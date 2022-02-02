UMEX, SimTEX exhibition to take place in February

RIYADH: The fifth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition, or UMEX, and the Simulation Training, or SimTEX, is set to take place from 21 to 23 Feb. 2022, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Held under the theme of ‘Unmanned, Unbound: Realising the Promise of The Unmanned Revolution,’ the conference is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Co. in partnership with the Tawazun Economic Council and in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

The event aims to showcase the growing unmanned systems segments in the region, through providing a professional platform for manufacturers to meet operators and promote the defence, environmental, civil and humanitarian benefits of unmanned systems.

UMEX is an event dedicated to drones, robotics, components and unmanned systems.