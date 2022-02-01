UK business minister tours Jubail Industrial City during visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday held talks with Abdullah Al-Saadan, president of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, during his visit to Saudi Arabia.
He was briefed on the industrial, economic and investment weight of the commission and the diversity of industries and products in Jubail Industrial City, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Kwarteng was also “briefed on the development, economic depth and the huge industrial revolution that characterizes the city, which enables it to be a source of attraction for local and foreign investment, and the focus of attention of global investors.”
The minister viewed a presentation on the establishment of Jubail Industrial City, the most prominent challenges it faced and the industrial renaissance it has witnessed from its inception until now.
Kwarteng was then briefed on the model of the new economic center in Jubail Industrial City, which is located in Mardoma Bay in the heart of the city’s residential area, within an area of 275 hectares. It is also located near new residential neighborhoods to the east and west, and a new university to the south, which has made it the economic center of the city.
The minister, who was accompanied by UK Ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton, CEO of the Royal Commission in Jubail Dr. Ahmed bin Zaid Al-Hussein and CEO of Ras Al-Khair Industrial City Ahmed bin Mohammed Hassan, toured the industrial zone, including introductory visits to several companies to learn about their most important products.
Kwarteng also held talks with Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman. They toured the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh and Shaybah oil field in the Empty Quarter.
