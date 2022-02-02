Germany blocks German-language Russian channel

You are here

The decision comes amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over the massing of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. (File/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

  • Germany blocks German-language RT channel from broadcasting in the country amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West
  • RT's Editor in Chief said the channel “will not stop broadcasting”
AFP

FRANKFURT: The German broadcasting regulator said Wednesday it had banned the transmission of the German-language channel of Russian state broadcaster RT, amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West.
The transmission of the channel “RT DE” was “prohibited because it does not have the necessary broadcasting license,” the regulator’s authorization and oversight commission said in a statement.
“This is complete nonsense,” RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on Twitter, adding that the channel “will not stop broadcasting.”
RT DE was blocked from Europe’s satellite network on December 22 at the request of German authorities, less than a week after going on air, but was still available over the Internet and via a mobile app.
In its response to the suspension, RT DE said it was broadcast from Moscow and had a Serbian broadcasting license, which it said gives it the right to broadcast in Germany under European law.
“We cannot understand why a supposedly informed and independent regulator should act on what appears to be a purely political basis, based on a false version of reality that serves its own purpose,” it said.
But the German regulator said the channel was based in Berlin did not have a “legitimate permit under European law.”
RT DE said it would seek to appeal in court against the regulator’s decision.
Vladimir Soloviev, president of the Russian journalists’ union, told the Russian TASS news agency Germany was seeking to “ban an alternative point of view” and violating “principles of freedom of expression.”

The decision comes at a moment of rising tensons between Moscow and the West over the massing of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in January said he was “concerned” about the RT DE situation and that the government would take steps in response “if needed.”
Launched in 2005 as “Russia Today,” state-funded RT has expanded with broadcasters and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish and Arabic.
It has been accused by Western countries of distributing disinformation and Kremlin-friendly propaganda.
It has generated controversy in many countries, including the United States, where it was required to register as a “foreign agent,” and in Britain, where authorities have threatened to revoke its broadcasting license.
The channel has been banned in several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia.
In September, Google-owned YouTube issued a warning to RT DE for violating its coronavirus disinformation guidelines and then shuttered two channels for breaching user terms.
A third channel was blocked in December for trying to circumvent the earlier terminations.

Topics: Russia Today Germany Ukraine

Reuters

  • Two Afghan journalists who recently disappeared have been released after the UN called on the Taliban to provide information on their whereabouts
Reuters

KABUL: Two Afghan journalists who disappeared this week have been released, their employer said on Wednesday, after the United Nations called on the Taliban to provide information on their whereabouts.
Two reporters for broadcaster Ariana News were taken by unknown abductors on Monday, according to their news agency. The Taliban denied arresting them but said they were investigating the matter.
Ali Asghari, the news manager at Ariana News, said they had been released but gave no more information.
A spokesman for the Taliban administration, Bilal Karimi, said he was not aware of the men’s release but would seek further information.
The case had been one of a growing number highlighted by the international community as fears grew over a crackdown on dissent since the Taliban took over in August.
The UN mission to Afghanistan on Tuesday called on the Taliban to release information on the missing men, as well as a group of women who had disappeared last month in connection with women’s rights protests.
In a separate briefing in Geneva, the UN human rights spokesperson echoed those criticisms and said reports indicated there was a growing pattern of arbitrary arrests in Afghanistan.
A Taliban spokesman denied the women were in their custody and said they were investigating their disappearance and rejected the UN allegations.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan journalists Taliban

In heated meeting, India seeks tougher action from US tech giants on fake news

The move signals a new low in ties between American tech giants and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. (File/AFP)
The move signals a new low in ties between American tech giants and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • India ticks off tech firms for not removing “fake news,“ tells Google to relook at internal rules
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian officials have held heated discussions with Google, Twitter and Facebook for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms, sources told Reuters, the government’s latest altercation with Big Tech.
The officials, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), strongly criticized the companies and said their inaction on fake news was forcing the Indian government to order content takedowns, which in turn drew international criticism that authorities were suppressing free expression, two sources said.
The sources, who were familiar with the proceedings at the virtual meeting on Monday, described the conversation as tense and heated, signalling a new low in ties between American tech giants and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.
The officials did not issue any ultimatum to the companies at the meeting, the sources said. The government has been tightening tech sector regulations but wants companies to do more on content moderation.
The meeting was a follow-up to the I&B ministry’s use of “emergency powers” in December and January to order the blocking of 55 channels on Google’s YouTube platform, and some Twitter and Facebook accounts
The government had said the channels were promoting “fake news” or “anti-India” content and that the disinformation was being spread by accounts based in neighboring Pakistan.
The I&B ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the meeting, which was also attended by Indian content-sharing platforms ShareChat and Koo, which have millions of users in the country.
Facebook, now known as Meta, Twitter and ShareChat declined comment.
Without commenting on the meeting, Alphabet Inc’s Google said in a statement it reviews government’s requests and “where appropriate, we restrict or remove content in keeping with local laws.” Koo said it complies with local laws and has strong content moderation practices in place.
In its transparency reports, Twitter has said the Indian government makes among the highest number of requests to remove content from its platform. Technology website Comparitech in October said India made 97,631 content removal requests in 2020, the second-highest in the world after Russia, mostly to Facebook and Google.

STRAINED TIES
During the meeting, senior tech executives told the officials that they take adequate measures to remove or curb the spread of misinformation on their platforms, and act on legally-valid content removal requests, said the sources.
The officials told Google to review its internal guidelines to remove fake content automatically, said the sources.
The officials also said the government was disappointed that big social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, weren’t detecting and removing such content on their own.
Instead, the government was forced to order takedowns, opening it to criticism and damaging its public image, the officials said during the meeting, according to the sources.
Executives from Google told the I&B officials that one way to resolve that was for the ministry to avoid making takedown decisions public. The firms could work with the government and act on the alleged fake content, which could be a win-win for both sides, Google said, according to one of the sources.
The idea was summarily rejected by the government officials, who said the takedowns also publicize how the companies weren’t doing enough to tackle fake news on their own, the person said.
While ordering takedowns of certain online accounts in January, the government said it was doing so to “secure the overall information environment in India,” adding that such fake content was on “sensitive subjects” such as the Indian Army, India’s foreign relations and local state elections.
Digital rights advocates say such government orders curb free speech and set a worrying precedent.
“Detailed takedown orders are not made public by the government,” said Apar Gupta, the executive director at Internet Freedom Foundation, adding that the basis for the action was not explained.
This allowed authorities to censor content even if it does not violate public order or the security of the state, he said.

Topics: India Tech Giants Google Facebook

CNN’s Caroline Faraj awarded honorary doctorate from City, University of London

CNN’s Caroline Faraj awarded honorary doctorate from City, University of London
ARAB NEWS 

  • Degree given in recognition of her achievements in journalism, business for CNN
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: Journalist and vice president of Arabic services for CNN, Caroline Faraj, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the prestigious City, University of London.

She was presented with the doctorate, given in recognition of her achievements in journalism and business for the US-based media company, during a ceremony held in London on Monday.

As an alumnus of City, University of London, she was also commended for her role as founding vice president of the university’s Middle East and North Africa board and for championing and speaking at Bayes Business School’s Global Women’s Leadership Program conferences.

Faraj dedicated the award to her late father. Speaking at the ceremony, she said: “He believed in me and taught me not only that education is power, but also that nothing is impossible.”

Addressing the students graduating on Monday, she added: “With your degree today, you will not only be holding a diploma but rather a key. With that key, you have limitless opportunities in front of you to unlock.

“However, I would like to encourage you not to let your learning end today. Instead, let today be a foundation for being a lifelong learner.

“Whether formally or informally, whether in your field of study or in another area, whether through experiences you go through or situations you encounter, or the people you meet, in whatever situation, continue to be a learner.”

Faraj’s degree honor came in the wake of her being named in the Arab Woman Awards 2021 and coincided with CNN celebrating its 20th anniversary under her leadership. CNN Arabic experienced its most successful year yet during 2021, with daily audience numbers growing by more than 150 percent in the past six years, according to Adobe Analytics.

The brand also emerged as highly trusted, scoring more than three times the average trust rating compared to other industry names.

In a separate interview, Faraj told Arab News: “Our focus will always be on credible, authentic, and factual reporting. Our commitment to the Arabic-speaking world is that we will continue to innovate in the way that we provide people with news and information wherever they need it.”

Topics: CNN Arabic media

Saudi National Bank ranked among top six most valuable banking brands in MENA

Saudi National Bank ranked among top six most valuable banking brands in MENA
Arab News

  • A brand value of $3.2 billion earned SNB 94th position globally in the Brand Finance Banking 500, making it the highest-placed newcomer to the list
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi National Bank has been ranked among the world’s top 100 most valuable banking brands by the annual Brand Finance Banking 500 report.

SNB was the highest-ranked of 30 newcomers to the list this year. A brand value of $3.2 billion earned it 94th position globally and sixth place among institutions based in the Middle East and North Africa. Qatar National Bank retained top spot among the region’s banking brands.

The position of SNB in the top 100 was said to be guided by a significant rise in profits as well as emphasis on sustainability initiatives. The brand recently announced plans to create a platform focusing on long-term investments in sustainable economic activities.

“Saudi banking brands performed well in this year’s ranking, evidenced by SNB’s impressive entrance in 94th - thanks to the successful completion of its merger at the start of the year," said Declan Ahern, Valuation Director at Brand Finance. "Furthermore, strong performances from a number of brands, including both Al-Rajhi Bank and Riyad Bank, indicate that the sector is well positioned for continued growth in the future.”

Meanwhile, QNB consolidated its position as the most valuable banking brand in the region, experiencing growth of 16 percent to reach a value of $7.1 billion. It also rose three spots in the overall global rankings, to 45th place.

“QNB’s growth outpaced the average of the top 50 banking brands, reflecting the hard work put behind the brand and business over the last few years,” said David Haigh, chairman and CEO of Brand Finance.

“The brand has acted as a unifying force across its operations, which have benefited from the significant investment in digital services for retail and corporate clients, and has helped consolidate QNB’s position in the top 50 of the Brand Finance Banking 500 ranking.”

Other Middle Eastern banks in the top 500 include Saudi-based Al-Rajhi Bank (in 69th place) and UAE-based NBD (83rd), FAB (88th) and ADCB (117th).

Topics: Saudi National Bank MENA

Saudi residents want more local Arabic TV content

One-third of Saudi residents would rather watch local Arabic television content than international programs, a new survey has revealed. (Shutterstock)
One-third of Saudi residents would rather watch local Arabic television content than international programs, a new survey has revealed. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

  • Kearney study analyzes Saudis’ online content consumption needs
Arab News

RIYADH: One-third of Saudi residents would rather watch local Arabic television content than international programs, a new survey has revealed.

And viewers in the Kingdom also wanted quality content, not just Arabized versions of other countries’ material, the study by global management consultancy Kearney found.

Head of communications, media, and technology at Kearney Middle East, Adel Belcaid, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s youngest and most digitally attuned major markets with the population consuming vast terabytes of video, audio, and gaming content.

“The youth has not only been using various platforms for visual self-expression and storytelling, but also to bolster the cultural identity of the nation, which has been incredibly empowering.”

Of those questioned for the survey, 33 percent said they would like to see more localized, Arabic content on TV and other media platforms, and that they would be willing to pay for it, while 63 percent admitted they would pay a premium for such content, and 25 percent an additional fee to avoid seeing advertisements.

FASTFACTS

33 percent of Saudi residents prefer local Arabic TV content to international content.

63 percent are willing to pay a premium for such content.

25 percent are willing to pay a fee to avoid ads on media platforms.

42 percent are more willing to pay for high-quality video-on-demand or streaming content.

Online video content consumption has been rapidly growing, a trend accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic and, according to video production company Wyzowl, 96 percent of users globally increased their online video consumption last year — doubling it from 2018.

Kearney’s study showed that the trend was very much true for residents of Saudi Arabia going into 2022. Not only were they consuming more, but they were also willing to pay more.

A total of 42 percent of Saudi residents quizzed expressed a greater interest in paying for high-quality video-on-demand or streaming content, compared with other channels such as social media (37 percent), TV (32 percent), gaming websites (32 percent), online news portals (22 percent), print news publications (19 percent), podcasts (19 percent), and radio (17 percent).

Head of communications, media, and technology at Kearney Middle East, Adel Belcaid. (Supplied)

That was found to be especially true for younger audiences, with respondents aged between 18 and 34 more likely to pay for quality content than those aged 35 and over, particularly on newer channels such as video-on-demand (96 percent) compared to more traditional channels including newspapers and magazines (37 percent).

“Under these favorable demographics and the directives of Vision 2030, the Kingdom stands to become one of largest content hubs.

“There is a huge opportunity to unleash the full potential of the media sector, by boosting local content development, upgrading talent and infrastructure, and enhancing regulation and governance framework,” Belcaid added.

Topics: media Saudi Arabia TV

