SAMA licenses new payment fintech company

SAMA licenses new payment fintech company
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA licenses new payment fintech company

SAMA licenses new payment fintech company
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has licensed a new payment financial technology Company called Waslah al-Dafa (Paylink) to provide e-commerce payment services.

The total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA has reached 15, in addition to 8 companies that have obtained the initial approval.

This step stems from SAMA's role to promote the development of the fintech sector by allowing the entry of new players.

SAMA affirms its commitment to support and develop payments companies and the sector, encourage innovation in financial services and enhance the level of financial inclusion.

Topics: economy SAMA Saudi Arabia

Digital tourism strategy announced by Saudi minister at LEAP

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Digital tourism strategy announced by Saudi minister at LEAP

Digital tourism strategy announced by Saudi minister at LEAP
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a new digital tourism strategy in a bid to attract more visitors to the Kingdom.

The outline of the plan was announced by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib, at the global and technology-leading LEAP 2022 forum in Riyadh.

The strategy is in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which works to place the Kingdom among the most important tourist destinations in the world.

It also has the support of the World Tourism Organization, the World Bank and digital partners such as Microsoft and Cisco.

“We want travelers and visitors to be sure that the tourism sector in the Kingdom operates within smart regulations,” said Al-Khatib.

The digital plan includes nine programs and will be completed by 2025.

To develop a smart work environment, the Ministry of Tourism will employ the latest technologies to enhance the effectiveness of decision-making, maximize the value of available data, and provide valuable opportunities for investors.

The Ministry of Tourism last year attracted 100,000 Saudis to work in the tourism sector through the “Your Future is Tourism” program.

Presently, the ministry is cooperating with the World Tourism Organization to establish an international tourism academy based in Riyadh, which will contribute to training those wishing to work in the tourism sector from different countries of the world.

The ministry has also established a series of 31 new standards aimed at enhancing the quality of tourism training. With over 226,000 registered trainees in the digital training platform of the ministry earlier this year, employees and job seekers were able to develop skills and work efficiency.

The ministry will also lead the development of a global digital tourism index with the aim of stimulating competition within the sector worldwide.

Topics: LEAP22 tourism

OPEC+ unlikely to hike output faster despite oil price rally, sources say

OPEC+ unlikely to hike output faster despite oil price rally, sources say
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 25 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ unlikely to hike output faster despite oil price rally, sources say

OPEC+ unlikely to hike output faster despite oil price rally, sources say
  Five OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Tuesday the plan to raise output by 400,000 bpd in March was unlikely to change
Updated 25 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ will likely stick to existing plans for a moderate oil output rise when it meets on Wednesday, sources from the group said, despite pressure from top consumers to speed up production increases after crude prices hit seven-year highs.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+ that produces more than 40 percent of global oil supply, has faced calls from the United States, India and others to pump more oil as economies recover from the pandemic.


But OPEC+ has stuck to its recent targets of adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month and blamed surging oil prices on the failure of consuming nations to ensure adequate investment in fossil fuels as they shift to greener energy.


Several OPEC members have struggled to meet even those modest monthly output increases agreed by the group.


Five OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Tuesday the plan to raise output by 400,000 bpd in March was unlikely to change when the group meets online on Wednesday at 1300 GMT.


“No more than 400,000 bpd,” one OPEC+ source said on Wednesday, when asked if OPEC+ could discuss a higher figure.


Brent crude was trading above $89 a barrel on Wednesday, close to its seven-year high of $91.70 reached last week, amid tensions in Europe and the Middle East.


Goldman Sachs said there was a chance of a faster OPEC+ ramp up given the pace of the market’s recent rally.


A report prepared for the meeting by OPEC+ experts and seen by Reuters kept the forecast for world oil demand growth unchanged for 2022 at 4.2 million bpd.


It said it expected demand to rise to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of the year. Oil demand was slightly above 100 million bpd in 2019 but hammered by the pandemic in 2020. 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC opec + Saudi Arabia Russia Kuwait Iraq

Saudi Arabia will lead the way in green energy tech, vows minister at LEAP

Saudi Arabia will lead the way in green energy tech, vows minister at LEAP
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia will lead the way in green energy tech, vows minister at LEAP

Saudi Arabia will lead the way in green energy tech, vows minister at LEAP
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia will lead the way on green initiatives instead of waiting for them to be developed elsewhere, the Kingdom’s energy minister vowed as he hit back against skepticism over the country’s environmental commitments.

Speaking at the LEAP 2022 forum in Riyadh, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, minister of technology for energy transition, talked up his country’s plan to achieve net zero on carbon emissions by 2060.

Al Saud argued that technological developments could see Saudi Arabia hitting that target ahead of schedule.

He said Saudi Arabia would be using carbon to create a circular economy, and warned that pushing ahead to renewable energy too soon is actually counterproductive in the fight against climate change.

Al Saud said that many people were questioning the Saudi green initiatives as they did not see how a hydrocarbon country would join an effort to limit hydrocarbons.’

He said “The answer is simple, instead of waiting for solutions to come our way we should be there to develop this solution and get the world into it.”

Discussing measures already taken, Al Saud said a million oil barrels are being reused instead of being destroyed, and he pointed to the megacity of NEOM and other “ambitious giga projects” as “samples of how engaged we are.” 

Al Saud spoke of the importance of hiring young people into key industries, “as they have much bigger interests to see it through.”

Referring to developing technologies to help with the transition to a net zero economy, he said that Saudi Arabia wanted to put together a “global ecosystem” as there is “nothing better than an organized system.”

Al Saud also warned against rushing towards renewable dependence before such facilities are fully developed, claiming some countries who had gone down this route are “burning more than they produce.”

Topics: LEAP22 Saudi Arabia Green Energy

Huawei and stc sign deal to build data centers in Kingdom

Huawei and stc sign deal to build data centers in Kingdom
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

Huawei and stc sign deal to build data centers in Kingdom

Huawei and stc sign deal to build data centers in Kingdom
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Company, stc, has signed a strategic agreement with China’s Huawei to set up local data centers in the Kingdom.

The deal plans to develop the data centers by setting up a factory, which will use Huawei’s global reach to establish national competencies in the Kingdom.

CEO of stc, Olayan Mohammed Al-Watied said the possibility of setting up a data center equipment factory increases the readiness of the digital infrastructure in the Kingdom, and boosts its position as a leading digital center in the region.

The agreement will also go some way to achieving the Kingdom's 2030 vision of diversifying the economy.

Topics: economy Huawei Saudi Arabia China telecoms DATA CENTERS

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait to raise oil output in Neutral Zone

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait to raise oil output in Neutral Zone
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait to raise oil output in Neutral Zone

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait to raise oil output in Neutral Zone
  Currently, production of both fields combined stands below the pre-shutdown levels at 300,000 to 320,000 bpd
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are looking at ways to boost oil production in two jointly run oil fields that both countries share in the Neutral Zone, Argus Media reported.

Since restarting operations in 2020 after a long break amid operational quarrels, both fields, better known as offshore Khafij and onshore Wafra, have slowly scaled up production in the 2,230 square mile area between the borders of the two nations.

Before the four-year pause, the two fields were operating below capacity at an accumulated 450,000 to 460,000 barrels per day.

Currently, production of both fields combined stands below the pre-shutdown levels at 300,000 to 320,000 bpd.

The slow pace of lifting output is mainly due to technical issues that stem from the prior shutdown, as well as the global pandemic restrictions and the 9.7m bpd production cut applied by OPEC and its non-Opec partners in response to the health crisis.

However, as OPEC+ will unwind what remains of the initial cut by the end of the year, the two Gulf countries are targeting extra Neutral Zone volumes.

Under the terms of the coordination, the Kingdom and Kuwait can raise oil output in the Neutral Zone by another 200,000 to 300,000 bpd within months, hitting a record capacity of 550,000 bpd, according to Argus Media.

Projections by Kuwait based oil firm KOC signal that the capacity of the oil fields can be further pushed to 700,000 bpd by 2025.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Kuwait Oil Oil production OPEC

