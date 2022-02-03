RIYADH: A Saudi painter said she was “very happy” to have been commissioned to create a portrait of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to mark the monarch’s golden jubilee.
“I am very honored to have the opportunity to create a special portrait for the Queen of Denmark on the 50th anniversary,” Noura bin Saidan told Arab News.
Best known for her calligraphy murals and graffiti works that can be seen on the King Khalid Road Tunnel and which were a major feature of the Riyadh Season, Bin Saidan was approached to create the piece by the Danish Embassy.
She said the artwork, which measures 2 meters by 2 meters, took three days to complete.
“I enjoyed adding all of the detailing. Personally, I am very happy to provide this gift to her majesty,” she added.
Bin Saidan said it was very important to pay attention to the small details when working on a portrait and that this was one of the aspects of her work she most enjoyed.
She added that she supported international collaboration within the art community and hoped to work with other artists from around in the world, in places like France, the Netherlands and Belgium.
“As a Saudi artist, I am very eager to ensure that these partnerships and collaborations with artists across the world progress,” she said.
“We all know art is a global language; it is the link without limits. It joins all status levels and countries.”
On Wednesday, Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ole Moesby hosted a ceremony at the Danish Embassy in Riyadh to commemorate Queen Margrethe’s accession to the throne.
The monarch is the head of state of Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.
Saudi artist ‘honored’ to paint portrait of the Queen of Denmark
https://arab.news/97tjw
Saudi artist ‘honored’ to paint portrait of the Queen of Denmark
- Noura bin Saidan was asked to create the piece to celebrate Queen Margrethe II’s golden jubilee
- “I am very happy to provide this gift to her majesty,” she says
RIYADH: A Saudi painter said she was “very happy” to have been commissioned to create a portrait of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to mark the monarch’s golden jubilee.