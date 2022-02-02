You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia will lead the way in green energy tech, vows minister at LEAP
LEAP22
LEAP22

Saudi Arabia will lead the way in green energy tech, vows minister at LEAP

Saudi Arabia will lead the way in green energy tech, vows minister at LEAP
Short Url

https://arab.news/83ryt

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia will lead the way in green energy tech, vows minister at LEAP

Saudi Arabia will lead the way in green energy tech, vows minister at LEAP
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia will lead the way on green initiatives instead of waiting for them to be developed elsewhere, the Kingdom’s energy minister vowed as he hit back against skepticism over the country’s environmental commitments.

Speaking at the LEAP 2022 forum in Riyadh, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, minister of technology for energy transition, talked up his country’s plan to achieve net zero on carbon emissions by 2060.

Al Saud argued that technological developments could see Saudi Arabia hitting that target ahead of schedule.

He said Saudi Arabia would be using carbon to create a circular economy, and warned that pushing ahead to renewable energy too soon is actually counterproductive in the fight against climate change.

Al Saud said that many people were questioning the Saudi green initiatives as they did not see how a hydrocarbon country would join an effort to limit hydrocarbons.’

He said “The answer is simple, instead of waiting for solutions to come our way we should be there to develop this solution and get the world into it.”

Discussing measures already taken, Al Saud said a million oil barrels are being reused instead of being destroyed, and he pointed to the megacity of NEOM and other “ambitious giga projects” as “samples of how engaged we are.” 

Al Saud spoke of the importance of hiring young people into key industries, “as they have much bigger interests to see it through.”

Referring to developing technologies to help with the transition to a net zero economy, he said that Saudi Arabia wanted to put together a “global ecosystem” as there is “nothing better than an organized system.”

Al Saud also warned against rushing towards renewable dependence before such facilities are fully developed, claiming some countries who had gone down this route are “burning more than they produce.”

Topics: LEAP22 Saudi Arabia Green Energy

Related

Live LIVE: ‘LEAP’ tech conference in Riyadh enters second day
Business & Economy
LIVE: ‘LEAP’ tech conference in Riyadh enters second day
Tawal showcases smart ICT solutions as gold sponsor at LEAP 2022
Corporate News
Tawal showcases smart ICT solutions as gold sponsor at LEAP 2022

Huawei and stc sign deal to build data centers in Kingdom

Huawei and stc sign deal to build data centers in Kingdom
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Huawei and stc sign deal to build data centers in Kingdom

Huawei and stc sign deal to build data centers in Kingdom
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Company, stc, has signed a strategic agreement with China’s Huawei to set up local data centers in the Kingdom.

The deal plans to develop the data centers by setting up a factory, which will use Huawei’s global reach to establish national competencies in the Kingdom.

CEO of stc, Olayan Mohammed Al-Watied said the possibility of setting up a data center equipment factory increases the readiness of the digital infrastructure in the Kingdom, and boosts its position as a leading digital center in the region.

The agreement will also go some way to achieving the Kingdom's 2030 vision of diversifying the economy.

Topics: economy Huawei Saudi Arabia China telecoms DATA CENTERS

Related

PIF raises $3.2bn from sale of 120m stc shares
Business & Economy
PIF raises $3.2bn from sale of 120m stc shares

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait to raise oil output in Neutral Zone

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait to raise oil output in Neutral Zone
Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait to raise oil output in Neutral Zone

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait to raise oil output in Neutral Zone
  • Currently, production of both fields combined stands below the pre-shutdown levels at 300,000 to 320,000 bpd
Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are looking at ways to boost oil production in two jointly run oil fields that both countries share in the Neutral Zone, Argus Media reported.

Since restarting operations in 2020 after a long break amid operational quarrels, both fields, better known as offshore Khafij and onshore Wafra, have slowly scaled up production in the 2,230 square mile area between the borders of the two nations.

Before the four-year pause, the two fields were operating below capacity at an accumulated 450,000 to 460,000 barrels per day.

Currently, production of both fields combined stands below the pre-shutdown levels at 300,000 to 320,000 bpd.

The slow pace of lifting output is mainly due to technical issues that stem from the prior shutdown, as well as the global pandemic restrictions and the 9.7m bpd production cut applied by OPEC and its non-Opec partners in response to the health crisis.

However, as OPEC+ will unwind what remains of the initial cut by the end of the year, the two Gulf countries are targeting extra Neutral Zone volumes.

Under the terms of the coordination, the Kingdom and Kuwait can raise oil output in the Neutral Zone by another 200,000 to 300,000 bpd within months, hitting a record capacity of 550,000 bpd, according to Argus Media.

Projections by Kuwait based oil firm KOC signal that the capacity of the oil fields can be further pushed to 700,000 bpd by 2025.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Kuwait Oil Oil production OPEC

Related

OPEC+ output misses cost almost $21bn in lost revenue in 2021, data show
Business & Economy
OPEC+ output misses cost almost $21bn in lost revenue in 2021, data show

Saudi Aramco buys 7.4 percent stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite

Saudi Aramco buys 7.4 percent stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 28 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Aramco buys 7.4 percent stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite

Saudi Aramco buys 7.4 percent stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite
  • Both Cognite and Aker BP are part of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke’s group of companies
Updated 28 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Aramco has bought a 7.4 percent stake in Norwegian industrial software group Cognite from oil firm Aker BP, Cognite said on Wednesday.


The price for the stake was “around 1 billion Norwegian crowns,” or about $113 million, an Aker BP spokesperson told Reuters, valuing Cognite at just over $1.5 billion.


Cognite and Saudi Aramco are in a partnership to provide digitalization services in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region.


“Cognite has proven that their technology delivers complex real time insights seamlessly and is optimising how energy is being supplied to the world,” Saudi Aramco Senior Vice President Ahmad A. Al-Sa’adi said in a statement.


Both Cognite and Aker BP are part of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke’s group of companies, whose investment firm Aker ASA has a 50.5 percent stake in Cognite.


US venture capital firm Accel holds 12.4 percent while Cognite’s Chief Executive John Markus Lervik owns 7.2 percent, an Aker spokesman said in May last year.

Topics: economy Aramco Saudi Arabia Oil Norway

Related

Aramco partners with Japan’s Yokogawa to localize chip manufacturing in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Aramco partners with Japan’s Yokogawa to localize chip manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

The Future of Real Estate Forum to tackle Kingdom’s urban landscape 

The Future of Real Estate Forum to tackle Kingdom’s urban landscape 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 52 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

The Future of Real Estate Forum to tackle Kingdom’s urban landscape 

The Future of Real Estate Forum to tackle Kingdom’s urban landscape 
  • It is expected to showcase the results of in-depth studies of the sector
Updated 52 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Future of Real Estate Forum, which takes place from Feb. 23 until Feb. 24, will focus on current and future real estate issues in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The forum sessions will include the participation of four ministers, representatives from several government agencies, city development authorities, key figures in regional and international bodies and organizations, as well as other parties related to the real estate sector within the Kingdom and external parties.

The forum will tackle the impact of regulatory and legislative trends on the real estate sector, future cities and urban development, smart cities, raising the level of quality and safety in building technology, among other areas.

The forum will also address several topics related to the sector including real estate marketing and appraisal, real estate auctions and their impact on the sector, financing small and medium-sized real estate enterprises.

It is expected to showcase the results of in-depth studies of the sector as well as figures related to the rates of demand for rent and ownership, and their sources at home and abroad.

Speakers from inside and outside the Kingdom are expected to discuss a set of opinions on laws and legislation, their ability to manage risks professionally and the range of challenges that the sector faces.

Topics: economy real estate luxury real estate Saudi Arabia

Related

Al Qatif beach in Eastern Province sold at $1bn in KSA’s ‘largest real estate transaction’
Business & Economy
Al Qatif beach in Eastern Province sold at $1bn in KSA’s ‘largest real estate transaction’

Jadwa Investment sees Saudi oil production rising by 13% in 2022

Jadwa Investment sees Saudi oil production rising by 13% in 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Jadwa Investment sees Saudi oil production rising by 13% in 2022

Jadwa Investment sees Saudi oil production rising by 13% in 2022
  • In a previous report, the Riyadh-based firm said that global oil demand is expected to peak at an all-time high of 100.8 million barrels per day
Updated 53 min 11 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production is set to lift by 13 percent in 2022 to hit 10.3 million barrels per day, said a Saudi investment bank report.

Jadwa Investment noted that the Kingdom’s crude output averaged 9.1 million barrels per day in 2021, 1.3 percent lower than the year before.

In a previous report, the Riyadh-based firm said that global oil demand is expected to peak at an all-time high of 100.8 million barrels per day, driven by a stronger global economy, higher mobility and loosened restrictions.

Looking at the Kingdom’s main index, TASI, the investment firm said that the index will rise over the next month as a result of multi-year high oil prices and anticipated initial public offerings.

In January, TASI lifted by 9 percent month-on-month, hitting the highest level in 15-and-a-half years.

Topics: economy Oil Saudi Arabia OPEC OPEC+ Russia

Related

Special With fear of $100 oil back, OPEC+ is heading into a tough meeting
Business & Economy
With fear of $100 oil back, OPEC+ is heading into a tough meeting

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia will lead the way in green energy tech, vows minister at LEAP
Saudi Arabia will lead the way in green energy tech, vows minister at LEAP
Huawei and stc sign deal to build data centers in Kingdom
Huawei and stc sign deal to build data centers in Kingdom
Saudi setback, UAE lucky: 5 things we learned from latest round of Asian qualifiers for 2022 World Cup
Saudi setback, UAE lucky: 5 things we learned from latest round of Asian qualifiers for 2022 World Cup
‘I am passionate about this club’: Dan Burn’s Newcastle United homecoming has been 19 years in the making
‘I am passionate about this club’: Dan Burn’s Newcastle United homecoming has been 19 years in the making
Saudi Arabia & Kuwait to raise oil output in Neutral Zone
Saudi Arabia & Kuwait to raise oil output in Neutral Zone

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.