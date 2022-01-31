You are here

Saudi, Omani interior ministers inspect Empty Quarter border crossing

Saudi, Omani interior ministers inspect Empty Quarter border crossing. (SPA)
Saudi, Omani interior ministers inspect Empty Quarter border crossing. (SPA)
Saudi, Omani interior ministers inspect Empty Quarter border crossing. (SPA)
Saudi, Omani interior ministers inspect Empty Quarter border crossing
Saudi, Omani interior ministers inspect Empty Quarter border crossing. (SPA)
Saudi, Omani interior ministers inspect Empty Quarter border crossing
Saudi, Omani interior ministers inspect Empty Quarter border crossing. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Omani interior ministers inspect Empty Quarter border crossing

Saudi, Omani interior ministers inspect Empty Quarter border crossing. (SPA)
  • During the inspection tour, the ministers unveiled two commemorative plaques before inspecting the service facilities at the border crossing
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi on Monday inspected the Empty Quarter border crossing between the two countries, which was inaugurated during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Omani minister of defense last December.
During the inspection tour, the ministers unveiled two commemorative plaques before inspecting the service facilities at the border crossing. They were briefed on procedures and the working mechanism.
The ministers watched a presentation on the projects implemented by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at the crossing.
The Saudi minister was accompanied on his visit by the governor of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Eng. Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Falih, the ministry’s undersecretary for civil affairs, Director General of Passports Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya and other senior officials.

 

Topics: Saudi and Omani border crossing Empty Quarter

Sky Loop sends Riyadh adrenaline junkies on a roll

Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
Updated 31 January 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Sky Loop sends Riyadh adrenaline junkies on a roll

Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
  • World’s longest mobile roller coaster launched at the theme park on Wednesday
  • It was an awesome ride. It accelerated my adrenaline and it gave me the level of scare that I was looking for
Updated 31 January 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Riyadh adrenaline junkies can now enjoy a thrilling new amusement ride at Winter Wonderland.

“Sky Loop”, the world’s longest mobile roller coaster, launched at the theme park on Wednesday.
With a height of 52 m and a speed of 110 kph, the roller coaster consists of a group of carts moving along a spiral track, through a sharp ascension and crazy overturns.
Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the “Cobra Roll.”
Ali Al-Mezhar, a 25-year-old Saudi civil engineer, said the Sky Loop’s speed thrilled him the most.

SPEEDREAD

• With a height of 52 m and a speed of 110 kph, the roller coaster consists of a group of carts moving along a spiral track, through a sharp ascension and crazy overturns.

• The Riyadh Season has been one the most prominent entertainment destinations in the Kingdom since its launch in 2021 under the slogan ‘Imagine More.’

“I asked: ‘What is this amazing speed?’ My friend, who is a mechanical engineer and rode with me, said that the propulsion system used in this roller coaster is similar to the propulsion system in jet planes,” Al-Mezhar told Arab News.
“No wonder that when we boarded the ride, they put on protective glasses. Of course, it is recommended to ride on an empty stomach to avoid vomiting,” he added.
Rawan Al-Daur, a Riyadh-based diabetic educator, describes herself as a daring thrill-seeker, and said the Sky Loop was nothing like the roller coasters she has enjoyed in the past.
“It was such an awesome ride. It accelerated my adrenaline and it gave me the level of scare that I was looking for, it was the scariest ride I’ve ever been on,” she said.
“I went on all the scary rides the other day at Winter Wonderland to mentally prepare myself for skydiving. Sky Loop’s thrill is on a whole other level, unlike the roller coasters I tried in the past,” she added.
Bassam Al-Qahtani, a Saudi network and communications engineer, had always wanted to ride a roller coaster with Sky Loop’s thrill factor.
“The roller coaster was so exciting, and I’ve been craving this level of fear in roller coasters. It is indescribable; from the moment I reached the peak and I saw the world shrink from way up high,” Al-Qahtani told Arab News.
Abdullah Al-Aqeel, a 31-year-old Saudi engineer, applauded the high-quality development of the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, adding that he enjoyed seeing Riyadh’s famous landmarks from the peak of the roller coaster.
“It was such an enjoyable experience in all aspects. What makes it really special is its placement in the theme park; you can see all the city’s landmarks, in particular, the King Abdullah Financial District and King Fahd Road,” he said.
In its first 100 days, Riyadh Season attracted 10 million visitors and 1 million tourists to its sites and events.
Turki Al-Sheikh, president of the General Entertainment Authority, tweeted about the number of visitors on Saturday: “With the support, guidance, and planning of the Crown Prince, #RiyadhSeason exceeds 10 million visitors and a million tourists in 100 days.”
The Riyadh Season has been one the most prominent entertainment destinations in the Kingdom since its launch in 2021 under the slogan “Imagine More.”
Its activities are being held on an area of 5.4 million sq m, and it consists of 14 recreational areas distributed throughout the capital: Boulevard Riyadh City, Via Riyadh, Combat Field, Al-Athriyah, Riyadh Oasis, The Groves, Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Riyadh Front, Al-Murabba, Riyadh Pulse, Riyadh Safari, Al-Salam Tree, Khalouha and Zaman Village.

Topics: Sky loop

Saudi Arabia donates $30m for protection of international cultural heritage

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan attends the ALIPH Foundation’s second donors’ conference in Paris. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan attends the ALIPH Foundation’s second donors’ conference in Paris. (SPA)
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia donates $30m for protection of international cultural heritage

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan attends the ALIPH Foundation’s second donors’ conference in Paris. (SPA)
  • The gift was announced during the second donors’ conference for the ALIPH Foundation in Paris
  • Meanwhile the Saudi culture minister and the French foreign minister chaired the first Franco-Saudi committee meeting
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi authorities on Monday announced a donation of $30 million to support the work of the ALIPH Foundation, the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Kingdom’s minister of culture, made the announcement during the foundation’s second donors’ conference, which took place in Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The prince expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by ALIPH’s board of directors to protect cultural heritage that is under threat from conflicts. He said culture is a key aspect of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan, and that his country takes an active role in protecting cultural heritage from a variety of threats and reducing the risk factors that can lead to its neglect and destruction.
“We are also working on initiatives that enhance protection of the heritage and culture of our rich and diverse country and the world at large: training specialists, empowering and supporting professional networks in the field of heritage, and establishing important international links to enable and coordinate joint efforts,” Prince Badr said.

The Kingdom shone a spotlight on culture during its presidency of the G20 in 2020 to highlight the role that the preservation of heritage can play in comprehensive and sustainable development, he added, and was elected by UNESCO to be vice-chair of World Heritage Committee for 2021 to 2023.
“Our collective efforts are crucial to strengthening the roles of cultural heritage as an essential contributor to peace-building, promoting social cohesion, and providing a deeper understanding of our memory and cultural diversity,” the prince said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said: “ALIPH Foundation is a collective response to the destructive madness which, in Iraq as elsewhere in the world, threatened to carry away the works which bind generations, testify to the diversity of societies and invite dialogue between peoples and religions.”

Prince Badr also held separate talks with Director of the Louvre Museums Laurence des Cars, Chairman of the ALIPH Foundation Thomas Kaplan, and Omani Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salim Al-Mahrooqi, on the sidelines of the conference.

Meanwhile, Prince Badr, who is also governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, and Le Drian chaired the first Franco-Saudi committee meeting to discuss the development of heritage in the governorate.
“AlUla’s unique place in the (Franco-Saudi) partnership continues to develop across cultural, environmental, tourist, human and economic development sectors,” the commission said.
“Through Franco-Saudi collaboration in a three-year archaeological program, nearly 120 researchers and archaeologists have been to AlUla, re-affirming its attraction as a leading center of archaeological activity.”
Prince Badr and Le Drian signed an agreement on Dec. 4 to launch “Villa Hegra” in AlUla, which will bring the “French Villa” model to the Middle East through a unique combination of cultural, artistic, educational, culinary and community exchange and knowledge transfer.

The two sides will also collaborate on art residency programs and the exclusive Ferrandi-AlUla International College of Tourism and Hospitality, along with community activities, local artisanal craft workshops and intellectual discourse.
“The Saudi-French partnership, with the collaboration of the Royal Commission for AlUla and the French Agency for AlUla Development, has been a successful model for nearly four years. And the best is yet to come,” Prince Badr said in a message posted on Twitter.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Jean-Yves Le Drian Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan ALIPH Foundation Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) French Agency for AlUla Development AlUla

US Mission exempts Saudis above 50 from visa interview

A Saudia airlines crew arrives at the international arrivals hall at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. (AFP file photo)
A Saudia airlines crew arrives at the international arrivals hall at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. (AFP file photo)
Updated 01 February 2022
Rashid Hassan

US Mission exempts Saudis above 50 from visa interview

A Saudia airlines crew arrives at the international arrivals hall at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. (AFP file photo)
  • Easing of movement between countries indicator of ‘special ties,’ says expert
  • The decision ‘will make it easier to get a US tourist visa for those qualifying for such an exemption’
Updated 01 February 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: US diplomatic missions have exempted Saudi nationals aged 50 years or older from attending personal interviews to obtain US tourist visas.

“The US Embassy and Consulats General are happy to announce those interview waivers are now available for Saudi citizens at least 50 years old renewing a tourist visa,” the US Embassy in Riyadh tweeted on Monday.

Sharing more details, the US mission said that applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for visa renewal by mail: Applicants must be Saudi citizens and at least 50 years old, reside in Saudi Arabia, have no arrest or conviction record, and no prior deportation from, or denial of entry into, the US.

All sections of the DS-160 online application must also be answered completely and accurately.

Visa renewal by mail can take up to 2 weeks.

The American mission’s decision will make it easier for eligible Saudis to enter the US. (SPA)

B1/B2 visa criteria includes: The applicant is applying to renew a prior five-year B1/B2 visa that has not expired for more than 12 months, and the applicant has never been refused a US visa after the expiration of the last issued B1/B2 visa.

The mission clarified that the applicant should only submit the documents requested by the US Embassy or the Consulate General.

This includes a copy of the interview waiver confirmation letter, the DS-160 application confirmation page for each applicant, one colored photograph (51 millimeters x 51 millimeters) taken within the last six months against a white background, which must show the full face, neck, and shoulders of the applicant in frontal view with a neutral expression and no eyeglasses, current passport and passport with the most recent US visa, and copy of visa application fee receipt.

The applicant should not submit bank statements, HR letters, travel reservations or any other unnecessary documents. If additional information is required, the US Embassy or Consulate General will contact the applicant.

Welcoming the announcement, Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, a professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “This waiver announced by the US Embassy will promote Saudi-US relations and make it easier for eligible Saudis to enter the US. It is an indicator of the special and good Saudi-US relations. It will also make it easier to get a US tourist visa for those qualifying for such an exemption.”

Topics: US visa Saudi nationals US embassy in Saudi Arabia

Sanad launches Saudi childhood cancer awareness month

Approximately 1,070 children are diagnosed with cancer annually in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
Approximately 1,070 children are diagnosed with cancer annually in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
Updated 01 February 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Sanad launches Saudi childhood cancer awareness month

Approximately 1,070 children are diagnosed with cancer annually in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
  • Sanad Charitable Association is keen to expand the activities of the campaign to reach all segments of society, including government and private agencies, hospitals, commercial centers, and even restaurants and cafes
Updated 01 February 2022
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Sanad Charitable Association is raising awareness of childhood cancer through its February campaign launching tomorrow under the slogan “Sanad for Our Children.”

More than 60 government bodies and private entities are set to take part over the course of the month.

In cooperation with the private sector in the city of Riyadh and the Eastern region, the month-long campaign aims to create public awareness of childhood cancer and the various methods to support children with the disease and their families.

Sanad is a nonprofit children’s cancer support association which aims to support children’s cancer centers in Saudi Arabia with educational programs and financial resources, to provide social and housing services to patients and their families.

According to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, the disease affects about 1,070 children annually in the Kingdom.

Medical oncology specialist Dr. Ali Al-Bayer told Arab News: “Cancer in children is quite different from that of adults in terms of detection and the need to adapt to a new lifestyle.”

He added: “Awareness of childhood cancer targets the families of those brave children, and informs them about how they can detect the symptoms or onset of the disease.”

Al-Bayer said that most cancer detected in childhood manifests congenitally and that leukemia, cancer of the blood, is the most diagnosed form of cancer in children.

Sanad Charitable Association is keen to expand the activities of the campaign to reach all segments of society, including government and private agencies, hospitals, commercial centers, and even restaurants and cafes.

Director-General of Sanad Reem Al-Hejailan said that the campaign will include activities organized by the association for inpatients in oncology centers, and external activities for children recovering from cancer.

She added that Sanad organizes an annual blood donation campaign for the benefit of children’s tumor centers in cooperation with King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center.

Al-Hejailan said that awareness campaigns would be held in universities, commercial centers and business gatherings, to promote the services and programs of the association and spread a culture of volunteerism and assistance during February.

As a global collaborative initiative, Feb. 15 each year marks International Childhood Cancer Day, which aims to promote a better understanding of how to change the lives of children cancer patients and their families, and how to resolve inequity in cancer care.

On the day, Riyadh will use skyline lighting to show the international symbol for childhood cancer awareness, the golden ribbon.

Topics: Sanad Charitable Association

Saudi Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney

Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)
Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)
Updated 31 January 2022
SPA

Saudi Justice Ministry's portal reissues powers of attorney

Justice Ministry’s portal reissues powers of attorney. (SPA)
  • This step is part of the ministry’s efforts to digitize notarial services to streamline procedures
Updated 31 January 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has launched an e-service enabling beneficiaries to reissue a previous e-power of attorney by copying the same terms or parties.
“The e-service aims to fast-track the process, save time and effort, and improve client satisfaction,” the ministry said.
Beneficiaries can use the service by logging into the Najiz.sa portal, selecting “Issue e-power of attorney,” then “Copy previous power of attorney,” and entering the number of the previous power of attorney and the ID number of one of the parties. This step is part of the ministry’s efforts to digitize notarial services to streamline procedures.
Earlier in January, the ministry said its Notarial Central Support Unit had verified and certified over 1.2 million applications since Oct. 2020. The applications included 159,000 marriage e-contracts and 200,000 title deed digitization requests. Other applications included the registration of corporate accounts and probate certifications.
“The Central Support Unit works to enhance the digital transformation of notarial services and provide a unified operations center with standardized processes,” the ministry said. 

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

