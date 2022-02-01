You are here

  • Home
  • New York Times buys viral word game Wordle

New York Times buys viral word game Wordle

New York Times buys viral word game Wordle
Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn software engineer. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9avu

Updated 01 February 2022

New York Times buys viral word game Wordle

New York Times buys viral word game Wordle
Updated 01 February 2022

NEW YORK: The New York Times said on Thursday that it has bought Wordle, the free online word game that has exploded in popularity and, for some, become a daily obsession.
It listed the purchase price as being in the “low-seven figures,” but did not disclose specifics.
The Times, which has popular word games like Spelling Bee and its crossword puzzle, said “at the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay.”
Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn software engineer. He originally made it for his partner, but released it to the public in October. On Nov. 1, only 90 people had played it. Within two months, that number had grown to 300,000 after people began sharing their scores on social media.
Now, the simple puzzle that lets players guess a five-letter word in six tries with no hints, has millions of daily players, The Times said. It’s also become a viral online phenomenon, spurring copycats like “Airportle,” where you guess airport abbreviations, and “Queertle,” with words for the queer community.
To play Wordle now, you have to visit its website. Simply type in a five-letter word. If any letters turn green, you got the right letter in the right place. Yellow letters mean right letter wrong place and gray letters mean they are not in the word of the day.
Wordle’s appeal has been in part due to its simplicity, no bells and whistles or ads or asking for your email address to play — just a website with 30 blank squares and a keyboard. Some apps have tried to piggyback on its success, confusing people who downloaded — or even paid for — apps on their phone thinking it’s the original Wordle.

Topics: Wordle New York Times

Related

The ad, which ran on Saturday in the main section of the newspaper, named Lipa and the Hadid sisters as “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” (Twitter)
Media
The New York Times slammed for full-page ad condemning pro-Palestinian celebrity models for their views
Survey finds nearly half of New York Times staffers feel they cannot speak freely
Media
Survey finds nearly half of New York Times staffers feel they cannot speak freely

Rachel Maddow taking hiatus of several weeks from MSNBC show

Rachel Maddow taking hiatus of several weeks from MSNBC show
Updated 01 February 2022
AP

Rachel Maddow taking hiatus of several weeks from MSNBC show

Rachel Maddow taking hiatus of several weeks from MSNBC show
Updated 01 February 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s most popular personality, plans to tell her viewers Monday that she will take a hiatus of several weeks from her prime time show.
Maddow plans to use the time to work on a new podcast for NBC Universal, according to a person with knowledge of the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss them.
Maddow’s hiatus will stretch for several weeks starting this Friday, although she will appear on MSNBC’s coverage of major news events, like President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, the person said.
Ali Velshi, her most frequent substitute, and other MSNBC personalities are expected to sub for her.
It could be a glimpse into MSNBC’s future. It has been widely reported that Maddow will step back from hosting her program every night as part of a new contract with the network, although neither she nor the network has publicly commented on that.
It was not immediately clear what her podcast project will be. She has made a popular podcast, “Bag Man,” about disgraced former Vice President Spiro Agnew.

Topics: Rachel Maddow MSNBC NBC Universal

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Blowout by Rachel Maddow
books
What We Are Reading Today: Blowout by Rachel Maddow
One America News sues Rachel Maddow for $10 million
Media
One America News sues Rachel Maddow for $10 million

Arabic adaptation of hit legal series ‘Suits’ coming to screens this Ramadan

The Arabic adaptation of Suits will be produced by the Cairo-based media production company TVision in partnership with NBCUniversal Formats. (Supplied)
The Arabic adaptation of Suits will be produced by the Cairo-based media production company TVision in partnership with NBCUniversal Formats. (Supplied)
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

Arabic adaptation of hit legal series ‘Suits’ coming to screens this Ramadan

The Arabic adaptation of Suits will be produced by the Cairo-based media production company TVision in partnership with NBCUniversal Formats. (Supplied)
  • OSN partners with Cairo-based TVision to produce star-studded drama
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Arabic adaptation of smash-hit legal drama “Suits” is set to launch in April 2022, coinciding with Ramadan.

The Arabic adaptation will be produced by the Cairo-based media production company TVision in partnership with NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. It has been commissioned as an OSN Original.

The TV series is set to premiere on OSN’s satellite platform and streaming app, while Egyptian audiences will be able to stream it on the free-to-air channels of Egyptian Media giant UMS and its streaming app Watchit.

The Arabic version will be written by Mohamed Hefzy and Yasser Abdel Mageed, directed by Myriam Ahmadi, and produced by founder and CEO of TVision Media Productions, Tarek El Ganainy.

It features a star-studded cast of local talent — including Asser Yassin as Harvey, Ahmed Dawoud as Mike, Saba Mubarak as Jessica, Reem Mostafa as Donna, Tara Emad as Rachel and Mohamed Shahin as Louis.

Filming began in January 2022. The first two seasons, a total of 30 episodes, will launch on April 2.

“We are thrilled to launch the Arabic version of ‘Suits,’ an international adaptation of one of the most successful and popular television series,” El Ganainy said. “Repurposing this type of show into regional formats is vitally important in the context of Egypt’s ongoing development as a mature and compelling media market.

“While it remains heavily inspired by the US drama, our version is unique and authentic to Egypt, featuring a celebrated cast of regional stars,” he added.

Nick Forward, managing director of streaming and chief content officer at OSN, said: “OSN is committed to creating and producing premium, world-class Arabic content that resonates with the audience.

“We are delighted to be working with TVision, especially regional storytellers like Tarek, and investing in local adaptations to bring this new version of ‘Suits’ exclusively to our subscribers across the Middle East. It also demonstrates OSN’s continued commitment to investing in and adapting world-class formats to tailor them for the local audience.”

The highly anticipated Arabic adaptation is based on the US series created and written by Aaron Korsh. “Suits” aired on the USA Network for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 and was produced by UCP, which is part of Universal Studio Group, for USA Network.

Topics: media suits OSN

Related

OSN commissions first original feature ‘Yellow Bus’
Media
OSN commissions first original feature ‘Yellow Bus’
OSN extends licensing agreement with HBO
Media
OSN extends licensing agreement with HBO

UK mulling law forcing tech giants to pay for hosting news

UK mulling law forcing tech giants to pay for hosting news
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

UK mulling law forcing tech giants to pay for hosting news

UK mulling law forcing tech giants to pay for hosting news
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Newlaws being proposed by the UK government could force tech giants, such as Google and Facebook, to start paying newspapers for hosting their stories.

Modeled on a law passed in Australia last year, the plans would see tech giants forced to negotiate payment deals with news organizations in order to display their content online.

If the negotiations fail, an independent arbitrator would set a fair price.

The proposed law comes amid growing concern and criticism that tech giants are dominating online advertising in the UK.

The law will be regulated by the UK’s Digital Markets Unit, the online watchdog of the Competition and Markets Authority.

The regulator will be given powers to act “swiftly and effectively” if it finds that a media platform had not offered “fair and reasonable remuneration for its use of publisher content.

Algorithms used by search engines that filter how people read and access news will also be investigated by the unit amid criticism from publishers that they work to the detriment of quality, paid-for journalism.

“The measures would give publishers greater transparency over the algorithms that drive traffic and revenue, more control over the presentation and branding of their content, as well as greater access to data on how users interact with their content,” a spokesperson for the government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said.

Facebook has argued that it already helps to support UK publishers by paying tens of millions of pounds to national and local outlets to be part of Facebook News.

The law in Australia generated heavy opposition from Google and Facebook. The latter initially responded by blocking all news content to Australians, but reversed the decision after negotiations with the government.

Topics: UK media

Related

UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP
World
UK government ‘misleading’ public over ‘illegal’ Channel crossings: MP
UK’s King’s College Hospital starts work on medical facility in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
UK’s King’s College Hospital starts work on medical facility in Saudi Arabia

Spotify to link virus content to Covid facts after disinformation row

Spotify’s move drew applause online from organizations. (File/AFP)
Spotify’s move drew applause online from organizations. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

Spotify to link virus content to Covid facts after disinformation row

Spotify’s move drew applause online from organizations. (File/AFP)
  • “We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Music streaming giant Spotify announced Sunday that it would start guiding listeners of podcasts discussing Covid-19 to more information about the pandemic, following a row that saw artist Neil Young remove his music from the platform.
The move comes after artists, spearheaded by Neil Young, earlier this week demanded the streaming service remove their music or drop podcaster Joe Rogan after a call from medical professionals to prevent Rogan from promoting “several falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also flagged concerns over misinformation on Spotify’s platform, but reiterated their commitment to continue using it to publish their content.
“We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.
“This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated Covid-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources,” Ek said.
The “new effort to combat misinformation” would roll out in the next few days, he added.
Rogan, 54, has discouraged vaccination in young people and promoted the off-label use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat the virus.
The podcaster, who has a $100-million (90 million euros) multi-year exclusive deal with Spotify, was kept on, and Spotify complied with Young’s demand and started removing his catalogue of songs.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex raised concerns over misinformation on the platform, but said they were “committed to continuing” their lucrative content deal despite “concerns.”
“We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis,” said a spokesperson for Archewell, the Duke and Duchess’ organization, in a statement.
“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”
Spotify voiced “regret” over Young’s move but cited a need to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators.”
Spotify’s move drew applause online from organizations including video-streaming platform Rumble, which credited the Swedish company with “defending creators” and standing “up for free speech.”
But Young, 76, also garnered wide praise for taking a stand, including from the World Health Organization chief.
The musician also urged fellow artists to follow his lead, and calls for boycotts and canceled subscriptions flourished on social media.
“Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” Ek said.
In addition, Ek said the company would publish its “Platform Rules,” which include guidelines for creators on what Spotify labels “dangerous” and “deceptive” content.
In recent years, online media titans including Facebook and YouTube have come under fire for allowing conspiracy theorists to spread their views.
But despite its explosive growth, podcasting has largely flown under the radar.

Topics: Spotify Coronavirus

Related

Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum
Media
Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum
K-Pop sensation BTS was the most-streamed artist this year. (AFP)
Lifestyle
Spotify unveils Saudi Arabia’s most streamed song, artist of 2021

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism
  • Chefs winning a monetary settlement in the US are seen as remote because recipes are generally not protected under intellectual property laws
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Pastry chef Nick Malgieri was scrolling through a food blog when he came upon a recipe for panettone, a puffy sweet bread that the author said conjured up fond memories of Christmases spent with his Italian grandmother.
But it quickly became clear that the instructions were all too familiar.
“I started reading the recipe and I said, ‘This is my recipe!’” he recalled in an interview with AFP.
Malgieri’s unpleasant experience was unfortunately not a one-time thing. After decades of work and 12 published cookbooks, the American expert baker has seen his work all over the Internet — reproduced without his consent on numerous sites.
Some of his recipes have even been claimed by other chefs and included in their cookbooks. In one, he says he found a copy of his “food processor puff pastry, practically word for word.”
Plagiarism has become widespread in the food world. It is difficult to curb, and even more difficult to prosecute.
Given that the cookbook with Malgieri’s puff pastry recipe had a small circulation and likely minimal profits, Malgieri’s publishing house opted not to even file a complaint.
When chefs do look to the US courts for relief, the chances of getting recognition of their copyright or a monetary settlement are seen as remote, because recipes are generally not protected under intellectual property laws.
“A recipe is just a listing of ingredients and simple instructions,” New York-based attorney Lynn Oberlander, who specializes in the area, told AFP.
“How can you copyright, for example, scrambled eggs?“

A recipe on the Internet could easily similarities. 


Were that a possibility, she says, given there are not an infinite number of ways to prepare the dish, a chef could ultimately keep another from including the dish in a cookbook.
The only hope for chefs wishing to protect their concoctions may rest in recipes that include “enough original literary expression,” either in the instructions or in the historical narrative, to be considered unique, Oberlander says.
As recipe plagiarism has multiplied in recent years, cookbook authors have done just that, using “more descriptive stuff” in their written work, according to Jonathan Bailey, a consultant on plagiarism issues.
The only risk? Readers sometimes find the extra verbiage “annoying,” he says.

The Instagram account of Pastry Chef Kelli Marks is displayed on a mobile phone with Marks's Facebook page shown in the background. (AFP)

Last October, a recipe scandal rocked the culinary world.
Singaporean chef and author Sharon Wee accused Elizabeth Haigh of having “copied or paraphrased” recipes and other passages from her 2012 book “Growing Up in a Nonya Kitchen,” which recounted her experiences cooking with her mother.
Wee said she was “distressed” by the incident, which resulted in Haigh’s book “Makan” being withdrawn from circulation.
But in a business where the reinvention of classic dishes is commonplace, where does inspiration by another chef’s work end and plagiarism begin?
In France in the 1980s, chef Jacques Maximin wanted to launch a group that would protect chefs’ creations, to fill the legal loopholes.
His proposal prompted a firestorm of criticism from top chefs.
Paul Bocuse said he was “perplexed” by Maximin’s idea, saying all chefs “take inspiration from others” and admitting he had “nicked” the idea for one of his signature dishes from “an old guy” in France’s Lower Ardeche region.

French chef Paul Bocuse (C), shown in this May 5, 2011 photo with Michel Roth (L) and Jacques Maximin (R), says all chefs "take inspiration from others." (Boris Horvat / AFP) 

There is still significant disagreement on the issue.
There have been calls on some food blogs to end plagiarism, with explicit instructions on how to correctly credit the work of another chef.
“The Internet has made plagiarism a sport,” Malgieri says, with some recipes cropping up on “20 or 30” blogs at the same time.
For Kelli Marks, an Arkansas pastry chef who sells wedding cakes in the Little Rock area via her website, most food bloggers have no illusions about the idea that some of their content might eventually show up elsewhere.
When she wrote her first book last year, she said she was careful to “go through and check my recipes” to make sure she was only sharing ideas that she herself had created from scratch — a process her publishers requested.
Marks says she does not believe she has yet been the victim of plagiarism, but she is always on alert; she refuses to put some of her recipes online.
“They’re so important to me, and I would hate for someone else to take something I’ve created,” she said.

Topics: plagiarism recipes Kelli Marks

Related

Shakira defends her song against plagiarism in Spanish court
Art & Culture
Shakira defends her song against plagiarism in Spanish court
Lebanese diva Nicole Saba accuses Turkish singer of plagiarism
Offbeat
Lebanese diva Nicole Saba accuses Turkish singer of plagiarism

Latest updates

Lebanon plan sees 93% currency slide, turns bulk of FX deposits to pounds
Lebanon plan sees 93% currency slide, turns bulk of FX deposits to pounds
Lebanon plan sees 93% currency slide, turns bulk of FX deposits to pounds
Lebanon plan sees 93% currency slide, turns bulk of FX deposits to pounds
Saudi food giant Savola’s 2021 profit plummets 76% on tax pressure
Saudi food giant Savola’s 2021 profit plummets 76% on tax pressure
LIVE: Regional, global tech scene takes the ‘LEAP’ in Riyadh today
LIVE: Regional, global tech scene takes the ‘LEAP’ in Riyadh today
Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital
Flooding kills at least 11 people in Ecuador capital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.