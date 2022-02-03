Tributes pour in for ‘clever, kind’ murdered Londoner Yasmin Chkaifi

You are here

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, was found stabbed to death in Maida Vale, London. (Metropolitan Police)
  • Chkaifi’s former lover stabbed her to death, before being killed himself by a passing driver
  • Her killer should have been behind bars for breaching a stalking protection order
LONDON: Friends and family have offered their heartfelt tributes to a woman murdered in a shocking knife attack in central London.

Yasmin Chkaifi, 44, was killed by Leon McCaskie in Maida Vale, west London, on Jan. 24, weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Her husband, Joseph Salmon told the BBC that his wife was “smart, clever and witty.”

Another family member said she had a “big, caring heart,” adding that she would still be alive if police had done more to enforce McCaskie’s warrant.

McCaskie was also killed in the attack when a passing driver rammed him in an attempt to protect Chkaifi. The driver was released without charges.

Police are investigating the case after it emerged that McCaskie should have been held in jail without bail for failing to show up to court after breaking a stalking protection order breach.

Remembering his wife, Salmon said: “I'm grateful for the chance to talk to her, marry her, be happy with her, and fall in love with her.”

He added that both he and his family were “at a loss” and “heartbroken.”

“I just think domestic abuse is a very bad problem and, if there’s no education about it from very young, if things aren’t sorted, if men can’t keep their hands to themselves, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” he said.

Azhar Elfaddi, Chkaifi’s cousin and best friend, said: “She was probably the smartest and wisest woman I knew. She was just a simple, loving, amazing woman. I’ve never seen anyone compare to her, her parenting, as a person, her heart.

“She was always forgiving, she never really liked to speak bad about people.”

Another cousin, Inass Elfaddi, said it was “sad that no one did anything about it” and she had many questions for the police.

She said: “It could have easily been prevented.

“I think I would ask why her case wasn’t a priority, why (McCaskie’s) warrant wasn’t a priority, why his criminal record wasn’t enough for him to be searched for, as you did have a warrant?

“Obviously they didn’t see him as a threat.”

The Metropolitan Police told the BBC it was unable to comment on the case because it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for review.

COPENHAGEN: The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Thursday the continent is now entering a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.
Dr. Hans Kluge said at a media briefing that there is a “singular opportunity” for countries across Europe to take control of COVID-19 transmission due to three factors: high levels of immunization due to vaccination and natural infection, the virus’ tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the omicron variant.
As the winter subsides in much of Europe in the coming weeks, Kluge said the upcoming spring “leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquility and a much higher level of population defense against any resurgence in transmission.” Even if another variant emerges, Kluge said health authorities in Europe should be able to keep it in check, provided immunization and boosting efforts continue, along with other public health interventions.
He said, however, this demands “a drastic and uncompromising increase in vaccine sharing across borders,” saying vaccines must be provided to everyone across Europe and beyond. Scientists have repeatedly warned that unless the majority of the world’s population is vaccinated, any opportunities for COVID-19 to keep spreading means it could mutate into deadlier and more transmissible forms.
Kluge noted that there were 12 million new coronavirus cases across WHO’s European region last week, the highest single weekly total during the pandemic. He said that spike was driven by the hugely infectious omicron variant, but said that admissions to hospital intensive care units haven’t risen significantly.

ADDIS ABABA: Just three months ago, foreigners were fleeing Ethiopia in droves, responding to alarming security warnings from mostly Western embassies about a possible rebel advance on the capital.
This week, traffic is moving in the opposite direction, as delegations from across Africa fly in for the latest summit of the African Union this weekend — an event the government has described as “a heavy blow to those who were professing the doomsday here.”
Well over a year into a conflict ravaging the country’s north, Ethiopia appears eager to host a meeting that will focus on other crises, and the AU has several on offer.
From coups to climate change to the coronavirus, the two-decade-old bloc is confronting a number of challenges which look set to weigh on its 55 member states for years to come.
It also faces the prospect of a debate over its relationship with Israel that analysts warn could become highly polarizing during the two-day gathering that begins on Saturday.
The result is a fraught agenda that may distract from Ethiopia’s troubles while allowing Addis Ababa, home to AU headquarters, to present itself as a strong, stable host for its neighbors.
“I think it can certainly be seen as a political win for Ethiopia,” said Imogen Hooper, African Union analyst at the International Crisis Group (ICG), a conflict-prevention organization.
Abiy’s government “has been lobbying heavily for this to take place in person, because it does give a sense of normalization.”

The summit follows a spate of recent coups on the continent, the latest occurring less than two weeks ago in Burkina Faso.
On Tuesday night, Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo survived a gun attack that both the AU and the West African bloc ECOWAS denounced as a coup attempt.
The following day, addressing a meeting of foreign ministers preceding this weekend’s summit for heads of state, African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat condemned a “worrying resurgence of military coups.”
The AU’s 15-member security body has suspended Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea and Sudan over their unconstitutional changes in power.
But it has not suspended Chad, where a military council took over following the death of longtime President Idriss Deby Itno on the battlefield last April.
“The AU’s inconsistent response to the slew of unconstitutional changes of government has been particularly damaging,” ICG said in a briefing this week.
At the summit , leaders should discuss how to be more proactive in addressing factors that give rise to coups, including terrorism-related instability and frustration over constitutional revisions that extend leaders’ time in power, said Solomon Dersso, founder of the AU-focused Africa Amani think tank.
“It is only when crisis hits that we say, ‘Gosh, how come this country is falling apart like this so quickly?’” Solomon said.

On Saturday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is slated to provide an update on Africa’s response to the pandemic, nearly two years after the continent’s first Covid-19 case was detected in Egypt.
As of January 26, only 11 percent of Africa’s more than 1 billion people had been fully vaccinated, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That is a far cry from the body’s target of 70 percent by the end of the year.
African leaders have long spoken out against the hoarding of vaccines by rich countries, a theme likely to be repeated.
A draft agenda seen by AFP also includes a discussion of Faki’s decision last year to accept Israel’s accreditation at the AU.
Accredited non-African states are able to attend some conferences, access non-confidential AU documents and present statements at meetings that concern them.
Faki’s move drew quick, vocal protest from powerful members including South Africa and Algeria, which argued that it flew in the face of AU statements supporting the Palestinian Territories.
Analysts say a vote on the issue could yield an unprecedented split in the bloc.

Amid all this, it is doubtful the war in Ethiopia, pitting Abiy’s government against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group, will get much attention.
Foreign envoys are pushing hard for a cease-fire and expanded aid access to conflict-hit areas.
But Abiy’s government has dismissed criticism from the US and other Western powers as smacking of neo-imperialism.
If signs recently posted outside the Addis Ababa airport are any indication, Abiy seems poised to use this year’s AU summit to shore up his pan-African bona fides.
“African solutions to African problems,” reads one. “The future of Mother Africa is bright,” reads another.
And a third: “To pull together is to avoid being pulled apart.”
BEIJING: The last time the Olympics came to China, he oversaw the whole endeavor. Now the Games are back, and this time Xi Jinping is running the entire nation.
The Chinese president, hosting a Winter Olympics beleaguered by complaints about human rights abuses, has upended tradition to restore strongman rule in China and tighten Communist Party control over the economy and society.
Xi was in charge of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing that served as a “coming-out party” for China as an economic and political force. A second-generation member of the party elite, Xi became general secretary of the party in 2012. He took the ceremonial title of president the next year.
Xi spent his first five-year term atop the party making himself China’s strongest leader at least since Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s. Xi was dubbed “chairman of everything” after he put himself in charge of economic, propaganda and other major functions. That reversed a consensus for the ruling inner circle to avoid power struggles by sharing decision-making.
The party is crushing pro-democracy and other activism and tightening control over business and society. It has expanded surveillance of China’s 1.4 billion people and control of business, culture, education and religion. A “social credit” system tracks every person and company and punishes infractions from pollution to littering.

Born in Beijing in 1953, Xi enjoyed a privileged youth as the second son of Xi Zhongxun, a former vice premier and guerrilla commander in the civil war that brought Mao Zedong’s communist rebels to power in 1949.

Xi’s rise coincides with increased assertiveness abroad following three decades of China keeping its head down to focus on economic development.
Xi wants China to be “the greatest country on Earth, widely admired and therefore followed,” said Steve Tsang, a Chinese politics specialist at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.
“The world where China is top dog is a world where authoritarianism is safe,” Tsang said. Democracies will ”need to know their place.”
Born in Beijing in 1953, Xi enjoyed a privileged youth as the second son of Xi Zhongxun, a former vice premier and guerrilla commander in the civil war that brought Mao Zedong’s communist rebels to power in 1949. At 15, Xi Jinping was sent to rural Shaanxi province in 1969 as part of Mao’s campaign to have educated urban young people learn from peasants. Xi was caught trying to sneak back to the Chinese capital and returned to Shaanxi to dig irrigation ditches.
“Knives are sharpened on the stone. People are refined through hardship,” Xi told a Chinese magazine in 2001. “Whenever I later encountered trouble, I’d just think of how hard it had been to get things done back then and nothing would then seem difficult.”
Beijing is pushing for a bigger role in managing trade and global affairs to match its status as the second-biggest economy. It has antagonized Japan, India and other neighbors by trying to intimidate Taiwan — the island democracy that the ruling party says belongs to China — and by pressing claims to disputed sections of the South and East China Seas and the Himalayas.
The party has ended limits on foreign ownership in its auto industry and made other market-opening changes. But it has declared state-owned companies that dominate oil, banking and other industries the “core of the economy.”
Beijing is pressuring private sector successes such as Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, to divert billions of dollars into nationalistic initiatives including making China a “technology power” and reducing reliance on the United States, Japan and other suppliers by developing processor chips and other products.
That, combined with US and European curbs on Chinese access to technology due to security fears, is fueling anxiety global industry might decouple or split into markets with incompatible auto, telecom and other products. That would raise costs and slow innovation.
Xi, 68, looks certain to break with tradition again by pursuing a third term as party leader at a congress in October or November. He had the constitution’s limit of two terms on his presidency repealed in 2018. That reversed arrangements put in place in the 1990s for party factions to share decision-making and hand over power to younger leaders once every decade.
Even before Xi took power, party officials complained that group leadership was too cumbersome and allowed lower-level leaders to ignore or obstruct initiatives. Officials defend Xi’s efforts to stay in power by saying he needs to ensure reforms are carried out.

Activists complain Beijing is trying to erase minority cultures, but officials say the camps are for job training and to combat radicalism. They reject reports of force abortions and other abuses.

Xi led an anti-corruption crackdown whose most prominent targets were members of other factions or supported rival leadership candidates. The campaign was popular with the public but led to complaints that officials refused to make big decisions for fear of attracting attention.
Xi has called for a “national rejuvenation” based on tighter party control over education, culture and religion. Many of the changes are hostile to ethnic minorities, gays and lesbians, pro-democracy and other activists and independent-minded artists and writers. Social media groups for gay university students have been shut down. Men deemed insufficiently masculine were banned from TV.
An estimated 1 million Uyghurs and members of other mostly Muslim minority groups have been confined in camps in the Xinjiang region in the northwest. Activists complain Beijing is trying to erase minority cultures, but officials say the camps are for job training and to combat radicalism. They reject reports of force abortions and other abuses.
Xi oversaw the 2015 detention of more than 200 lawyers and legal aides who helped activists and members of the public challenge official abuses.
After the coronavirus emerged in 2019, Xi’s government suppressed information and punished doctors who tried to warn the public. That prompted accusations Beijing allowed the disease to spread more widely and left other countries unprepared.
Beijing extended its crackdown to Hong Kong following 2019 protests that began over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include demands for greater democracy.
A national security law was imposed on Hong Kong in 2020, prompting complaints that Beijing was eroding the autonomy that had been promised when the former British colony returned to China in 1997 — and ruining its status as a trade and financial center.
Pro-democracy figures have been imprisoned. They include Jimmy Lai, the 73-year-old former publisher of the Apple Daily newspaper, which shut down under government pressure, and organizers of candlelight memorials of the party’s deadly 1989 crackdown on a pro-democracy movement.
A big potential stumbling block to achieving Xi’s ambitions is the struggling economy. Growth is slumping after Beijing tightened controls on use of debt in its real estate industry, one of its biggest economic engines. That adds to the drag from politically motivated initiatives, including tech development and orders to manufacturers to use Chinese suppliers of components and raw materials, even if that costs more.
“Xi himself weakens the economy rather than strengthening it,” Tsang said. “If you mess up the economy, he’s not going to make China the dominant power in the world.”

 

OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso’s junta lifted Wednesday a nationwide curfew they imposed after seizing power in a coup last month, the military announced.
The restrictions were imposed on January 24 after mutinous soldiers arrested President Roch Marc Christian Kabore following a revolt at several army barracks in the capital over the handling of jihadist attacks in the Sahel nation.
“The President of the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration, President of Faso, Head of State, updates... the total lifting of the curfew measure as of this day, February 2,” Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo said in a press release.
The nation’s nightlife will not completely resume as “popular celebrations and festive events are prohibited after midnight from Monday to Thursday and after 2 am from Friday to Sunday,” the junta said in a televised statement.
The coup leaders said the measure was taken “in view of the security context and in solidarity with the victims of insecurity.”
Initially imposed from 9 p.m. to 5 pm, the national curfew was later reduced to midnight to 4 am before being lifted entirely.
Like neighboring Mali and Niger, Burkina Faso has been caught up in a spiral of violence since 2015, attributed to jihadist groups affiliated to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh militant group.
The violence has killed more than 2,000 people and forced at least 1.5 million to flee their homes.
Sandaogo also reshuffled the country’s military leadership, a change sought by soldiers in the January mutiny.
Former sports minister Colonel-Major David Kabre was appointed chief of the general staff of the armed forces, with Col. Adam Nere becoming chief of staff of the army.

 

 

17 dead in Argentina after taking laced cocaine

BUENOS AIRES: At least 17 people died and 56 more were hospitalized in a northwestern suburb of Buenos Aires after consuming cocaine cut with a toxic substance, possibly opioids, authorities said Wednesday.
Officials said they are working quickly to determine what the cocaine was mixed with, but warned those who have bought the drug over the last 24 hours to dispose of it.
Sergio Berni, the security chief for Buenos Aires province, told the television channel Telefe authorities were trying to locate the toxic substance “to remove it from circulation.”
About 10 people were arrested after police raided a house in the poor Tres de Febrero neighborhood where they believe the cocaine was sold.
Packets of cocaine similar to those described by the victims’ families were seized.
The drugs were taken to a laboratory in La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires province, for analysis.
Authorities issued an urgent warning early Wednesday after three separate hospitals reported several deaths and serious cases of poisoning. Later in the day, eight hospitals were treating patients.
Several of those being treated told doctors they had taken cocaine together.
Early reports said victims suffered convulsions and sudden heart attacks.
Health authorities said at least four of the victims were men aged between 32 and 45.
“There is a key ingredient that is attacking the central nervous system,” Berni said.
His office said late in the day that emergency services were reporting new patients in “critical condition” being brought to hospital.

Berni explained that “every dealer that buys cocaine cuts it. Some do it with non-toxic substances such as starch. Others put hallucinogens in it, and if there is no form of control, this kind of thing happens.”
He said that on this occasion, however, the drug was cut with a harmful substance as part of a “war between drug traffickers.”
The San Martin public prosecutor, Marcelo Lapargo, told Radio Mitre that authorities’ main concern “is to be able to communicate, so that those who are in possession of this poison know that they should not consume it.”
Investigators fear the toll could rise, with some people who bought the cocaine unable to reach a care center in time.
Lapargo said that this case was “absolutely exceptional.” He also said that the idea of a battle between drug traffickers was “conjecture” at this point.
Police clashed briefly with residents in a part of Tres de Febrero who were protesting the arrest of local young people in the drug raid.

