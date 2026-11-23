DUBAI: Professional boxer Ziyad Al-Maayouf, the 26-year-old rising talent who made history as the first Saudi to compete at New York’s Madison Square Garden, grew up idolizing Mike Tyson. Today, the man he once watched on television has become a close friend, mentor and someone he affectionately calls “Uncle Mike.”

Their friendship has taken them far beyond the boxing ring, from personal conversations and career advice to performing Umrah together, an experience Al-Maayouf describes as particularly meaningful.

“To share a spiritual experience like that with someone I once knew only through a television screen is something I could never have predicted,” he told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

“It’s a reminder that some of the most beautiful experiences life gives us have very little to do with fame, titles, or accomplishments. They’re about faith, connection, gratitude and the people we meet along the way.”

The relationship offers a personal perspective on one of boxing’s most celebrated figures as the sport marks the 40th anniversary of Tyson becoming the youngest heavyweight world champion in history. He was aged just 20 years and 4 months old when, on Nov. 22, 1986, he stopped Trevor Berbick in the second round to claim the WBC heavyweight title. The record remains unbroken.

Saudi boxer Ziyad Al-Maayouf (R) has developed a close friendship with Mike Tyson beyond the ring. (Supplied)

For Al-Maayouf, Tyson’s achievement was an early source of inspiration, one he has come to appreciate even more since embarking on his own professional career. “He’s watched me fight on numerous occasions, offered me advice, encouraged me, and been present for some of the most meaningful moments of my career,” he said.

One encounter with Tyson remains especially memorable. During his second professional fight in Diriyah, Al-Maayouf recovered from a knockdown against an undefeated opponent to win by unanimous decision in front of approximately 20,000 spectators.

Later that evening, at a private gathering, Tyson greeted him in a way he has never forgotten.

“When I arrived, Mike Tyson gave me what I can only describe as a hero’s welcome,” recalled Al-Maayouf. “Imagine that for a moment. Mike Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight champions in the history of boxing, celebrating a young Saudi fighter who had just gotten off the canvas to win his second professional fight.”

For the Saudi boxer, the gesture meant more than recognition from a legend. Tyson understood the determination required to recover from adversity inside the ring. “He understood the courage it takes to get back up, the determination it takes to keep fighting, and the significance of overcoming adversity when the entire world is watching,” he said.

Getting to know Tyson away from the spotlight has also given Al-Maayouf a different perspective on the man whose intimidating presence once defined heavyweight boxing. He explained: “Behind the legendary name, the intimidating presence, and the extraordinary achievements is a human being with whom I’ve been fortunate enough to share genuine moments of warmth, laughter, kindness, and encouragement.”

The making of ‘Iron Mike’

Long before Tyson became “Uncle Mike” to Al-Maayouf, he was the young heavyweight who appeared almost impossible to beat. At his peak, Tyson combined devastating punching power with exceptional speed, defensive movement and an ability to close the distance against much taller opponents.

“His head movement, his footwork, his ability to close distance, his explosiveness, and the way he created angles were extraordinary, especially for a heavyweight,” Al-Maayouf said.

“He wasn’t simply walking forward and throwing powerful punches. There was an incredible amount of intelligence, timing, and precision behind what he was doing.”

His psychological presence was equally formidable, with opponents often appearing intimidated before the opening bell.

“Tyson had an ability to make people feel his presence before the first punch was even thrown. That’s something very few athletes in history have possessed,” said Al-Maayouf. Having pursued his own professional career, he appreciates the sacrifices behind Tyson’s achievements more than as a young fan.

“When you really think about what Mike Tyson accomplished at just 20 years old, it’s almost difficult to comprehend,” he said. “At an age when most young people are still discovering who they are and what they want to become, Mike Tyson had already reached the very top of one of the most demanding sports in the world.”

Al-Maayouf moved to the US as a teenager to pursue boxing, eventually training under former world champion Buddy McGirt. Earlier this year, he competed at Madison Square Garden before returning to Jeddah in July to defeat Frank Mango by unanimous decision on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s fight. Those experiences have given him a greater understanding of what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“When you’re young, you see the knockouts, the championship belts, the fame, and the celebrations. But when you become a fighter yourself, you begin to understand everything that happens behind those moments,” he said.

“You understand the sacrifices, the loneliness, the discipline, the physical exhaustion, and, perhaps most importantly, the mental battles that nobody ever sees.”

Tyson’s career was not without controversy and personal struggles, but Al-Maayouf believes those experiences are also part of understanding his legacy.

“Sometimes we make the mistake of believing that our heroes are supposed to be perfect. But I don’t believe perfection is what makes someone inspiring. I believe it’s their humanity. It’s their ability to fall, to confront themselves, to learn, and to continue moving forward,” he said.

Saudi boxing’s next chapter

Al-Maayouf’s journey has unfolded alongside Saudi Arabia’s rapid rise as a global destination for boxing, with the Kingdom hosting major world championship fights involving Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

He acknowledges the role of Turki Alalshikh in bringing major international fights to the Kingdom and creating new opportunities for Saudi boxers to pursue their ambitions.

“Today, the biggest names in boxing are coming to Saudi Arabia. The world’s greatest fighters, promoters, trainers, and legends are gathering in our country, and young Saudi athletes are no longer simply watching history from a distance. We’re becoming part of it,” he said.

For Al-Maayouf, the next ambition is to see Saudi fighters competing for world titles, a milestone he hopes to achieve himself. He added: “But what excites me most isn’t simply that Saudi Arabia is hosting the biggest fights in the world. It’s the possibility that one day, Saudi Arabia will be producing the champions headlining those very events.”

He hopes to become the Kingdom’s first boxing world champion and inspire a new generation of Saudi athletes to follow in his footsteps: “That’s why I’ve always believed that my greatest achievement won’t necessarily be becoming Saudi Arabia’s first world champion. It will be helping ensure that I’m not the last.”

Forty years after Tyson’s historic victory, Al-Maayouf believes the boxing legend’s legacy lies not only in his achievements but also in the generations of fighters he continues to inspire. For the Saudi boxer, that inspiration has grown into a friendship he could never have imagined as a child.

“An achievement can belong to one person, but its inspiration can belong to millions,” he concluded. “I grew up watching Mike Tyson as a hero. Today, I’m fortunate enough to know him as Uncle Mike. And no matter where my career takes me, that will always mean more to me than words can express.”