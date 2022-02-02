You are here

Saudi setback, UAE lucky: 5 things we learned from latest round of Asian qualifiers for 2022 World Cup

Saudi setback, UAE lucky: 5 things we learned from latest round of Asian qualifiers for 2022 World Cup
Syria’s 2-0 loss to South Korea in Dubai leaves them rooted to the bottom of Group A with just two points. (SANA)
Updated 35 sec ago
John Duerden

Saudi setback, UAE lucky: 5 things we learned from latest round of Asian qualifiers for 2022 World Cup

Saudi setback, UAE lucky: 5 things we learned from latest round of Asian qualifiers for 2022 World Cup
  • Oman’s draw with Australia eases the pain of Green Falcons’ loss to Japan, while UAE still cling on to a playoff spot despite defeat by Iran
Updated 35 sec ago
John Duerden

Eight World Cup qualifiers down and two to go. The road to Qatar 2022 has been a long one, but is almost over. Despite Saudi Arabia’s loss to Japan, Herve Renard’s men have plenty of margin to bounce back and qualify for this year’s finals, while the UAE are clinging on to a playoff spot.

Here are five things that Arab News learned from Tuesday’s action in the Asian qualifiers.

1. Saudi Arabia missed Salman Al-Faraj

Saudi Arabia’s 2-0 loss to Japan in Saitama can be put down to a number of factors. The long trip east will not have helped and the departure of midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki through injury in the first half was also a blow. 

The absence of Salman Al-Faraj was a bigger problem, however. Saudi Arabia were second best throughout the game. It was striking that Japan coach Hajjime Moriyasu allowed the visitors to have more of the ball, and it soon became apparent that this was an effective tactic because Saudi Arabia were not able to create a chance of note.

Had the Al-Hilal star, with his silky passion and impressive vision, been on the pitch then surely the Green Falcons could have hurt the Samurai Blue, at least a little. Al-Faraj also provides a cool head — there were some heated moments, especially early in the game — and could have slowed things down in the middle.

The trip to Japan was always going to be the toughest one for Saudi Arabia, but the next time they return to East Asia, for the crucial game with China in March, Al-Faraj should be completely fit. He will be needed.

2. Saudi Arabia owe Oman and Abdullah Fawaz a huge thank you

Oman fought back twice to hold Australia to a 2-2 draw in Muscat and, in doing so, made Saudi Arabia’s path to Qatar a lot easier as they stay four points clear of the third-placed Socceroos with two games left to play.

Because of Oman’s result, if the Green Falcons win in China in March then they will qualify.  It is as simple as that. Also, if Australia lose to Japan on the same day, Saudi Arabia will qualify regardless of what happens in China. 

Oman were second best for the first half, but were always in the game and then equalized soon after the restart. 

The Reds are going to get nothing from the group, expectedly so when Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia are around. That was unfortunate. Had Oman been drawn in Group A, they would be in third place and looking forward to the playoffs. 

Oman have been better than the UAE, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, and deserve more for their efforts.

3. UAE following Napoleon’s dictum

The French military genius said that he preferred lucky generals to good ones. He would be happy with Bert van Marwijk at the moment, even though the UAE lost 1-0 to Iran.

After successive wins and with Iran already qualifying, the trip to Tehran should not have been as daunting as usual. Yet despite Iran playing almost all the second half with 10 men, the UAE will be thinking that they should have caused the hosts a few more problems.

The goal summed up much of the performance, with Mehdi Taremi reacting much faster to a loose ball in the area and shooting home. Iran were just a little quicker and sharper.

But the Whites, who have not impressed in this stage, are enjoying some good fortune, and are looking quite secure in the race for third place and the playoffs. The 1-1 draw between Iraq and Lebanon keeps them three points clear in third and it will be secured if they beat Iraq in the next game.

After a series of uncertain performances, the UAE will readily take that scenario.

4. Iraq need to think about direction after sacking coach

With no wins in eight games after a 1-1 draw with Lebanon, it was hardly surprising to hear reports from Baghdad that Iraq had fired Zeljko Petrovic who, just last week, was promising fans long-term benefits.

Short-term results were too poor, however. That the Lions of Mesopotamia have not yet tasted victory in this stage is a huge disappointment, even considering the fact that they are still not allowed to play home games at home. Against Lebanon they had chances to win, but the team is still playing as a group of individuals.

Where is the Iraq that defeated Iran in the previous round of qualification and looked set to give qualification for the World Cup a good go? They are nowhere to be found at this stage.

Despite their inconsistent performances, Iraq should be in third place. They blew a potential match-winning lead against the UAE after only five minutes and then only held the advantage against Syria for a similar length of time. A little more defensive discipline and Iraq would be in third above UAE and holding their fate in their own hands.

As it is, they have to beat the UAE in the next game in March and hope that South Korea can do them a favor in the final game. Whatever happens, Iraq need to step back and think about the direction they are taking. 

5. Syria have no complaints while Lebanon still in it

Syria’s 2-0 loss to South Korea in Dubai leaves them rooted to the bottom of Group A with just two points. This is a far cry from the team that reached the playoffs on the road to Russia. While they had an early goal against Korea ruled out for offside, the East Asians were superior in all areas of the pitch, especially in the second half when they started to find their mojo.

Syria have lost some of that intensity that carried them so far four years ago, and could take a few lessons from Lebanon in that respect. The team is limited in terms of talent, but works hard and never gives up.

If the Cedars had a little more talent in the striking ranks then they could be closer to third place. As it is, the dream is still alive, though only a win will do against Syria in the next game.

Topics: 2022 World Cup

'I am passionate about this club': Dan Burn's Newcastle United homecoming has been 19 years in the making

‘I am passionate about this club’: Dan Burn’s Newcastle United homecoming has been 19 years in the making
Updated 4 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

‘I am passionate about this club’: Dan Burn’s Newcastle United homecoming has been 19 years in the making

‘I am passionate about this club’: Dan Burn’s Newcastle United homecoming has been 19 years in the making
  • Towering defender arrives from Brighton with a mission to plug the club’s leaky defense
Updated 4 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: From stacking shelves in a supermarket and non-league football to gracing the turf at St. James’ Park in the famous black and white, Dan Burn’s road back to Newcastle United has been a long one.

Now the 29-year-old is determined to show he is the man to fix the Magpies’ defensive woes.

Northumberland-born Burn, a $17.5 million transfer deadline day signing from Brighton and Hove Albion, was released by his boyhood club at the age of 10 when he was a youngster at the Newcastle academy.

A much-traveled career then took him from Blyth Spartans and New Hartley to Darlington, then Fulham and, finally, the Premier League with the Seagulls.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hoping the towering center-half can add steel and athleticism to what is the second-worst Premier League defense this season.

“It was tough. I think when you’re a kid you’re maybe a little naive and you think that when you get around the setup, you are going to play for Newcastle forever,” said Burn, discussing his release from Newcastle United almost two decades ago.

“It definitely knocked me. But, to be fair to Newcastle, I don’t think I was very good at the time. I’ll give them that,” he said.

“What it did do is make me want to prove people wrong. I have fed off things like that my whole career.”

It feels like a lifetime ago that Newcastle United were rubbing shoulders with Europe’s elite. Well, it is for many.

The Magpies have qualified for Europe’s premier football competition, the Champions League, on three occasions, most recently in 2003.

Burn, a former NUFC season ticket holder, remembers those famous nights on Tyneside as if they were yesterday.

“I started playing football because I was watching Newcastle,” he said.

“I was a Junior Magpie (an NUFC kids club) from the age of 6, that’s when I got my first boots and then I remember the Champions League nights — Andy Griffin scoring against Juventus. The guy next to us put a bet on for Griffin to score that night — probably the only person ever to do that.”

Burn said: “The last game I went to was probably when we beat Sunderland 5-1, with Shola (Ameobi) scoring a few.”

He added: “It is hard when you start your own career, but I have always kept an eye on what Newcastle are doing — and it was always my biggest game of the season, coming here. It’s the team you support, it is very special.”

However, it was not an easy decision to leave Brighton, Burn’s home for the past three years, where he was a regular under Graham Potter and progressing with every season under the highly regarded coach.

But, as with many Geordies, that pull to return, no matter the circumstances, is often too strong to ignore.

Burn said: “Honestly, if it hadn’t been Newcastle, I would never have left. I loved my time there.”

He added: “We were doing well, I was playing regularly and I enjoyed playing under the manager and with that bunch of lads. But once I knew Newcastle were interested, I knew I wanted to be here. I have spoken to the manager (Howe), who talked of the project (long-term) but in the short-term we need to fight to keep this team in the division.”

Burn said that “it is hard for people who are not Newcastle fans or are Geordies to understand how much this means to the city. Hopefully, if I bring some of that passion off the pitch, on to it, I can make a positive impact.

“As a professional, you do that anyway. But being a fan — all my family and friends are fans, too — it makes you want to do even better for them. You know how much it means to them. I am passionate about this club and I want to do my best to help it.”

The NUFC project, under new majority owners the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, was another reason that persuaded Burn.

The owners spent an NUFC-record $121 million in the January transfer window — the largest sum outlaid by any side in Europe, which includes the fee for Burn, the highest the club has ever paid for a central defender.

“It is very exciting,” he said. “I think there is going to be a plan to develop all areas of the club, not just the playing squad.”

Burn added: “We’ve said for years all it would take is that input and the fans would feed off it. I knew if someone came in to change the club for the city and the fans they would get a good reaction. I think we have made some good signings, good, established Premier League players, who have played a lot of games — and I think that matters a lot.”

The defender said that he is excited at the prospect of pulling on the Newcastle strip.

“It is something I’ve not done since I was a kid. I never thought it would happen, it’s been a long road — and I’m just delighted to be here.”

Topics: Newcastle Dan Burn

Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
Updated 02 February 2022
AP

Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
  • The 44-year-old Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife and three children
Updated 02 February 2022
AP

TAMPA, Florida: Tom Brady walked away from the NFL on his own terms, still at the top of his game.
Brady, the most successful quarterback in league history and one of the greatest champions in professional sports, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year career.
“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”
The 44-year-old Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite his unique ability to perform exceptionally well at an age when most athletes are way past their prime.
Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.
News of Brady’s pending retirement leaked Saturday but he said Monday night on his SiriusXM podcast he wasn’t ready to finalize his plans. That came Tuesday morning.
“Right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes,” Brady said.
Brady thanked the Buccaneers organization, his teammates, ownership, general manager Jason Licht, coach Bruce Arians, his trainer Alex Guerrero, agents Don Yee and Steve Dubin and his family in his nine-page post. He didn’t mention the New England Patriots, where he spent his first 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls playing for Bill Belichick. But Brady thanked the Patriots and their fans on Twitter, saying: “I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”
Brady said he’s still figuring out how he’ll spend his time, but he plans to be involved in his TB12 health and wellness company, Brady clothing line and NFT company.
“I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me,” he said.
Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
Brady leaves as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.
Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.
“To finish a 22-year career while still performing at his peak was nothing short of extraordinary,” Licht said. “I wish we had more time with Tom, but I understand and respect his decision to leave the game in order to spend more time with his family.”
Brady went from 199th pick in the 2000 draft to replacing an injured Drew Bledsoe in 2001 and leading New England to a Super Bowl victory over the heavily favored Rams that season.
He led the Patriots to consecutive Super Bowl titles following the 2003-04 seasons. No team has since repeated as champions.
But New England wouldn’t win another one for a decade, twice losing to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl, including a 17-14 defeat on Feb. 3, 2008, that prevented the Patriots from completing a perfect season.
Brady earned his fourth ring after the 2014 season. Two years later, in the biggest Super Bowl comeback, he led the Patriots out of a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter against Atlanta to win in overtime for No. 5. Brady got his sixth championship when New England beat the Rams following the 2018 season.
He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 amid a pandemic, instantly transforming a franchise that hadn’t won a playoff game in 18 years. His buddy Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join him and they helped the Buccaneers become the first team to play in a Super Bowl in its stadium.
“He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop,” Arians said.
Brady reached the playoffs 19 times, won 18 division titles, went 10-4 in conference championships and 7-3 in Super Bowls.
After starting his first game on Sept. 30, 2001, Brady was under center for every game except when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 in 2008 and the first four games in 2016 when he sat out a suspension because of the deflated footballs scandal.
“An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
Known for his work ethic, intense exercise regimen and strict diet, Brady was better with age.
After turning 37, Brady won four Super Bowls and was 17-4 in the playoffs. He was 95-30, completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 35,371 yards, 265 TDs and 69 interceptions in the regular season in those eight seasons.
“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100 percent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge every single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

Topics: Tom Brady NFL Super Bowl

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu: 'We prepared well for a high-level Saudi team'

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu: ‘We prepared well for a high-level Saudi team’
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu: ‘We prepared well for a high-level Saudi team’

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu: ‘We prepared well for a high-level Saudi team’
  • The 2-0 win in Saitama means Japan are just 1 point behind Saudi Arabia in Group B Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 with 2 matches left
  • Hajime Moriyasu: ‘Even though the Saudi team has lost its main players, they still had a strong ability to fight aggressively and systematically’
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s national football team coach Hajime Moriyasu said that his team expected a “high-level performance” from Saudi Arabia and prepared accordingly in training ahead of their 2-0 win in Group B of the Asian Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

More than 19,000 fans saw the host nation record an ultimately comfortable win over Herve Renard’s Saudi team at Saitama Stadium in the north of Tokyo, cutting the gap at the top between the two countries to just a single point.

Replying to an Arab News Japan question at the post-match press conference about his impressions of Saudi players and whether he felt they presented a consistent threat throughout the game, Moriyasu said: “Saudi Arabia, like us, was in a situation where their main players could not join the team.

“However, even though the Saudi team has lost its main players, they still had a strong ability to fight aggressively and systematically.”

The Japanese coach also said that Saudi attacks from the side in the match “forced us sometimes to fall far behind, and I was watching the game, feeling that the Saudis are a highly offensive team.”

Topics: Japan Hajime Moriyasu Saudi Arabia 2022 FIFA World Cup

Man United's Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of 'threats to kill'

Man United’s Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of ‘threats to kill’
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

Man United’s Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of ‘threats to kill’

Man United’s Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of ‘threats to kill’
  • Greenwood was initially arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of the rape and assault of a young woman
  • Greater Manchester Police were given more time to question the player
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill as police were given a fourth day to question the 20-year-old.
The forward was initially arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of the rape and assault of a young woman after social media images and videos were posted online.
He was held in custody overnight on Monday after detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were given more time to question the player, whom they have not formally named as the suspect.
The force said in a statement on Tuesday: “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.
“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorized an extension until tomorrow, Wednesday 2 February.
“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.”
Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday, Greenwood, regarded as one of the rising stars of English football, was suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.
Sportswear giant Nike said it had suspended its deal with the player and video game developer EA Sports said he had been removed from active squads in FIFA 22.

Topics: Mason Greenwood Manchester United rape police

Barcelona accuses previous board of improper management of club funds

Barcelona accuses previous board of improper management of club funds
Updated 01 February 2022
Reuters

Barcelona accuses previous board of improper management of club funds

Barcelona accuses previous board of improper management of club funds
  • Laporta said the club had commissioned an independent investigation and audit into possible irregularities during Josep Bartomeu's tenure
  • Bartomeu's lawyer Jose Maria Fuster-Fabra told Reuters that Bartomeu is "completely calm" over the accusations
Updated 01 February 2022
Reuters

BARCELONA: The president of Spanish soccer giants Barcelona, Joan Laporta, on Tuesday accused the former president and his board of making false payments and other illegal activities in their management of the club.
Laporta said the club had commissioned an independent investigation and audit into possible irregularities during Josep Bartomeu’s tenure.
“Our audit found payments that we understand that were improper management of club funds. The audit do not rule out illegal enrichment of the authors,” Laporta said at a news conference to present its findings, with attorney Jaume Campaner and Barca financial vice president Eduard Romeu alongside him.
Bartomeu’s lawyer Jose Maria Fuster-Fabra told Reuters that Bartomeu is “completely calm” over the accusations but will not make any further comments because they were not given access to the results of the investigation and audit commissioned by Barcelona.
Laporta said Barcelona filed a complaint last Wednesday with the local prosecutors’ office against Bartomeu and his board and that the office was investigating them for crimes of improper management of club funds, misappropriation, false accounting and forgery of documents.
The prosecutors’ office confirmed that an investigation was underway but declined to disclosed details.
“We are not judges or the police, the justice (system) will decide who is guilty or not. But our investigation found out that there were payments without justification, payments with false cause and disproportionate payments by the previous board,” Laporta said.
Bartomeu was arrested last March as part of a police probe related to allegations of improper management and business corruption which also saw the club’s Camp Nou offices raided.
He and his former adviser Jaume Masferrer did not make a statement in court and the judge agreed to their provisional release on bail. The case is still under investigation by Spanish authorities.
That investigation stemmed from accusations that Bartomeu and his board hired a marketing consultancy to orchestrate a social media campaign against current and former personnel who had been critical of them.
Bartomeu defended his time at the club in an interview with Barcelona newspaper Sport in October.
“Our management was not disastrous and LaLiga, UEFA and the auditors say so, with 180 million euros ($202 million) in profits, and with Forbes valuing us as the most valuable club in the world,” he told Sport.
“This serious and rigorous management was cut short by the appearance of the pandemic, which led to a drop in income of some 500 million.”
Campaner told the news conference that in recent seasons, Barcelona had lost more than 600 million euros ($676 million) and only 135 million ($152 million) were due to the pandemic. Its debt was about 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion).
“There is a series of very serious criminal behaviors, which we can describe as grotesque,” Campaner said.
“Money cannot be abused or given away as if it were yours.”

Topics: Barcelona Josep Bartomeu Joan Laporta illegal activities

