UMEX, SimTEX exhibition to take place in February

UMEX, SimTEX exhibition to take place in February
Image: Shutterstock
UMEX, SimTEX exhibition to take place in February

UMEX, SimTEX exhibition to take place in February
RIYADH: The fifth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition, or UMEX, and the Simulation Training, or SimTEX, is set to take place from 21 to 23 Feb. 2022, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Held under the theme of ‘Unmanned, Unbound: Realising the Promise of The Unmanned Revolution,’ the conference is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Co. in partnership with the Tawazun Economic Council and in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense. 

The event aims to showcase the growing unmanned systems segments in the region, through providing a professional platform for manufacturers to meet operators and promote the defence, environmental, civil and humanitarian benefits of unmanned systems.

UMEX is an event dedicated to drones, robotics, components and unmanned systems. 

Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Space tech will benefit from Saudi Arabia investment, minister insists at LEAP

Space tech will benefit from Saudi Arabia investment, minister insists at LEAP
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

New CEO appointed to lead Saudi Logistic

New CEO appointed to lead Saudi Logistic
New CEO appointed to lead Saudi Logistic

New CEO appointed to lead Saudi Logistic
RIYADH: Saudi Logistic, also known as SAL, has announced the appointment of Faisal Al-Baddah as the company's new CEO and managing director as of February .

In line with the 2030 Vision objectives of transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub, SAL is a subsidiary of Airlines Corporation providing comprehensive logistic solutions to improve connectivity between all modes of transportation to invigorate the logistics sector.


Al-Baddah held a number of positions in the public and private sectors, including that of Secretary General of SEDA and SAL.

He held leadership positions in Saudi Arabia and international companies, in the areas of supply chain management, project management, and business development.

SAMA licenses new payment fintech company

SAMA licenses new payment fintech company
Image: Shutterstock
SAMA licenses new payment fintech company

SAMA licenses new payment fintech company
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has licensed a new payment financial technology Company called Waslah al-Dafa (Paylink) to provide e-commerce payment services.

The total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA has reached 15, in addition to 8 companies that have obtained the initial approval.

This step stems from SAMA's role to promote the development of the fintech sector by allowing the entry of new players.

SAMA affirms its commitment to support and develop payments companies and the sector, encourage innovation in financial services and enhance the level of financial inclusion.

Digital tourism strategy announced by Saudi minister at LEAP

Digital tourism strategy announced by Saudi minister at LEAP

Digital tourism strategy announced by Saudi minister at LEAP
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a new digital tourism strategy in a bid to attract more visitors to the Kingdom.

The outline of the plan was announced by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib, at the global and technology-leading LEAP 2022 forum in Riyadh.

The strategy is in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which works to place the Kingdom among the most important tourist destinations in the world.

It also has the support of the World Tourism Organization, the World Bank and digital partners such as Microsoft and Cisco.

“We want travelers and visitors to be sure that the tourism sector in the Kingdom operates within smart regulations,” said Al-Khatib.

The digital plan includes nine programs and will be completed by 2025.

To develop a smart work environment, the Ministry of Tourism will employ the latest technologies to enhance the effectiveness of decision-making, maximize the value of available data, and provide valuable opportunities for investors.

The Ministry of Tourism last year attracted 100,000 Saudis to work in the tourism sector through the “Your Future is Tourism” program.

Presently, the ministry is cooperating with the World Tourism Organization to establish an international tourism academy based in Riyadh, which will contribute to training those wishing to work in the tourism sector from different countries of the world.

The ministry has also established a series of 31 new standards aimed at enhancing the quality of tourism training. With over 226,000 registered trainees in the digital training platform of the ministry earlier this year, employees and job seekers were able to develop skills and work efficiency.

The ministry will also lead the development of a global digital tourism index with the aim of stimulating competition within the sector worldwide.

