New York Times buys viral word game Wordle

Arabic adaptation of hit legal series ‘Suits’ coming to screens this Ramadan

LONDON: An Arabic adaptation of smash-hit legal drama “Suits” is set to launch in April 2022, coinciding with Ramadan.

The Arabic adaptation will be produced by the Cairo-based media production company TVision in partnership with NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. It has been commissioned as an OSN Original.

The TV series is set to premiere on OSN’s satellite platform and streaming app, while Egyptian audiences will be able to stream it on the free-to-air channels of Egyptian Media giant UMS and its streaming app Watchit.

The Arabic version will be written by Mohamed Hefzy and Yasser Abdel Mageed, directed by Myriam Ahmadi, and produced by founder and CEO of TVision Media Productions, Tarek El Ganainy.

It features a star-studded cast of local talent — including Asser Yassin as Harvey, Ahmed Dawoud as Mike, Saba Mubarak as Jessica, Reem Mostafa as Donna, Tara Emad as Rachel and Mohamed Shahin as Louis.

Filming began in January 2022. The first two seasons, a total of 30 episodes, will launch on April 2.

“We are thrilled to launch the Arabic version of ‘Suits,’ an international adaptation of one of the most successful and popular television series,” El Ganainy said. “Repurposing this type of show into regional formats is vitally important in the context of Egypt’s ongoing development as a mature and compelling media market.

“While it remains heavily inspired by the US drama, our version is unique and authentic to Egypt, featuring a celebrated cast of regional stars,” he added.

Nick Forward, managing director of streaming and chief content officer at OSN, said: “OSN is committed to creating and producing premium, world-class Arabic content that resonates with the audience.

“We are delighted to be working with TVision, especially regional storytellers like Tarek, and investing in local adaptations to bring this new version of ‘Suits’ exclusively to our subscribers across the Middle East. It also demonstrates OSN’s continued commitment to investing in and adapting world-class formats to tailor them for the local audience.”

The highly anticipated Arabic adaptation is based on the US series created and written by Aaron Korsh. “Suits” aired on the USA Network for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 and was produced by UCP, which is part of Universal Studio Group, for USA Network.