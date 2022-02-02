SAMA licenses new payment fintech company

Digital tourism strategy announced by Saudi minister at LEAP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a new digital tourism strategy in a bid to attract more visitors to the Kingdom.

The outline of the plan was announced by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib, at the global and technology-leading LEAP 2022 forum in Riyadh.

The strategy is in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which works to place the Kingdom among the most important tourist destinations in the world.

It also has the support of the World Tourism Organization, the World Bank and digital partners such as Microsoft and Cisco.

“We want travelers and visitors to be sure that the tourism sector in the Kingdom operates within smart regulations,” said Al-Khatib.

The digital plan includes nine programs and will be completed by 2025.

To develop a smart work environment, the Ministry of Tourism will employ the latest technologies to enhance the effectiveness of decision-making, maximize the value of available data, and provide valuable opportunities for investors.

The Ministry of Tourism last year attracted 100,000 Saudis to work in the tourism sector through the “Your Future is Tourism” program.

Presently, the ministry is cooperating with the World Tourism Organization to establish an international tourism academy based in Riyadh, which will contribute to training those wishing to work in the tourism sector from different countries of the world.

The ministry has also established a series of 31 new standards aimed at enhancing the quality of tourism training. With over 226,000 registered trainees in the digital training platform of the ministry earlier this year, employees and job seekers were able to develop skills and work efficiency.

The ministry will also lead the development of a global digital tourism index with the aim of stimulating competition within the sector worldwide.