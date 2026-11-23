LAS VEGAS: Rival George Russell was the first to challenge Max Verstappen, overtaking him several times only to give the lead right back.

Then it was Kimi Antonelli, the current Formula 1 champion going after the four-time series winner only to fade near the end.

And, finally, Lando Norris gave it a shot before realizing second place was the more realistic goal than being the first across the finish line.

Verstappen simply would not be beaten Saturday night, seemingly willing his way around the 50-lap course to win a Las Vegas Grand Prix with 35 lead changes and 352 overtakes. He has won three of the four races on the Las Vegas Strip and 75 overall in his F1 career.

“I remember winning one like this when I was playing on ‘Mario Kart,’” Verstappen said.

Norris, the 2025 series champion, and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, finished second and third on the 3.85-mile (6.2 kilometers) layout.

Antonelli finished fourth.

Norris showed he might be a factor when he passed Russell on the 34th lap to move into second place and soon after even briefly led the field.

“The second half of the race was very strong in terms of not making mistakes, staying out of the chaos of some of the others around us and playing things right in the last three or four laps in terms of positioning and slipstreams,” Norris said. “Today wasn’t a race about trying to win. There was no chance we could win the race today. P2 (second place) was the best and we achieved it, so I’m happy.”

His teammate started 17th on the grid.

“It was crazy,” Piastri said. “As Lando said, it was a lot about playing your cards at the right time. I think from where I was, we were very quick in the corner, so you could stay close to the slipstream, which was good.”

Verstappen, who is second in the standings, is ending his season strong with two races left. This was his fourth victory in the past six events.

And this is one he truly had to earn in what even his competitors acknowledged was a tremendous night of racing.

“From the outside, I’m sure it probably was the best race ever in Formula 1,” Norris said. “There were a lot of overtakes out of nowhere.”

Verstappen and Russell battled it out early. Russell moved past Verstappen multiple times only to have the Dutch champion retake the lead seconds later. Russell at times appeared to do enough to remain in front, but Verstappen kept finding ways to gain the advantage.

Holding off Russell early in the race was the priority for the Red Bull team, which Verstappen teammate Isack Hadjar was twice told on the radio early in the race to back off after he went into second place. Hadjar even briefly went into the lead on the ninth lap before ceding to Verstappen.

The team’s hopes rested completely on Verstappen when Hadjar suffered damage to his front wing on a restart on the 26th lap, ending any realistic chance of being a factor. Perhaps more importantly, Verstappen no longer had his teammate to play defense against Russell.

But it was Russell who needed help after dropping to fourth place on the 41st lap, and Antonelli who went at it with Verstappen. Russell worked his way back to third, then went into the barrier with three laps remaining and finished ninth.

“I had to do it if I wanted to win the race,” Russell said. “I wanted to be behind Max on the last lap.

“It’s not the result I wanted, but I would have been disappointed anyway if I’d finished third without trying.”

The Verstappen-Russell battle was highly anticipated after they went at it in Friday’s practice session, causing the stewards to summon both for questioning. Russell had some choice words for Verstappen afterward, telling Sky Sports Italy that “somebody has got to stand up to that guy.”

Verstappen took particular joy in watching Russell fall back.

“Today, karma is a b——,” Verstappen said. “It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening. I was like, ‘Fantastic, my day is only getting better.’”

There appeared to be some gamesmanship on the formation lap when Russell moved ahead of Verstappen despite being behind the pole sitter and holding that position for a while.

Verstappen, however, took charge once the race began by blowing out ahead of the field. He managed to hold despite the many attempts to overtake him.

Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second penalty for leaving the track on the 12th lap and turning the move into his advantage. A collision with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc on the 38th lap ended any chances for Hamilton, who had moved up the field but eventually finished seventh.