the level of scientific and technological cooperation and other paths that supported the future of development, as well as various regional and international developments, issues of common concern, and international efforts to accelerate the pace of global recovery.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Israel’s participation in the expo, along with more than 190 countries, opened several areas for cooperation as “the mega global event seeks to shape a better future for humanity based on peaceful coexistence and sharing of expertise and resources.”
Herzog and his wife Michal visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi as part of his official visit.

Mohammed Al-Khajja, the UAE’s ambassador to Israel, and Amir Hayek, Israeli ambassador to the UAE, and several senior Israeli officials accompanied Herzog.
Dr. Yousif Al-Obaidli, director-general of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, accompanied the president and his accompanying delegation on a tour of the mosque’s halls and external corridors.
They were briefed by one of the center’s cultural tour specialists about the mosque’s message “that underscores notions of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to cultures, emanating from the nation’s late founder’s rich legacy,” according to a statement on WAM.
They also learned about the mosque’s history, components, and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture.

The Israeli leader was presented with two of the center’s publications at the end of the visit.
One was “Spaces of Light” and showcases the winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” photography award, which is held annually by the center in celebration of the aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque.
The other was “Houses of God” and is about places of worship in Islamic history, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Topics: UAE Israel Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Isaac Herzog Expo 2020 Dubai Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre

UAE foreign minister discusses strategic partnership with British MP

UAE foreign minister discusses strategic partnership with British MP
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

UAE foreign minister discusses strategic partnership with British MP

UAE foreign minister discusses strategic partnership with British MP
  • Cleverly expressed his strong condemnation of Houthi attacks on civil areas and facilities in the UAE
  • British minister also visited the UK’s pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 during his visit to the UAE
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE’s foreign minister received the British minister for Middle East and North Africa in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Emirates News Agency reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and James Cleverly discussed the strategic partnership between their countries, issues of mutual interest, and the latest developments in the region so as to enhance its security and stability.

Cleverly expressed his strong condemnation of the Houthi militia's terrorist attacks on civil areas and facilities in the UAE.

The minister also stressed the significance of working to boost security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Cleverly’s visit and emphasised the solid and strategic relations between the UAE and the UK, which are based on a long history of fruitful work, joint coordination, and keenness to promote security and stability in the region.

The minister for Middle East and North Africa also visited the UK’s pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 during his visit to the UAE.

“It showcases the creativity and innovation that global Britain offers. (It also writes poetry using artificial intelligence!)” Cleverly posted on Twitter.

Earlier, the British minister discussed joint work to tackle illicit financial flows with Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al-Sayegh.

He also reaffirmed UK commitment to regional security during a meeting with Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President.

James Cleverly meets Anwar Gargash in the UAE. (@JamesCleverly)
Topics: UK UAE Dubai expo 2020 James Cleverly

Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally

Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally
Updated 58 min ago
Reuters

Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally

Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally
Updated 58 min ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden promised Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, on Monday that he will soon designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, granting special status to a key friend in a turbulent region.
During a meeting in the Oval Office, Biden said he planned to notify the US Congress soon of the designation, which is granted by the US to close, non-NATO allies that have strategic working relationships with the US military.
“Qatar is a good friend and reliable and capable partner. And I’m notifying Congress that I will designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally to reflect the importance of our relationship. I think it’s long overdue,” Biden told reporters with the emir sitting at his side.
Qatar is the world’s largest supplier of liquefied natural gas and may divert supplies to Europe if the Ukraine conflict disrupts Russian gas deliveries to the continent.
Biden’s agenda for the Oval Office also included the Iran nuclear talks and relations with Afghanistan, where Washington’s interests are now represented by the small Gulf country.
Tamim was also meeting separately with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and discussing arms sales and other military issues with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, an official told reporters.
Biden said he and the emir had a lot on their agenda on Monday including strengthening commercial and investment cooperation.
He hailed a new deal that Qatar Airways Group signed with Boeing that he said will create “tens of thousands of good-paying jobs.’
Boeing Co. secured a launch order from Qatar Airways for a new freighter version of its 777X passenger jet and a provisional order for 737 MAX jets in a Washington ceremony on Monday.
Biden said the UAE defeated a ballistic missile attack launched by the Houthis from Yemen on Sunday. “We’ve been in daily contact with UAE to address those threats,” he said.
He said he had directed the Pentagon’s Austin to do everything he could to communicate the support of the US for the UAE, Saudi Arabia and throughout the Gulf region.

Topics: Qatar United States Joe Biden Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Palestinians raise funds for Syrians living in tents

Palestinians raise funds for Syrians living in tents
Updated 31 January 2022
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinians raise funds for Syrians living in tents

Palestinians raise funds for Syrians living in tents
  • Video of 11-year-old Zeina, who lost her parents in war, moved Nazareth activist
Updated 31 January 2022
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: A crowdfunding campaign initiated by Palestinian activist Ibrahim Khalil from Nazareth has raised enough money to build hundreds of houses for internally displaced Syrian refugees.

The success of the campaign was due to its use of technology and social media, showing real-time proof that the funds were reaching their targets, and also appears to have been the fact that it touched a nerve with Palestinians who had suffered in tents for years.

Every contribution was publicly listed on social media, and contributors were able to follow the money until it reached the target group.

The campaign, which called for exchanging “tents with houses,” initially attracted support from Palestinians in the West Bank as well as Palestinian citizens of Israel.

The Palestinian Shufat refugee camp outside the old city of Jerusalem donated $300,000.

The following day another Jerusalem neighborhood, Sur Baher, made a substantial contribution and from there the hashtag “houses instead of tents” went viral.

Khalil said the idea had started a month earlier when collecting donations for heaters, according to media reports.

"We began with a specific campaign to purchase and deliver 55 gas heaters,” Khalil said, adding he made sure that the targeted families in the Turki On refugee camp received the heaters and were filmed keeping warm with the new contributions.

But it was a video of Zeina, an 11-year-old Syrian refugee who was living with her grandparents in a tent in northern Syria after both of her parents were killed, that touched an emotional nerve with the activist.

“When I saw Zeina saying she wishes they could live in a house instead of a tent, I remembered how the Syrian people had given support to Palestinian refugees and I decided to move to a much bigger fundraising goal,” said Khalil.

His strategy was to build 273 homes for the Syrian refugees in the north of their country.

“I wanted the fundraising campaign to be specific and tangible. I suggested that anyone who wanted to contribute must contribute something specific. Either an entire house or a bulk number of heaters for the camp.”

Within a few hours, Khalil was able to raise enough money to build 55 homes and a single contributor agreed to provide heaters to 250 families.

Money was passed through well-known and established charities.

Hamada Hamada, a Palestinian activist in Gaza, told Arab News that genuine contributors were often those with the least.

“Never expect money to come from the rich. The poor who have endured and suffered are often the first to contribute as much as they can to help the needy. Palestinians who lived in tents as a result of the 1948 Nakba (The Catastrophe) know very well what it means to live in a tent during the cold months and it is no surprise that they were among the first to contribute to this needy project.”

Lina Shkeir, who works with the Hathi Hayati voluntary group in Jordan, told Arab News that she had been working for some time to try and build 200 homes in the north Syrian area.

“We have already raised enough money to build 50 homes in the village of Al-Hayat and our target is to be able to build 200 homes in that village,” Shkeir said, adding that each home cost $2,200.

Contributions initially begun by Khalil reached $3 million.

In addition to covering the cost of 273 homes in the Turki On camp, another 275 in the Wadi Al-Akhdar refugee camp was covered by the added contributions, he said.

The campaign attracted media and other philanthropic attention precisely because grassroots crowdfunding came from Palestinians who were themselves suffering.

A report from US charity World Vision said 6.8 million Syrians were refugees and asylum seekers, and that another 6.7 million people were displaced within Syria.

“This means 13.5 million Syrians in total are forcibly displaced, more than half of the country’s population. Nearly 11.1 million people in Syria need humanitarian assistance,” it said in its most recent report.

Most of the refugees in the north of Syria had been living in the Idlib area before having to leave due to fighting.

The refugee camps in the area closest to Turkey are under the control of the Syrian opposition.

Topics: Palestinians Syrian refugees

